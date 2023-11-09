Rise Coffee House 408 East Buchel Avenue
Drinks
Classics
- Latte$4.00
This drink is two shots of espresso with steamed milk and a little foam. Small will have a bold coffee flavor. Medium will be a balanced flavor. Large will have a light coffee flavor.
- Americano$2.25
Two shots of espresso and hot water.
- Cappuccino$3.50
This coffee is two shots of espresso, two ounces of steamed milk and 2 ounces of frothed milk.
- Cold Brew$4.00
This coffee is made by leave coffee grounds sit in water over night. It creates a smooth low acidic coffee. We brew Columbian beans for this.
- House Blend Drip Coffee$2.25
We brew Costa Rican Honey beans in our house drip. This is the traditional cup of coffee.
- Kid's Coffee$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Other Drinks
Rise Coffee House Location and Ordering Hours
(830) 254-0452
Open now • Closes at 5PM