Richy Kreme Donuts 2601 East Broadway ave
Dozens
- Glazed Dozen
1 Dozen Original Glazed Donuts$13.99
- Mixed Dozen
Mixture of 1 dozen filled and iced donuts. Does not include top shelf donuts or apple fritters.$15.99
- Top Shelf Dozen
Mixture of 1 dozen donuts can include apple fritters and top shelf donuts.$18.99
- 1 Dozen Donut Holes
12 of our delicious donut holes.$3.29
- Cronut Dozen$36.00
- +1 Cronut$1.35
- Box-Charge$0.86
Beverages
- Bottled Water
16oz Bottled Water$1.99
- Canned Soda
12oz Can of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, or Mountain Dew$1.89
- Local Farm Milk
Loacl milk from Cruze Farm. Chocolate, Coffee, or Whole.$3.49
- Juice
6.75oz Juice Box. Apple, Fruit Bunch, or Very Berry$1.39
- Kool Aid Jammers
Assorted Kool Aid Jammers$1.39
- Mahalo Drip Coffee 10oz
12oz Drip Coffee. Roasted Locally by Mahalo Coffee Roasters$2.99
- Yoohoo Canned
12oz Can Yoohoo beverage.$2.29
- Gallon Coffee$33.99
- Glass Bottle Coke$2.99
- Monster Energy$3.49
Single Donuts
- Glazed Donut
One of our signature glazed yeast donuts.$1.49
- Cake Donut
Individual Cake Donut.$1.79
- Jelly or Kreme Filled Donut
Individual Jelly or Kreme filled donut.$1.79
- Candy Topped Donut
Individual donut topped with assorted candies.$2.29
- Daily Donut
Daily Special Donut$2.29
- Honey Bun
Fried honey bun$2.49
- Apple Fritter
Apple Fritter$2.49
- Iced Donut$1.79
- Maple Bacon Donut$2.29
- Cronut$3.49
- Free Donut
Specialty Items
Richy Kreme Donuts 2601 East Broadway ave Location and Ordering Hours
(865) 983-2580
Open now • Closes at 4PM