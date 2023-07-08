Riley's Belmont Shore 5331 E 2nd St
Abnormal Hazy
$8.00
BBC SC
$9.50
BBC Strawberry
$8.00
Beachwood Amalgamator
$8.00
Beachwood Cold
$8.00
Brewery X Huckleberry
$7.50
Bud Light
$7.00
Bud Light SC
$8.50
Coors Light
$7.00
Coors Light SC
$8.50
Freedom
$8.00
Green Cheek
$8.00
Harland Japanese
$8.00
MadeWest Hazy
$8.00
Michelada Pint
$10.00
Michelada Schooner
$11.00
Modelo
$8.00
Modelo SC
$9.50
Pizza Port Chronic
$8.00
Shiner Peach
$7.50
Stereo Pale
$8.00
There Does Not Exist
$9.00
Seltzers
Wine
GLS CK Mondavi Cabernet
$8.00
GLS Unshackled
$14.00
GLS Simple Life
$9.00
GLS Ck Mondavi Chardonnay
$8.00
GLS Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
$13.00
GLS Campo Viejo Rosé
$9.00
GLS Whispering Angel Rosé
$13.00
GLS Brancott Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
GLS Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Ruffino Prosecco Split
$11.00
GLS Stanford Brut
$8.00
Frosé
$8.00
GLS Strawberry Basil Sangria
$8.00
Guava Mimosa
$8.00
Mango Mimosa
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
BTL CK Mondavi Cabernet
$24.00
BTL Callaway Cabernet
$36.00
BTL Noble Vines Pinot Noir
$32.00
BTL CK Mondavi Chardonnay
$24.00
BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay
$48.00
BTL Campo Viejo Rosé
$32.00
BTL Whispering Angel Rosé
$42.00
BTL Brancott Sauvignon Blanc
$32.00
BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
BTL Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio
$28.00
CRF Strawberry Basil Sangria
$34.00
CRF Guava Mimosa
$22.00
CRF Mango Mimosa
$22.00
CRF Mimosa
$22.00
House Cocktails
Watermelon Margarita
$12.00
Spicy Skinny Margarita
$12.00
Paloma
$12.00
Blackberry French 75
$12.00
Strawberry Mule
$12.00
Smok'n Sour
$12.00
Strawberry Lavender Lemonade
$12.00
Maple Peach Old Fashioned
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Lavender Empress
$12.00
House Margarita
$6.00
Pimms Cup
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Iced Vanilla Latte
$11.00
Irish Coffee
$11.00
Spirits
21 Seeds
$10.00
Absolut
$8.00
Absolut Elyx
$10.00
Altos Plata
$8.00
Altos Reposado
$9.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Aviation
$9.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Baileys
$8.00
Basil Hayden
$11.00
Blackberry French 75
$12.00
Blantons Bourbon
$15.00
Bombay Saaphire
$8.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Cactus Cooler
$10.00
Cadillac Margarita
$13.00
Calirosa Anejo
$13.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Casamigos Anejo
$17.00
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Casamigos Silver
$13.00
Clase Azul Repo
$28.00
Codigo Anejo
$18.00
Deleon
$9.00
Dickel Bourbon
$8.00
Don Julio 1942
$35.00
Don Julio Anejo
$17.00
Don Julio Repo
$15.00
Don Julio Silver
$13.00
Dos Hombres
$11.00
Drakes Vodka
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Evan Williams
$9.00
Fernet
$8.00
Fireball
$7.50
Fletcha Azul Anejo
$15.00
Fletcha Azul Blanco
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Grapefruit Eastside
$12.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Hennessey
$13.00
High West Double Rye
$13.00
Hot Toddy
$10.00
Iced Latte
$11.00
Irish Coffee
$11.00
Jack Bonded
$11.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson Stout
$9.00
Jeffersons Ocean
$17.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$9.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$33.00
Ketel Botanicals
$11.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Komos Cristalino
$25.00
Komos Extra Anejo
$45.00
Komos Rosa
$25.00
Lahaina Dark Rum
$7.50
Long Island
$15.00
Los Sundays Marg
$9.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Mandala Anejo
$25.00
Mango Mexcal Smash
$12.00
Maple Peach Old fashionex
$12.00
Margarita
$9.00
Mcallan 12
$14.00
Mexican Candy
$8.00
OldForrester
$12.00
Paloma
$12.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Pimms Cup
$11.00
Riley's Bloody Mary
$10.00
Rumple Minze
$8.00
Sagamore Rye Whiskey
$11.00
Sailor Jerry
$8.00
Seagrams
$8.00
Seagrams VO
$8.00
Skrewball
$7.00
Slane Irish Whiskey
$8.00
Smokin Sour
$12.00
Spicy Skinny Margarita
$12.00
Spiked Caramel Cider
$8.00
Stone Whiskey
$22.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$12.00
Strawberry Mule
$12.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Templeton Rye
$10.00
Titos
$6.00
Town Branch
$9.00
Tuaca
$8.00
Tuesday House Marg
$7.00
Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Watermelon Margarita
$12.00
Wednesday Whiskey Special
$8.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Weller
$15.00
White Russian
$10.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00
Woodford Rye
$12.00
Tequila
Bourbon
Rum
N/A Bev
Food
Starters
Asada Fries
$15.00
Nachos
$16.00
Buffalo Wings
$13.00
Thai Wings
$13.00
Artichoke
$12.00
Poke Toastadas
$15.00
Pretzel Bites
$13.00
Ceviche
$14.00
Meatballs
$14.00
Fries
$6.00
Tots
$6.00
Sweet Potatoes Fries
$6.00
Chicken Fingers
$11.00
Grilled Cheese
$12.00
Cheese Quesadilla
$12.00
Asada Tacos
$4.00
Chicken Tacos
$4.00
Side Bacon
$4.00
Burgers
Sandwiches
Salads
Craft Pizza
Cocktails Menu
(562) 856-1612
5331 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11:30AM