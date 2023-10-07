Soft Drink

Apple Juice

$2.75

Black Coffee

$2.50

Bubbly

$2.25

Celsius - Orange

$3.50

Celsius - Watermelon

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr .Pepper

$2.25

Dressed Coffee

$2.50

Half and Half

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Starry

$2.25

Sweet

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

Appetizers

WINGS

$12.99

Seven dry-brined full wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

PREZ. BITES

$9.99

Lightly salted, with IPA queso & dark ale mustard

CAPRESE SALAD

$11.99

Buffalo mozzarella, plump ripened tomatoes, and fresh basil over nut-free pesto with a drizzle of Glazed Balsamic Vinegar

PANZANELLA

$11.99

Tuscan-style tomato, mozzarella medallion, homemade croutons tossed in house blend Italian dressing topped with fresh basil

HUM. & CAULI. CHIPS

$9.99

Chickpea and sesame tahini, garlic, and lemon dip served with freshly baked cauliflower chips

BRUSCHETTA

$9.99Out of stock

A full platter of garlic crostini, fresh tomato, basil, feta, and balsamic glaze

CHAR. MEAT BD

$16.99Out of stock

Chef’s selection of our favorite cured meats and assorted cheeses serves 2-3

CHAR. CHEESE BD

$16.99Out of stock

Chef’s selection of our favorite assorted cheeses serves 2-3

CHAR. MEAT & CHEESE BD

$22.99Out of stock

Chef’s selection of our favorite cured meats and assorted cheeses serves 2-3

LOADED FRIES

$11.99

Generous portion of fries with our signature seasoning, R.E.B. Award-Winning Chili, IPA queso, five cheese blend, crispy pork belly, and pickled red onions with ranch on the side

R.E.B. Specialties

OKIE BURGER

$12.99

House Blend Prime Burger, crispy pork belly, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, garlic Dijon, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, on brioche with fries

CAPRESE PANINI

$11.99

Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, nut-free pesto, olive oil on grilled artesian bread with a side salad or fresh fruit

MEATBALL SUB

$11.99

Italian meatballs, marinara, signature cheese blend, and herb seasoning on a sub roll with fries

R.E.B. CHILI

$9.99

Pork & Beef blend, beans, onions, and tomatoes simmered in R.E.B. finest brew, topped with cheese and fresh onions

ITALIAN MELT

$11.99

Five cheese-blend, salami, pepperoni, ham, fragrant Prosciutto, more cheese, then grilled on artisan rosemary bread, drizzled with olive oil and red wine vinegar served with fresh French Fries

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.99

Crisp, fresh mixed greens, chopped salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, olives, tomatoes, carrots, pickled red onions

HOUSE SALAD LG

$9.99

R.E.B. salad blend, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, signature cheese blend, topped with homemade croutons Lg

HOUSE SALAD SM

$6.99

R.E.B. salad blend, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, signature cheese blend, topped with homemade croutons Sm

Brick Oven Pizza

QN MARGHERITA

$13.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

5 CHEESE

$14.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, two mozzarella types, provolone, parmigiano Reggiano, Romano, fresh cracked pepper, extra virgin olive oil

MEAT LOVERS

$18.99

San Marzano tomato, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, bacon, sausage, meatballs, spicy salami, fresh mozzarella

BBQ CHICKEN

$18.99

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, Gouda cheese, and fresh cilantro

PEPPERONI

$14.99

San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

SOUTHRN TUSCAN

$15.99

Bechamel sauce, mozzarella, provolone, bacon, grilled chicken, olives, and a pesto drizzle

HAWAIIAN

$17.99

Fresh pineapple, applewood smoked ham, and red onions

THE WORKS

$18.99

Spicy Italian sausage, rustic pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, bell peppers, olives, & oregano

THE GARDEN

$14.99

Bechamel sauce, spinach, onion, mushroom, tomato, bell peppers, mozzarella, and provolone

B.Y.O PIZZA

$14.99

* We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza

B.Y.O. 1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA

$14.99

* We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza

1/2 & 1/2 SPECIALS

Sides

CUP OF CHILI

$4.50

R.E.B. award-winning sweet and spicy chili topped with Cheddar Cheese and diced white onions and served with toasted crostini

HALF LOADED CHEESE FRIES

$6.75

Generous portion of fries with our signature seasoning, IPA queso, five cheese blend, crispy pork belly, and onions with ranch on the side

BOAT OF FRIES

$2.50

Side serving of our gluten-free and kosher-certified fresh-cut fries lightly dusted with salt

FRESH FRUIT

$2.99

Fresh seasonal mixed fruit cup

GARDEN VEGGIE PLATTER

$7.50

Platter of fresh garden celery, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber veggies served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

MAC N' CHEESE

$4.99Out of stock

KIDS MAC N' CHEESE W/SIDES

$7.99

Mac N' Cheese served with fresh mixed fruit bowl and soft drink

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.50

Sauces

a ramekin of an in-house sauce

Alfredo Sauce

Asian Sweet Chili

Balsamic vinegar

BBQ Sauce

Blue Cheese

Buffalo Sauce

Caramel Drizzle

Carolina Reaper

Chocolate Drizzle

Homemade Ranch

Hot Honey

IPA Mustard

IPA Queso

$1.00

Italian

Marinara

Mayo

Olive Oil

Pesto

Raspberry Drizzle

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Sour Cream

Southwest Chipotle

Sweet & Tangy

After Add On

Pickled Jalapenos

Banana Peppers

Crispy Fried Chix

Grilled Chix

Spinach

Pork Belly

American Cheese

Sliced Mozzarella

Gouda

5 Cheese Blend

Lettuce

Bell Pepper

Burger Patty

Meatball

Ham

Pepperoni

Salami

Red Onion

Pickled Red Onion

Pickle Spear

Cucumber

Ball Mozzarella

Cherry Tomato

Sliced Tomato

Dessert

BRICK OVEN BROWNIE

$8.99

Warm brownie served with scoop of Tillamook vanilla bean ice cream topped with caramel sauce and Heath Bar Crunch bits.

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.99

Ricotta cheesecake with a shortbread cookie crust, topped with strawberry sauce

VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

$3.99

Tillamook vanilla bean ice cream served with shortbread cookies

Sample of Beer

a 2oz pour to sample a draft beer

SAMPLE Dank Commander, Juicy IPA

SAMPLE Zonk -,Blonde IPA

SAMPLE Mango Granado, Juicy IPA

SAMPLE Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde

Out of stock

SAMPLE P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA

SAMPLE Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA

SAMPLE Sourkin' Spice, Gose

SAMPLE Cotton Candy, Sourburst

SAMPLE Watermelon Recon, Wheat

SAMPLE Panzer, Fest Bier

SAMPLE Hold My Beer, NZ Pale Ale

SAMPLE Blackout Drive, Porter

Flights

Flight

$14.00

Mug Pour

a 20oz pour of the customer's choice of our in-house-brewed beers

MUG Dank Commander, Juicy IPA 20oz

$8.00

MUG Zonk - Blood Orange, Blonde IPA 20oz

$7.50

MUG Mango Granado, Juicy IPA 20oz

$8.50

Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde 20oz

$8.00

P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA 20oz

$8.50

Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA 20oz

$8.25

Sourkin' Spice, Gose 20oz

$7.50

Cotton Candy, Sourburst 20oz

$7.50

Watermelon Recon, Wheat 20oz

$8.25

Panzer, Fest Bier 20oz

$7.50

Hold My Beer, NZ Pale Ale 20oz

$8.00

Blackout Drive, Porter 20oz

$8.25

Crowler

Dank Commander, Juicy IPA Crowler

$16.00

Zonk -,Blonde IPA Crowler

$15.00

Mango Granado, Juicy IPA Crowler

$17.00

Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde Crowler

$16.00Out of stock

P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA Crowler

$17.00

Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA Crowler

$16.50

Sourkin' Spice, Gose Crowler 32oz

$15.00

Cotton Candy, Sourburst Crowler

$15.00Out of stock

Watermelon Recon, Wheat Crowler

$16.50

Panzer, Fest Bier Crowler 32oz

$15.00

Hold My Beer, NZ Pale Ale crowler

$16.00

Growler

Growler Glass Jug Purchase

$14.99

Panzer, Fest Bier Growler

$28.50

Watermelon Recon, Wheat Growler

$31.00

Cotton Candy, Sourburst Growler

$31.00

Sourkin' Spice, Gose Growler

$32.00

Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA Growler

$33.00

P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA Growler

$30.50

Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde Growler

$32.00Out of stock

Mango Granado, Juicy IPA Growler

$32.00

Zonk -,Blonde IPA Growler

$29.00

Dank Commander, Juicy IPA Growler

$31.00

Black-Out Drive, Porter, Growler

$32.00

Mug Club

For One- Black Mug

$100.00Out of stock

For One- Sky Blue Mug

$100.00Out of stock

For Two - Black and Black

$160.00Out of stock

For Two - Sky Blue and Sky Blue

$160.00Out of stock

For Two - Black and Sky Blue

$160.00Out of stock

Swag

Bottle Opener

$8.00

Canvas Bag

$14.00

Glassware

$10.00

Hats

$25.00

Tank Top

$15.00

TapHandle

$100.00

The Zip Hoodie

$35.00

TShirt

$20.00