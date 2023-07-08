Riley's Belmont Shore 5331 E 2nd St

Bar

Bottles/Cans

Budweiser

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Corona Extra

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Julian Hard Cider

$13.00

Juneshine Mango Kombucha

$7.50

Juneshine Paloma Kombucha

$7.50

Guinness

$7.50

Long Drink

$7.00

White Claw

$6.50

Draft Beer

Abnormal Hazy

$8.00

BBC SC

$9.50

BBC Strawberry

$8.00

Beachwood Amalgamator

$8.00

Beachwood Cold

$8.00

Brewery X Huckleberry

$7.50

Bud Light

$7.00

Bud Light SC

$8.50

Coors Light

$7.00

Coors Light SC

$8.50

Freedom

$8.00

Green Cheek

$8.00

Harland Japanese

$8.00

MadeWest Hazy

$8.00

Michelada Pint

$10.00

Michelada Schooner

$11.00

Modelo

$8.00

Modelo SC

$9.50

Pizza Port Chronic

$8.00

Shiner Peach

$7.50

Stereo Pale

$8.00

There Does Not Exist

$9.00

Seltzers

Ashland Watermelon Seltzer

$8.00

Ashland Bellinger Bomb

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

Draft Brewery X Huckleberry Seltzer

$7.50

Wine

GLS CK Mondavi Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Unshackled

$14.00

GLS Simple Life

$9.00

GLS Ck Mondavi Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Campo Viejo Rosé

$9.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rosé

$13.00

GLS Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Ruffino Prosecco Split

$11.00

GLS Stanford Brut

$8.00

Frosé

$8.00

GLS Strawberry Basil Sangria

$8.00

Guava Mimosa

$8.00

Mango Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

BTL CK Mondavi Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Callaway Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Noble Vines Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Campo Viejo Rosé

$32.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rosé

$42.00

BTL Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Santa Cristina Pinot Grigio

$28.00

CRF Strawberry Basil Sangria

$34.00

CRF Guava Mimosa

$22.00

CRF Mango Mimosa

$22.00

CRF Mimosa

$22.00

House Cocktails

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Blackberry French 75

$12.00

Strawberry Mule

$12.00

Smok'n Sour

$12.00

Strawberry Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Maple Peach Old Fashioned

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lavender Empress

$12.00

House Margarita

$6.00

Pimms Cup

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Spirits

21 Seeds

$10.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Altos Plata

$8.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blackberry French 75

$12.00

Blantons Bourbon

$15.00

Bombay Saaphire

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Calirosa Anejo

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Clase Azul Repo

$28.00

Codigo Anejo

$18.00

Deleon

$9.00

Dickel Bourbon

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Dos Hombres

$11.00

Drakes Vodka

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Fernet

$8.00

Fireball

$7.50

Fletcha Azul Anejo

$15.00

Fletcha Azul Blanco

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Grapefruit Eastside

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hennessey

$13.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Iced Latte

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Jack Bonded

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Stout

$9.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$17.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$33.00

Ketel Botanicals

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Komos Cristalino

$25.00

Komos Extra Anejo

$45.00

Komos Rosa

$25.00

Lahaina Dark Rum

$7.50

Long Island

$15.00

Los Sundays Marg

$9.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Mandala Anejo

$25.00

Mango Mexcal Smash

$12.00

Maple Peach Old fashionex

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mcallan 12

$14.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

OldForrester

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Pimms Cup

$11.00

Riley's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Sagamore Rye Whiskey

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Seagrams

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Smokin Sour

$12.00

Spicy Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Spiked Caramel Cider

$8.00

Stone Whiskey

$22.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$12.00

Strawberry Mule

$12.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Titos

$6.00

Town Branch

$9.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Tuesday House Marg

$7.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Wednesday Whiskey Special

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Weller

$15.00

White Russian

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel Botanicals

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Svedka (well)

$8.00

Titos

$6.00

Tequila

Astral Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Silver

$13.00

Codigo Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Repo

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Teremana blanco

$13.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Komos Rosa

$25.00

Don Julio Rosado

$25.00

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Bonded

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Sagamore Rye Whiskey

$11.00

Scotch

Buchanan's

$12.00

Grand Old Parr 12yr

$12.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Mortlach 12yr

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Saaphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Food

Starters

Asada Fries

$15.00

Nachos

$16.00

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Thai Wings

$13.00

Artichoke

$12.00

Poke Toastadas

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Fries

$6.00

Tots

$6.00

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$6.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Asada Tacos

$4.00

Chicken Tacos

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Burgers

House Burger

$16.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Bacon Brie Melt

$16.00

Peanut Butter Burger

$16.00

Craft Upgrade

$2.00

Smashburger

$10.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sand

$16.00

Balsamic Wrap

$15.00

Short Rib Melt

$17.00

Prime Rib Dip

$17.00

Poke Wrap

$17.00

Craft upgrade

$2.00

Salads

Field Greens

$9.00

Market Salad

$14.00

Steak Salad

$18.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Craft Pizza

Fig & Pig Pizza

$16.00

Mango Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Pizza

$16.00

New York Pizza

$16.00

Short Rib Pizza

$16.00

Grilled Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Entrées

Ribeye

$31.00

Flat Iron Steak

$19.00

Fish Tacos (3)

$16.00

Brunch Menu

Cocktails Menu

Pimm's Cup

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Michelada Schooner

$11.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$11.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$17.00

Brunch Menu

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Pastrami Burrito

$14.00

Short Rib Chilaquiles

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

House Scramble

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Classic

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Pancakes & Bacon

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Merchandise

Merch

Patch Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Straw Hat

$20.00

Dad Hat

$20.00