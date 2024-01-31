Todd I Believe I Can Fry 2159 South Kinnickinnic Avenue Unit 1
Todd Wings
- 6 pcs Todd Wings$10.00
6 pieces of chicken wings with one sauce of your choice
- 9 pcs Todd Wings$14.00
9 pieces of chicken wings with one sauce of your choice
- 12 pcs Todd Wings$18.00
12 pieces of chicken wings choose two sauces of your choice
- 21 pcs Todd Wings$27.00
21 pieces of chicken wings with up to three sauces of your choice.
Karaage
- 6 pcs Karaage$10.00
Japanese home cooking style chicken thigh dusted with flour and deep-fried in hot oil. With tender and juicy marinated chicken coated in a crispy shell. With your choice of sauce or flavor powder
- 12 pcs Karaage$16.00
Japanese home cooking style chicken thigh dusted with flour and deep-fried in hot oil. With tender and juicy marinated chicken coated in a crispy shell. With your choice of sauce or flavor powder. You can choose up to two sauces
Tenders
Fries
Todd Signature
- Cheesy Beef Bulgogi Gyoza$12.00
Crispy gyoza topped with mozzarella cheese and bonito flakes drizzled with mayonnaise and katsu sauce
- Green Onion Wings$15.00
Chicken wings topped with green onion and tossed with soy garlic sauce
- Snow Onion Wings$15.00
Chicken wings topped with creamy onion sauce
- Truffle Parmesan Fries$12.00
Seasoned fries tossed in truffle oil and topped with loaded parmesan served with spicy mayo and garlic lime mayo
Appetizer
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Beer battered cheese curds served with garlic lime mayo
- Fish Fried$12.00
Crispy cod fillet served garlic lime mayo
- Fried Tofu$7.00
Crispy fried tofu served with Thai sweet chili sauce (VEGAN/VEGETARIAN)
- Gyoza$9.00
Korean style dumpling served with katsu sauce
- Ika Geso$10.00
Crispy squid tentacles served with garlic lime mayo
- Onion Rings$6.00
Onion rings served with garlic lime mayo
- Potato Korokke$7.00Out of stock
Japanese style mashed potato cakes served with katsu sauce and QP mayo (VEGAN/VEGETARIAN available)
- Takoyaki$10.00
Japanese octopus balls topped with bonito flakes and drizzled with mayonnaise and katsu sauce
- Vegetable Yasai$8.00
Japanese vegetable pancakes served with katsu sauce and QP mayo (VEGAN/VEGETARIAN available)