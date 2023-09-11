EL Rio Mexican Restaurant - Roanoke 4208 Franklin Rd SW suite I
LUNCH
LUNCH ENTRÉES
LUNCH MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK
Soft flour tortilla filled with thinly- sliced steak, grilled onions and nacho cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans
LUNCH CHORI POLLO
A lunch portion of grilled chicken with chorizo and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans and two flour tortillas
LUNCH POLLO LOCO
A grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
LUNCH POLLO A LA MEXICANA
A grilled chicken breast with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
LUNCH ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice with cheese on top .
LUNCH QUESADILLA DE CREMA
A chicken quesadilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and pico de gallo
LUNCH TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
Two chicken taquitos served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
ACAPULCO
Tilapia fillet served on a bed of rice with cheese
LUNCH POLLO YUCATAN
Grilled, marinated chicken breast cooked with mild green bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans
LUNCH RICE & SHRIMP
Bed of rice with shrimp and cheese
LUNCH RICE & STEAK
Bed of rice with steak and cheese
LUNCH FAJITAS
All fajitas are cooked with onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, tomato and tortillas.
LUNCH BURRITO DELUXE
LUNCH ENCHILADA DE CREMA
LUNCH 1/2 ENCHILADA SUPREME
LUNCH VIP
LUNCH STREET TACOS
LUNCH COMBOS
SPEEDY GONZALES
One taco, one enchilada and choice of rice or beans
LUNCH SPECIAL #1
Two tacos and rice
LUNCH SPECIAL #2
Beef burrito, rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIAL #3
Burrito, taco and rice
LUNCH SPECIAL #4
Chile relleno, rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIAL #5
Enchilada, rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIAL #6
Taco, rice and beans
LUNCH SPECIAL #7 CHIMI
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and deep-fried. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and rice. Topped with nacho cheese
LUNCH SPECIAL #8
Chicken quesadilla and rice
LUNCH SPECIAL #9
Chile relleno, taco and beans
APPETIZERS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
Made fresh at tableside with onions, peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and lime
GUACAMOLE SALAD
SPINACH DIP
CHEESE DIP
CHORI BEAN DIP
BEAN DIP
SHRIMP DIP
Grilled shrimp with cheese
GUACAMOLE DIP
QUESO FUNDIDO
Mexican sausage (chorizo) topped with queso dip
SOUR CREAM SALAD
SOUR CREAM
RIO DIP
Beef and bean dip topped with cheese and pico de gallo
LARGE SALSA
LARGE CHEESE DIP
LARGE GUACAMOLE
FIESTA GUACAMOLE
Chunks of avocado with onions, cilantro, tomato and jalapeño
LARGE WHITE SAUCE
WHITE SAUCE
GUACA SALAD
DINNER
NACHOS
CHEESE NACHOS
BEAN NACHOS
GROUND BEEF NACHOS
CHICKEN NACHOS
BEEF TIP NACHOS
NACHOS FAJITAS
Choice of grilled chicken or beef with peppers, onions and tomatoes
NACHO SUPREME
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of ground beef, chopped chicken and beans. Covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
SALADS
EL RIO BOWL
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp served on black beans and lettuce topped with cucumbers and red onion
RIO BOWLS
Each salad starts with fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, rice, corn and black beans. Then top it off with your choice of the following: Grilled chicken, grilled steak or carnitas – 10.70 Grilled shrimp – 15.70 Grilled vegetables – 9.70
SHRIMP SALAD
Grilled shrimp with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and dressing
SHRIMP TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
TACO LOCO
Grilled chicken served in a crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes
FAJITA TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef fajita, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and dressing
TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese
QUESADILLAS
CHEESE QUESADILLA
QUESADILLA HAWAIANA
Chicken cooked with onions, ham and pineapple. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Choice of beef or chicken with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and tomatoes
GRILLED QUESADILLA
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
BEEF TIP QUESADILLA
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
BURRITOS
ACP BURRITO
Large burrito stuffed with grilled chicken and rice and covered with cheese sauce. Served with pico de gallo
BURRITO FAJITA
Grilled chicken cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomato and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and sour cream salad
BURRITO PANCHO
Large burrito stuffed with steak, fries, raw onion, cilantro, mango habanero sauce and covered with cheese sauce
BURRITOS VIP
Two grilled chicken or steak burritos covered with rice and cheese dip
BURRITOS DELUXE
Two burritos – one chicken and one beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
JUMBO BURRITO
Extra large burrito stuffed with beans, rice and beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce,sour cream and tomatoes
BURRITO CALIFORNIA
One jumbo burrito stuffed with rice and beans with your choice of grilled chicken or beef, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese and red sauce
BURRITO CHIPOTLE
A large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions and topped with chipotle sauce and cheese sauce
BURRITO MEXICANO
One jumbo burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onion, pepper, tomatoes and bacon. Topped with red, green and cheese sauce
ENCHILADAS
CHICKEN FAVORITES
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken marinated in chipotle and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
POLLO TROPICAL
Two grilled chicken breasts with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, salad and pico de gallo
POLLO FELIZ
A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken, zucchini, red peppers and onions, topped with cheese
ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken and melted cheese on a bed of rice
EL JALISCO
One chicken burrito and one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, rice, tomatoes and sour cream
POLLO CROQUETA
Grilled chicken breasts topped with grilled vegetables and smothered in cheese sauce. Served with a side order of rice and beans
POLLO YUCATAN
Two grilled, marinated chicken breasts cooked with mild green bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans
POLLO POPEYE
Two grilled chicken breasts cooked with spinach. Topped with melted cheese and served with beans and rice
POLLO LOCO
Two grilled chicken breasts served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
CHORI POLLO
Grilled chicken with chorizo and melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans and three flour tortillas
CREMA POLLO
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
STEAK & RIBS
T-BONE RIO
USDA chargrilled t-bone steak, to your liking, served with baked potato and steamed vegetable
T-BONE A LA MEXICANA
T-bone steak cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
T-BONE AMERICANO
T-bone steak with French fries, salad and your choice of dressing
CARNE AZADA
Two thin steak asadas with beans, onions and lime. Served with salad
MEXICAN CHEESE STEAK DINNER
Two soft flour tortillas filled with sliced steak, grilled onions and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of rice or beans
STEAK YUCATAN
Grilled, marinated steak cooked with mild green peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice and beans
El Paso
Grilled steak with onion, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans with bacon
RICE & STEAK
Bed of rice with steak and topped with cheese
QUESADILLA RELLENA
TACOS A LA DIABLA
SPECIALTIES & CHIMIS
ARROZ TEXANO
Bed of rice topped with chicken, beef, shrimp, grilled onions, peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese
CAZULEON
Grilled chicken breast, a thin rib-eye steak and shrimp served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
HUEVOS CON CHORIZO
Two eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with rice and bean
CHIMICHANGAS
Two flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef tips, deep-fried and covered with cheese. Served with tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream with your choice of rice or beans
SEAFOOD
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Grilled shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
(Devil shrimp.) Grilled shrimp with hot, red sauce. Served with rice and beans
ARROZ CON CAMARONES
Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice, topped with melted cheese
CHARLY SPECIAL
Two fish fillets served with fries, rice and salad
CREME SHRIMP
Grilled shrimp topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans
CAMARON CANCUN
Sautéed shrimp with onions, pineapple and zucchini. Topped with our special cheese blend. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo
CHIPOTLE SHRIMP
Grilled shrimp marinated in our special blend of chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
LA PLAYA SPECIAL
Shrimp with a fillet of tilapia and grilled vegetables. Served on a bed of rice and spinach
EL JAROCHO
Grilled tilapia served on a bed of black beans and rice, topped with zucchini, red peppers, corn and cheese sauce
MR. JALAPEÑO SHRIMP
Grilled shrimp cooked with onion, mushroom and fresh jalapeños. Topped with homemade hot sauce and served with rice and guacamole salad
SHRIMP TOSTADAS(3)
Three tostadas topped with boiled shrimp covered with pico de gallo and sliced avocado
CÓCTEL DE CAMARON
CAMARON YUCATAN
Grilled shrimp cooked with mild green, red and yellow bell peppers, onions and zucchini. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo
PORK
CHILE COLORADO
Tips of pork with red sauce. Served with rice and beans
CHILE VERDE
Tips of pork with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
MI MEXICO
Chile Verde and Chile Colorado served with rice, beans and tortillas upon request
CARNITAS DINNER
Fried pork tips served with rice, beans and salad
BURRITO ROQUETA
FAJITAS
STEAK FAJITAS
Your choice of steak,grilled chicken, or mixed. cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Your choice of steak,grilled chicken, or mixed with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
MIXED FAJITAS
Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.
TEXAS FAJITAS
Tender beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS
Chicken and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas.
STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS
Steak and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo salad, rice, beans and flour tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce, rice and beans.
HAWAIAN FAJITAS
Steak or chicken with pineapple.
MEXICAN VOLCANO
Grilled chicken, chorizo, steak, shrimp and carnitas cooked with onion, bell pepper and tomatoes served in a rock molcajete. Topped with queso fresco and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
RIO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast sandwich served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
Cooked with bell pepper, onion, jalapeños, mushrooms and cheese. Served with French fries or onion rings
RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH
Served with French fries or onion rings, lettuce, tomato and cheese
RIO BURGER
Classic American cheeseburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and French fries
FAJITA WRAP
Choice of chicken or steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes
VEGETARIAN WRAP
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and tomatoes
FAMOUS TACOS
ACP DISHES
ACP
Grilled chicken and rice with cheese sauce on top
ACP FELIZ
Grilled chicken, onions, red peppers and zucchini
ACP MIX
Grilled chicken and steak
ACP STEAK
ACP STEAK FELIZ
Grilled steak, onions, red peppers and zucchini
ACP SHRIMP
ACP SHRIMP FELIZ
Grilled shrimp, onions, red peppers and zucchini
ACP TEXANO
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and grilled vegetables
ACP DIABLA
Grilled chicken and chorizo
ACP HAWAIANO
Grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple
ACP CHIPOTLE
ACP TACOS
Grilled chicken, rice and cheese on soft taco tortillas.
ACP QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, rice and cheese inside a giant flour tortilla
COMBOS
PICK 2
TACO • ENCHILADA • BURRITO • CHILE RELLENO • CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA • TOSTADA • TAMALE CHOOSE GROUND BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GRILLED CHICKEN
PICK 3
TACO • ENCHILADA • BURRITO • CHILE RELLENO • CHEESE ONLY QUESADILLA • TOSTADA • TAMALE CHOOSE GROUND BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN OR GRILLED CHICKEN
VEGETARIAN
VEGETARIAN # 1
ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, ONE TOSTADA WITH BEANS AND NACHO CHEESE
VEGETARIAN # 2
ONE CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND BEANS
VEGETARIAN # 3
ONE BEAN BURRITO, ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA AND ONE CHALUPA
VEGETARIAN # 4
ONE BEAN CHALUPA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA AND RICE
VEGETARIAN # 5
ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA, ONE CHILE RELLENO AUTÉNTICO, RICE AND BEANS
VEGETARIAN # 6
TWO SPINACH QUESADILLAS, ONE BEAN BURRITO AND PICO DE GALLO
VEGETARIAN # 7 FAJITAS
Mushrooms and veggies cooked with onions, broccoli, bell peppers and tomatoes in the sizzling fajita-style
VEGETARIAN # 8 NACHOS
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, broccoli and zucchini served with cheese on top
VEGETARIAN # 9 MUSHROOM FAJ QUESA
Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes in a quesadilla served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream
VEGETARIAN # 10 AC VEGGIE
Zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato and bell peppers served over rice and smothered in cheese and pico de gallo