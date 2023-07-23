2x points now for loyalty members
Riley's Coney House
Full Menu
Daily Specials
Starters
SRIRACHA SHRIMP DIP
10 oz strips of flaky white fish served with tartar sauce and lemon wedge
Southern Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded dill pickle chips served with ranch
Onion Rings
Thick-cut beer battered o'rings served with boom boom sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Beer-battered button mushrooms served with boom boom sauce
French Fries
Chili French Fries
Chili Cheese French Fries
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
App Chix tender
Cheese fries
Classic Sandwiches &Wraps
Philly Dip
10 oz of thinly sliced top round roast beef served on a toasted hoagie with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers, melted provolone, and au jus for dipping
Chicken Philly
10 oz char-grilled chicken breast on a toasted hoagie with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green pepper, and melted provolone cheese
Roast Beef Melt
Thinly sliced roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish sauce on grilled marble rye
Hot Ham and Cheese
Fresh ham piled high with melted white American cheese and applewood-smoked bacon
Turkey BLT
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise