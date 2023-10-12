Food

APPETIZERS

(3)Poke Tacos

$14.00

3 Poke Ahi, Avocado, mango-jalapeno salsa, pickled onion, wasabi crema, soy sauce, wonton crisps

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

(4)Chicken Waffle Bites

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken bites on belgian style waffle and topped with hot honey maple syrup and chives

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips topped with beans, queso, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Totchos

$15.00

Tater Tots topped with black bean, spicy queso cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and spicy house dressing

(3) Birria Flautas

$13.00

chili braised beef and cheese wrapped in flour tortillas and deep fried.

(4)Chicken Tenders

$15.00

4 Breaded chicken tenders deep fried and served with a choice of sauce ranch, bbq sauce or honey mustard.

(3)Cheeseburger Sliders

$13.00

3 Beef Sliders with cheese, bacon, pickles, onion straws and house dressing

Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Panko crusted onion rings

Basket French Fries

$7.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Basket Tater Tots

$7.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Hummus with Jalapenos

$15.00Out of stock

Hummus with minced jalapenos and a side of red bell pepper, celery, carrots, cucumbers and pita bread

WINGS

6 Bone-In Wings

$10.00

6 Boneless Wings

$10.00

Dozen Bone-In Wings

$18.00

Dozen Boneless Wings

$18.00

TACOS

Vampiros Asada Tacos

$14.00

marinated steak, melted cheese, cilantro, onions, rojo sauce and avocado salsa

Quesa Birria Tacos

$13.00

Chile braised beef, diced white onions, cilantro, oaxacan cheese, consommé

Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Slow cooked pork, melted cheese, avocado salsa, rojo sauce, onions, pickled red onions, cilantro

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, crema, rojo sauce

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Seared blackened Ahi Tuna, melted oaxacan cheese, citrus mango guacamole, pickled onions, rojo sauce

Camarones Tacos

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, melted oaxacan cheese, pickled cabbage, mango-jalapeno salsa, spicy house sauce and rojo sauce

BURGERS

Turkey Pesto Burger

$16.00

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Bison Burger

$18.00

6 oz Bison Beef Patty, American Cheese, pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, sauteed mushrooms, house dressing on brioche bun

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.00

1/3LB Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, dill pickles, house dressing on brioche bun

Backyard BBQ Burger

$17.00

En Fuego Burger

$17.00

1/3LB Beef Patty, Fried Egg, pepperjack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, pico de gallo, spicy house dressing

Riley Burger

$15.00

1/3LB Beef Patty, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, house dressing on brioche bun

Fried Bologna Burger

$14.00

Pan Fried Bologna, american cheese, bbq chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, brioche bun

SANDWICHES

George's Crispy Chicken

$16.00

Italian Hoagie

$15.00

Prime Rib Cheesesteak

$18.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, provolone cheese, american cheese, peppers, onions, horseradish aioli on a steak bun

SALADS

Half Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons

Full Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing

Half Harvest Salad

$7.00

Romaine, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, italian vinaigrette with garlic toast

Full Harvest Salad

$13.00

Romaine, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, italian vinaigrette with garlic toast

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce wedge, bacon, bleu cheese dressing, tomato, chives, gorgonzola crumbles with garlic toast

Marinated Taco Salad

$18.00

Fried tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, black olives and choice of beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, spicy house dressing and a choice of protein

Asian Ahi Salad

$18.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$19.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheese, fried chicken, egg, bacon, honey mustard dressing and garlic toast

PIZZA

Maui Kapaui

$15.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Veggin

$15.00

Spartan

$17.00

Kickin Chicken

$16.00

Deuce's Sausage & Pepperoni

$14.00

Luda's Pepperoni

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni on flatbread

KIDS CLASSICS

Kids (2) Sliders and Fries

$10.00

Kids (2) Tenders and Fries

$10.00

DESSERT

Bowl of Sherbert

$10.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Churros and Ice Cream

$10.00

Cinnamon=sugar fried dough with vanilla filling and a side of vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel drizzle

SIDES

*MULTIPLE TICKETS*

Side Beans

$4.00

Black, Pinto or Refried

Side Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Turkey Pup Bowl

$6.00

Beef Pup Bowl

$6.00

Chicken Pup Bowl

$6.00

Side Garlic Toast

$3.00

Side Hummus Veggies

$3.00

Side Hummus Pita Bread

$3.00

SIDE Grilled Chicken

$6.00

CATERING EVENT

FAJITA BAR

$29.95

BEVERAGE

SOFT BEVERAGES

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Cherry Coke

$4.50

Mr Pibb

$4.50

Rootbeer

$4.50

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

SPIRITS

1800 ANEJO

$13.00

1800 CRISTALINO ANEJO

$12.00

21 SEEDS CUCUMBER JALAPENO

$10.00

CASAMIGO BLANCO

$11.00

CASAMIGO REPO

$12.00

CASAMIGO ANEJO

$13.00Out of stock

CAZADORES BLANCO

$10.00

CAZADORES REPO

$10.00

CLASE AZUL REPO

$26.00

CUERVO CRISTALINO

$6.00

DON JULIO REPO

$12.00

DON JULIO 1942 ANEJO

$30.00

EL TEQUILENO REPO GRAN RESERVA

$12.00

EL TESORO EXTRA ANEJO

$18.00

GRAN CORAMINO ANEJO

$8.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$11.00

HERRADURA ULTRA ANEJO

$14.00

HORNITOS REPO

$9.00

LALO BLANCO

$10.00

LUNAZUL REPO

$9.00

MAESTRO DOBEL DIAMANTE

$14.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$9.00

PATRON SILVER

$11.00

PATRON REPO

$12.00

PATRON EL ALTO

$18.00

RESERVA EXTRA ANEJO

$25.00

SIETE LEGUAS REPO

$12.00

TEQUILA OCHO REPO

$12.00

TEREMANA BLANCO

$11.00

TRES AGAVES BLANCO ORGANIC

$10.00

DE MAGUEY VIDA

$13.00

EL SILENCIO ESPADIN

$11.00

ILEGAL MEZCAL ANEJO

$8.00

MONTELOBOS ARTESANAL JOVEN ESPADIN

$7.50

WELL VODKA

$8.00

TITOS

$10.00

SMIRNOFF

$9.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$11.00

WELL GIN

$8.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

ST. GEORGE

$12.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

WELL BOURBON

$8.00

BALLER SINGLE MALT

$15.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$11.00Out of stock

BULLEIT

$10.00

BULLEIT RYE

$10.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

ELIJAH CRAIG RYE

$10.00

HENRY MCKENNA BOURBON

$11.00

HIGH WEST BOURBON

$10.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$11.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$9.00

JAMESON IRISH

$10.00

KNOB CREEK BOURBON

$11.00

MAKERS MARK

$10.00

OLD OVERHOLT RYE

$8.00

REDEMPTION RYE

$11.00

SEAGRAM 7

$9.00

WOODFORD DBL OAK

$14.00

WELL RUM

$8.00

BACARDI SILVER

$9.00

BACARDI 8YR

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

MALIBU

$9.00

GOSLING DARK

$9.00

GOSLING 151

$10.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.00Out of stock

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$8.00

ABSINTHE

$8.00

APEROL

$8.00

AVERNA

$10.00

B & B

$10.00Out of stock

BAILEYS

$9.00

BANANA LIQ

$8.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

COINTREAU

$7.00

DISARONNO AMARETTO

$10.00

FERNET BRANCA

$12.00

FIREBALL

$9.00

FRANGELICO

$10.00

GRAN MARNIER

$12.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$15.00

JAGER COLD BREW

$8.00

JAGERMEISTER

$9.00

KAHLUA

$10.00

LILLET

$10.00

LYCHEE

$8.00

MELON

$9.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$8.00

RASPBERRY LIQ

$8.00

REMY MARTIN

$15.00

RUMCHATA

$10.00

ST GEORGE NOLA

$11.00

ST GEORGE SPICED PEAR

$10.00

RILEY'S MARGARITAS

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Seed Margarita

$12.00

Sherberita

$12.00

SKINNY Margarita

$11.00

WINE

Btl Wente Chard

$35.00

Btl Coppola Chard

$27.00

Btl VP Pinto Grigio

$24.00

Btl Kim Crawford

$32.00

Btl VP Moscato

$24.00

Btl Coppola Cab Sav

$27.00

Btl Meiomi

$38.00

Btl Sobon Zin

$27.00

Btl Graffigna Malbec

$27.00

Btl Mionetto Prosecco

$12.00

Btl Ruffino Rose

$12.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

PINTS

NEW GLORY GUMMY WORMS PINT

$8.00

COORS LIGHT PINT

$5.50

MAUI WAUI IPA PINT

$8.00

HOPTOLOGIST DIPA PINT

$9.00

FORT ROCK PILSNER PINT

$7.50

FORT ROCK HAZY PINT

$8.00

PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER ALE PINT

$7.25Out of stock

HANGAR 24 ORANGE WHEAT PINT

$7.25

ACE PEAR CIDER PINT

$7.00

PHANTOM BRIDE IPA

$8.00

TACO TRUCK LAGER

$7.00

GUINNESS NITRO PINT

$9.00

SNAKEBITE

$9.00

BEER 22 OZ

NEW GLORY GUMMY WORMS 22OZ

$11.00

MAUI WAUI IPA 22OZ

$11.00

KNEE DEEP HOPTOLOGIST DIPA 22OZ

$12.00

FORT ROCK PILSNER 22OZ

$10.00

FORT ROCK HAZY HOP GOBLIN 22OZ

$11.00

PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER ALE 22OZ

$9.75Out of stock

HANGAR 24 ORANGE WHEAT 22OZ

$9.75

COORS LIGHT 22OZ

$7.50

ACE PEAR CIDER 22OZ

$9.50

PHANTOM BRIDE 22OZ

$11.00

TACO TRUCK 22OZ

$9.50

GUINNESS NITRO 22OZ

$12.00

BOTTLE BEER/SELTZER

CORONA

$6.50

HIGH NOON WATERMELON

$6.50

HIGH NOON PEACH

$6.50

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$6.50

O'Doul's NON ALCOHOLIC

$6.50

BEER PITCHERS

PITCHER New Glory Gummy Worms

$26.00

PITCHER Altamont Maui Waui IPA

$26.00

PITCHER Belching Beaver Phantom Bride IPA

$26.00Out of stock

PITCHER Dust Bowl Taco Truck Lager

$25.00

PITCHER Ft. Rock Pilsner

$25.50

PITCHER Pizza Port Amber

$25.50Out of stock

PITCHER Ft. Rock Hazy

$26.00

PITCHER Hangar 24 Orange Wheat

$25.50

PITCHER Coors Light

$18.00

PITCHER Ace Pear Cider

$25.00