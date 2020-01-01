Rise & Shine Coffee House
DRINKS
Hot Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Freshly Brewed Rotating Coffee Selection from Local Roasters Out of Somerville, Broadsheet Coffee
Steeped Tea
Your selection of Brewed-To-Order Loose Leaf Tea from MEM
Au Lait
Chai
Brewed Loose Leaf Masala Chai (not a concentrate) from MEM with Your Choice Of Milk
Matcha Latte
Americano
Latte
Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Latte = Espresso + Steamed Milk & a Tiny Bit of Microfoam
Cappuccino (8oz)
Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Cappuccino = Equal Parts Espresso, Steamed Milk, & Foam and Not More Than 8oz in Total
Cortado (4oz)
Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Cortado = Equal Parts Espresso + Steamed Milk & a Tiny Bit of Microfoam - Not More Than 4oz
Traditional Macchiato (2oz)
Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville + Your Choice of Milk A Traditional Macchiato = Espresso + A Dollup of Foam to Cut the Espresso
Double Espresso
Made with Freshly Roasted Headliner Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville
Hot Chocolate
Made with Our House-Made Chocolate Syrup and Your Choice of Milk
Steamer
A "babycino" made with milk and vanilla syrup
Iced Drinks
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Chai
Iced Americano
Iced Tea
Cold Brew
Made with A Freshly Roasted & Rotating Single-Origin Coffee from a Local Roaster of Choice
Iced Coffee
Made with Freshly Roasted Bulletin Blend from Local Coffee Roaster, Broadsheet in Somerville
Lilybird Pink Lemonade
Smoothies
The O.G. (Strawberry Breeze)
Banana, Strawberries, Apple Juice, and Coconut Water
The Yellow One
Pineapple, Banana, Apple, Lime, Orange Juice, and Coconut Water
The BB Becca
Blueberries, Strawberries, Beets, Apple, Orange Juice, and Coconut Water
The Cleanse
Banana, Avocado, Apple, Spinach, Lemon, and Coconut Water
The PBC
Peanut Butter, Banana, Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Froyo, Milk of Choice
Grab and Go
FOOD
Breakfast
Eggie Sandwich
A fluffy egg sandwich with your choice of toppings.
Bagel
A Toasted Iggy's Bagel with the Option to Add a Cream Cheese or Vegan Cream Cheese
PBC Overnight Oats
Oats, Chia Seeds, Maple Syrup, Chocolate Drizzle, and a Scoop of Peanut Butter. Add Banana for the full experience!
Parfait
Yogurt with blueberry compote and Iggy's granola