Food Menu

Beverage

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Water

No Beverage

Kids Beverage

$2.00

Appetizer

Rib Eye Kabob

$15.00

Rare Tuna App

$15.00

Yum Yum Shrimp

$15.00

Skewer of Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Skewer of Grilled Scallops

$15.00

Rib Eye

6 oz Rib Eye

$21.00

8 oz Rib Eye

$30.00

10 oz Rib Eye

$34.00

12 oz Rib Eye

$38.00

14 oz Rib Eye

$42.00

16 oz Rib Eye

$46.00

18 oz Rib Eye

$50.00

20 oz Rib Eye

$54.00

16 oz Rib Eye Split for Two # 1

$56.00

16 oz Rib Eye Spilit for Two #2

20 oz Rib Eye For Two #1

$64.00

20 oz Rib Eye For Two #2

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Filet

6 oz Filet Mignon

$39.00

8 oz Filet Mignon

$47.00

12 oz Filet Mignon

$67.00

12 oz Filet Mignon Split for Two #1

$74.00

12 oz Filet Mignon Spilt for Two # 2

Chicken & Chops

Grilled Chicken Breast Large

$22.00

Grilled Pork Chops (Two)

$22.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Small

$13.00

Single Grilled Pork Chop

$13.00

A La Carte Chicken

$10.00

A La Carte Pork Chop

$10.00

Seafood

One Skewer of Shrimp

$13.00

Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

One Grilled Lobster Tail

$37.00

Two Grilled Lobster Tail

$59.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

One Skewer of Scallops

$25.00

Two Skewers of Grilled Scallops

$35.00

A La Carte Salmon

$12.00

A La Carte Tuna

$12.00

A La Carte Shrimp

$10.00

A La Carte Scallops

$15.00

A La Carte Lobster

$26.00

A La Carte

Salad Bar

$12.00

Salad Bar with Twice Baked Potato

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Wow Cow Cheeseburger

$16.00

A LA Carte Potato

$4.00

A La Carte Twice Bake Potato

$4.00

A LA Carte Sweet Potato

$4.00

A La Carte Broccoli

$4.00

Extra Bread

$0.75

Steak Seasoning

$2.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Wow Cow Cheeseburger

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Porkchop Sandwhich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Tea

$2.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Free Dessert

Bar Menu

Beer

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00+

Draft Bud Light

$3.50+

Draft Black Butte Porter

$5.50+

Draft G-13

$4.75+

Draft Hazyum

$5.50+

Draft Highland AVL

$5.50+

Draft Red Oak

$5.50+

Draft Ultra

$3.50+

Draft Yuengling

$3.50+

Draft October Fest

$5.50+

Draft Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.50+

Blue Moon

$4.75

Bold Rock

$4.75

Bootlegger

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Guinness

$4.75

IPA Can

$5.00

Humminbird

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo Negro

$4.75

Natural Light

$3.50

O'Douls

$3.50

Peroni

$4.75

Stella

$4.75

Ultra

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

White Claw

$4.00

$2.00 Beer

$2.00

Party Menu

Platters

Shrimp Platter

$100.00

Tuna Platter

$75.00

Potato Skin Platter

$40.00

Steak Bite Platter

$125.00

Pork Bite Platter

$50.00

Chicken Bite Platter

$50.00

Veggie Platter

$30.00

Plan A

One Skewer of Shrimp Party

$25.00

Single Grilled Chicken Breast Party

$25.00

Single Grilled Pork Chop Party

$25.00

Plan B

6 oz. Rib Eye Party

$35.00

Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp Party

$35.00

Grilled Pork Chops (Two) Party

$35.00

Grilled Chicken (Two) Party

$35.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Party

$35.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna Party

$35.00

Plan C

8 oz. Rib Eye Party

$38.00

Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp Party

$38.00

Grilled Pork Chops (Two) Party

$38.00

Grilled Chicken (Two) Party

$38.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Party

$38.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna Party

$38.00

Plan D

10 oz. Rib Eye Party

$43.00

Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp Party

$43.00

Grilled Pork Chops (Two) Party

$43.00

Grilled Chicken (Two) Party

$43.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Party

$43.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna Party

$43.00

Plan E

12 oz. Rib Eye Party

$47.00

Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp Party

$47.00

Grilled Pork Chops (Two) Party

$47.00

Grilled Chicken (Two) Party

$47.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon Party

$47.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna Party

$47.00

Catering Charge

$10 Catering

$10.00

$20 Catering

$20.00