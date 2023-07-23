Full Menu

Daily Specials

Meatball Monday Madness

$11.95

Seafood Tuesday Special

All seafood items with n/a drink

Wienie Wednesday

$1 off all our amazing coneys

Comfort Thursday

$11.95

Meatloaf dinner or pot roast sandwich for $10.95

New England Fish Fry Friday

$12.95

With fries and slaw only

Starters

SRIRACHA SHRIMP DIP

$11.95

10 oz strips of flaky white fish served with tartar sauce and lemon wedge

Southern Fried Pickles

$10.95

Lightly breaded dill pickle chips served with ranch

Onion Rings

$10.95

Thick-cut beer battered o'rings served with boom boom sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$10.95

Beer-battered button mushrooms served with boom boom sauce

French Fries

$4.50

Chili French Fries

Chili Cheese French Fries

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

App Chix tender

$10.95

Cheese fries

$6.49

Classic Sandwiches &Wraps

Philly Dip

$14.50

10 oz of thinly sliced top round roast beef served on a toasted hoagie with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, melted provolone, and au jus for dipping

Chicken Philly

$14.50

10 oz char-grilled chicken breast on a toasted hoagie with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper, and melted provolone cheese

Roast Beef Melt

$14.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce on grilled marble rye

Hot Ham and Cheese

$14.50

Fresh ham piled high with melted white American cheese and applewood-smoked bacon

Turkey BLT

$14.50

Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Meatball Parm sub

$14.50

Club

$14.50

Cuban

$14.50

Chicken Sand

$14.50

Teriyaki Chix Wrap

$14.50

Pulled pork

$14.50

Gourmet Burgers

Char Burger

$12.95

Premium seasoned fresh ground beef with lettuce, tomato, and onion (LTO)

Patty Melt

$14.50

10 oz patty with Swiss and grilled onions on grilled marble rye bread

St. Patty Melt

$14.50

10 oz patty with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble bread

Coneys

Coneys

Sides

Creamy Macaroni and Cheese

$3.25

Red Skin Potato Salad

$3.25

Dixie-Style Chopped Slaw

$3.25

Creamy Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Small Fries

$3.25

Salads

Flint Taco Salad

$13.95

Doritos, Flint sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño peppers, and sour cream

Riley's Garden Salad

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, and grated carrots

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.95

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.95

Kiddo Corner

Kid Dog

$8.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kid Burger

$8.95

Kid Chicken Strips

$8.95

Island Favorites

1/2 lb clams

$23.99

1 lb clams

$43.99

1/2 lb shrimp

$10.99

1 lb shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp taco

$14.95

Haddock taco

$14.95

Rachael

$14.95

Filet o fish

$13.95

Haddock fingers

$11.95

Sea scallops

$14.95

Cajun shrimp wrap

$14.50

Tuna wrap

$14.50

Fried shrimp basket

$13.95

Entrees

Haddock Picatta

$14.95

Shrimp Scampi

$14.95

Dinner Chicken Breast

$13.95

Dinner Sea Scallops

$15.95

Early Bird

5oz Char burger

$8.95

E.B Haddock Finger Basket

$8.95

E.B. Chicken Tender Basket

$8.95

E.B Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.95

E.B Haddock Sand

$8.95

E.B Shrimp Cocktail

$8.95

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$5.95

Key lime

$6.95

Drinks

Beverage

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.95

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweetened Tea

$2.95

Starry

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Water

Beer Selection

Yuengling

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud

$3.75

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.95

Cabernet

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Extra Sauces

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.50

Rasta

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Horsey

$0.50

1000

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BBQ Gold

$0.50

Boom

$0.50

A.Y.C.E Shrimp Add on

A.Y.C.E French Fry add on