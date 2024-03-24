Rioja 1431 Larimer Street
Starters
- Amuse
- House Salad$9.50
arugula, dates, gorgonzola, almond vinaigrette *nut allergy
- Charred Apple Salad$15.00
farro verde, Garrotxa cheese, toasted hazelnuts, mustard vinaigrette *nut allergy
- Lentil Soup$13.00
- Goat Cheese Tart$14.50
- Fresh Bacon$12.00
pork belly, cardamom, curried garbanzo bean purée
- Kanpachi$17.00
- Picnic$27.00
artisan meats and cheeses, marinated olives, house pickled vegetables, almonds, fig mostarda, lavash crackers *serves 2-4 people *nut allergy
- Half Picnic$14.00
artisan meats and cheeses, marinated olives, house pickled vegetables, almonds, fig mostarda, lavash crackers *serves 1-2 people *nut allergy
- Bacon Tort Duet$11.00
- Padadom
Chef Jen's Handmade Pastas
Rioja Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 820-2282
Closed • Opens Sunday at 10AM