Rio Rico Mexican Grill 959 N Val Vista Dr
Beverage Menu
Soft Drinks
- Coke$3.59
- Diet Coke$3.59
- Coke Zero$3.59
- Sprite$3.59
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.59
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.59
- Dr. Pepper$3.59
- Root Beer$3.59
- Water
- Pink Lemonade$3.59
- Arnold Palmer$3.59
- Shirley Temple$3.59
- Club Soda
- Small Coke$1.50
- Small Diet Coke$1.50
- Small Coke Zero$1.50
- Small Sprite$1.50
- Small Unsweetened Iced Tea$1.50
- Small Raspberry Iced Tea$1.50
- Small Dr. Pepper$1.50
- Small Root Beer$1.50
- Small Water
- Small Pink Lemonade$1.50
- Small Arnold Palmer$1.50
- Small Shirley Temple$1.50
- Small Milk$1.75
- Small Chocolate Milk$1.75
- Small Horchata$1.75
- Small Jamaica$1.75
- Small Club Soda
- Small Apple Juice$1.75
- Small Orange Juice$1.75
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Fanta Orange Bottle$4.00
- Sangria Non Alcoholic$4.00
- Horchata$4.50
- Jamaica$4.50
- Coffee$3.59
- Apple Juice$3.59
- Orange Juice$3.59
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Milk$3.59
Margaritas
- House Margarita$10.95
- Prickly Pear Margarita$10.95
- Strawberry Margarita$10.95
- Mango Margarita$10.95
- Cadillac Margarita$14.95
- Skinny Margarita$11.95
- Fishbowl Margarita$16.95
- Mangonada$15.95
- Coronarita$13.95
- Patrón Margarita$16.95
- Don Julio Margarita$18.95
- Casamigos Margarita$16.95
- Hornitos Margarita$14.95
- Pitcher of Margaritas$39.99
- Pitcher of Cadillac Margaritas$55.95
Imported Bottled Beer
Domestic Bottled Beer & Hard Seltzers
Draft Beer & Micheladas
Mixed Drinks & Micheladas
Wine
Liquor
- Tito's$10.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Kettle One$11.00Out of stock
- Absolut$9.00
- Smirnoff$8.00
- Kamchatka$8.00
- Stoli$8.00
- 1800 Reposado$9.00
- Casamigos Añejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Cazadores Reposado$8.00
- Clase Azul Añejo$70.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$35.00
- Corralejo Reposado$11.00
- Corralejo Silver$10.00
- Código Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Don Julio 70$18.00
- Don Julio Añejo$16.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio Rosado$25.00
- Grand Love Reposado$25.00
- Herradura Reposado$13.00
- Hornitos Añejo$11.00
- Hornitos Black Barrel$12.00Out of stock
- Hornitos Plata$9.00
- Hornitos Reposado$10.00
- Jenni Rivera Añejo$16.00
- Jenni Rivera Reposado$12.00
- José Cuervo Cinge$7.00
- José Cuervo Gold$8.00
- Juegos Mexicanos Reposado$28.00
- Mi Familia Flores Plata$14.00
- Patrón Añejo$12.00
- Patrón Reposado$11.00
- Patrón Silver$10.00
- Rodeo Hat Gold$14.00
- Tanteo Blanco Jalapeño$12.00
- Tres Generaciones Añejo$14.00
- 1800 Coconut$9.00
- Well Tequila$7.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$10.00
- Jack Daniel's Black$9.00Out of stock
- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey$9.00
- Crown Royal Canadian Whisky$9.00
- Crown Apple Canadian Whisky$9.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$8.00
- Seagram's 7$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Chivas Regal$9.00
- Dewar's 12 Years$10.00
- Wild Turkey Bourbon$11.00
- Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey$7.00
- Bushmills Irish Whiskey$7.00
- Well Gin$8.00
- Bombay Saphire$9.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Bacardí$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Well Rum$8.00
- Hennessy$11.00
- Presidente Brandy$9.00
- Well Brandy$8.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Chambord$5.00
- Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur$5.00
- Kambora Coffee Liqueur$5.00
- Leroux Triple Sec$5.00
- Mr. Boston Sour Apple$5.00
- Bols Melon$5.00
- Bols Creme de Cacao$5.00
- Bols Creme de Menthe$5.00
- Bols Blackberry Brandy$5.00
- Gaetano Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Dekuyper Sloe Gin$5.00
- Dekuyper Blue Curaçao$5.00
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Giant Quesadilla$10.95
Served with guacamole
- Nachos$11.95
Served with guacamole and sour cream
- Guacamole Dip$7.95
- Mini Taquitos$9.95
Six small taquitos with chicken or shredded beef & guacamole on the side
- Steak Quesadilla$13.95
Served with guacamole
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Choice of shredded chicken or grilled chicken quesadilla; served with guacamole on the side
- Sampler$14.95
Quesadilla, nachos, chicken taquitos and potato skins with Chile Verde pork and shredded beef
- Ceviche Appetizer$12.95
Raw fish cured in citrus juice with onion, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño; topped with avocado
- Queso Original$8.95
- Queso Blanco$11.95
- Queso Blanco & Bean Dip$9.95
- Bean Dip$2.00+
Breakfast
- Machaca$13.95
Two eggs scrambled with shredded beef & pico de gallo (flour or corn tortillas)
- Huevos Rancheros$13.95
Two eggs (any style] served on a corn tortilla smothered in a mild salsa and cheese
- Huevos Con Chorizo$13.95
Two eggs scrambled with spicy mexican sausage & pico de gallo (flour or corn tortillas)
- Huevos a La Mexicana$13.95
Two eggs scrambled with pico de gallo (flour or corn tortillas)
- Chilaquiles$13.95
Two eggs scrambled in tortilla chips, pico de gallo, salsa and cheese
- New Mexico Enchilada$13.95
Two cheese enchiladas topped with two over easy eggs
- Chile Verde Omelet$14.95
Stuffed with delicious chile verde pork and topped with green tomatillo sauce (flour or corn tortillas)
Tostadas & Chimichangas
- Taco Salad$13.95
Shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef in a large flour shell with beans, rice, lettuce, cheese and topped with sour cream
- Tostada Deluxe$12.95
Crispy corn tortilla topped with chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, rice and beans on the side
- Chimichanga$14.95
Chicken or shredded beef chimi topped with red enchilada or green tomatillo sauce; rice, beans, guac and sour on the side
House Specialties
- Pollo Al Chipotle$15.95
Grilled chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and mushrooms & topped with a spicy and creamy chipotle sauce
- Steak Ranchero$16.95
Diced steak sauteed in fresh pico de gallo and mild salsa
- Mole$15.95
Chicken topped with a sweet gravy-like sauce made of 20+ ingredients
- Carne Asada Plate*$19.95
8 oz of perfectly marinated, tender carne ranchera (flap steak), grilled to perfection; served well done over grilled onions, a grilled jalapeño & rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole on the side! Likely to become one of your favorite cuts of beef! Can be cooked to order. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increased your risk of a foodborne illness
- Chile Verde$15.95
Chunks of pork cooked in a flavorful green tomatillo sauce
- Chile Colorado$15.95
Chunks of pork cooked in a new Mexico dry red chile sauce
- Tacos Rancheros$16.95
Diced carne asada served on corn tortillas and topped with fresh pico de gallo ("street style" may be requested for three small tacos topped with cilantro and onion
- Tacos Rancheros (Street Style)$16.95
- Carnitas$16.95
Generous portions of seasoned and fried chunks of pork topped with fresh pico de gallo and guacamole
Seafood
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$18.95
Garlic grilled jumbo shrimp served on a bed of bell peppers, onions and mushrooms, flour or corn tortillas
- Camarones Rancheros$18.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp sauteed in a mild salsa, flour or corn tortillas
- Camarones a La Diabla$18.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp sautéed in a delicious, but very spicy salsa; served with rice & beans and flour or corn tortillas
- Camarones Al Chipotle$18.95
Grilled jumbo shrimp served in a spicy chipotle sauce with onions and mushrooms, flour or corn tortillas
- Crab Enchiladas$26.95
Two delicious enchiladas stuffed with king crab & topped with a mild red salsa, cheese and sour cream note: may contain crab shell fragments as we use real crab legs
- Caldo De Camaron$18.95
Delicious shrimp soup made with potatoes, carrots and zucchini; served with flour or corn tortillas
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.95
Mexican-style shrimp cocktail made with tomato juice, vegetable juice, fresh pico de gallo, cucumber and avocado
- Enchiladas De Camaron$17.95
Two delicious enchiladas stuffed with shrimp & topped with mild red salsa, cheese and sour cream
- Seafood Tacos$17.95
Chunks of deliciously marinated non-breaded grilled fish served on corn tortillas & topped with pico de gallo
- Ceviche Tostada$7.95
Raw fish cured in citrus juice with onion, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño; topped with sliced avocado
Combination Plates
- La Grande [#2]$16.95
Cheese enchilada, chile relleno and shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef crispy taco; served with rice & beans
- La Mediana [#3]$13.95
Cheese enchilada and shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef crispy taco; served with rice & beans
- Chile Relleno & Flauta [#4]$13.95
Chile relleno & choice of shredded chicken, shredded beef or ground beef flauta topped with sour cream, lettuce, cheese and guacamole; served with rice and beans
- Chicken Enchilada & Guacamole Tostada [#5]$13.95
Chicken enchilada topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese & guacamole tostada topped with lettuce and cheese; served with rice and beans
- Chicken Enchilada & Bean and Cheese Burrito [#6]$13.95
Chicken enchilada topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese & bean and cheese burrito; served with rice and beans
- Tamale & Chicken Enchilada [#7]$13.95Out of stock
Chicken enchilada & pork tamale, both topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese; served with rice and beans
- Two Enchiladas [#8]$13.95
Shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef or cheese enchiladas topped with red enchilada sauce (or optional green tomatillo sauce) and melted cheese on top; served with rice and beans
- Two Chile Rellenos [#9]$14.95
Anaheim peppers stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried, then topped off with a delicious ranchero sauce and melted cheese; served with rice and beans
- Two Tamales [#10]$14.95Out of stock
Pork tamales topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese; served with rice and beans
- Chile Relleno & Tamale [#11]$14.95Out of stock
A chile relleno paired with a pork tamale; served with rice and beans
- Two Flautas [#12]$14.95
Small, fried burritos with chicken or beef topped with sour cream, lettuce, cheese and guacamole
- Two Taquitos [#13]$13.95
Chicken or beef rolled taquitos topped with sour, lettuce, cheese and guacamole
- Two Small Chimichangas [#14]$13.95
Chicken, beef or bean & cheese topped with red or green sauce
- Two Tacos [#15]$14.95
Chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef tacos on soft or crispy corn tortilla shells
Fajitas
Burritos
- Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
Steak burrito filled with pico de gallo and cheese; served with rice & beans on the side
- Chile Verde Burrito$12.95
Chunks of pork cooked in a green tomatillo sauce; topped with green sauce and melted cheese; served with rice & beans on the side
- Veggie Burrito$11.95
Grilled peppers, onions, mixed veggies and mushrooms; topped with delicious ranchera sauce and melted cheese; served with rice & beans on the side
- Burro Grande$12.95
Shredded chicken, shredded beef, or ground beef burrito; served enchilada-style with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese (optional green tomatillo sauce)
Soups
Burgers
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Flan$7.00
Vanilla custard with caramel sauce
- Fried Ice Cream$8.95
Deep fried corn flake covered ice cream scoop topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate sauce
- Churros (2)$7.95
Deep fried fritter rolled in cinnamon sugar
- Sopapillas (3)$7.95
Puff pastry topped with cinnamon sugar; served with honey on the side
A La Carte
- enchilada$6.50
a la carte enchilada topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese
- taco$4.95
a la carte crispy or soft taco filled with choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken or ground beef; topped with lettuce and cheese
- chile relleno$7.00
a la carte chile relleno (Anaheim pepper filled with Monterey Jack cheese, dipped in egg batter and fried) topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese
- chile verde burrito$8.95
a la carte burrito filled with chile verde pork (chunks of pork cooked in a green sauce made with fresh tomatillo and jalapeño) and cheese
- bean & cheese burrito$6.00
a la carte bean & cheese burrito
- burrito$7.95
a la carte burrito filled with choice of shredded beef, ground beef or shredded chicken and cheese
- tostada$6.50
a la carte tostada topped with choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken or ground beef; topped with lettuce and cheese
- bean & cheese tostada$6.50
a la carte bean & cheese tostada topped with lettuce and cheese
- guacamole tostada$6.95
a la carte tostada topped with guacamole, lettuce and cheese
- tamale$6.50Out of stock
a la carte pork tamale topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese
- dinner salad$8.95
dinner salad with iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomato and carrots; choice of ranch or Italian dressing
- chile verde tostada$6.50
a la carte tostada topped with chile verde pork, lettuce and cheese
- carne asada burrito$11.95
a la carte carne asada burrito filled with pico de gallo and cheese
- flauta$6.50
a la carte flauta (flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded beef, shredded chicken, ground beef or bean & cheese then fried) topped with sour cream, lettuce, cheese and guacamole
- fish taco$7.00
a la carte grilled Swai fish taco topped with pico de gallo; served on a corn tortilla
- shrimp taco$7.00
a la carte grilled shrimp taco topped with pico de gallo; served on a corn tortilla
- carne asada taco$7.00
a la carte carne asada taco topped with pico de gallo; served on a corn tortilla
- carnitas taco$7.00
a la carte carnitas taco topped with pico de gallo; served on a corn tortilla
Sides
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side of Beans$3.00
- Side of Rice & Beans$6.00
- Side of Guacamole$1.00+
- Side of Sour Cream$0.50
- Side of Flour Tortillas (3)$1.00
- Side of Corn Tortillas (3)$1.00
- Pico de Gallo$0.50+
- Fries$5.50
- Chile Toreado$1.50
- Side of Chipotle Sauce$3.95
- Side of Green Sauce$2.00
- Side of Red Sauce$2.00
- Side of Grilled Veggies$6.00