Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell
Holiday Catering
- Fried Calamari for 6$55.00
- Fried Calamari for 12$100.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana for 6$45.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana for 12$80.00
- Mussels Clams and Sausage for 6$55.00
Choice of Red Or White Wine Sauce
- Mussels Clams and Sausage for 12$100.00
Choice of Red or White Wine Sauce
- Arancini Risotto Balls for 6$50.00
- Arancini Risotto Balls for 12$90.00
- Di Casa Beet Salad for 10$60.00
- Caesar for 10$50.00
- Arugula for 10$50.00
- Vegetarian Antipasto for 12$50.00
Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Peppers, Olives and Imported Cheeses
- Italian Antipasto for 12$65.00
Imported Cheeses, Proscuitto, Sopresatta, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Tomato
- Farfale Salmon for 6$50.00
- Farfale Salmon for 12$90.00
- Gnocchi Sorrento for 6$50.00
Choice of Red, Pink or Gorgonzola Sauce
- Gnocchi Sorrento for 12$90.00
Choice of Red, Pink or Gorgonzola Sauce
- Penne Primavera for 6$55.00
- Penne Primavera for 12$100.00
- Linguini, Shrimp, Crab and Fra Diablo for 6$60.00
- Linguini, Shrimp, Crab and Fra Diablo for 12$120.00
- Sacchetti Formagi E Peri for 6$55.00
With Scallops and Hazelnut Cream Sauce
- Sacchetti Formagi E Peri for 12$110.00
With Scallops and Hazelnut Cream Sauce
- Risotto Pescatore for 6$65.00
- Risotto Pescatore for 12$130.00
- Rigatoni Bolognese for 6$60.00
- Rigatoni Bolognese for 12$120.00
- Chicken Parmigiana for 6$60.00
- Chicken Parmigiana for 12$110.00
- Chicken Saltimbocca for 6$60.00
- Chicken Saltimbocca for 12$110.00
- Chicken Caprese for 6$60.00
- Chicken Caprese for 12$110.00
- Chicken, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 6$70.00
- Chicken, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 12$130.00
- Veal Parmigiana for 6$70.00
- Veal Parmigiana for 12$130.00
- Veal Saltimbocca for 6$70.00
- Veal Saltimbocca for 12$130.00
- Veal Caprese for 6$70.00
- Veal Caprese for 12$130.00
- Veal, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 6$80.00
- Veal, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 12$150.00
- Salmon over Lobster Risotto for 6$70.00
- Salmon Over Lobster Risotto for 12$120.00
- Grilled Shrimp and Scallops for 6$70.00
Over Roasted Vegetables
- Grilled Shrimp and Scallops for 12$120.00
Over Roasted Vegetables
- Orange Roughy for 6$75.00
Over Linguini with Crabmeat and Mushrooms
- Orange Roughy for 12$140.00
Over Linguini with Crabmeat and Mushroom
Insalate
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese
- Di Casa$10.00
Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Roasted Pistachio, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Shallots and Light Raspberry Dressing
- Verde$9.00
Baby Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Lemon Vinagrette
- Caprese$10.00
Vine Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Glazed Balsamic Vinegar and Basil Pesto
- Cobbino Salad$12.95Out of stock
Antipasti
- Bruschetta$7.00
Crostini, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese
- Melanzane Parmigiano$11.00
Layers of Creamy Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, and Grande Mozzarella Cheese
- Melanzane Entree$19.95
- Arancini$11.00
Italian Rice Balls, Mozzarella Cheese, Proscuitto di Parma and Marinara Sauce
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Fried Calamari, Jalapenos, and a side of Marinara and Sweet Chilli
- Cozze e Vongole$16.00
Sauteed PEI Mussels, Littleneck Clams, Pork Sausage, with a choice of Marinara Sauce or White Wine Sauce
- Oysters Crudo$15.00
Blue Point Oysters on the Half Shell, Cocktail and Mignonette Sauce
- Oysters Rockefeller$17.00
Baked Oysters, Pinenuts, Pancetta, Citrus Sauce and Shaved Parmesan
- Timbolo di Granchio e Avocado$19.00
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cevice, over a Nest of Avocado and Fresh Tomato, Finished with a Scallion Lemon Vinaigrette
- Polpette di Agnello$15.00
Homemade Lamb Meatballs, Mint Pesto, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese
- Calamari Grigliati$15.00
Fresh Calamari, Grilled and Served over Spring Mix with Extra Virgin Olive OIl
Appetizer Specials
Pasta Freshe
- Farfale Salmone$20.00
Bowtie Pasta, Peas and Salmon Tips, in a Pink Vodka Sauce
- Garganelli Pesto$23.00
Penne in Basil Pesto Cream Sauce with Shrimp
- Paccheri Amatriciana$20.00
Large Rigatoni, with Pancetta and Onions in a Hearty Tomato Sauce
- Fettuccini e Funghi$20.00
Fresh Homemade Fettuccini and Porcini Mushrooms in a Truffle Cream Sauce
- Gnocchi Sorrento$20.00
Potato Dumpling in your Choice of Tomato, Pink, or Gorgonzola Sauce with Melted Mozzarella
- Tagliolini Primavera$21.00
Thin Fettuccini with a Medley of Vegetables in a Cherry Tomato Sauce
- Spaghetti alla Chitarra Bolognese$21.00
Homemade Spaghetti in a Hearty Meat Sauce
- Pappardelle Coda di Bue$23.00
Homemade Wide Pasta with Slow Cooked Oxtail Ragu
- Risotto Pescatore$28.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, and Crabmeat over Creamy Risotto, in a White Wine or Marinara Sauce
- Tortelloni Aragosta e Granchio$28.00
Large Tortelloni filled with Lobster and Crabmeat, in Lobster Gran Marnier Cream Sauce
- Sacchetti Formagi e Pere$27.00
Pasta Parcels filled with Pear, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese, topped with Seared Scallops in a Hazelnut Cream Sauce
- Pasta Entree$18.50
Pesce
- Pesce Specchio$28.00Out of stock
Filet of Orange Roughy Crusted with Mushrooms and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Finished with Citrus Beurre Blanc
- Spidini di Capasante e Gamberette$27.00
Grilled Shrimp and Scallops on Skewers, Finished with Lemon Citrus Beurre Blanc
- Salmone$28.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon with Fresh Herbs Over Lobster Risotto and Gran Marnier Sauce
Pollo
- Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Pan Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Tomato Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella
- Pollo Saltimboca$22.00
Chicken Medallions, Proscuitto di Parma and Fontina Cheese in a Sage Demiglace
- Pollo Venezia$27.00
Chicken Medallions, Baby Spinach, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Cherry Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Madeira Wine Sauce
- Pollo Capresi$22.00
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Slices of Tomato, and Fresh Mozzarella Baked in the Oven, Fresh Herbs and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Chicken Milanese$24.95
- Chicken Piccatta$23.00
- Pollo A La RosieOut of stock
- Chicken Funghi$25.00
- Pollo Marsala$22.00
Vitello & Carne
- Vitello Milanese$27.00
Pan Fried Veal Medallions topped with Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, and Fresh Tomato
- Vitello Imperatore$29.00
Veal Medallions Sauteed with Asparagus, Crabmeat, Fresh Herbs, White Wine Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Vitello con Fungi e Rosemary$27.00
Veal Medallions sauteed with a Mushroom Rosemary Marsala Cream Sauce
- Filetto$38.00
Grilled Center Cut Filet to your Liking
- Veal Parmgiano$24.95
- Veal Piccatta$24.95
- Veal Saltambuca$24.95
- Veal Puttanesca$29.00
- Grilled Veal Paillards With Lemon And Olive Oil$27.00
Meat Specials
Fish Specials
- Mahimahi$36.00
Pan Seared Whole Dover Sole, Fileted off the Bone, Served with Lemon, Capers, and Olive Oil
- Barramundi$38.00
Grilled with Crabmeat, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic White Wine Sauce
- Branzino$45.00
Roasted Whole Branzino, Fileted off the Bone, Served with Balsamic Vinegar and Olive Oil
- Corvina$36.50
- Soft Shell Entree$42.00Out of stock
- Red Snapper$36.00
- Ahi Tuna$37.00
- Lagastino Entree$50.00
- Sword Fish$36.00
- Chilean Sea Bass$48.00Out of stock
Crab and Potato Crusted
- Dover Sole$49.00
Dessert
- Chocolate Soufflé$10.00
- Limoncello Marscarpone Cake$10.00
- Carrot Cake$10.00
- Affergatto$10.00
- Chocolate Mousse$10.00
- Cake$10.00
- Tiramisu$10.00
- Add Gelato Scoop$3.00
- Oreo Cheesecake$10.00Out of stock
- Gelato$10.00
- Pistachio Ricotta Cake$10.00
- Caramel Crunch Cake$10.00
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$10.00
- Cheese Cake$10.00
Sides
Beverages
Family Style
- Chicken Marsala Family Style$65.00
- Chicken Parmigiana Family Style$65.00
- Chicken Caprese Family Style$65.00
- Chicken Saltimbocca Family Style$65.00
- Veal Marsala Family Style$75.00
- Veal Parmigiana Family Style$75.00
- Veal Saltimbocca Family Style$75.00
- Grilled Salmon Family Style$75.00
- Orange Roughy Family Style$75.00
- Shrimp Scampi Family Style$75.00
- Penne Bolognese Family Style$65.00
- Sacchetti with Scallops Family Style$65.00
- Pappardelle with Oxtail Ragu Family Style$65.00
- Farfalle with Salmon Family Style$65.00