All Day Menu

Breakfast Sandwiches

English Muffin Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese Served with roasted potatoes Add choice of breakfast meat (Canadian bacon, pulled chicken, beef brisket, vegan sausage) + 2.50

Texas Toast Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese Served with roasted potatoes Add choice of breakfast meat (Canadian bacon, pulled chicken, beef brisket, vegan sausage) + 2.50

Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese Served with roasted potatoes Add choice of breakfast meat (Canadian bacon, pulled chicken, beef brisket, vegan sausage) + 2.50

Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American & cheddar cheese on Texas Toast Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$10.00

House Canadian bacon, American & cheddar cheese, & tomato on Texas Toast Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled chicken, barbecue sauce, & apple-cabbage slaw on brioche bun Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1

Barbeque Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

USDA prime braised beef, caramelized peppers & onions, & cheddar cheese on hoagie roll Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1

Plates

Church Hill Breakfast

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of breakfast meat, collard greens, roasted potatoes, & toast

Legacy Farm Bowl

$11.00

Buttered grits, collard greens, & roasted vegetables

Beef Brisket Hash

$14.00

USDA prime braised beef, potatoes, peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, & toast

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Berries, whipped cream, & syrup

French Toast

$8.00

Texas Toast, berries, powdered sugar, & syrup

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$4.00

A savory fusion of tomatoes and aromatic vegetables

Lentil Coconut

$4.00

Savory tender lentils with coconut milk and aromatic vegetables

Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Roasted chicken, vegetables in a hearty broth

Sides

Breakfast Meat

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Cup of Grits

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Scrambled Eggs

$3.50

Toast

$3.50

Parfaits

Dairy Yogurt

$5.00

Coconut Yogurt

$5.50

Bakery

Croissants

$4.50

Banana Bread

$3.50

Bagel Plain

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Lemon Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.50

Beverages

House Drinks

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Milk, espresso, & vanilla syrup

Mocha

$6.00

Chocolate milk, espresso, & vanilla syrup

Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00

Milk, espresso, & brown sugar sauce

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Milk, espresso, & caramel syrup

Café Miel

$6.00

Milk, espresso, honey, cinnamon, & cocoa powder

Italian Soda

$6.00

Sparkling water & mixed berry syrup served over ice

Thai Iced Coffee

$6.00

Concentrated coffee over sweetened condensed milk

Tea +

Chai Latte

$4.00

Steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices

Matcha Latte

$4.00

A tea latte made with green tea powder and steamed milk

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.00

Assorted locally source loose leaf tea

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

House made with dark chocolate and milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee brewed with high pressure, hot water and finely ground coffee beans

Macchiato

$4.00

The macchiato is an espresso coffee drink, topped with a small amount of foamed or steamed milk to allow the taste of the espresso to still shine through

Cortado

$4.00

A cortado coffee is made of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It is served with a double shot espresso.

Cappuccino

$5.00

The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam

Latte

$5.00

A latte is a milk coffee that is a made up of one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top

Americano (House)

$3.50+

Americano (Single Origin)

$3.50+

Can & Bottle Beverage

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Bottled Juice

Mango

$2.00

Bottled Waters

Spring Water

$1.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Juice Cups

Apple Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Grape Juice

$1.50Out of stock