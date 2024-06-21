Rice n' Pie
Specialty Pizzas
- 65 Pizza
A popular street food in Hyderabad, India, 65 denotes the number of spices in the dish$13.00
- Chili Pizza
Same as 65 pizza, plus green chilies in Indo-Chinese spices give this pizza its spicy kick.$13.00
- Ginger Chili Pizza
Another popular street flavor from Hyderabad- India. Spicy with distinctive ginger flavor$13.00
- Tikka Pizza
Our milder flavor that a bit tangy (ask for bell pepper and onion add-ons)$13.00
- Butter Pizza
Pizza made with butter curry, a very popular dish that incorporates popular flavors from India$13.00
- Jamaican Jerk Pizza
This Jamaican-inspired dish gets its kick from hot scotch-bonnet peppers.$13.00
- Korean BBQ Pizza
A pizza topped with a Korean BBQ mixed with a protein of your choice.$13.00
- Thai Pizza
Sautéed in flavorful Thai green sauce with a touch of cilantro.$13.00
- Masala Veg Pizza
Vegetables of your choice in our special blend of spices.$13.00
- Chat Pizza
All of the chat flavors on your pizza: Sweet, spicy, crunchy.$13.00
- Sausage/Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza that is a favorite of many.$13.00
- Tandoori Pizza
Gourmet Spicy Blend with Tangy White Sauce (Contains Nuts)$13.00
- Garlic Pizza
Utilizes our specialty white sauce (contains nuts) with a garlic touch.$13.00
- Bombay Pizza
Another pizza that utilizes white sauce (contains nuts) paired with cilantro sauce and sweet sauce$13.00
- Buffalo Pizza
A pizza that combines our house-made white sauce(contains nuts) with spicy buffalo sauce.$13.00
- Corn & Spinach pizza
With a distinct hint of Garlic, kids' favorite.$13.00
Biryani, Pulav, and More!
Appetizers
- 4-Pack Wings
Savor our succulent chicken wings, available by the piece, each perfectly seasoned and cooked to perfection$6.00
- Chole Chat
Indulge in a vibrant mix of spiced chickpeas, tangy chutneys, and fresh herbs, creating a delightful burst of flavors and textures in every bite$10.00
- Aloo Chat
Enjoy a tangy and spicy blend of crispy potatoes, vibrant chutneys, and fresh herbs, offering a delicious medley of flavors and textures$10.00
- Chicken Bites
Delight in our tender chicken bites, seasoned with a flavorful blend of spices for a perfect burst of heat in every bite$8.00
- Paneer Bites
Enjoy our paneer bites, perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection, offering a delicious vegetarian delight$8.00
- Chicken Skewers
Juicy and flavorful 4 chicken skewers grilled to perfection. Perfect as a light and tasty appetizer for any gathering.$10.00
Biryani
- Rice n' Pie Special Biryani
Our famous boneless chicken 65 on a bed of long grain rice, perfectly seasoned with a mix of savory spices.$18.00
- Chicken (Bone-in) Biryani
Slow cooked chicken on a bed of long grain rice, perfectly seasoned with a mix of savory spices.$15.00
- Chicken Boneless Biryani
Tender, boneless chicken on a bed of long grain rice, perfectly seasoned with a mix of savory spices.$16.00
- Mutton (Goat) Boneless Biryani
Our mutton/goat is marinated in special blend of seasonings and is very tendor within layers of flavorful rice.$18.00
- Vegetable Biryani
Loaded with bell peppers, cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots.$15.00
- Paneer and Vegetable Biryani
Loaded with paneer, bell peppers, cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots. Note: Vegetables may vary seasonally.$16.00
- Egg Biryani
4 eggs mixed with special blend of seasoning and flavorful rice. Served with raita and mirch ka salan.$15.00
- Shrimp Biryani
Succulant shrimp in layered basmati rice slow cooked to perfection.$17.00
Pulav
- Vegetable Pulav
Enjoy a milder, spiced version of our vegetarian pulav, loaded with bell peppers, cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots$15.00
- Paneer and Vegetable Pulav
Enjoy a milder, spiced version of our vegetarian pulav, loaded with paneer, bell peppers, cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots$16.00
- Chicken Pulav
Tender, boneless chicken on a bed of long grain rice, perfectly seasoned with a mix of savory spices.$16.00
- Chicken and Vegetable Pulav
Loaded with boneless chicken, bell peppers, banana peppers, cauliflower, potatoes, and carrots. Note: Vegetables may vary seasonally.$16.00
- Mutton (Goat) Pulav
Our mutton/goat is marinated in special blend of seasonings and is very tendor within layers of flavorful rice.$18.00
- EGG Pulav
4 eggs mixed with special blend of seasoning and flavorful rice. Served with raita and mirch ka salan.$15.00
Rice Bowls
- Butter Rice Bowl
Enjoy perfectly cooked, fluffy rice and creamy butter for a simple yet indulgent delight$12.00
- Tikka Rice Bowl
Relish a flavorful medley of tender tikka pieces and aromatic rice, creating a deliciously satisfying dish.$12.00
- Chole Rice Bowl
Enjoy a hearty bowl of aromatic rice paired with flavorful, spiced chickpea curry for a deliciously satisfying meal$12.00
- 65 Chicken rice bowl
Delight in a savory bowl of aromatic rice topped with spicy, 65-style chicken, creating a perfect fusion of flavors and textures.$12.00
- Garlic Chicken Rice Bowl
Savor the aromatic blend of tender garlic-infused chicken served with flavorful rice, creating a satisfying and comforting meal.$12.00
- Plain Rice Bowl
A plain rice bowl presents a simple yet satisfying foundation of fluffy, aromatic Basmati rice, inviting culinary exploration with every forkful$4.00
For Kids
- Mozzarella sticks (6 count)
Savor the crispy perfection of our mozzarella sticks, featuring gooey, melted cheese encased in a golden, seasoned breading$5.00
- Cheesy Sticks
Indulge in our irresistibly cheesy sticks, featuring a crispy outer layer and a gooey, melted cheese filling, perfect for satisfying your cravings$10.00
- Mac n Cheese
Savor the creamy indulgence of our classic mac 'n cheese, featuring tender pasta enveloped in a rich, cheesy sauce, creating a comforting and satisfying dish$6.00
- Cheese Pizza
Delight in the timeless classic of our cheese pizza, featuring a crispy crust topped with melted mozzarella cheese and tangy tomato sauce, offering a simple yet irresistible flavor$10.00
Desserts
- Molten Lava Cake
A decadent delight, boasts a velvety chocolate exterior hiding a warm, gooey center, creating a symphony of rich flavors and textures that melt with every indulgent bite.$7.00
- Gulab Jamun
A beloved Indian sweet, presents soft, syrup-soaked dumplings infused with aromatic cardamom and rose essence, evoking a delightful blend of sweetness and warmth in every heavenly bite.$3.00
- Gulab Jamun with Ice cream
Gulab jamun paired with creamy vanilla ice cream creates a heavenly fusion of textures and flavors, blending the warmth of soft, syrup-soaked dumplings with the cool indulgence of velvety ice cream, culminating in a delightful symphony of sweetness and richness that tantalizes the taste buds with every decadent bite.$5.00
- Ice cream
Classic vanilla ice cream with a creamy texture.$3.00
- Ice cream (in mango puree)
Vanilla ice cream paired with mango puree.$5.00
- Ice cream (in chocolate)
Vanilla ice cream served with sweet chocolate syrup.$5.00
Add-ons
- Raita
A popular yogurt sauce that pairs well with biryanis. It contains onions and cilantro.$0.50
- Salan
A spicy peanut sauce. It is usually served with biryanis.$0.50
- Ranch sauce
A beloved condiment, delights with its creamy texture and savory tang, boasting a harmonious blend of buttermilk, herbs, and spices, elevating salads, vegetables, and snacks with its irresistible flavor and versatility.$1.00
- Blue Cheese
A creamy delicacy with veins of bold flavor, adding depth and complexity to any dish it graces.$1.00
- Cilantro sauce
A vibrant condiment, dazzles the palate with its bold blend of fresh cilantro, zesty lime, fiery green chilies, and aromatic spices, delivering a harmonious burst of flavor that elevates any dish with its refreshing and tangy allure.$0.50
- Sweet tamarind sauce
A tantalizing condiment, harmonizes the tangy notes of tamarind pulp with the indulgent sweetness of jaggery or sugar, along with a symphony of spices, offering a luscious and versatile accompaniment that balances savory dishes or adds a burst of flavor to snacks and appetizers.$0.50
Shakes, Smoothies, and more
Shakes & Smoothies
- Mango Lassi (Yogurt Drink)
Savor the rich and creamy yogurt in our refreshing mango lassi, a perfect balance of sweetness and tang$7.00
- Strawberry Lassi (Yogurt drink)
- Mango Shake
Indulge in our refreshing mango shake, blending ripe, juicy mangoes with creamy milk for a sweet and tropical treat$7.00
- Chikkoo Shake
Experience the tropical flavor of sapodilla in every sip$7.00
- Strawberry Shake
A luscious blend of strawberries and creamy dairy, offering a sweet and refreshing indulgence with each sip.$7.00
- Strawberry Banana Shake
A delightful fusion of ripe bananas and juicy strawberries, blended with creamy dairy to create a harmonious balance of sweetness and freshness in every sip.$7.00
- Banana Shake
A creamy concoction crafted from ripe bananas, offering a smooth and satisfying indulgence with each velvety sip.$7.00
- Chocolate Shake
A decadent delight blending rich cocoa with creamy dairy, delivering a velvety-smooth indulgence that satisfies every chocolate craving with each luscious sip.$7.00
- Chocolate Banana Shake
A heavenly fusion of creamy chocolate and ripe bananas, harmonizing rich cocoa flavors with the natural sweetness of bananas for a delectable indulgence in every sip.$7.00
- Strawberry Smoothie
Enjoy the vibrant flavors of strawberries blended into a creamy and refreshing smoothie, perfect for a delicious and healthy treat.$6.00
- Berry Delight Smoothie
Indulge in a luscious blend of assorted berries, creating a refreshing and nutritious smoothie bursting with vibrant flavors$6.00
- Stramba Smoothie
Experience a delightful fusion of strawberries, mangoes and banana in our Stramba Smoothie, offering a creamy and refreshing treat bursting with natural sweetness$6.00
Soft Drinks
Chai/Coffee
- Coffee
A beloved beverage, offering a comforting blend of robust flavor and aromatic richness that energizes and delights the senses with each invigorating sip.$2.00
- Chai (Tea)
A soul-warming elixir, with a medley of aromatic spices and creamy milk, enveloping the senses in a fragrant embrace that soothes and invigorates with every sip.
Misc
- Bottled Water
A refreshing and convenient source of hydration, offering pure, crisp taste and convenience on the go, ensuring a replenishing experience wherever you roam.$1.00
- Mint Lemonade
A refreshing concoction marrying zesty lemon with cool mint, creating a revitalizing beverage that invigorates the palate with its tangy-sweet flavor and invigorating aroma, perfect for hot summer days or anytime a refreshing pick-me-up is needed.$4.00
- Plain Lassi (Salt)
A savory twist on the traditional yogurt-based drink, blending smooth yogurt with a pinch of salt to create a refreshing beverage that balances tanginess and creaminess, offering a satisfyingly unique flavor experience.$4.00
- Plain Lassi (Sweet)
A classic rendition of the traditional yogurt-based drink, blending smooth yogurt with a touch of sweetness, offering a creamy and refreshing indulgence that soothes the palate with its subtle yet satisfying flavor.$4.00