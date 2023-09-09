Pine & Oak Tavern
Food
Small Plates
Cheese & Charcuterie
Chef's seasonal selection of cheeses and meats, assorted accouterments
Chicken Satay Mini Lettuce Tacos
napa slaw, peanut sauce
Chicken Wings
choice of chefs hot sauce or pineapple teriyaki
Beef Carpaccio*
truffle aioli, fried capers, madeira braised clamshell mushrooms, shaved egg
Spanish Albondigas
smoked tomato sauce, sans simon cheese
Crab Croquettas
horseradish and chive mornay
Fried Green Tomatoes
chorizo chutney, tapatio aioli
Kung Pao Cauliflower
peanut, chili de arbol, green onion
Tuna Tartar Mini Tostadas
edamame, red onion, cucumber, avocado, mango, lychee vinaigrette, raspberry chioptle
Burrata
Arugula pesto, pepper tomato jam, aged balsamic, micro arugula
Meatballs
Soups
Salads
Pine & Oak Salad
iceberg, arugula, tomato, red onion, cucumber, chopped egg, bacon, rosemary ham, buttermilk ranch dressing
House Salad
iceberg, arugula, tomato, red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, cheddar cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Chopped Wedge
smoky blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomato, roasted balsmaic shallots
Pear and Walnut Salad
arcadian blend, candied walnut, red onion, gorgonzola crumbles and creamy pear dressing
Grilled Artisan Romaine & Crostini Caesar
Fried anchovies
Shrimp & Berry Salad
spinach, fresh berries, herb feta, candied spiced pecans, onion frizzle, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
Flatbreads
Mexican Pizza
Blackened chicken, salsa roja, salsa verde, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, tajin crema
Mediterranean
sundried tomato cream, marinated red onion, sundried tomato, artichoke, herb feta, red pepper coulis
Shrimp and Crab Wonton
mascarpone, scallion, mozzarella, crispy shallots, sweet chili aioli
Handhelds
The Melt*
2-4oz brisket short rib chuck blend patties, nueske's bacon, American cheese, caramelized onion, musard aioli, sourdough bread
Pine & Oak Burger*
8oz brisket short rib chuck blend burger, chipotle bbq, caramelized onion aioli, onion frizzle, brioche bun
Chicken BLT Club
blackened or grilled, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, pesto aioli, white cheddar, fresh sourdough bread
Smoked Prime Rib French Dip
horseradish & chive havarti, caramelized onions & mushrooms, fresh roll, au jus
Grilled CAB Ribeye Sandwich*
truffle aioli, crispy onion frizzles, truffle parmesan crusted fresh roll
Curry Chicken Sandwich
pepper tomato jam, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, craisins, toasted walnut mayo, fresh croissant roll
Tacos
Mains
Wiener Schnitzel
crispy prosciutto, wild mushrooms, porcini demi, pearl onion, spätzle
Tomahawk Pork Chop*
fingerling hash, grilled broccolini, marsala demi, mushrooms, rosemary ham, fontina cheese
Grilled Swordfish*
jamsine rice, cilantro lime butter, crispy brussels, pineapple ponzu
HH Sriracha Glazed Salmon*
mango coconut purple neptune rice, grilled asparagus, yuzu plum sauce, wasabi aioli
Pan Roasted Sea Bass
wasabi mash potatoes, wild mushrooms, baby bok choy, shoyu cream sauce
Airline Chicken Breast
spätzle, mushrooms, pearl onion, charred kale pesto cream sauce
Coffee Rubbed N.Y. Strip*
madeira braised mushrooms and spinach, tuscan mash, caramelized onion butter
Gorgonzola Crusted Filet Mignon*
tuscan mash, grilled asparagus, balsamic red wine jus
The Polly "Mack" & Cheese
radiatore noodles, roasted toybox tomato, bacon, havarti cheese sauce, lemon panko
Blackened Chicken Riggies
calabrese peppers, creamy arrabiata sauce, asiago cheese, peppadew relish
Black Truffle & Cheese Ravioli
clamshell mushrooms, cippolini onion, sherry cream, black garlic butter
Kids
Bucket O' Wings
choice of buffalo, pineapple teriyaki, honey mustard
Ninth Turn Noodles
choice of alfredo or creamy pesto
Chip Shot Chicken Fingers & Fries
Bogie Burger & Fries
Brioche Bun, American Cheese
Grilled Sand Trap & Fries
Sourdough bread, American cheese
Fairway Flatbread
Choice of cheese, pepperoni, margherita
Kids Weiner Schnitzel
Breaded veal, mash, gravy
Pigs in a Blanket
Knockwurst, puff pastry, Dijon aioli
Petit Filet & Pomme Frites
Demi, grilled tenderloin
Kids Fish & Chips
Battered Mahi, tartar sauce