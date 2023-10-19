Ricotta Wishes 69 E Main St
Food
Antipasti Caldi
Handmade warm mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, ricotta, prosciutto, roasted peppers
Handmade warm mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, ricotta, prosciutto, roasted peppers
Oreganata style, pesto, white wine sauce
Pesto risotto, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, san marzano tomato sauce
Oreganata style
Pork, veal & beef blend, san marzano tomato sauce, whipped ricotta
Fried eggplant, sauteed spinach, sliced tomato, fried fresh mozzarella, caper infused marinara sauce, touch of cream
P.e.i. Mussels, cherry peppers, basil pesto, a touch of cream, toasted bread crumbs
Fried Italian grilled cheese sandwich, vodka sauce with pancetta
Fried mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce
Rabe & sausage egg rolls, pesto risotto balls, Jules' carrozza
Baked clams, shrimp Christina, calamari fritti
Broccoli rabe, crumbled sausage, mozzarella, cherry pepper aioli
Marinara sauce or arrabbiata sauce (+$2) or sweet chili sauce (+$2)
Chicken milanese, cherry peppers, melted mozzarella, luciano sauce
Antipasti Freddi
Burrata, fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, gaeta olives, artichoke hearts, roasted pepper, ricotta salata
Mashed avocado, tomato, roasted peppers, burrata, candied proscuitto, reduced balsamic, e.v.o.o
Stacked cocktail shrimp, smashed avocado, diced tomato and onion, wonton chips, cherry pepper aioli
Insalata
Ricotta salata, garlic crouton
Romaine, baby arugula, red onion, cucumber, cherry pepper, gorgonzola, fried won ton garnish, spicy caesar balsamic
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, olives, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette
Romaine, smashed & diced avocado, tomato, onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
Macaroni
Diced shrimp, red bell pepper, peas, light marinara, toasted bread crumbs
Natural clam juice, garlic, e.v.o.o., little neck clams
Little neck clams, shrimp, garlic, e.v.o.o., touch of marinara, natural clam juice
Truffle cream sauce - vt or sausage meat sauce
Truffle pesto cream sauce - vt, toasted bread crumbs or vodka sauce with pancetta
Rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce, pancetta, stracciatella cheese
Fettucine, sausage meat sauce, ricotta
Skinny Italian. Shredded zucchini, garlic, e.v.o.o., artichoke hearts, spinach, tomato, mushroom, cannellini beans
Pesce
Sauteed shrimp, white wine lemon butter sauce, touch of marinara, over spinach
10Oz. Bronzino filet, capers, gaeta olives, tomato, artichoke hearts, white wine sauce, broccoli rabe
Skinny Italian. 8Oz broiled filet, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sweet chili garlic sauce
Skinny Italian. Blackened shrimp, baby arugula, red onion, tomato, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, e.v.o.o., cherry pepper aioli
Pollo
Francese-style chicken breast, cherry pepper francese sauce, melted mozzarella, over spinach
Pan-seared Romano encrusted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, white wine sauce, touch of marinara, over risotto
Breaded then pan-fried chicken breast, burrata, tomatoes, red onion, e.v.o.o., pesto, reduced balsamic
Milanese style chicken, penne pasta, with vodka sauce or classic san marzano tomato sauce
Broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, sliced sweet Italian sausage
Carne
Veal scallopini, white wine sauce, touch of marinara, tomato, artichoke hearts, red onion, prosciutto, melted fresh mozzarella, spinach
16Oz. Milk-fed chop, thinly pounded, breaded & pan-fried, melted mozzarella roasted long hot pepper, linguini, with vodka sauce or classic san marzano tomato sauce
16Oz. Milk fed chop, thinly pounded, breaded and pan fried, prosciutto, melted mozzarella, truffle mushroom marsala sauce, touch of cream
Grilled pork chop, roasted potatoes, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peas, Italian long hot pepper
Veal pork blend sausage, sweet & hot peppers, onions, melted mozz, touch of marinara, fries
2 smashed patties - melted mozzarella, stracciatella cheese, candied prosciutto, sliced plum tomato, baby arugula, cherry pepper aioli, brioche bun, fries