Skip to Main content
Ricewood BBQ
Pickup
ASAP
from
245 N Maple Rd
0
Your order
Online ordering now available through Toast!
Ricewood BBQ Maple Village
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
245 N Maple Rd
ricebowls *
sandwiches *
specials *
sides *
MBP *
sauces *
drinks *
ricebowls *
Brisket Ricebowl
$17.00
Pulled Pork Ricebowl
$15.00
Sparerib Ricebowl
$16.00
Pork Belly Ricebowls
$16.00
Out of stock
OG Veggie Ricebowl
$14.00
Sichuan Tofu Ricebowl
$14.00
Sichuan Chicken Ricebowl
$15.00
Chopped Brisket Ricebowl
$15.00
sandwiches *
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.00
Brisket Sandwich
$14.00
specials *
Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.00
Buffalo Wings
$15.00
Lemon Pepper Wings
$15.00
50/50 Wings
$15.00
Dry Rub Wings
$15.00
sides *
Pickled Red Onions
$3.00
House Kimchi
$3.00
Sesame Cucumbers
$3.00
Red Cabbage Slaw
$3.00
Plain Rice - 2 scoops
$4.00
Rice with scallion, tomato, soy-vinegar
$6.00
Waffle Fries
$6.00
MBP *
Brisket, by the pound
Ribs, by the bone
Out of stock
Sichuan Chicken, by the pound
Tofu, by the pound
Pulled Pork, by the pound
Pork Belly, by the pound
Out of stock
Chopped Brisket, by the pound
sauces *
extra bbq sauce
$0.75
extra fin
$0.75
extra gochujang aioli
$0.75
drinks *
Fountain Drink
$3.00
Ricewood BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(734) 929-5405
245 N Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Open now
• Closes at 7:30PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement