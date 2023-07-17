Popular Items

Eagle Bowl

$14.50

Fajita meat of your choice, rice, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, pico, onion, cilantro, fried tortilla strips, sour cream, creamy jalapeno salsa.

Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Two enchiladas served with rice and your choice of beans. Your choice of cheese or beef enchiladas with rojo sauce or chicken or spinach and mushroom enchiladas with blanco sauce.

Taco Ala Carte

$3.50


Fountain Drinks

All drinks to-go are served in their original packaging.

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Half and Half Tea

$3.50

Kids Drink

Lemonade

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.50

Bottle Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.75

Bottled Sprite

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Alcohol

SirenaRita

$11.50

(Our Premium Margarita) Uno Por Favor Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Salt Rim

Coronarita

$11.00

Mango-Ancho Rita

$12.00

Salado Sunrise

$7.50

Cucumber Fresca

$10.00

THE Amazing Mezcalita

$12.00

Tex-Mex Mule

$10.00

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$16.00

SKINNY PITCHER

$29.00

DELUXE CHERRY PITCHER

$26.00

CLASICA PITCHER

$20.00

Apple-Pineapple Cider To Go

$3.00

Bloody Mary/Maria To Go

$9.00

Classic Margarita To Go

$9.00

Deluxe Cherry Margarita To Go

$10.00

Dos Equis Bottle To Go

$4.00

Frozen Margarita To Go

$10.00

Great Casa To Go

$11.50

Lone Star Can To Go

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle To Go

$4.00

Modelo Bottle To Go

$4.00

Pacifico Bottle To Go

$4.00

Rio Paloma To Go

$10.00

Sirena-Rita To Go

$11.50

Strawberry Cider To Go

$3.00

Skinny Margarita TO GO

$10.00

SKINNY PITCHER

$29.00

DELUXE CHERRY PITCHER

$26.00

CLASICA PITCHER

$20.00

Mimosa Bucket

$20.00

Frozen Margarita Flight

$15.00

A flight of all 4 of our frozen margarita flavors. All with sugar rim

Appetizers

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa

$1.50

Jalapeno, lime, cilantro, salt

Guacamole

$7.75

Avocado, lime, cilantro, and garlic, topped with our homemade pico de gallo.

Mondo Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla served with a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Nacho Fries

$9.50

French fries topped with ground beef, black beans, queso blanco, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Nacho Sliders

$11.50

Fried corn tortillas topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, queso blanco, shredded mix cheese, broiled then topped with pickled jalapeno. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, and guacamole.

Queso Blanco Bowl

$8.99

12 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.

Queso Blanco cup

$6.99

8 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.

Rio Queso

$9.99

An overflow of queso blanco, chorizo, guacamole, & pico de gallo.

Fuego Salsa

$3.00

A spicier salsa option, served warm.

Entrees

Two corn tostadas topped with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese.

Big Bambinos

$10.99

3 vegetarian empanadas filled with black beans, pico, and mixed cheese. Garnished with sour cream and Rio Smash seasoning mix. Served with guacamole

Diablo Tostadas

$13.99

2 corn tostada shells topped with refried beans, cilantro lime marinated shrimp, pickled red onions, bell peppers, queso fresco, creamy jalapeno salsa

Fajita Plate

$24.99

Includes your choice of beef, chicken, or mixed meats. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and a pico salad.

Fajita Plate for Two

$45.00

Includes your choice of beef, chicken, or mixed meats. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and a pico salad.

Hamburger

$14.50

A hand scuplted 1/3 lb patty topped with lettuce, tomato and sauteed onion. Served with french fries.

Jackalope Plate

$15.99

3 soft corn tortilla tacos with fajita beef, fuego sauce, and nopales. With a side of grilled green onion and your choice of two sides.

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.50

6 oz burger patty topped with cheese and served with french fries

Kids Enchilada Plate

$8.75

One cheese enchilada topped with queso and served with refried beans and rice.

Kids Quesadilla Plate

$8.75

Small cheese quesadilla served with rice and refried beans.

Kids Taco Plate

$8.75

One ground beef taco served with rice and refried beans.

La Jefa

$13.99

Soft corn tortillas, pork carnitas, pickled red onions, queso fresco, pico de gallo, cilantro, creamy jalapeno salsa.

Quesadilla Plate

$13.50

Large quesadilla served with your choice of beans, rice, pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.

Rio Burger

$17.50

Our Rio Burger is made with all the fixins. A hand sculpted ⅓ lb patty, crispy bacon, pico de gallo, white cheese, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.

Rio Burrito

$13.50

Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo, refried beans, spanish rice, and cheese. Topped with your choice of queso blanco, red enchilada sauce, or both. Served with a pico salad.

Rodeo Burger

$16.99

A hand scuplted 1/3 lb patty served with crisp bacon, mushrooms, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato and white cheese.

Taco Plate

$14.99

3 Tacos on your choice of tortilla with ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of beans, rice, a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream. Sub fajita beef or chicken, or shredded Rio chicken for $3.

Taco Salad

$11.99

House made tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and guac.

Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Warm, wholesome soup with shredded chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla strips.

Tostada Plate

$10.50

Two corn tostadas topped with refried beans, ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.

Zesty Chicken Tacos

$10.50

3 soft corn tortillas with marinated fajita chicken, pickled red onions, cilantro, avocado, and queso fresco. On side lime wedges and a grilled jalapeno.

Specials

Rio Sopas

$5.50

Fried flour tortilla chips tossed in sugar and served with ice cream to dip in

Sweet and Spicy Chalupas

$14.99Out of stock

2 chalupa shells filled with pineapple marinated pork carnitas, melty jack cheese, grilled jalapeno, grilled pineapple, pico, sour cream, and cilantro.

Ice Cream Float

$3.50

Flautas

$13.99

Kids Flautas

$8.99Out of stock

SW Eggrolls

$9.99Out of stock

Comes w/ 3

Desserts

Ice Cream Tacos

$5.50

Fried flour tortilla dusted with cinnamon n sugar, and filled with vanilla ice cream with a choice of icing

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

A la Carte

Avocado 1/2 Side

$2.50

Bacon

$2.00

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Borracho Fries

$4.50

Carnitas side

$3.00

Cheese Side (2oz)

$0.65

Cheesy Rice

$4.50

Cilantro Side (2 oz)

$0.65

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Enchiladas (1) Al Carte

$3.50

Fajita Beef Side

$3.50

Fajita Chicken Side

$3.50

Fajita Veg Side

$2.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Fries Side

$4.50

Fuego Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Creamy Jalapeno Salsa

$1.50

Ground Beef Side

$1.00

Guac Side (2oz)

$0.65

Jalapeno Side

$0.35+

Lettuce side

$0.50

Onion Side (2oz)

$0.35

Pico Side (2oz)

$1.00

Quesadilla Ala Carte

$6.00

Queso Side (2 oz)

$1.00

Red Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Refried Beans Side

$3.00

Rio Chicken Side

$3.50

Rio Veggies Side

$4.50

Shrimp skewer

$5.00

Sour Cream Side (2oz)

$0.65

Spanish Rice Side

$3.00

Street Corn

$4.50Out of stock

Taco salad shell

$1.50

Tomato Side (2oz)

$0.65

Tostada (1) Ala Carte

$3.50

White Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Single Flauta

$3.50

shrimp fajita

$3.50

NA Cocktails

Cherry Limeade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Classic Marg

$4.00

Michelada (topo)

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$5.99