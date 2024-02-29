Skip to Main content
Ricewood at York
Pickup
ASAP
from
1928 Packard Rd
0
Your order
Online ordering now available through Toast!
Ricewood at York
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
1928 Packard Rd
Ricewood York
Ricewood York
ricebowls
MBP
Specials
Ricewood York
ricebowls
Chopped Brisket Ricebowl
$15.00
MBP
Chopped Brisket, by the pound
Specials
Taco
$4.00
Out of stock
Ricewood York
ricebowls *
Brisket Ricebowl
$15.00
Out of stock
Pulled Pork Ricebowl
$15.00
Sparerib Ricebowl
$15.00
Pork Belly Ricebowls
$15.00
OG Veggie Ricebowl
$12.00
Sichuan Tofu Ricebowl
$12.00
Sichuan Chicken Ricebowl
$12.00
Chopped Brisket Ricebowl
$15.00
sandwiches *
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00
Brisket Sandwich
$11.00
sides *
Pickled Red Onions
$3.00
House Kimchi
$3.00
Sesame Cucumbers
$3.00
Red Cabbage Slaw
$3.00
Bag of Chips
$2.00
Plain Rice - 2 scoops
$3.00
Rice with scallion, tomaot, soy-vinegar
$4.00
drinks *
Mexican Coke
$3.00
Kool-Aid
$1.00
Ice-T
$2.00
sauces *
extra bbq sauce
$0.75
extra fin
$0.75
extra gochujang aioli
$0.75
Ricewood at York Location and Ordering Hours
(734) 436-4163
1928 Packard Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Open now
• Closes at 7:30PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement