Food

Antipasti Caldi

Small Tableside Mozzarella
$38.00

Handmade warm mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, ricotta, prosciutto, roasted peppers

Large Tableside Mozzarella
$58.00

Handmade warm mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, ricotta, prosciutto, roasted peppers

Bread Basket
$5.00
Shrimp Christina
$20.00

Oreganata style, pesto, white wine sauce

Risotto Balls
$16.00

Pesto risotto, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, san marzano tomato sauce

Baked Clams
$18.00

Oreganata style

Artichoke Hearts Oreganata
$16.00
Ma the Meatballs!!!!
$16.00

Pork, veal & beef blend, san marzano tomato sauce, whipped ricotta

Eggplant Marco
$18.00

Fried eggplant, sauteed spinach, sliced tomato, fried fresh mozzarella, caper infused marinara sauce, touch of cream

Spicy Pesto Mussels
$19.00

P.e.i. Mussels, cherry peppers, basil pesto, a touch of cream, toasted bread crumbs

Jules' Carrozza
$18.00

Fried Italian grilled cheese sandwich, vodka sauce with pancetta

Crown App
$16.00

Fried mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce

Ita Antipasto
$28.00

Rabe & sausage egg rolls, pesto risotto balls, Jules' carrozza

Seafood Antipasto
$32.00

Baked clams, shrimp Christina, calamari fritti

Rabe and Sausage Egg Rolls
$18.00

Broccoli rabe, crumbled sausage, mozzarella, cherry pepper aioli

Calamari Fritti
$16.00

Marinara sauce or arrabbiata sauce (+$2) or sweet chili sauce (+$2)

I*t*a Fries
$20.00

Chicken milanese, cherry peppers, melted mozzarella, luciano sauce

Antipasti Freddi

I*t*a Board
$28.00

Burrata, fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, gaeta olives, artichoke hearts, roasted pepper, ricotta salata

Burrata Avocado Toast
$20.00

Mashed avocado, tomato, roasted peppers, burrata, candied proscuitto, reduced balsamic, e.v.o.o

Shrimp Torre
$24.00

Stacked cocktail shrimp, smashed avocado, diced tomato and onion, wonton chips, cherry pepper aioli

Insalata

Belle's Caesar Salad
$15.00

Ricotta salata, garlic crouton

The Roxy
$16.00

Romaine, baby arugula, red onion, cucumber, cherry pepper, gorgonzola, fried won ton garnish, spicy caesar balsamic

Italian
$16.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, olives, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette

Avocado Salad
$18.00

Romaine, smashed & diced avocado, tomato, onion, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Macaroni

Burrata Ravioli Willy
$32.00

Diced shrimp, red bell pepper, peas, light marinara, toasted bread crumbs

Linguini W.c.s
$26.00

Natural clam juice, garlic, e.v.o.o., little neck clams

Linguini, Clams and Shrimp
$32.00

Little neck clams, shrimp, garlic, e.v.o.o., touch of marinara, natural clam juice

Homemade Ricotta Gnocchi
$28.00

Truffle cream sauce - vt or sausage meat sauce

Buratta Ravioli
$28.00

Truffle pesto cream sauce - vt, toasted bread crumbs or vodka sauce with pancetta

Ita Spicy Rigatoni
$28.00

Rigatoni, spicy vodka sauce, pancetta, stracciatella cheese

G.t.f.o
$28.00

Fettucine, sausage meat sauce, ricotta

Zinguini
$28.00

Skinny Italian. Shredded zucchini, garlic, e.v.o.o., artichoke hearts, spinach, tomato, mushroom, cannellini beans

Penne Vodka
$24.00
Linguini Meatball
$26.00
Fettucine Alfredo
$24.00

Pesce

Shrimp Luciano
$34.00

Sauteed shrimp, white wine lemon butter sauce, touch of marinara, over spinach

Bronzino Angelina
$38.00

10Oz. Bronzino filet, capers, gaeta olives, tomato, artichoke hearts, white wine sauce, broccoli rabe

Sweet Chili Salmon
$34.00

Skinny Italian. 8Oz broiled filet, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sweet chili garlic sauce

Aria's Shrimp
$29.00

Skinny Italian. Blackened shrimp, baby arugula, red onion, tomato, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, e.v.o.o., cherry pepper aioli

Pollo

Picante
$28.00

Francese-style chicken breast, cherry pepper francese sauce, melted mozzarella, over spinach

Andrew's
$28.00

Pan-seared Romano encrusted chicken breast, tomato, red onion, white wine sauce, touch of marinara, over risotto

Chicken Burrata Caprese
$28.00

Breaded then pan-fried chicken breast, burrata, tomatoes, red onion, e.v.o.o., pesto, reduced balsamic

Baked Chicken Parm
$28.00

Milanese style chicken, penne pasta, with vodka sauce or classic san marzano tomato sauce

1/2 Roasted Chicken
$34.00

Broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, sliced sweet Italian sausage

Chicken Francese
$24.00

Carne

Manny's Veal
$34.00

Veal scallopini, white wine sauce, touch of marinara, tomato, artichoke hearts, red onion, prosciutto, melted fresh mozzarella, spinach

Veal Chop Parm
$54.00

16Oz. Milk-fed chop, thinly pounded, breaded & pan-fried, melted mozzarella roasted long hot pepper, linguini, with vodka sauce or classic san marzano tomato sauce

Sj's Veal Chop
$58.00

16Oz. Milk fed chop, thinly pounded, breaded and pan fried, prosciutto, melted mozzarella, truffle mushroom marsala sauce, touch of cream

Tommy's Pork Chop
$32.00

Grilled pork chop, roasted potatoes, sauteed onions, mushrooms, peas, Italian long hot pepper

Sausage & Pepper Hero
$26.00

Veal pork blend sausage, sweet & hot peppers, onions, melted mozz, touch of marinara, fries

Ita Smashburger
$28.00

2 smashed patties - melted mozzarella, stracciatella cheese, candied prosciutto, sliced plum tomato, baby arugula, cherry pepper aioli, brioche bun, fries

The Sides

Pesto Risotto
$12.00
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
$12.00

Gaeta olives, cherry pepper and white cannellini beans

Sal's Mac and Cheese
$16.00

Pancetta, four-cheese bechamel, toasted breadcrumbs

Tommy's Topping
$14.00

Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions, mushrooms, Italian long hot pepper

Cj's Parmesan Truffle Fries
$14.00

Party Punch

Notorious Pink Rosé All Day Punch
$125.00

2.5 gallon punch serves 6+. Notorious pink rosé, vodka, lime juice strawberry puree, white cranberry juice, orange juice peach schnapps, and fresh fruit

Specials

butternut salad
$18.00
Steak Special
$58.00Out of stock
Stuffed Pacchari
$16.00
chilean sea bass
$56.00
Apple crumb cake
$12.00
Pumpkin Fritters
$10.00Out of stock
Pink Drink Special
$18.00
Stuffed Rig
$29.00

Dessert

Desserts

Fried Rainbow Cookies
$18.00
Fried Rainbow Cookie Hot Fudge Sunday
$18.00
Pistachio Cheesecake
$12.00
Cannoli Crumb Cake
$13.00
Affogato
$13.00
Tiramisu Cup
$12.00
Gelato
$12.00
Sorbet
$12.00
ITA Celebration Sunday
$75.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$4.00

After Dinner Drinks

Coffee
$5.00
Cappunccino
$5.00
Expresso
$5.00
Double Expresso
$6.00
Tea
$5.00
Herbal Tea
$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Penne butter
$10.00
Kids penne marinara
$10.00
kids penne vodka
$14.00
kids mac and cheese
$14.00
kids linguine and meatball
$14.00
kids mozzarella sticks
$12.00
kids hamburger
$14.00
kids chicken tenders and fries
$14.00
kids chicken parm
$14.00
kids pizza
$14.00Out of stock