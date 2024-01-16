Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - Pinecrest Pinecrest
FOOD
RICE Signature Bowls
- Chicken & Pollo Bowl (Gluten Free)$17.75
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Hummus, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta, Avocado, Lemon Tahini & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Braised Brisket Bowl (Gluten Free)$16.75
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Brown Rice, Hummus, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Braised Beef, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta, Red Cabbage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Sumac Sauce & Spicy Sumac.
- Gluten Free Lamb Bowl$18.75
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Hummus, Honey Nut Feta, Braised Lamb, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Olives, Feta Cheese, Banana Pepper, Red Cabbage, Sumac Sauce & Spicy Sumac.
- Vegan Bowl by RICE$17.75
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Charred Carrot Tahini, Hummus, 1/2 Falafel, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Chickpeas, Carrots, Onions, Olives, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Lemon Infused Olive Oil & Lemon Tahini.
- Vegetarian Bowl$16.75
1/2 Black Beluga Lentils, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt, Hummus, Charred Carrot Tahini, 1/2 Falafel, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Banana Peppers, Red Cabbage, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Gluten Free Turkey Bowl$16.75
1/2 Brown Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Honey Nut Feta, Turmeric Turkey, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Olives, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Keto Bowl (Gluten Free)$17.75
Mesclun Greens. Double Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Braised Beef, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta, Banana Peppers, Red Cabbage, Onions, Avocado, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil
Build Your Own Bowl (NEW)
Kabob Platters
- Chicken Platter **$15.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Sirloin Kubideh Platter **$15.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground with onions then char-broiled served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Platter$20.99
Six chunks of marinated chenjeh tenderloin beef, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Braised Brisket Platter$15.99
A delicious serving of our slow cooked Braised Beef served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
- Fish Wild Caught Snapper Platter **$20.99
Wild Caught Fish Snapper (pan-fried) served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Falafel Platter$15.99
Six falafel balls served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & a scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Braised Lamb Platter$16.99
A delicious serving of our slow cooked Braised Lamb served with a Greek salad and Basmati rice, garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a slice of pita bread & scoop of hummus. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
Family Meal (Serves 4 People)
Kabob Combos
- Combo Rice$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers on your choice, served over a dinner portion of Basmati Rice and grilles tomato. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
- Combo Salad$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers of your choice, served over a dinner portion of Greek Salad. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
- Combo Fries$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers of your choice, served with Greek Salad and French Fries. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
- Combo Platter$5.01
Priced by add-ons Two skewers of your choice, served with Greek Salad and Basmati Rice. Sumac sauce & salad dressing on the side.
Fresh Start
- Butternut Squash Bisque$6.99
- Soup Of the Day: Vegan Vegetable Soup$6.99
Vegan Vegetable Soup (contains wheat): Tomato Puree, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Great Northern Beans, Red Lentils, Red Peppers, Spinach, Butternut Squash, Onions, Canola Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Balsamic Vinegar, Spices and Water (contains wheat)
- Homemade Dips (8 0z with Pita Bread)$6.50
- Greek Sumac Yogurt W/Cucumber$5.99
- Dolmeh$6.50
- Shirazi Salad$5.99
Salads
Chicken
- Chicken Wrap$14.75
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Chicken Rice$14.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side
- Chicken Salad$15.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek salad with salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side
- Chicken Fries$15.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-boiled to perfection served in a bed of French Fries and Greek Salad. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Beef
- Sirloin Kubideh Wrap$14.75
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Sirloin Kubideh Rice$14.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Sirloin Kubideh Salad$15.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection, served in a bed of Greek salad. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Sirloin Kubideh Fries$15.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoned and ground onions then char-boiled to perfection served in a bed of Greek Salad and a side of French Fries . Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Wrap$19.75
Chunks of marinated Chenjeh tenderloin beef, skewered and char-broiled to perfection; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Rice$19.99
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Salad$20.99
- Tenderloin Chenjeh Fries$20.99
Seafood
- Fish wild Caught Snapper Wrap$19.75
Wild Caught snapper (pan-fried) ; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Fish Wild Caught Snapper Rice$19.99
Pan-fried wild caught snapper served in a bed of Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder, with a grilled tomato wedge and sumac sauce on the side.
- Fish Wild Caught Snapper Salad$20.99
Pan-fried wild caught snapper served in a bed of Greek salad. Salad dressing and sumac sauce on the side.
Vegetarian
- Falafel Wrap$14.75
4 Falafels, Basmati rice garnished with saffron rice and sumac powder; in a bed of greens with tomatoes, onions and sumac sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Falafel Rice$14.99
- Falafel Salad$15.99
- Falafel Fries$15.99
6 Falafels served in a bed of Greek Salad and Fries. Salad dressing and Lemon-Tahini sauce on the side. (Can be served Vegan if requested)
Drinks
- Aquafina Water$2.25
- Pepsi$2.25
- Diet Pepsi$2.25
- Gatorade$2.95
- Sparkling Mineral Water$2.99
- Kombucha$5.75
- Sanpellegrino Limonata$2.25
- Hatsu Tea$2.95
Flavors may vary
- PureLeaf Tea Lemon Flavor$2.95
- California Rouge - 375 ml$7.25
California Rouge (partial whole cluster cabernet franc, petite verdot) Tasting notes: red plum, morello cherry, blackberry, bay laurel
- California Blanc - 375 ml$7.25
California Blanc (whole cluster pressed chenin blanc, chardonnay) Tasting notes: green apple, grapefruit, passionfruit, jasmine
- California Rosé - 375 ml$7.25
California Rosé (whole cluster pressed syrah) Tasting notes: white raspberry, watermelon, dried strawberry, pomegranate
Kabobs (Skewers)
- Chicken (Joojeh) Kabob -1$8.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection.
- Tenderloin (Chenjeh) Kabob -1$12.99
Chunks of marinated tenderloin, skewered and char-broiled to perfection.
- Ground Sirloin (Kubideh) Kabob -1$8.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection
- Pan Fried Wild Caught Snapper -1$12.99
A delicious Wild Caught Snapper fillet pan- fried and cooked to perfection
Sides
- Pita Bread (2 small loaves)$2.75
- Homemade Baked Pita Chips$3.25
- Side Avocado$1.75
- Small Grain: Brown Rice/Lentils$4.50
- Falafel$5.99
4 deep-fried Chickpea Balls
- Skewer of Grilled Tomatoes$3.00
- Grilled Onion Wedge$0.75
- Single Scoop of Dip$1.25
- 8 Oz Dip$6.50
- Sumac Sauce (Bottle)$5.50
- Basmati Rice$4.99
- French Fries$4.99
- Single scoop of protein$2.99
- Double scoop of protein$5.99
Desserts
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
A delicious American staple, perfect to finish any meal
- Baklava$2.95
A delicious traditional dessert made of layers of crispy golden brown phyllo pastry, filled with chopped walnuts and garnished with honey syrup.
- Persian Nutella Pastry$6.25
A delicious traditional dessert filled with Nutella.
- Persian Coconut Cookies$6.25
Just a few basic ingredients magically transforms into a delicate and flavorful treat
Build Your Own *
CATERING
CATERING PACKAGES
- Small Kabob Catering Package 1 (Chicken + Sirloin - Serves 10)$175.00
Includes 5 Kubideh Kabobs (ground sirloin steak cut into 3 pieces) and 5 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Medium Kabob Catering Package 1 (Chicken + Sirloin - Serves 15)$247.00
Includes 7 Kubideh Kabobs (ground sirloin steak cut into 3 pieces) and 8 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Large Kabob Catering Package 1 (Chicken + Sirloin - Serves 20)$309.00
Includes 10 Kubideh Kabobs (ground sirloin steak cut into 3 pieces) and 10 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Extra Large Kabob Catering Package 1 (Chicken + Sirloin - Serves 25)$373.00
Includes 12 Kubideh Kabobs (ground sirloin steak cut into 3 pieces) and 13 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Small Kabob Package 2 (Chicken + Tenderloin - Serves 10)$206.00
Includes 5 Chenjeh Kabobs (tenderloin steak) and 5 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Medium Kabob Catering Package 2 (Chicken + Tenderloin - Serves 15)$293.00
Includes 7 Chenjeh Kabobs (tenderloin steak) and 8 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Large Kabob Catering Package 2 (Chicken + Tenderloin - Serves 20)$370.00
Includes 10 Chenjeh Kabobs (tenderloin steak) and 10 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Extra Large Kabob Catering Package 2 (Chicken + Tenderloin - Serves 25)$450.00
Includes 12 Chenjeh Kabobs (tenderloin steak) and 13 Joojeh Kabobs (grilled saffron chicken). Served with Basmati Rice, Greek Salad (with Lemon Infused Olive Oil Vinaigrette) and Sumac Sauce. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Build Your Own Package Small (Serves 15)$247.00
Everything you need to make your own bowls. Includes your choices of 2 bases, 3 dips, 2 proteins and 2 dressings. Includes the following topping on the side: Dice Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers and Crumbled Feta Cheese. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Build Your Own Package Medium (Serves 20)$309.00
Everything you need to make your own bowls. Includes your choices of 2 bases, 3 dips, 2 proteins and 2 dressings. Includes the following topping on the side: Dice Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers and Crumbled Feta Cheese. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
- Build Your Own Package Large (Serves 25)$373.00
Everything you need to make your own bowls. Includes your choices of 2 bases, 3 dips, 2 proteins and 2 dressings. Includes the following topping on the side: Dice Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers and Crumbled Feta Cheese. Consider adding drinks and desserts to complete your meal.
NEW! RICE Signature Bowls
- Chicken & Pollo Bowl (Gluten Free)$17.95
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Hummus, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, 1/2 Slow Cooked Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta, Avocado, Lemon Tahini & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Braised Brisket Bowl (Gluten Free)$16.95
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Brown Rice, Hummus, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Braised Beef, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta, Red Cabbage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Sumac Sauce & Spicy Sumac.
- Gluten Free Lamb Bowl$18.95
1/2 Mesclun Greens, 1/2 Basmati Rice, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Hummus, Honey Nut Feta, Braised Lamb, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Green Olives, Feta Cheese, Banana Pepper, Red Cabbage, Sumac Sauce & Spicy Sumac.
- Vegan Bowl by RICE$17.95
1/2 Basmati Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, Charred Carrot Tahini, Hummus, 1/2 Falafel, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Chickpeas, Carrots, Onions, Olives, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Lemon Infused Olive Oil & Lemon Tahini.
- Vegetarian Bowl$16.95
1/2 Black Beluga Lentils, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt, Hummus, Charred Carrot Tahini, 1/2 Falafel, 1/2 Roasted Seasonal Veggies, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Banana Peppers, Red Cabbage, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Gluten Free Turkey Bowl$16.95
1/2 Brown Rice, 1/2 Mesclun Greens, Greek Yogurt Sumac, Charred Carrot Tahini, Honey Nut Feta, Turmeric Turkey, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Olives, Crumbled Feta, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil.
- Keto Bowl (Gluten Free)$17.95
Mesclun Greens. Double Greek Yogurt, Sriracha Tomato Hummus, 1/2 Braised Beef, 1/2 Spicy Roasted Chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Crumbled Feta, Banana Peppers, Red Cabbage, Onions, Avocado, Sumac Sauce & Lemon Infused Olive Oil
FAMILY MEALS (Serves 4 People)
- Family Meal Kabobs Option 1 (Half Chicken/ Half Sirloin Kabobs)$61.95
includes: 2 Skewer of Chicken Kabobs, 2 Skewer of Sirloin Kabobs, 2 Large Servings of Basmati Rice, 2 Large Serving of Greek Salad, 1 Container (12 Oz) of Our Homemade Hummus, 6 (6") Pita Bread, 6 (2 Oz) Sumac Sauce CUTLERY & PLATES NOT INCLUDED!!!
- Family Meal Kabobs Option 2 (All Chicken Kabobs)$61.95
includes: 4 Skewer of Chicken Kabobs, 2 Large Servings of Basmati Rice, 2 Large Serving of Greek Salad, 1 Container (12 Oz) of Our Homemade Hummus, 6 (6") Pita Bread, 6 (2 Oz) Sumac Sauce CUTLERY & PLATES NOT INCLUDED!!!
- Family Meal Kabobs Option 3 (All Sirloin Kabobs)$61.95
Includes: 4 Skewer of Sirloin Kabobs, 2 Large Servings of Basmati Rice, 2 Large Serving of Greek Salad, 1 Container (12 Oz) of Our Homemade Hummus, 6 (6") Pita Bread, 6 (2 Oz) Sumac Sauce CUTLERY & PLATES NOT INCLUDED!!!
- Family Meal For Falafel Lovers$70.95
30 pieces of Falafels , 2 Large Servings of Basmati Rice, 2 Large Serving of Greek Salad 1 Container (12 Oz) of Our Homemade Hummus, 6 (6") Pita Bread. 6 (2 Oz) Sumac Sauce No cutlery or plates included!
- Family Meal Bowls$70.95
15 scoops of the protein of your choice, 2 Large Servings of Basmati Rice, 2 Large Serving of Greek Salad 1 Container (12 Oz) of Our Homemade Hummus, 6 (6") Pita Bread. 6 (2 Oz) Sumac Sauce No cutlery or plates included!
APPETIZERS
- Hummus (Serves 15 people)$47.00
Served with 7 small whole wheat pita bread cut in quarters.
- Falafels Single Serving (4 units)$5.99
Four deep-fried balls made from ground chickpeas mixed with garlic, parsley and spices
- Falafel (Serves 10 People)$55.00
Includes 40 deep-fried falafel balls made from ground chickpeas mixed with garlic, parsley and spices. Served with Tahini Sauce on the side.
- Shirazi Salad (Serves 10 People)$25.00
A delicious mix of diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions with a home made vinaigrette made of olive oil, lemon juice, and Mediterranean Seasonings.
- Greek Yogurt Sumac and Cucumber (Serves 10 People)$25.00
A delicious fresh salad made with cucumber, mint, Greek yogurt and sumac spice.
- Dolmeh (Stuffed Grape Leaves) 15 Each$15.00
Stuffed Grape Leaves with Wild Rice and Mediterranean Spices
- Mediterranean Sampler Platter$85.00
SALAD & SIDES
- Greek Salad Medium (Serves 12)$47.00
Greek Salad (lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red cabbage, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini) served with our house made Lemon Infused Vinaigrette on the side.
- Greek Salad Large (Serves 25)$77.00
- Dips & Spreads (15 Scoops)$20.00
Pick the right dip and spread for your party by selecting one of our delicious options.
- Basmati Rice Medium (Serves 12)$47.00
- Basmati Rice Large (Serves 25)$77.00
- Brown Rice Medium (Serves 12)$47.00
- Brown Rice Large (Serves 25)$77.00
- Black Beluga Lentils Medium (serves 12)$67.00
Black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, are eye-catching black lentils that resemble beluga caviar. They have a deep, earthy flavor, firm texture and very nutritious.
- Black Beluga Lentils Large (Serves 25)$103.00
Black lentils, also known as beluga lentils, are eye-catching black lentils that resemble beluga caviar. They have a deep, earthy flavor, firm texture and very nutritious.
- Greek Salad (C)
- Basmati Rice (C)
- Brown Rice (C)
- Black Beluga Lentils (C)
A LA CART PROTEINS
- Chicken Joojeh Kabob$8.99
Chunks of marinated chicken breast, skewered and char-broiled to perfection.
- Sirloin Kubideh Kabob$8.99
A juicy strip of ground sirloin steak marinated in our homemade seasoning and onions then char-broiled to perfection.
- Wild Caught Snapper Filet$12.99
A delicious Wild Caught Snapper fillet pan fried and cooked to perfection.
- Braised Brisket (Serves 15)$45.00
- Slow Cooked Chicken Breast (serves 15)$45.00
- Braised Lamb (Serves 15)$60.00
- Spicy Roasted Chicken (Serves 15)$45.00
- Turmeric Turkey (Serves 15)$45.00
- Seasonal Toasted Vegetables (Serves 15) VG$45.00
- Tenderloin (Chenjeh) Kabob -1$12.99
Chunks of marinated tenderloin, skewered and char-broiled to perfection.
DESSERTS
- Walnut Baklava$2.85
A delicious traditional dessert made of layers of crispy golden brown phyllo pastry, filled with chopped walnuts and garnished with honey syrup.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies (serves 2)$2.75
A delicious American staple, perfect to finish any meal.
- Persian Coconut Cookies (Serves 5)$6.25
- Persian Nutella Pastry (Serves 2)$6.25
- Dessert Platter Small (Serves 10)$30.00
Comes with 12 chocolate chip and 7 Blakavas cut in halves (14 in total)
- Dessert Platter Medium (Serves 15)$40.00
Comes with 16 chocolate chips and 9 baklavas cut into halves (18 in total)
- Dessert Platter Large (Serves 20)$55.00
Comes with 20 chocolate chips and 12 baklavas cut into halves (24 in total)
- Dessert Platter (C)
- Pistachio Baklava Tray (Serves 36)$55.00
36 pieces of Pistacho Baklava
- Carrot Slice Pistachio Baklava Tray (Serves 20)$100.00
20 Carrot Slices of Premium Pistacho Baklava