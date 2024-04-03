Carne Asada Plate*

$19.95

8 oz of perfectly marinated, tender carne ranchera (flap steak), grilled to perfection; served well done over grilled onions, a grilled jalapeño & rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole on the side! Likely to become one of your favorite cuts of beef! Can be cooked to order. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increased your risk of a foodborne illness