Rio Salado Tex Mex
Popular Items
Eagle Bowl
Fajita meat of your choice, rice, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, pico, onion, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, sour cream, creamy jalapeno salsa.
Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas served with rice and your choice of beans. Your choice of cheese or beef enchiladas with rojo sauce or chicken or spinach and mushroom enchiladas with blanco sauce.
Taco Ala Carte
Fountain Drinks
Alcohol
SirenaRita
(Our Premium Margarita) Uno Por Favor Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Salt Rim
Coronarita
Mango-Ancho Rita
Salado Sunrise
Cucumber Fresca
THE Amazing Mezcalita
Tex-Mex Mule
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
SKINNY PITCHER
DELUXE CHERRY PITCHER
CLASICA PITCHER
Apple-Pineapple Cider To Go
Bloody Mary/Maria To Go
Classic Margarita To Go
Deluxe Cherry Margarita To Go
Dos Equis Bottle To Go
Frozen Margarita To Go
Great Casa To Go
Lone Star Can To Go
Michelob Ultra Bottle To Go
Modelo Bottle To Go
Pacifico Bottle To Go
Rio Paloma To Go
Sirena-Rita To Go
Strawberry Cider To Go
Skinny Margarita TO GO
SKINNY PITCHER
DELUXE CHERRY PITCHER
CLASICA PITCHER
Mimosa Bucket
Frozen Margarita Flight
A flight of all 4 of our frozen margarita flavors. All with sugar rim
Appetizers
Creamy Jalapeno Salsa
Jalapeno, lime, cilantro, salt
Guacamole
Avocado, lime, cilantro, and garlic, topped with our homemade pico de gallo.
Mondo Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla served with a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Nacho Fries
French fries topped with ground beef, black beans, queso blanco, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Nacho Sliders
Fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, queso blanco, shredded mix cheese, broiled then topped with pickled jalapeno. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, and guacamole.
Queso Blanco Bowl
12 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.
Queso Blanco cup
8 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.
Rio Queso
An overflow of queso blanco, chorizo, guacamole, & pico de gallo.
Fuego Salsa
A spicier salsa option, served warm.
Entrees
Big Bambinos
3 vegetarian empanadas filled with black beans, pico, and mixed cheese. Garnished with sour cream and Rio Smash seasoning mix. Served with guacamole
Diablo Tostadas
2 corn tostada shells topped with refried beans, cilantro lime marinated shrimp, pickled red onions, bell peppers, queso fresco, creamy jalapeno salsa
Fajita Plate
Includes your choice of beef, chicken, or mixed meats. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and a pico salad.
Fajita Plate for Two
Includes your choice of beef, chicken, or mixed meats. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and a pico salad.
Hamburger
A hand scuplted 1/3 lb patty topped with lettuce, tomato and sauteed onion. Served with french fries.
Jackalope Plate
3 soft corn tortilla tacos with fajita beef, fuego sauce, and nopales. With a side of grilled green onion and your choice of two sides.
Kids Cheeseburger
6 oz burger patty topped with cheese and served with french fries
Kids Enchilada Plate
One cheese enchilada topped with queso and served with refried beans and rice.
Kids Quesadilla Plate
Small cheese quesadilla served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Taco Plate
One ground beef taco served with rice and refried beans.
La Jefa
Soft corn tortillas, pork carnitas, pickled red onions, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy jalapeno salsa.
Quesadilla Plate
Large quesadilla served with your choice of beans, rice, pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Rio Burger
Our Rio Burger is made with all the fixins. A hand sculpted ⅓ lb patty, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, white cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.
Rio Burrito
Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo, refried beans, spanish rice, and cheese. Topped with your choice of queso blanco, red enchilada sauce, or both. Served with a pico salad.
Rodeo Burger
A hand scuplted 1/3 lb patty served with crisp bacon, mushrooms, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato and white cheese.
Taco Plate
3 Tacos on your choice of tortilla with ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of beans, rice, a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream. Sub fajita beef or chicken, or shredded Rio chicken for $3.
Taco Salad
House made tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and guac.
Tortilla Soup
Warm, wholesome soup with shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla strips.
Tostada Plate
Two corn tostadas topped with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Zesty Chicken Tacos
3 soft corn tortillas with marinated fajita chicken, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado, and queso fresco. On side lime wedges and a grilled jalapeno.
Specials
Rio Sopas
Fried flour tortilla chips tossed in sugar and served with ice cream to dip in
Sweet and Spicy Chalupas
2 chalupa shells filled with pineapple marinated pork carnitas, melty jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, grilled pineapple, pico, sour cream, and cilantro.
Ice Cream Float
Flautas
Kids Flautas
SW Eggrolls
Comes w/ 3
Desserts
A la Carte
Avocado 1/2 Side
Bacon
Black Beans Side
Borracho Fries
Carnitas side
Cheese Side (2oz)
Cheesy Rice
Cilantro Side (2 oz)
Corn Tortillas (3)
Enchiladas (1) Al Carte
Fajita Beef Side
Fajita Chicken Side
Fajita Veg Side
Flour Tortillas (3)
Fries Side
Fuego Sauce (2oz)
Creamy Jalapeno Salsa
Ground Beef Side
Guac Side (2oz)
Jalapeno Side
Lettuce side
Onion Side (2oz)
Pico Side (2oz)
Quesadilla Ala Carte
Queso Side (2 oz)
Red Sauce (2oz)
Refried Beans Side
Rio Chicken Side
Rio Veggies Side
Shrimp skewer
Sour Cream Side (2oz)
Spanish Rice Side
Street Corn
Taco salad shell
Tomato Side (2oz)
Tostada (1) Ala Carte
White Sauce (2oz)
Single Flauta
shrimp fajita
Kids
