LUNCH

LUNCH ENTRÉES

LUNCH MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK

$10.00

Soft flour tortilla filled with thinly- sliced steak, grilled onions and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans

LUNCH CHORI POLLO

$10.00

A lunch portion of grilled chicken with chorizo and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas

LUNCH POLLO LOCO

$10.00

A grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

LUNCH POLLO A LA MEXICANA

$10.00

A grilled chicken breast with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

LUNCH ARROZ CON POLLO

$9.25

Grilled chicken on a bed of rice with cheese on top .

LUNCH QUESADILLA DE CREMA

$8.75

A chicken quesadilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and pico de gallo

LUNCH TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$8.00

Two chicken taquitos served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

ACAPULCO

$8.25+

Tilapia fillet served on a bed of rice with cheese

LUNCH POLLO YUCATAN

$10.00

Grilled, marinated chicken breast cooked with mild green bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans

LUNCH RICE & SHRIMP

$10.25

Bed of rice with shrimp and cheese

LUNCH RICE & STEAK

$9.25

Bed of rice with steak and cheese

LUNCH FAJITAS

$9.75+

All fajitas are cooked with onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas.

LUNCH BURRITO DELUXE

$8.25

LUNCH ENCHILADA DE CREMA

$8.75

LUNCH 1/2 ENCHILADA SUPREME

$8.75

LUNCH VIP

$9.75

LUNCH STREET TACOS

$8.99

LUNCH COMBOS

Enchilada, rice and beans

SPEEDY GONZALES

$8.25

One taco, one enchilada and choice of rice or beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #1

$8.25

Two tacos and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL #2

$8.25

Beef burrito, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #3

$8.25

Burrito, taco and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL #4

$8.25

Chile relleno, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #5

$8.25

Enchilada, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #6

$8.25

Taco, rice and beans

LUNCH SPECIAL #7 CHIMI

$8.25

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and deep-fried. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice. Topped with nacho cheese

LUNCH SPECIAL #8

$8.25

Chicken quesadilla and rice

LUNCH SPECIAL #9

$7.75

Chile relleno, taco and beans

APPETIZERS

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$7.50

Made fresh at tableside with onions, peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and lime

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$4.25

SPINACH DIP

$6.25

CHEESE DIP

$4.00

CHORI BEAN DIP

$6.25

BEAN DIP

$5.00

SHRIMP DIP

$7.00

Grilled shrimp with cheese

GUACAMOLE DIP

$4.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$7.19

Mexican sausage (chorizo) topped with queso dip

SOUR CREAM SALAD

$3.16

SOUR CREAM

$2.00

RIO DIP

$6.00

Beef and bean dip topped with cheese and pico de gallo

LARGE SALSA

$6.61

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$11.50

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$10.93

FIESTA GUACAMOLE

$6.90

Chunks of avocado with onions, cilantro, tomato and jalapeño

LARGE WHITE SAUCE

$4.60

WHITE SAUCE

$1.73

GUACA SALAD

$4.25

DINNER

NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

$6.00

BEAN NACHOS

$7.00

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$7.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$7.99

BEEF TIP NACHOS

$7.99

NACHOS FAJITAS

$11.00+

Choice of grilled chicken or beef with peppers, onions and tomatoes

NACHO SUPREME

$10.00

Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, chopped chicken and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

SALADS

EL RIO BOWL

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp served on black beans and lettuce topped with cucumbers and red onion

RIO BOWLS

$12.31+

Each salad starts with fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, rice, corn and black beans. Then top it off with your choice of the following: Grilled chicken, grilled steak or carnitas – 10.70 Grilled shrimp – 15.70 Grilled vegetables – 9.70

SHRIMP SALAD

$11.75

Grilled shrimp with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and dressing

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$11.25

Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

TACO LOCO

$9.99

Grilled chicken served in a crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$10.99+

Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Grilled Chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and dressing

TACO SALAD

$9.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese

SOUPS

CHICKEN SOUP

$8.00

Served with shredded chicken with rice and pico de gallo

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.30+

QUESADILLA HAWAIANA

$12.99

Chicken cooked with onions, ham and pineapple. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$13.56+

Choice of beef or chicken with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tomatoes

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$6.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$6.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.00

BEEF TIP QUESADILLA

$6.00

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$5.00

BURRITOS

ACP BURRITO

$12.00

Large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo

BURRITO FAJITA

$13.80+

Grilled chicken cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomato and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream salad

BURRITO PANCHO

$13.00

Large burrito stuffed with steak, fries, raw onion, cilantro, mango habanero sauce and covered with cheese sauce

BURRITOS VIP

$12.00

Two grilled chicken or steak burritos covered with rice and cheese dip

BURRITOS DELUXE

$10.75

Two burritos – one chicken and one beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

JUMBO BURRITO

$10.25

Extra large burrito stuffed with beans, rice and beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce,sour cream and tomatoes

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$10.99

One jumbo burrito stuffed with rice and beans with your choice of grilled chicken or beef, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese and red sauce

BURRITO CHIPOTLE

$12.75+

A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions and topped with chipotle sauce and cheese sauce

BURRITO MEXICANO

$12.75

One jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onion, pepper, tomatoes and bacon. Topped with red, green and cheese sauce

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$11.50

Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice

ENCHILADA SUPREME

$11.75

CHICKEN FAVORITES

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$12.75

Grilled chicken marinated in chipotle and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

POLLO TROPICAL

$12.99

Two grilled chicken breasts with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, salad and pico de gallo

POLLO FELIZ

$13.50

A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken, zucchini, red peppers and onions, topped with cheese

ARROZ CON POLLO

$12.00

Grilled chicken and melted cheese on a bed of rice

EL JALISCO

$10.75

One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, rice, tomatoes and sour cream

POLLO CROQUETA

$12.99

Grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled vegetables and smothered in cheese sauce. Served with a side order of rice and beans

POLLO YUCATAN

$12.99

Two grilled, marinated chicken breasts cooked with mild green bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans

POLLO POPEYE

$12.99

Two grilled chicken breasts cooked with spinach. Topped with melted cheese and served with beans and rice

POLLO LOCO

$12.99

Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

CHORI POLLO

$12.99

Grilled chicken with chorizo and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas

CREMA POLLO

$12.75

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$10.75

STEAK & RIBS

T-BONE RIO

$16.99

USDA chargrilled t-bone steak, to your liking, served with baked potato and steamed vegetable

T-BONE A LA MEXICANA

$16.99

T-bone steak cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

T-BONE AMERICANO

$16.99

T-bone steak with French fries, salad and your choice of dressing

CARNE AZADA

$14.99

Two thin steak asadas with beans, onions and lime. Served with salad

MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK DINNER

$11.75

Two soft flour tortillas filled with sliced steak, grilled onions and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans

STEAK YUCATAN

$16.99

Grilled, marinated steak cooked with mild green peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans

El Paso

$13.50

Grilled steak with onion, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans with bacon

RICE & STEAK

$13.00

Bed of rice with steak and topped with cheese

QUESADILLA RELLENA

$11.75

TACOS A LA DIABLA

$12.75

SPECIALTIES & CHIMIS

ARROZ TEXANO

$14.75

Bed of rice topped with chicken, beef, shrimp, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese

CAZULEON

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, a thin rib-eye steak and shrimp served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

HUEVOS CON CHORIZO

$9.00

Two eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and bean

CHIMICHANGAS

$10.75

Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef tips, deep-fried and covered with cheese. Served with tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream with your choice of rice or beans

SEAFOOD

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$16.96

Grilled shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$16.96

(Devil shrimp.) Grilled shrimp with hot, red sauce. Served with rice and beans

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$14.66

Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice, topped with melted cheese

CHARLY SPECIAL

$14.66

Two fish fillets served with fries, rice and salad

CREME SHRIMP

$16.96

Grilled shrimp topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans

CAMARON CANCUN

$16.96

Sautéed shrimp with onions, pineapple and zucchini. Topped with our special cheese blend. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP

$16.96

Grilled shrimp marinated in our special blend of chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

LA PLAYA SPECIAL

$15.24

Shrimp with a fillet of tilapia and grilled vegetables. Served on a bed of rice and spinach

EL JAROCHO

$15.24

Grilled tilapia served on a bed of black beans and rice, topped with zucchini, red peppers, corn and cheese sauce

MR. JALAPEÑO SHRIMP

$16.10

Grilled shrimp cooked with onion, mushroom and fresh jalapeños. Topped with homemade hot sauce and served with rice and guacamole salad

SHRIMP TOSTADAS(3)

$13.80

Three tostadas topped with boiled shrimp covered with pico de gallo and sliced avocado

CÓCTEL DE CAMARON

$14.66

CAMARON YUCATAN

$16.96

Grilled shrimp cooked with mild green, red and yellow bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo

PORK

CHILE COLORADO

$12.99

Tips of pork with red sauce. Served with rice and beans

CHILE VERDE

$12.99

Tips of pork with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas

MI MEXICO

$12.99

Chile Verde and Chile Colorado served with rice, beans and tortillas upon request

CARNITAS DINNER

$12.99

Fried pork tips served with rice, beans and salad

BURRITO ROQUETA

$12.99

FAJITAS

STEAK FAJITAS

$14.25+

Your choice of steak,grilled chicken, or mixed. cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$14.25+

Your choice of steak,grilled chicken, or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

MIXED FAJITAS

$14.25+

Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

TEXAS FAJITAS

$16.25+

Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$16.25+

Chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.69+

Steak and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$16.50

Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, rice and beans.

HAWAIAN FAJITAS

$17.83+

Steak or chicken with pineapple.

MEXICAN VOLCANO

$18.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp and carnitas cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes served in a rock molcajete. Topped with queso fresco and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

RIO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$9.95

Cooked with bell pepper, onion, jalapeños, mushrooms and cheese. Served with French fries or onion rings

RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH

$10.95

Served with French fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato and cheese

RIO BURGER

$8.95

Classic American cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries

FAJITA WRAP

$9.75

Choice of chicken or steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes

VEGETARIAN WRAP

$9.75

Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and tomatoes

FAMOUS TACOS

STREET TACOS(4)

$12.75

Three tacos with onions, cilantro and hot sauce. Choose chicken, steak, chorizo, pastor or carnitas

FISH TACOS(2)

$10.75

Two tilapia tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo and special sauce. Served with rice and beans

WINGS

WINGS(6)

$7.00

WINGS(12)

$13.00

ACP DISHES

Grilled chicken topped with chipotle sauce

ACP

$12.00

Grilled chicken and rice with cheese sauce on top

ACP FELIZ

$15.53

Grilled chicken, onions, red peppers and zucchini

ACP MIX

$14.95

Grilled chicken and steak

ACP STEAK

$14.95

ACP STEAK FELIZ

$16.10

Grilled steak, onions, red peppers and zucchini

ACP SHRIMP

$14.95

ACP SHRIMP FELIZ

$16.10

Grilled shrimp, onions, red peppers and zucchini

ACP TEXANO

$16.96

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and grilled vegetables

ACP DIABLA

$15.53

Grilled chicken and chorizo

ACP HAWAIANO

$15.24

Grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple

ACP CHIPOTLE

$14.95

ACP TACOS

$3.45+

Grilled chicken, rice and cheese on soft taco tortillas.

ACP QUESADILLA

$15.81

Grilled chicken, rice and cheese inside a giant flour tortilla

COMBOS

PICK 2

$10.25

TACO • ENCHILADA • BURRITO • CHILE RELLENO • CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA • TOSTADA • TAMALE CHOOSE GROUND BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GRILLED CHICKEN

PICK 3

$11.25

TACO • ENCHILADA • BURRITO • CHILE RELLENO • CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA • TOSTADA • TAMALE CHOOSE GROUND BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GRILLED CHICKEN

VEGETARIAN

VEGETARIAN # 1

$9.75

ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, ONE TOSTADA WITH BEANS AND NACHO CHEESE

VEGETARIAN # 2

$9.75

ONE CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND BEANS

VEGETARIAN # 3

$9.75

ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA AND ONE CHALUPA

VEGETARIAN # 4

$9.75

ONE BEAN CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND RICE

VEGETARIAN # 5

$9.75

ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, ONE CHILE RELLENO AUTÉNTICO, RICE AND BEANS

VEGETARIAN # 6

$11.21

TWO SPINACH QUESADILLAS, ONE BEAN BURRITO AND PICO DE GALLO

VEGETARIAN # 7 FAJITAS

$11.75

Mushrooms and veggies cooked with onions, broccoli, bell peppers and tomatoes in the sizzling fajita-style

VEGETARIAN # 8 NACHOS

$10.25

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli and zucchini served with cheese on top

VEGETARIAN # 9 MUSHROOM FAJ QUESA

$11.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes in a quesadilla served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream

VEGETARIAN # 10 AC VEGGIE

$10.75

Zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato and bell peppers served over rice and smothered in cheese and pico de gallo

A LA CARTE

HARD TACOS

$7.50

SOFT TACOS

$7.25

GRILLED HARD TACOS

$9.25

GRILLED SOFT TACOS

$9.25

ENCHILADAS

$8.25

BURRITOS

$8.25

TAMALES

$7.25

SIDE ORDERS

BEANS

$4.00

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

RICE

$4.00

RICE WITH CHEESE DIP

$5.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SHREDDED CHEESE

$2.50

TOMATOES

$1.50

JALAPEÑOS(FRESH)

$1.50

CHILES TOREADOS

$0.86+

HOT SAUCE

$1.73

CILANTRO

$1.50

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

MUSHROOMS

$2.75

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

CHILE POBLANO(1)

$4.00

CHALUPA(1)

$4.00

TOSTADA(1)

$4.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.05

GRILLED STEAK

$8.63

GRILLED QUESADILLA

$6.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$7.76

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$5.75

BEEF TIPS QUESADILLA

$5.75

LETTUCE

$1.15

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$5.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.25

Lg chips

$3.45

Order avocado

$2.99

Ranch

$0.86

Extra Red Salsa

$0.86

Extra White Salsa

$0.86

Soft grillled chicken taco

$4.50

Enchiladas

$3.50

KIDS MENU

KIDS A

$6.99

KIDS B

$6.99

KIDS C

$6.99

KIDS D

$6.99

KIDS E

$6.99

KIDS F

$6.99

KIDS H

$6.99

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

SIERRA MIST

$2.99

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.99

CRUSH

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

HORCHATA

$4.50

JAMAICA

$4.50

TAMARINDO

$4.50

PIÑA

$4.50

JARRITOS

$3.50

MILK

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

Tummy yummy

$1.75

Shirley Temple

$3.25

HOT TEA

$2.99

TOMATO JUICE

$1.99

Flavor Water

$4.50

Flavor Water Togo

$3.50

BEERS

DOMESTIC BOTTLES

$3.75

IMPORT BOTTLES

$3.99

IPA BOTTLES

$4.99

16oz DRAFTS

$3.99

32oz Drafts

$5.99

DRAFT PITCHER

$11.99

MICHELADA

$8.99

CAN BUD LIGHTS

$1.50

Import bucket

$12.00

Coronita

$3.25

Clamato

$1.00

MARGARITAS

LIME MARGARITA

$6.99+

TEXAS MARGARITA

$8.99+

FLAVOR MARGARITA

$7.99+

PATRON MARGARITA

$11.99+

1800 MARGARITA

$8.99+

HERRADURA MARGARITA

$10.99+

DON JULIO MARGARITA

$10.99+

JIMADOR MARGARITA

$8.99+

To go marg

$9.99

Margarona

$11.99

JALAPEÑO MARGARITA

$12.99

Skynny Margarita

$11.99

Jumbo Sangria margarita

$11.99+

Spicy marg (t)

$8.99

Spicy Marg (v)

$7.99

MIXED DRINKS

SEX ON THE BEACH

$9.99

ZOMBIE

$9.99

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.99

BLUE MOTORCYCLE

$9.99

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.99

SCREW DRIVER

$6.75

BAHAMA MAMA

$9.99

BLOODY MARY

$8.99

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$7.99

AMARETTO SOUR

$6.75

PISTO

$8.00

TOP SHELF PISTO

$9.99

Double crown drink

$13.99

Top shelf mix drink

$13.99

Jack and coke

$9.99

trashcan

$11.99

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.99

Miami Vice

$8.99

VODKA & TONIC

$7.99

CROWN & COKE

$9.99

LEMON DROP

$6.75

SHOOTER

$6.75

RUM AND COKE

$8.00

Buchanan's mix drink

$12.99

Mix drink

$9.99

Hennessey and coke

$9.99

Top shelf mix drink

$12.99

Green drink

$7.99

Patron Cuba

$12.99

Liquid Mary

$7.99

DAIQUIRI

PIÑA COLADA

$6.75

STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$6.75

PEACH DAIQUIRI

$6.75

MANGO DAIQUIRI

$6.75

BANANA DAIQUIRI

$6.75

VIRGIN DAIQUIRI

$4.75

WINES

CHARDONNAY

$2.99

CHABLIS

$2.99

REISLING

$2.99

MERLOT

$2.99

CABERNET

$2.99

SANGRIA

$2.99

ZINFANDEL

$2.99

SHOTS

HOUSE SHOT

$3.99

HERRADURA SHOT

$9.99

DON JULIO AÑEJO SHOT

$8.99

DON JULIO 70 SHOT

$13.99

DON JULIO 1942 SHOT

$25.00

HERRADURA ULTRA SHOT

$11.99

PATRON SHOT

$9.99

JACK SHOT

$8.99

HORNITOS SHOT

$8.99

CAZADORES SHOT

$8.99

CORAZON SHOT

$8.99

1800 SHOT

$8.99

MILAGRO SHOT

$8.99

CABO SHOT

$8.99

MAESTRO DOBEL SHOT

$8.99

EXOTICO SHOT

$8.99

CUERVO SHOT

$7.99

MEZCAL SHOT

$7.99

ESPOLON SHOT

$7.99

JIMADOR SHOT

$8.99

AVION SHOT

$8.99

LUNA AZUL SHOT

$8.99

CASA NOBLE SHOT

$9.99

CROWN SHOT

$8.99

GENTLEMEN JACK SHOT

$13.99

GREY GOOSE SHOT

$9.99

TITOS SHOT

$9.99

FIREBALL SHOT

$5.99

Patron Roca

$13.99

Jameson

$8.99

Double double chocolate

$10.00

Blueberry Muffin

$8.99

Jager bomb

$9.99

Buchanan's shot

$8.99

Casamigos shot

$9.99

Jim Beam

$8.99

Vodka flavors

$7.99

Cali car bomb

$8.99

Bombay Gin

$6.99

Malibu

$6.99

DESSERTS

SOPAPILLAS

$5.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.99

CHURROS

$5.75

CHURRO CUP

$7.00

FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK 10 TACO

$18.00

FAMILY PACK 20 TACO

$28.00

TACO BAR CATERING

$8.66

DRINKS TO-GO

COKE

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

MELLO YELLOW

$2.99

FANTA

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

HORCHATA

$3.25

JAMAICA

$3.25

TAMARINDO

$3.25

PIÑA

$3.25

JARRITOS

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

LARGE DRINK

$4.00

MARGARITA TO-GO

$9.99+

MONDAY SP

FOOD SP

NACHO SUPREME

$8.99

DRINK SP

16oz Draft SP

$2.49