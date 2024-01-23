Rise - South Beach Rise Grab & Go - South Beach
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Grilled tortilla stuffed to perfection with scrambled egg, hash brown potato, choice of breakfast meat, and melted cheese.
- Cheese Bagel$5.00
- Everything Bagel (Vegan)$5.00
Our everything bagel is a flavorful and aromatic bagel coated with a mixture of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced garlic, dried minced onion, and coarse salt.
- Jalapeno Cheese Bagel$5.00
Snacks
- Salami and Mozzarella Snack Roll$3.00
- Oh Snap! Whole Dill Pickle$2.00
- Pepperoni Mozzarella snack roll$3.00
- skinny pop popcorn$3.00
- Fig Bar-Apple Cinnamon$2.00
- Luna Bar-Lemon Zest$3.00
- RX Bar Chocolate and Sea Salt$4.00
- Fig Bar-Raspberry$2.00
- Clif Builder Bar-Chocolate + Caffeine$4.00
- Oh Snap! Whole Hot Pickle$2.00
- Clif Builder Bar-Chocolate Peanut Butter$4.00
- RX Bar Chocolate and Peanut Butter$4.00
- Mushroom Jerky$2.00
- Werner Honey Glazed Jerky$2.00
- Spicy Toasted Corn$2.00
- Candied Pecans$2.00
- Hawaiian Potato Chips$2.00
- Altoids$2.00
- Stroopwaffel$3.00
- Honey Stinger Waffle-Vanilla$3.00
- Veggie Cup$4.00Out of stock
- Dots Pretzels$6.00
- Tic Tac$1.50
Pastries
- Apple Turnover$4.00
Fresh baked puff pastry with a apple pie filling
- Chai Muffin$4.00
The amazingness of Oregon Chai in a moist flavorful muffin.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Indulge in the timeless delight of our Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie, a beloved treat that never goes out of style. With each bite, you'll experience the perfect harmony of rich, buttery dough and decadent chocolate morsels, creating a cookie that is pure bliss.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Buttery croissant drizzled with luscious chocolate for a delightful twist on a classic treat.
- Chocolate Filled Donut$2.50Out of stock
- Dark Crinkle$2.50
Dark chocolate cookie covered in powdered sugar perfection.
- Lemon Blueberry Muffin (GF/V)$4.00
- Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$4.00
Lusciously tangy with a sweet glaze, our Lemon Poppyseed Muffin is a delightful citrus treat.
- Orange Craisin Scone$4.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie (Vegan and Gluten-Free)$2.50
With each bite, you'll experience the signature nutty richness of peanut butter in a soft and chewy texture that will melt in your mouth. The natural sweetness, combined with the subtle saltiness, creates a perfect balance of flavors that will leave you craving more.
- Plain Croissant$4.00
Made in-house buttery croissant with a perfectly crisp exterior and a tender, melt-in-your-mouth interior.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.50
Our Classic Snickerdoodle Cookie is the epitome of comfort and simplicity, making it the ideal treat for any occasion. Pair it with a cup of hot coffee, a steaming mug of tea, or a tall glass of cold milk to truly indulge in its delightful flavors.
- Vegan Gluten Free donut$3.00
- Mixed Berry Turnover$4.00
Our flaky puff pastry bursting with a medley of succulent strawberries, flavorful blueberries, rich blackberries, and vibrant raspberries, each bite offers a delightful burst of fruity sweetness.
Lunch
- Curry Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Indulge in a culinary adventure with our exquisite Curry Chicken Croissant Delight. This sandwich masterpiece combines tender, curry-spiced chicken, creamy mayo, crisp lettuce, and a touch of sweetness, all nestled within the embrace of a buttery croissant. It's a fusion of flavors that transports your taste buds to distant lands while providing a satisfying and luxurious experience.
- Ham Sandwich$9.00
Elevate your lunchtime experience with our Ham Sandwich on Sourdough. This delectable creation combines the timeless appeal of classic ham with the irresistible flavors of fresh vegetables, and sourdough bread. Find in our grab-and-go case for a quick visit!
- Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Discover a fresh and satisfying option in our Grab and Go case with our Turkey Avocado Sandwich on Sourdough. This delightful combination of tender turkey, creamy avocado, and tangy mayo on artisan sourdough bread is perfect for a quick, yet flavorful meal on the move.
- Vegan Veggie Sandwich$9.00
Experience a burst of fresh flavors and wholesome goodness with our Sourdough Garden Veggie Delight Sandwich. This exquisite creation brings together a symphony of crisp vegetables, creamy avocado, and delicate sprouts, all nestled between slices of hearty sourdough bread. Each bite is a harmonious blend of textures and tastes that will leave you craving more.
- Vegan Veggie Wrap$9.00Out of stock
Embark on a journey of vibrant flavors and wholesome goodness with our Garden Fresh Hummus Delight Wrap. This exquisite wrap combines an array of crisp vegetables, a luscious hummus spread, creamy avocado, and delicate sprouts, all wrapped snugly in a soft tortilla.
- Tuna Avocado Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
- Greek Vegan Salad$11.00
beverages
Bottled Beverages
Coffee
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
- Drip Refill$0.50
- Americano$3.00+
- Espresso Machiatto$2.50+
Double Espresso with steamed cream
- Dirty Chai$3.00+
Dirty chai with 2 shots of espresso
- Chai Latte$3.00+
- Cappuccino$3.00+
- Caramel Latte$3.00+
- Cinnamon Latte$3.00+
Cinnamon Latte
- Espresso Shot$1.50+
- Lavender Matcha$3.00+
Matcha Latte with Lavender
- Hazelnut Latte$3.00+
Hazelnut latte served hot or iced.
- Latte$3.00+
- Matcha Latte$3.00+
- Mocha$3.00+
- Rose Matcha$3.00+
- S'mores Mocha$3.00+
- Vanilla Latte$3.00+
Vanilla Latte served hot or iced
- White Mocha$3.00+
- Hot Chocolate$2.50+
- Peppermint Mocha$3.00+
Espresso shots with mocha sauce and peppermint syrup topped with whipped cream and peppermint candies
- Gingerbread Latte$3.00+
Gingerbread and Vanilla Latte topped with cinnamon
- Sugar Cookie Latte$3.00+
White Chocolate, Vanilla and Cinnamon latte topped with sprinkles
- Salted Caramel White Mocha$3.00+
Salted Caramel and white mocha latte
- Peppermint Mocha$3.00+
Espresso shots with mocha sauce and peppermint syrup topped with whipped cream and peppermint candies