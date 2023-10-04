Riki's Mexican Grill 1473 E Eisenhower Blvd
Popular Items
VALI'S FRIES
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
POLLO AZADO
Whole chicken that is slow roasted and grilled with a riki's specialty spice. this traditional dinner is served with red onions,tortillas,roasted jalapenos your choice of two sides:* rice *beans *fries *spring mix salad *cabbage salad and a traditional sauce is included to round out the meal. Two size available, Whole or Half.
TRES LECHES CAKE
Food
Lunch & Dinner
POLLO AZADO
Whole chicken that is slow roasted and grilled with a riki's specialty spice. this traditional dinner is served with red onions,tortillas,roasted jalapenos your choice of two sides:* rice *beans *fries *spring mix salad *cabbage salad and a traditional sauce is included to round out the meal. Two size available, Whole or Half.
TIRAS DE POLLO
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried ti golden perfection. served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
SPRING MIX SALAD
A selection of lettuce tossed with sesme seads,raisins, almonds on the side,topped with your choice of hand-breaded or grilled riki's chicken. A side of your choice of dressing (ranch,blue cheese) is included.
VALI'S FRIES
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
KIDS TIRAS BITES
Hand-breaded chicken pieces fried to golden perfection and served with our home style fries.
DELUX WRAP
flour tortilla filled with tiras de pollo ( breaded chicken tenders),your choice of regular breaded,mango habanero,buffalo,garlic parmesan or BBQ with fries, cheese,selection of lettuce and delicious riki's sauce.
TINGA WRAP
Tinga ( pulled chicken marinated in a special sauce) beans, a selction of lettuce and delicious Riki's sauce.
CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH CHEESE FRIES
Hand-breaded chicken cutlet served with an ample supply of our Riki's specialty sauce, and placed on a fresh kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of our delicious home-style fries with melted cheese on top.
BUFFALO TIRAS DE POLLO
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried to golden perfection deep in delicious buffalo sauce . served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.
MANGO HABANERO TIRAS DE POLLO
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried to golden perfection deep in delicious mango habanero sauce . served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.
EMPANADAS
2 empanadas stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling,sides and sauce, they are made by folding a sheet of dough over the ingredients and sealing before cooking.
SMOTHERED RIKI'S TACOS
Order of five fried mini tacos filled with potatoes smother with our specialty mild sauce, covered with ground beef or pork, topped with cabagge, pickled red onions a piece of lime and spicy homemade sauce on the side.
STEAK BURRITO
Large burrito filled with rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, guacamole and delicious steak. sauce on the side
STEAK TACOS
2 steak tacos with fluor or corn tortilla, with mozzarella cheese,acompanied with your choice of rice or beans, guacamole and sauce on the side.
STEAK BOWL
Delicious with rice, spring mix salad, cherry tomatoes,mozzarella cheese, black beans and steak. accompanied with sauce of your choice fresh tomato sauce, tomatillo, rikis sauce.
STEAK QUESADILLA
Motzarella cheese quesadilla filled with steak, accompanied with your choice of rice or beans, guacamole and sauce on the side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Motzarella cheese quesadilla filled with grilled chicken , accompanied with your choice of rice or beans, guacamole and sauce on the side.
Here
To Go
GARLIC PARMESAN TIRAS DE POLLO
SMOTHERED BURRITO
Lettuce,tomato,cheese,sour cream, rice and beans and your choice of beef, tinga (chicken), pork .