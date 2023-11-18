Rice Burg
Food
Bowls
- Bulgogi Steak Bowl$13.50
- Chicken Katsu Bowl$12.50
- Marinated Chicken Bowl$12.00
- Vegan Katsu Bowl$12.00
- Shiitake Mushroom Bowl$11.00
- Cajun Style Shrimp Bowl$15.00
Customizable Cajun Shrimp Bowl. Cajun Sauce is Mayo based. Grilled Shrimp without the Cajun Sauce is also available.
- Extra Topping on the Side$3.00
4oz cup unless specified otherwise
- Protein Only$7.00
- Rice Only$5.00
- Spring Mix Only$5.50
- Bowls with no protein$9.00
- Extra Sauce on the side$0.75
Riceburgers
Japanese Style Curry
Stir Fried
Sides
Catering and Group Order
- 8 Assorted Meat Riceburgers$75.00
- 8 Assorted Vegan Riceburgers$65.00
- White Rice Half Tray$25.00
Tray of white rice. Serves 10 people. Must call to make sure availability.
- Brown Rice Half Tray$25.00
Tray of brown rice, enough for 10 people. Must call to make sure availability.
- Half Tray of Salad Mix$25.00
Half tray of Salad mix (Spring Mix, Daikon, Shredded Carrots) Serves 5-10 people. Must call to make sure availability
- Steak Only Half Tray$65.00
Half tray of steak with your choice of sauce on the side. Serves 10 people. Must call ahead to make sure availability
- Chicken Katsu Only Half Tray$60.00
10 Pieces of Crispy Chicken Katsu cut up into slices. Serves 10 people. Must call ahead for availability. Serves with your choice of sauces.
- Vegan Katsu Only Half Tray$60.00
10 Pieces of Crispy Vegan Katsu cut up into slices. Serves 10 people. Must call ahead for availability. Serves with your choice of sauces.
- Shiitake Mushroom Only Half Tray$40.00
Half tray of Shiitake mushroom with your choice of sauce on the side. Serves 10 people. Must call ahead to make sure availability
- Marinated Chicken Only Half Tray$60.00
Half tray of Marinated Chicken Thighs with your choice of sauce on the side. Serves 10 people. Must call ahead to make sure availability
- Cajun Shrimp Only Half Tray$55.00
30pieces of 16-20sized Jumbo Shrimp cooked with Cajun Sauce and your choice of other sauces on the side. Select Grilled shrimp if you'd like them without the cajun sauce. Serves 10 people. Must call ahead to make sure availability
- Kimchi 12oz Cup$12.00
- Seaweed Salad 12oz Cup$15.00
- Cucumber Tomato Salad 12oz Cup$9.00
- Cilantro 12oz Cup$7.00
Bubble Tea
Iced Milk Tea
- Traditional Milk Tea Large$4.70
24oz Milk Tea made with Pu-er Black Tea. Customizable Flavors
- Traditional Milk Tea Iced Medium$3.90
16oz Milk Tea made with Pu-er Black Tea Customizable Flavors
- Matcha Latte Large$4.70
24oz Matcha tea with milk
- Matcha Latte Iced Medium$3.90
- Jasmin Green Milk Tea Large$4.70
24oz Milk Tea with Jasmine Green Tea, customizable flavor
- Jasmin Green Milk Tea Iced Medium$3.90
- Thai Milk Tea Large$4.70
Authentic Thai Tea with our house-made brown sugar syrup and whole milk. Substitute for dairy-free creamer if you are dairy sensitive.
- Thai Milk Tea Medium$3.90
Authentic Thai Tea with our house-made brown sugar syrup and whole milk. Substitute for dairy-free creamer if you are dairy sensitive.
Vegan Milk Teas
- Vegan Black Milk Tea Medium$4.90
Your favorite Traditional Milk Tea now made with almond milk
- Vegan Black Milk Tea Large$5.60
Your favorite Traditional Milk Tea now made with almond milk
- Vegan Green Milk Tea Medium$4.90
Your favorite Jasmine Green Milk Tea now made with almond milk
- Vegan Green Milk Tea Large$5.60
Your favorite Jasmine Green Milk Tea now made with almond milk
- Vegan Thai Milk Tea Medium$4.90
Your favorite Thai Milk Tea now made with almond milk
- Vegan Thai Milk Tea Large$5.60
Your favorite Thai Milk Tea now made with almond milk
- Vegan Matcha Latte Medium$5.10
Your favorite Matcha Latte now made with almond milk
- Vegan Matcha Latte Large$5.80
Your favorite Matcha Latte now made with almond milk
- Vegan Fruity Milk Medium$4.90
Your favorite Fruity Milk now made with almond milk
- Vegan Fruity Milk Large$5.60
Your favorite Fruity Milk now made with almond milk