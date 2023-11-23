Rio Mirage Cafe Rio Mirage Cafe - Surprise
Full Menu
Apps
- Coctel De Camaron$18.95
Succulent shrimp, cilantro, avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cucumber in a spicy clamato sauce
- Mexican Pizza$15.50
Your choice of beef or chicken, smothered with green chiles, olives, tomatoes, green onion, and cheese on a crispy tortilla
- Cheese Crisp$9.00
A grilled flour tortilla topped with melted Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
- Cheese Nachos$8.99
- Nachos Mexicano$16.50
A mound of hot tortilla chips smothered in a red enchilada chile sauce, piled with melted Monterey jack, cheddar, shredded beef or Mexican chicken, diced tomatoes, green chiles, green onions, and olives with guacamole & sour cream on the side
- Guacamole$13.00
Fresh hass avocado, Mexican spices, jalapeños, diced tomatoes, and onion blended together; topped with queso fresco and served with mini tostadas
- Trio Rio$14.00
Spicy bean dip, guacamole fresco dip, and queso Blanco dip. Served with mini tostadas
- Jalapeno Toritos$13.50
- Rolled Quesadilla$16.00
- Queso Blanco Dip$13.00
- Spicy Bean Dip$9.00
American
Salads
- Ensalada Grande$16.50
A crunchy flour tortilla shell piled with spicy shredded beef or Mexican chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, shredded mixed cheese, diced red tomatoes, green onions, guacamole, sour cream, and sliced black olives
- Puerto Peñasco Shrimp$19.00
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, topped with avocado, tomatoes, and olives on a bed of crisp garden greens. Served in a crispy tortilla shell
- Fajita Taco Salad$18.00
Marinated of grilled steak or chicken, and red bell peppers, onions, avocado, tomatoes, and olives on a bed of crisp garden greens topped with a sprinkle of cheese served in a crispy tortilla shell
- Aztec Salad$17.00
A salad grilled chicken on a crisp colorful mix of fresh garden greens, and avocado, topped with corn, black beans, tomatoes, onions, olives, and cheese
- Garden Salad$6.95
Soups
- Tortilla Soup$9.00
Small chunks of slow-cooked chicken in a cheese & chicken broth, green chiles, potatoes, sweet corn, and carrots & topped with mixed cheeses, avocado, and tortilla strips
- Grande Tortilla Soup$16.00
- Cosido Caldo De Rez$16.50
Chunky seasonal vegetables and short ribs. Slow-cooked in a tomato broth and served with warm tortillas
- Albondigas$9.50
Small meatballs with rice and seasonal vegetables in a tomato broth soup served with warm tortillas
- Grande Albondigas$16.00
- Menudo$14.00
- Pozole$14.00
Chimichangas
Fajitas
Combos
- #1 Enchilada & Taco$16.95
- #2 Two Enchiladas$16.95
- #3 Taco & Bean Tostada$16.95
Shredded beef or chicken & bean tostada
- #4 Chile Relleno & Taco$16.95
- #5 Chile Relleno & Green Corn Tamale$16.95
- #6 Burro & Cheese Enchilada$16.95
- #7 Red Tamale & Taco$16.95
- #8 Red Tamale & Enchilada$16.95
- #9 3 Flautas$16.95
3 pieces
- #10 Enchilada, Taco & Bean Tostada$18.95
- #11 Two Tacos and Enchilada$18.95
- #12 Chile Relleno, Enchilada, & Bean Tostada$18.95
- Taco Combo$16.50
Burritos Especial
- Burrito De Fajitas$18.50
A soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed with bell pepper & onions. Top with red enchilada sauce or ranchero sauce & cheese. Served with guacamole & sour cream
- Burrito De Pollo$17.50
A deep-fried burrito filled with slow-simmered tender Mexican-style chicken and spices in a flour tortilla, smothered with green sauce and topped with Mexican cream cheese & mixed cheeses
- El Rico Specialty Burrito$19.50
- Veggie Burro$15.00
Enchiladas Especiales
- Tomatillo Enchiladas$17.50
Soft corn tortillas traditionally filled with smoky slow-cook pork in a tangy tomatillo sauce, topped with Mexican queso fresco and crema. Served with rice and black beans
- Enchiladas Del Mar$18.95
Enchilada stuffed with grilled shrimp sautéed in a blend of Mexican spices and vegetables topped with Monterrey jack cheese, spicy ranchero sauce, and sliced avocado
- Spinach & Chicken EnchIladas$17.95
Enchiladas stuffed with our specialty sautéed spinach & slow-cooked Mexican chicken topped with Monterey and Cheddar cheese baked in a delicate red enchilada sauce and topped with cool real sour cream
- Enchiladas Rancheras$17.95
Shredded beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas smothered with spicy ranchero sauce and melted cheeses, topped with cool real sour cream
Tacos Especials
- Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.50
Seasoned to perfection, stuffed with cilantro-jicama slaw, topped with diced avocado, served with black beans, cilantro, pineapple salsa on the side and caliente house tartar sauce
- Ensenada Fish Tacos$16.95
Made with soft corn tortillas, filled with lightly breaded whitefish, spicy cabbage, pico de gallo, and Baja sauce
- Tacos Mexicanos$17.50
Grilled soft corn tortillas filled with char-grilled marinated steak, or chicken & pico de gallo
- Tacos Del Mar$18.50
Soft corn tortillas filled with char-grilled shrimp topped with avocado and pico de gallo
Platos Mexicanos
- A. The Fireman Bombero Picado$18.00
Tender marinated inside skirt steak in thick slices, sautéed and simmered with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers in our special spices, topped with our very spicy ranchero sauce
- B. Carne Asada$18.00
Char-broiled thinly sliced inside skirt steak basted in lime and garlic butter topped with grilled onions and peppers
- C. Carne Machaca Dinner$16.95
Shredded roast beef sautéed with our unique spices, onions, tomatoes, green chile peppers, and jalapeño peppers topped with spicy ranchero sauce
- D. Chile Dinner$17.00
Slow-cooked tender chunks of beef simmered with spices and red chiles. Served with rice, beans, and hot fresh tortillas
- E. Shrimp Banderillas De Camaron$22.00
Succulent jumbo marinated shrimp grilled with skewered seasonal vegetables. Served on a bed of rice
- F. Shrimp Camarones Rancheros$22.00
Scrumptious jumbo shrimp sautéed with bell peppers, onions, chiles, tomatoes, and garlic, smothered with spicy jalapeño ranchero sauce, served on a bed of Mexican rice
- Pollo Con Verduras$18.00
Perfectly char-grilled chicken, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes cooked al dente topped with cheese and slices of avocado and your choice of one side of black beans, refried beans, or rice
- Steak con Verduras$18.00
- Shrimp con Verduras$21.00
- Carnitas Dinner$19.00
Kids 8 Years and Under
Breakfast
Desserts
- Sopapillas$9.00
Plain, honey, or cinnamon sugar housemade when ordered, takes a little longer
- Flan De Café Lolita$8.50
Flan freshly made Mexican custard topped with whipped cream
- Fried Ice Cream$8.50
Vanilla ice cream rolled in sweet crunchy cereal, cinnamon & honey, and quick fried topped with strawberries or chocolate
- Churros$8.50
Pastry filled with apple or caramel then deep-fried and sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar
- B-day Ice cream
A la Carte
- Uno Cheese Enchi$5.00
- Uno Chicken Enchi$6.00
- Uno Machaca Enchi$6.00
- Uno Ground Beef Enchi$5.75
- Uno Tomatillo Enchi$6.50
- Uno Spinach Enchi$5.50
- Uno Spinach & Chicken Enchi$6.95
- Uno Chicken Taco$5.00
- Uno Ground Beef Taco$4.85
- Uno Machaca Taco$5.00
- Uno Taco Mexi$6.95
- Uno Taco Del Mar$7.25
- Uno Carnitas Taco$6.95
- Uno Mahi Taco$7.25
- Uno Fish Taco$6.55
- Uno Chicken Flautas$6.50
- Uno Machaca Flautas$6.50
- Uno Bean Tostada$4.95
- Uno Ground Beef Tostada$6.50
- Uno Chicken Tostada$7.00
- Uno Machaca Tostada$7.00
- Uno Green Chili Tostada$7.25
- Uno Red Chili Tostada$7.25
- Uno Bn/Cheese Burro$9.00
- Uno Ground Beef Burro$10.25
- Uno Chicken Burro$12.95
- Uno Machaca Burro$12.95
- Uno Carnitas Burro$12.95
- Uno Green Chili Burro$11.95
- Uno Red Chili Burro$11.95
- Uno Fajita Burro$14.95
- Uno Chorizo/Egg Burro$11.25
- Uno Huevos/Machaca Burro$11.25
- Uno Chile Relleno$7.95
- Uno Red Tamale$7.25
- Uno Green Tamale$7.25
- Uno Egg$1.80
- Bowl of Green Chili$10.25
- Bowl of Red Chili$10.25
Otono Autumn
Menu
- Esquites Muy Rico$8.00
Roasted corn and jalapeños mixed with crema and topped with cotija cheese, cilantro, and chile
- Guacamole De Otono$13.50
Traditional housemade guacamole topped with roasted corn, cilantro, and queso fresco. Served with mini tostada shells
- Sopes$16.50
Three corn masa shells filled with refried beans, choice of steak, chorizo, or carnitas de pibil, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, and queso fresco. Served with salsa de tomatillo and a side of rice
- Birria Tacos$18.95
Two deep-fried corn tortillas filled with succulent beef marinated and slow-roasted with chile de arbol, guajillo, and ancho chiles topped with Oaxaca cheese onions and cilantro. Served with consomé, rice, and frijoles
- Enchiladas De Verduras$17.95
White corn tortillas filled with poblano rajas, zucchini rajas, topped with salsa chile de arbol, cilantro, crema, avocado, and queso fresco. Served with rice and black beans
- Cochinita Pibil$21.00
A traditional Mayan dish, pork is marinated using spices, achiote paste, fresh juices, covered with banana leaf, then roasted overnight. It will melt in your mouth. Served with black beans, rice, and tortillas
Postres
Fall Drinks
Happy Hour Menu
HH Cocktails
- A.M.F$13.00
- Amaretto Sour$5.25
- Appletini$9.95
- Bahama Mamma$7.95
- Baybreeze$6.00
- Black Russian$9.00
- Bloody Maria$5.55
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Blue Hawaii$7.00
- Cafecito$8.95
- Cape Cod$8.00
- Captain's Cooler$6.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.50
- Daiquiri - Strawberry$8.00
- Daiquiri - Mango$8.00
- Daiquiri - Peach$8.00
- Daiquiri - Raspberry$6.50
- Gentleman's Tea$6.50
- Grasshopper$5.50
- Greyhound$5.50
- Irish Car Bomb$6.75
- Irish Coffee$9.00
- Italian Coffee$7.95
- Kamikazi$9.50
- Lemon Drop$9.50
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.95
- Mai Tai$9.95
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mojito$9.95
- Moscow Mule$11.00
- Mudslide$9.95
- Pina Colada$8.95
- Pina Colada - Virgin$8.00
- Peach Colada$9.95
- Sangria Blanco$5.55
- Sangria Rojo$8.00
- Salty Dog$5.50
- Scooby Snack$6.00
- Screwdriver$5.50
- Sea Breeze$5.50
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Silver Bullet$5.50
- Singapore Sling$6.00
- Surfer on Acid$6.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.50
- Tom Collins$5.50
- White Russian$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$5.50
HH Reg Marg
- Regular Tres Amigos$8.95
- Regular Perfecto Puree Mango$11.50
- Regular Perfecto Puree Mexi Peach$11.50
- Regular Perfecto Puree Pomegranate$11.50
- Regular Perfecto Puree Prickly Pear$11.50
- Regular Perfecto Puree Raspberry$11.50
- Regular Perfecto Puree Strawberry$11.50
- Regular Perfecto Puree Straw-Mango$11.50
- Regular Laguna Azul$12.00
Tres amigos Blanco. Blue curacao, fresh lime, and pineapple
HH Large Marg
- Large Laguna Azul$15.00
Tres amigos Blanco. Blue curacao, fresh lime, and pineapple
- Large Perfecto Puree Mango$15.00
- Large Perfecto Puree Mexi Peach$15.00
- Large Perfecto Puree Pomegranate$15.00
- Perfecto Puree Prickly Pear$15.00
- Large Perfecto Puree Raspberry$15.00
- Large Perfecto Puree Strawberry$15.00
- Large Perfecto Puree Straw-Mango$15.00
- Large Tres Amigos$11.75
HH Draft Beers
Catering Menu
Antojitos
- Mini Platter$69.00
Perfect finger food. 4 dozen of mini amazing antojitos. Create your own party platter by mixing & matching any of the following items to build a 48-piece platter (4 selections of 1 dozen per selection). Chimichangas - Flour tortilla stuffed with your choic
- Seven Layer Dip$35.00
Prepared with seven layers of our spicy bean dip, guacamole, shredded lettuce, jalapeño cream cheese, tomato, cheese, and green onions topped with black olives. Served with a large bag of chips
- Taco Bar$79.00
Build your own tacos. Select one meat from our seasoned ground beef, Mexican chicken, or shredded beef (machaca). Condiments of lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, green onion, and olives, all to build 50 mini hard shell tacos. All items are packaged separately. Se
- Tostada Bar$79.00
Build your own tostadas. Refried or black beans. Additional $20 select one meat from our seasoned ground beef, Mexican chicken, or shredded beef (Machaca). Condiments of lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, green onion, and olives, all to build 50 mini fried corn to
Main Course
- Small: 20-25 Guests Enchilada Casserole$55.00
If you like enchiladas, you will love this casserole. Layer upon layer of our corn chips, cheese, and your selection of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, or spinach. Smothered in red or green enchilada sauce, and cheese topped with a dollop of sour crea
- Medium: 30-40 Guests Enchilada Casserole$85.00
If you like enchiladas, you will love this casserole. Layer upon layer of our corn chips, cheese, and your selection of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, or spinach. Smothered in red or green enchilada sauce, and cheese topped with a dollop of sour crea
- Large: 50-60 Guests Enchilada Casserole$110.00
If you like enchiladas, you will love this casserole. Layer upon layer of our corn chips, cheese, and your selection of shredded beef, chicken, ground beef, or spinach. Smothered in red or green enchilada sauce, and cheese topped with a dollop of sour crea
- Traditional Tamales$38.00
Our large handmade tamales topped with sauce and cheese. Your choice of red enchilada or green sauce. One dozen, serves 12 guests. Green corn filled with cheese, green chiles, and corn. Red beef - cooked with the chiles, shredded and stuffed in corn masa
- Traditional Enchiladas$36.00
One dozen soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with mixed cheeses, smothered in red enchilada, ranchero, or green chile sauce. Serves 12
- Mini Burrito Especial$69.00
Dozen 6-inch flour tortillas stuffed with savory beef or slow-cooked Mexican chicken, fried to a golden crisp, topped with cheese, green sauce, and jalapeno cream cheese, and baked to perfection. Delicioso
- Street Taco Platter$145.00
50 mini tacos double wrapped in corn tortillas and stuffed with your choice of carnitas, grilled marinated chicken, or steak. Select up to two meats. Topped with white onions and cilantro. All items are packaged separately. Served with limes and a pint of
- Familia Package$110.00
20 mini tacos double wrapped in corn tortillas, stuffed with your choice of carnitas, grilled marinated chicken, or steak. Select up to two meats. Topped with white onions & cilantro. Served with a pint of rice, pint of beans, small chips, and pint of sals
Side Dishes
- Verduras$40.00
Grilled vegetables: zucchini, squash, mushroom, onion, and bell peppers. Serves 25 guests
- Small: 20-25 Guests Traditional Mexican Rice$32.00
Homemade! Made daily with the perfect seasonings and fluff!
- Medium: 30-40 Guests Traditional Mexican Rice$55.00
Homemade! Made daily with the perfect seasonings and fluff!
- Large: 50-60 Guests Traditional Mexican Rice$65.00
Homemade! Made daily with the perfect seasonings and fluff!
- Small: 20-25 Guests Refried Beans$32.00
Traditional refried beans, pinto beans made with fantastic lard
- Medium: 30-40 Guests Refried Beans$55.00
Traditional refried beans, pinto beans made with fantastic lard
- Large: 50-60 Guests Refried Beans$65.00
Traditional refried beans, pinto beans made with fantastic lard
- Small: 20-25 Guests Black Beans$32.00
Black beans: made with spices, chiles, and health. No lard in these, still so tasty
- Medium: 30-40 Guests Black Beans$55.00
Black beans: made with spices, chiles, and health. No lard in these, still so tasty
- Large: 50-60 Guests Black Beans$65.00
Black beans: made with spices, chiles, and health. No lard in these, still so tasty
- Small: 20-25 Guests Calabacitas$40.00
Fresh platter of zucchini, yellow squash, and onions sautéed in butter and fresh garlic and garnished with a sprinkle of Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese
Salsas & Must Haves
- Small Chips$3.25
Freshly fried homemade chips feeds up to 3 guests
- Large Chips$8.00
Freshly fried homemade chips, feeds up to 10 guests
- 1/2 Pint Salsa$3.50
Fresh homemade chunky mild house salsa
- Pint Salsa$7.00
Fresh homemade chunky mild house salsa
- Quart Salsa$13.00
Fresh homemade chunky mild house salsa
- Half Gallon Salsa$26.00
Fresh homemade chunky mild house salsa
- Gallon Salsa$48.00
Fresh homemade chunky mild house salsa
- Pint Guacamole$12.50
Homemade guacamole
- Quart Guacamole$23.00
Homemade guacamole
- Half Gallon Guacamole$45.00
Homemade guacamole
- Gallon Guacamole$72.00
Homemade guacamole
- Pint Jalapeño Cream Cheese$12.50
- Quart Jalapeño Cream Cheese$23.00
- Half Gallon Jalapeño Cream Cheese$45.00
- Gallon Jalapeño Cream Cheese$72.00
- Pint Spicy Bean Dip$12.00
Just the perfect amount of spice
- Quart Spicy Bean Dip$22.00
Just the perfect amount of spice
- Gallon Spicy Bean Dip$40.00
Just the perfect amount of spice
- 1/2 Pint Habanero$4.25
- Pint Habanero Salsa$8.50
Hot hot. Warning, it's addictive
- Quart Habanero Salsa$15.00
Hot hot. Warning, it's addictive
- Gallon Habanero Salsa$52.00
Hot hot. Warning, it's addictive
- Quart Queso Blanco$20.00
Monterey and Oaxaca cheese slowly melted and folded with poblano peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions
- 1/2 Gallon Queso Blanco$40.00
Monterey and Oaxaca cheese slowly melted and folded with poblano peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions
- Gallon Queso Blanco$79.00
Monterey and Oaxaca cheese slowly melted and folded with poblano peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, and onions
Desserts - Postres
Sides
- Side of Ench Sauce$2.95
- Side of Green Sauce$2.95
- Side of Ranchero Sauce$3.25
- Side Cream Cheese$4.20
- Side of Tomatillo$3.25
- Side of Jalapenos$0.95
- Jalapeno Toreados$3.95
- Side Rice$3.50
- Side Beans$3.50
- Side Black Beans$3.50
- Rice and Beans$7.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Side Corn Tortillas
- Mas Corn Tortillas
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.75
- Mas Flour Tortillas
- 2oz Guac$2.95
- 4oz Guac$4.00
- 2oz Sour Cream$1.75
- 4oz Sour Cream$3.00
- 2oz Cheese$1.50
- Sm Pico$2.00
- Lrg Pico$3.95
- Side Lettuce$0.65
- Side Wht Onions$0.55
- Side Green Onions$0.55
- Side Cilantro$0.55
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side Tomatoes$0.55