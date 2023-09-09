Food

Small Plates

Cheese & Charcuterie

$25.00

Chef's seasonal selection of cheeses and meats, assorted accouterments

Chicken Satay Mini Lettuce Tacos

$14.00

napa slaw, peanut sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.00

choice of chefs hot sauce or pineapple teriyaki

Beef Carpaccio*

$16.00

truffle aioli, fried capers, madeira braised clamshell mushrooms, shaved egg

Spanish Albondigas

$14.00

smoked tomato sauce, sans simon cheese

Crab Croquettas

$19.00

horseradish and chive mornay

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

chorizo chutney, tapatio aioli

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$14.00

peanut, chili de arbol, green onion

Tuna Tartar Mini Tostadas

$19.00

edamame, red onion, cucumber, avocado, mango, lychee vinaigrette, raspberry chioptle

Burrata

$14.00

Arugula pesto, pepper tomato jam, aged balsamic, micro arugula

Meatballs

$14.00

Soups

French Onion

$10.00

New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

bacon, chive oil, fried crouton

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Sherry cream, topped with lobster pieces

Mushroom Soup

$12.00

kale, shiitake, fried leeks

Salads

Pine & Oak Salad

$14.00

iceberg, arugula, tomato, red onion, cucumber, chopped egg, bacon, rosemary ham, buttermilk ranch dressing

House Salad

$14.00

iceberg, arugula, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, cheddar cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Chopped Wedge

$14.00

smoky blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomato, roasted balsmaic shallots

Pear and Walnut Salad

$15.00

arcadian blend, candied walnut, red onion, gorgonzola crumbles and creamy pear dressing

Grilled Artisan Romaine & Crostini Caesar

$15.00

Fried anchovies

Shrimp & Berry Salad

$19.00

spinach, fresh berries, herb feta, candied spiced pecans, onion frizzle, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

Flatbreads

Mexican Pizza

$15.00

Blackened chicken, salsa roja, salsa verde, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, tajin crema

Mediterranean

$15.00

sundried tomato cream, marinated red onion, sundried tomato, artichoke, herb feta, red pepper coulis

Shrimp and Crab Wonton

$15.00

mascarpone, scallion, mozzarella, crispy shallots, sweet chili aioli

Handhelds

The Melt*

$18.00

2-4oz brisket short rib chuck blend patties, nueske's bacon, American cheese, caramelized onion, musard aioli, sourdough bread

Pine & Oak Burger*

$18.00

8oz brisket short rib chuck blend burger, chipotle bbq, caramelized onion aioli, onion frizzle, brioche bun

Chicken BLT Club

$18.00

blackened or grilled, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, pesto aioli, white cheddar, fresh sourdough bread

Smoked Prime Rib French Dip

$22.00

horseradish & chive havarti, caramelized onions & mushrooms, fresh roll, au jus

Grilled CAB Ribeye Sandwich*

$22.00

truffle aioli, crispy onion frizzles, truffle parmesan crusted fresh roll

Curry Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

pepper tomato jam, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, craisins, toasted walnut mayo, fresh croissant roll

Tacos

Korean Short Rib Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

cherry hoisin, daikon and carrot slaw, sriracha kewpie

Fish Tacos

$14.00

napa cabbage, onion, jalapeno, cilantro lime dressing, avocado mousse

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

crispy, grilled or blackened, roasted poblano slaw, chipotle aioli

Mains

Wiener Schnitzel

$38.00Out of stock

crispy prosciutto, wild mushrooms, porcini demi, pearl onion, spätzle

Tomahawk Pork Chop*

$39.00

fingerling hash, grilled broccolini, marsala demi, mushrooms, rosemary ham, fontina cheese

Grilled Swordfish*

$39.00

jamsine rice, cilantro lime butter, crispy brussels, pineapple ponzu

HH Sriracha Glazed Salmon*

$31.00

mango coconut purple neptune rice, grilled asparagus, yuzu plum sauce, wasabi aioli

Pan Roasted Sea Bass

$39.00

wasabi mash potatoes, wild mushrooms, baby bok choy, shoyu cream sauce

Airline Chicken Breast

$26.00

spätzle, mushrooms, pearl onion, charred kale pesto cream sauce

Coffee Rubbed N.Y. Strip*

$55.00

madeira braised mushrooms and spinach, tuscan mash, caramelized onion butter

Gorgonzola Crusted Filet Mignon*

$48.00

tuscan mash, grilled asparagus, balsamic red wine jus

The Polly "Mack" & Cheese

$24.00

radiatore noodles, roasted toybox tomato, bacon, havarti cheese sauce, lemon panko

Blackened Chicken Riggies

$29.00

calabrese peppers, creamy arrabiata sauce, asiago cheese, peppadew relish

Black Truffle & Cheese Ravioli

$29.00

clamshell mushrooms, cippolini onion, sherry cream, black garlic butter

Kids

Bucket O' Wings

$9.00

choice of buffalo, pineapple teriyaki, honey mustard

Ninth Turn Noodles

$9.00

choice of alfredo or creamy pesto

Chip Shot Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Bogie Burger & Fries

$9.00

Brioche Bun, American Cheese

Grilled Sand Trap & Fries

$9.00

Sourdough bread, American cheese

Fairway Flatbread

$9.00

Choice of cheese, pepperoni, margherita

Kids Weiner Schnitzel

$13.00

Breaded veal, mash, gravy

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.00

Knockwurst, puff pastry, Dijon aioli

Petit Filet & Pomme Frites

$16.00

Demi, grilled tenderloin

Kids Fish & Chips

$13.00

Battered Mahi, tartar sauce

NA Bevs

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Fuze Rasberry Tea

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Powerade

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Body Armor

$2.00

Sugar Free Powerade

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Classic Menu

Classic Club

$17.00

Turkey Avocado

$17.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Oak Burger

$16.00

Smoked Tri-tip & Cheddar

$18.00

Classic Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Grilled Ribeye Sandwich

$22.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

Spicy Polish Sausage

$12.00

Snacks

Peanuts

$3.00

Crackers

$3.00

Candy Bar

$3.00

Banquet

CONSUMPTION BAR

CABERNET

$10.00

GRIGIO

$10.00

CHARDONNAY

$10.00

NOIR

$10.00

DOM. BEER

$7.00

IMP. BEER

$8.00

VODKA

$15.00

GIN

$15.00

WHISKEY

$15.00

TEQUILA

$15.00