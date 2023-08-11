Rise Cafe
All Day Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
English Muffin Sandwich
Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese Served with roasted potatoes Add choice of breakfast meat (Canadian bacon, pulled chicken, beef brisket, vegan sausage) + 2.50
Texas Toast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese Served with roasted potatoes Add choice of breakfast meat (Canadian bacon, pulled chicken, beef brisket, vegan sausage) + 2.50
Croissant Sandwich
Scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese Served with roasted potatoes Add choice of breakfast meat (Canadian bacon, pulled chicken, beef brisket, vegan sausage) + 2.50
Bagel Sandwich
Lunch Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
American & cheddar cheese on Texas Toast Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1
Grilled Ham and Cheese
House Canadian bacon, American & cheddar cheese, & tomato on Texas Toast Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken, barbecue sauce, & apple-cabbage slaw on brioche bun Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1
Barbeque Beef Brisket Sandwich
USDA prime braised beef, caramelized peppers & onions, & cheddar cheese on hoagie roll Served with choice of side & pickle Sandwich & Soup Combo + 1
Plates
Church Hill Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, choice of breakfast meat, collard greens, roasted potatoes, & toast
Legacy Farm Bowl
Buttered grits, collard greens, & roasted vegetables
Beef Brisket Hash
USDA prime braised beef, potatoes, peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, & toast
Belgian Waffle
Berries, whipped cream, & syrup
French Toast
Texas Toast, berries, powdered sugar, & syrup
Soups
Sides
Bakery
Beverages
House Drinks
Vanilla Latte
Milk, espresso, & vanilla syrup
Mocha
Chocolate milk, espresso, & vanilla syrup
Brown Sugar Latte
Milk, espresso, & brown sugar sauce
Caramel Latte
Milk, espresso, & caramel syrup
Café Miel
Milk, espresso, honey, cinnamon, & cocoa powder
Italian Soda
Sparkling water & mixed berry syrup served over ice
Thai Iced Coffee
Concentrated coffee over sweetened condensed milk
Tea +
Espresso
Espresso
Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee brewed with high pressure, hot water and finely ground coffee beans
Macchiato
The macchiato is an espresso coffee drink, topped with a small amount of foamed or steamed milk to allow the taste of the espresso to still shine through
Cortado
A cortado coffee is made of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It is served with a double shot espresso.
Cappuccino
The perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam
Latte
A latte is a milk coffee that is a made up of one or two shots of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top