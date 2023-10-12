Riley's on Sutter Riley's on Sutter
Food
APPETIZERS
(3)Poke Tacos
3 Poke Ahi, Avocado, mango-jalapeno salsa, pickled onion, wasabi crema, soy sauce, wonton crisps
Chicken Quesadilla
(4)Chicken Waffle Bites
Buttermilk fried chicken bites on belgian style waffle and topped with hot honey maple syrup and chives
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, queso, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Totchos
Tater Tots topped with black bean, spicy queso cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and spicy house dressing
(3) Birria Flautas
chili braised beef and cheese wrapped in flour tortillas and deep fried.
(4)Chicken Tenders
4 Breaded chicken tenders deep fried and served with a choice of sauce ranch, bbq sauce or honey mustard.
(3)Cheeseburger Sliders
3 Beef Sliders with cheese, bacon, pickles, onion straws and house dressing
Onion Ring Basket
Panko crusted onion rings
Basket French Fries
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Basket Tater Tots
Shrimp Cocktail
Hummus with Jalapenos
Hummus with minced jalapenos and a side of red bell pepper, celery, carrots, cucumbers and pita bread
TACOS
Vampiros Asada Tacos
marinated steak, melted cheese, cilantro, onions, rojo sauce and avocado salsa
Quesa Birria Tacos
Chile braised beef, diced white onions, cilantro, oaxacan cheese, consommé
Carnitas Tacos
Slow cooked pork, melted cheese, avocado salsa, rojo sauce, onions, pickled red onions, cilantro
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Grilled Chicken, melted cheese, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, crema, rojo sauce
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Seared blackened Ahi Tuna, melted oaxacan cheese, citrus mango guacamole, pickled onions, rojo sauce
Camarones Tacos
Grilled shrimp, melted oaxacan cheese, pickled cabbage, mango-jalapeno salsa, spicy house sauce and rojo sauce
BURGERS
Turkey Pesto Burger
Spicy Black Bean Burger
Bison Burger
6 oz Bison Beef Patty, American Cheese, pepperjack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, sauteed mushrooms, house dressing on brioche bun
Bacon Bleu Burger
1/3LB Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, Bacon, Red Onions, Lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, dill pickles, house dressing on brioche bun
Backyard BBQ Burger
En Fuego Burger
1/3LB Beef Patty, Fried Egg, pepperjack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, pico de gallo, spicy house dressing
Riley Burger
1/3LB Beef Patty, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, house dressing on brioche bun
Fried Bologna Burger
Pan Fried Bologna, american cheese, bbq chips, lettuce, tomato, onion, yellow mustard, brioche bun
SANDWICHES
SALADS
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, lemon caesar dressing
Half Harvest Salad
Romaine, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, italian vinaigrette with garlic toast
Full Harvest Salad
Romaine, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, pepperoncini, italian vinaigrette with garlic toast
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge, bacon, bleu cheese dressing, tomato, chives, gorgonzola crumbles with garlic toast
Marinated Taco Salad
Fried tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, black olives and choice of beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, spicy house dressing and a choice of protein
Asian Ahi Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheese, fried chicken, egg, bacon, honey mustard dressing and garlic toast
PIZZA
DESSERT
SIDES
Side Beans
Black, Pinto or Refried