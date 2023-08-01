Ribeyes Steakhouse Washington
Food Menu
Appetizer
Rib Eye
6 oz Rib Eye
$21.00
8 oz Rib Eye
$30.00
10 oz Rib Eye
$34.00
12 oz Rib Eye
$38.00
14 oz Rib Eye
$42.00
16 oz Rib Eye
$46.00
18 oz Rib Eye
$50.00
20 oz Rib Eye
$54.00
16 oz Rib Eye Split for Two # 1
$56.00
16 oz Rib Eye Spilit for Two #2
20 oz Rib Eye For Two #1
$64.00
20 oz Rib Eye For Two #2
Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
$18.00
Filet
Chicken & Chops
Seafood
One Skewer of Shrimp
$13.00
Two Skewers of Grilled Shrimp
$25.00
Grilled Ahi Tuna
$25.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
$25.00
One Grilled Lobster Tail
$37.00
Two Grilled Lobster Tail
$59.00
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
$18.00
One Skewer of Scallops
$25.00
Two Skewers of Grilled Scallops
$35.00
A La Carte Salmon
$12.00
A La Carte Tuna
$12.00
A La Carte Shrimp
$10.00
A La Carte Scallops
$15.00
A La Carte Lobster
$26.00
A La Carte
Sandwiches
Dessert
Bar Menu
Beer
Draft Blue Moon
$5.00+
Draft Bud Light
$3.50+
Draft Black Butte Porter
$5.50+
Draft G-13
$4.75+
Draft Hazyum
$5.50+
Draft Highland AVL
$5.50+
Draft Red Oak
$5.50+
Draft Ultra
$3.50+
Draft Yuengling
$3.50+
Draft October Fest
$5.50+
Draft Voodoo Ranger IPA
$5.50+
Blue Moon
$4.75
Bold Rock
$4.75
Bootlegger
$4.00
Bud Light
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona Extra
$4.75
Corona Premier
$4.75
Guinness
$4.75
IPA Can
$5.00
Humminbird
$5.00
Miller Lite
$3.50
Modelo Negro
$4.75
Natural Light
$3.50
O'Douls
$3.50
Peroni
$4.75
Stella
$4.75
Ultra
$3.50
Yuengling
$3.50
White Claw
$4.00
$2.00 Beer
$2.00
Party Menu
Platters
Plan A
Plan B
Plan C
Plan D
Plan E
Catering Charge
