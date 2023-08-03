Classic Gyros Ridgecrest, Ca
Popular Items
Bowl
A build-your-own bowl is a healthy and delicious meal. Start with a base of rice, couscous, or salad add protein and veggies, then finish with toppings and sauce. Making it a great option for anyone looking for a nutritious meal
Bowl Combo
Pita Combo
A build-your-own pita sandwich is a customizable and delicious meal. Begin with a warm pita bread and choose your protein, toppings, and sauces to create your perfect flavor combination
Build Your Own
Pita Combo
Pita
Bowl Combo
Bowl
Sandwich Wrap Combo
A build-your-own wrap sandwich is a versatile and satisfying meal. Start with a soft wrap, add protein, veggies, and sauce. It's quick to assemble and customizable, making it a great option for a quick and delicious meal.
Sandwich Wrap
Favorite
#1 Classic Chicken Shawarma Wrap Combo
Chicken Shawarma Wrapped With French Fries, Pickles, and Garlic Sauce.
Classic Chicken Shawarma Wrap
#2 Classic Gyro Pita Combo
Gyro, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Chili & Tzatziki Sauce
Classic Gyro Pita
#4 LAMB BURGER COMBO
Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, & Tzatziki Sauce
LAMB BURGER
#5 Chicken Pesto Panini Pita Combo
Basil Pesto, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Pesto Panini Pita
#6 VEGGIE PANINI PITA COMBO
Basil Pesto, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
VEGGIE PANINI PITA
#7 Chicken Kabab Sandwich Combo
Chicken Kabab Skewer, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Garlic Sauce Wrapped with Pita Bread.
Chicken Kabab Sandwich
#8 Steak Kabab Sandwich Combo
Steak Kabab Skewer, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Parsley, Sumac, and Tahini Sauce Wrapped with Pita Bread.
Steak Kabab Sandwich (Filet Mignon)
#9 Chicken Strips (4PC) Combo
Chicken strips are crispy and juicy pieces of chicken that are perfect as a snack or meal. Made with tender chicken breast, they can be enjoyed plain or with your favorite dipping sauce.
Chicken Strips (4PC)
#10 Fish & Chips Combo (Wild Cod)
Wild CodFish and chips made with wild cod is a classic and flavorful meal. The crispy golden batter pairs perfectly with the succulent and fresh flavor of wild cod. Add a side of tartar sauce or malt vinegar to enhance the taste experience.
Fish & Chips (Wild Cod)
Fish and chips made with wild cod is a classic and flavorful meal. The crispy golden batter pairs perfectly with the succulent and fresh flavor of wild cod. Add a side of tartar sauce or malt vinegar to enhance the taste experience.
GYRO STREET PITA COMBO
Gyro, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Chili & Tzatziki Sauce
GYRO STREET PITA
Plates
#11 Chicken Kabab Plate
Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad
#12 Steak Kabab Plate (Filet Mignon)
Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad
#13 Kabab Combo Plate (Chicken & Steak)
Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad
#14 Gyro Plate
Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad
#15 Chicken Shawarma Plate
Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad
#16 Falafel Plate
Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus, Greek Salad& Tahini Sauce
#17 Veggie Plate
Choice Of Rice Or Couscous, Falafel, Dolmas, Hummus, Eggplant Dip & Greek Salad
Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Looking for a healthy and customizable meal option? Look no further than our build your own salad station! Choose from a variety of fresh greens, proteins, toppings, and dressings to create the salad of your dreams.
Tabouli Salad
Tabouli is a fresh and zesty Middle Eastern salad made with bulgur wheat, parsley, tomatoes, and lemon juice. It's a healthy and flavorful side or main dish.
Greek Salad
Greek salad is a refreshing and healthy dish made with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. It's dressed with a simple yet flavorful dressing of olive oil and lemon juice.
Garden Salad
Garden salad is a classic and healthy dish made with crisp romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and savory onions. It's topped with your favorite dressing.
Snacks & Sides
FRENCH FRIES (Hand Cut)
Hand-cut French fries made with fresh potatoes, cooked to a crispy golden brown and served hot. The perfect addition to any meal.
Crinkle Cut Fries
Our seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries are a flavorful twist on a classic favorite. Potatoes tossed in a blend of herbs and spices for a delicious, crispy side dish.
CAJUN FRIES
Spice up your meal with our Cajun fries - hand-cut potatoes seasoned with a zesty blend of Cajun spices, served hot and crispy.
GARLIC FETA FRENCH FRIES
Mediterranean-inspired garlic feta fries - hand-cut potatoes topped with crumbled feta cheese and minced garlic for a flavorful, crispy side dish.
Side Rice
Side Couscous
Side Falafel (5)
Our falafel is a crispy and savory Middle Eastern dish made from ground chickpeas and flavorful spices. Shaped into small balls and fried until golden brown.
Side Hummus w/Pita
Our hummus is a delicious and creamy Middle Eastern dip made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil.
Side Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus w/Pita
Our mild jalapeño and cilantro hummus is a tasty twist on the classic dip. Made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil, our hummus is infused with the fresh flavors of jalapeños and cilantro.
Eggplant Dip W/Pita
Our eggplant dip is a delicious and savory Mediterranean-inspired appetizer made from roasted eggplant.
Lentil Soup
Our lentil soup is a hearty and comforting dish made from tender lentils, flavorful vegetables, and aromatic spices. Slow-cooked to perfection.
Side Dolmas (5)
Our dolma is a delicious Mediterranean-inspired dish made from tender grape leaves stuffed with a savory mixture of rice, herbs, and spices.
SHRIMP FRIES
Enjoy our flavorful combination of fries and shrimp, served with refreshing tabouli salad. Add some kick with our spicy hot red chili sauce and creamy tahini sauce. Perfect for any time of day.
GYRO STREET FRIES
French Fries Topped With Gyro, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickles, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki Sauce & Feta Cheese