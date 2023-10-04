Popular Items

VALI'S FRIES

VALI'S FRIES

$10.99

Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.

POLLO AZADO

POLLO AZADO

$25.99+

Whole chicken that is slow roasted and grilled with a riki's specialty spice. this traditional dinner is served with red onions,tortillas,roasted jalapenos your choice of two sides:* rice *beans *fries *spring mix salad *cabbage salad and a traditional sauce is included to round out the meal. Two size available, Whole or Half.

TRES LECHES CAKE

TRES LECHES CAKE

$4.49

Food

Lunch & Dinner

A fried flour or corn (gluten free) pastry stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling, they are made by folding a sheet of dough over the ingredients and sealing before cooking.
POLLO AZADO

POLLO AZADO

$25.99+

Whole chicken that is slow roasted and grilled with a riki's specialty spice. this traditional dinner is served with red onions,tortillas,roasted jalapenos your choice of two sides:* rice *beans *fries *spring mix salad *cabbage salad and a traditional sauce is included to round out the meal. Two size available, Whole or Half.

TIRAS DE POLLO

TIRAS DE POLLO

$10.99

Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried ti golden perfection. served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.

SPRING MIX SALAD

SPRING MIX SALAD

$9.49

A selection of lettuce tossed with sesme seads,raisins, almonds on the side,topped with your choice of hand-breaded or grilled riki's chicken. A side of your choice of dressing (ranch,blue cheese) is included.

VALI'S FRIES

VALI'S FRIES

$10.99

Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.

KIDS TIRAS BITES

KIDS TIRAS BITES

$4.99

Hand-breaded chicken pieces fried to golden perfection and served with our home style fries.

DELUX WRAP

DELUX WRAP

$10.99

flour tortilla filled with tiras de pollo ( breaded chicken tenders),your choice of regular breaded,mango habanero,buffalo,garlic parmesan or BBQ with fries, cheese,selection of lettuce and delicious riki's sauce.

TINGA WRAP

$10.99

Tinga ( pulled chicken marinated in a special sauce) beans, a selction of lettuce and delicious Riki's sauce.

CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH CHEESE FRIES

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken cutlet served with an ample supply of our Riki's specialty sauce, and placed on a fresh kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of our delicious home-style fries with melted cheese on top.

BUFFALO TIRAS DE POLLO

$10.99

Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried to golden perfection deep in delicious buffalo sauce . served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.

MANGO HABANERO TIRAS DE POLLO

MANGO HABANERO TIRAS DE POLLO

$10.99

Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried to golden perfection deep in delicious mango habanero sauce . served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$9.99

2 empanadas stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling,sides and sauce, they are made by folding a sheet of dough over the ingredients and sealing before cooking.

SMOTHERED RIKI'S TACOS

SMOTHERED RIKI'S TACOS

$10.99

Order of five fried mini tacos filled with potatoes smother with our specialty mild sauce, covered with ground beef or pork, topped with cabagge, pickled red onions a piece of lime and spicy homemade sauce on the side.

STEAK BURRITO

$10.99

Large burrito filled with rice, beans, mozzarella cheese, guacamole and delicious steak. sauce on the side

STEAK TACOS

$10.99

2 steak tacos with fluor or corn tortilla, with mozzarella cheese,acompanied with your choice of rice or beans, guacamole and sauce on the side.

STEAK BOWL

$10.99

Delicious with rice, spring mix salad, cherry tomatoes,mozzarella cheese, black beans and steak. accompanied with sauce of your choice fresh tomato sauce, tomatillo, rikis sauce.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$10.99

Motzarella cheese quesadilla filled with steak, accompanied with your choice of rice or beans, guacamole and sauce on the side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.99

Motzarella cheese quesadilla filled with grilled chicken , accompanied with your choice of rice or beans, guacamole and sauce on the side.

Here

To Go

GARLIC PARMESAN TIRAS DE POLLO

$10.99
SMOTHERED BURRITO

SMOTHERED BURRITO

$10.99

Lettuce,tomato,cheese,sour cream, rice and beans and your choice of beef, tinga (chicken), pork .

Wings

6 pieces buffalo

$9.99

6 pieces mango habanero

$9.99

6 pieces BBQ

$9.99
6 Pieces garlic and parmesan

6 Pieces garlic and parmesan

$9.99
12 pieces buffalo

12 pieces buffalo

$14.99

12 pieces mango habanero

$14.99

12 pieces BBQ

$14.99

12 pieces garlic parmesan

$14.99

6 pieces tamarindo

$9.99

12 pieces tamarindo

$14.99

Side Orders

RICE

$2.69

BEANS

$2.69

SELECTION OF LETTUCE

$1.99

COLESLAW

$3.49

TOMATO

$1.49

8 oz TOMATILLO ROASTED SAUCE

$3.49

8 oz FRESH MEXICAN TOMATO SAUCE

$3.49

FRIES

$4.49

TIRAS DE POLLO

$4.99

8 oz RED ONIONS

$2.99

8 oz RIKI'S SAUCE

$3.99
EMPANADA

EMPANADA

$3.99

salsa 1

$0.25

salsa 2

$0.50

Desserts

TRES LECHES CAKE

TRES LECHES CAKE

$4.49
MEXICAN CHEESE CAKE

MEXICAN CHEESE CAKE

$4.49
FANEL FRIES

FANEL FRIES

$4.49
TRES LECHES CHOCOLATE CAKE

TRES LECHES CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.49
SWEET POTATO EMPANADA

SWEET POTATO EMPANADA

$3.49

Sweet potato fries

$4.49

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

PEPSI

$2.69

DIET PEPSI

$2.69

SIERRA MIST

$2.69

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.69

DR PEPPER

$2.69

LEMONADE

$2.69

ICE TEA

$2.69

ORCHATA

$2.99

JAMAICA

$2.99

TAMARINDO

$2.99

MELON

$2.99

PINA

$2.99

Bottle Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

mexican soda

$3.49

wine

$4.99

red bull

$4.49

mexican beer

$5.00

american beer

$4.00

Margaritas

16 oz margarita

$6.99

24 oz margarita

$9.99

16oz mojito

$6.99

24oz mojitos

$9.99

Micheladas

michelada

$7.99

rica-chela

$7.99

chelada

$7.99

michelagua

$6.99