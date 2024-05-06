Ristorante Lucia | Bedford, NY
Cinco de Mayo Menu
Specials
- Gucamole$15.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Tomato, Onion, Served with House made Tortilla Chips
- Esquites$12.00
Grilled Corn, Mayo, Lime, Cotija, Tajin
- Nachos$18.00
House-Made Corn Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Ground Beef, Tomato, Olives, Jalapeno
- Toastadas$18.00
Chicken Tinga, Tomato, Lettuce, Chipotle Sauce, Queso Fresco
- Quesadilla$18.00
Flour Tortilla, Chicken, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad
- Enchiladas$18.00
Corn Tortilla, Chicken, Cheese, Tomatillo Sauce, Served with an Avocado and Tomato Salad
- Tacos$16.00+
Corn Tortilla, Cilantro, Onion, Tomato, Guacamole, Tomatillo Sauce Choice of Chicken or Pork
Specials of the Week
Chef Specials
- Appetizer Special$20.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Crab Meat, Cocktail Sauce
- Salad Special$18.00
Baby Spinach, Avocado, Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Lemon-Oil
- Pasta Special$26.00
Cavatelli, Grilled Chicken, Burrata, Cannelini Beans, Broccoli Rabe, Pepper Flakes, Aglio e Olio
- Risotto Special$30.00
Puffed Arborio Rice, Grilled Shrimp, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Parmigiano
- Fish Special$36.00
Wild Halibut, New Zealand Mussels, Tomato, Brandy-Infused Lobster Sauce, Served Over Capellini
- Veal Chop Special$45.00
12 oz. Grilled Veal Chop, Figs, Port Wine Reduction, Served with Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Potato
Menu
Appetizers
- Arancini$12.00
Saffron infused rice, meat, mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce (2 per order)
- Bruschettaccio$9.00
Toasted bread, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, and basil, (3 pieces)
- Cozze$20.00
Steamed Prince Edward island mussels, garlic, and white wine Available Marinara or Fra Diavolo
- Mozzarella Caprese$18.00
Tomato, mozzarella, avocado, roasted peppers, and basil (3 pieces)
- Pastuccia$12.00
Polenta cake; sausage, raisin, pancetta, and red wine reduction (2 pieces)
- Polpette$10.00
Lucia's homemade meatballs, dollop of ricotta, and marinara (2 pieces)
- IV Cheese Mushroom Polenta$12.00
Polenta Cake, IV cheese mushroom and gorgonzola sauce, was on our "old takeout menu" (2 pieces)
- Fried Zucchini$16.00
Served with Side of Tomato sauce
- Cold Antipasto$20.00
Assorted Meats and Cheeses Meats: Hot and Sweet Sopresata, Ham, Prosciutto Roasted Peppers, Olives Cheeses: Pecorino, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella
- Shrimp Cocktail$20.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce
- Clams Oreganata$18.00
Whole baked clams, seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, white wine (6 pieces)
- Eggplant Rollatini$18.00
Eggplant rolled with ricotta and mozzarella, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella (4 pieces)
Salad and Soup (For takeout all salad dressings come on the side)
- Barbietole$16.00
Roasted beets, endive, arugula, pistachio crusted goat cheese, and moscato wine vinaigrette **moscato is a dessert wine that they use when making the dressing, the dressing is sweet**
- Caesar$14.00
Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, and shaved Parmigiano ** there is raw egg in the caesar dressing**
- Carciofini$15.00
Baby artichoke, arugula, basil, tomatoes, Parmigiano, and lemon oil
- Diana$15.00
Tomato, pepper, red onion, olive, cucumber, and ricotta salata, house dressing House Dressing= Red Wine Vinaigrette Ricotta Salata is similar to Feta Cheese The diana salad is the closest to a greek salad
- Mista$13.00
Field greens, olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and house dressing
- Tre Colori$16.00
Arugula, radicchio, belgian endive, Parmigiano, and House Dressing
- Avocado Salad$20.00
This is the Avocado Salad that normally comes on top of the pizza. Baby Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, House Dressing
- Minestrone$10.00+
Vegetable soup, tomato base
- Tortellini in Brodo$10.00+
Cheese filled pasta rings, chicken broth
- Pasta Fagioli$10.00+
Pasta and Beans, chicken broth
- Stracciatella Fiorentina$10.00+
Egg Drop and Spinach, Chicken Broth
Vegetables
- Grilled Asparagus$10.00
Grilled asparagus and lemon
- Sauteed Rabe$12.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
- Sauteed Broccoli$12.00
Broccoli, garlic and oil **available steamed
- Sauteed Spinach$12.00
Spinach, garlic and oil **available steamed
- Sauteed Mxd Veggie$12.00
Broccoli, carrots and zucchini, garlic and oil **available steamed
- Grilled Vegetables$16.00
Assorted grilled vegetables and mixed field greens **portobello, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper, green pepper, asparagus, squash
- Farrotto$10.00
Puffed Italian barley, saffron, onions, and Parmigiano
- Patate$8.00
Rosemary roasted potatoes
- Mashed Potato$10.00
Side order of our house-made mashed potato
Pasta
- BYO Pasta$17.00
Don't see a pasta on the menu? Not a problem, make your own pasta here.
- Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
Potato dumplings, beef and pork bolognese, and creamy tomato
- Fettuccine Integrale$22.00
Whole wheat pasta, shiitake, spinach, dried tomato, and ricotta salata, garlic, white wine sauce
- Lasagna$22.00
Meat sauce, besciamella, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, tomato sauce 1 size only
- Linguine White Clam$26.00
Little neck clams, garlic, white wine, parsley, and white clam sauce
- Orecchiette Rabe$22.00
Ear shaped pasta, broccoli rabe, garlic and olive oil
- orecc/rabe/sausage$24.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and olive oil, with sausage added
- orecc/rabe/ck$24.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and olive oil, with added chicken
- orecc/rabe/shrimp$28.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and olive oil, with added shrimp
- Pappardelle$25.00
Ribbon wide pasta, Braised beef, tomatoes, porcini mushroom, and truffle oil, brown sauce
- Penne Vodka$21.00
Creamy tomato sauce, vodka, and pancetta **can be made without meat ** when a customer requests no meat it means no pancetta
- Ravioli Pomodoro$18.00
Mozzarella and ricotta filled, plum tomato sauce, and fresh basil **6 per order
- Spaghetti and Meatball$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, and Lucia's homemade meatballs **2 meatballs in an order
- Pappardelle Primavera$25.00
Ribbon-wide pasta, julienned vegetables, creamy tomato Julienned vegetables: zucchini, squash, carrots, tomato, peas, mushroom
- Baked Ziti$22.00
Penne, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Pappardelle Limon$22.00
Ribbon wide pasta, arugula, parmigian, lemon sauce Option to add shrimp or chicken
Entrees
- Parmigian Entree
Traditional Parmigiano Entree, Tomato Sauce, Parmigian, Melted Mozzarella, Served with Spaghetti. Available as Eggplant, Chicken, Veal or Shrimp
- Pescatore$36.00
Clams, calamari, mussels, shrimp, basil, tomato, served over linguine **another name for this dish is Zuppa di Pesce **can be made fra diavolo style or garlic white wine
- Branzino$34.00
Wild Mediterranean sea bass, herbs, capers, lemon, and white wine Served with Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Potato
- Salmone Limoncello$30.00
Limoncello flamed salmon, mango, and pistachio Served with Grilled Asparagus and Mashed Potato
- Sole Francese$28.00
Filet of sole, egg-batter, white wine, lemon, and Francese, Served over Angel Hair Pasta
- Francese Entree
Available as Chicken, Veal or Shrimp, Egg-Batter, Squeezed Lemon, White Wine Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato
- Balsamico$24.00
Chicken breast cut into tenders, artichoke, rosemary, balsamic reduction sauce Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato
- Palermitana$24.00
Parmigiano crusted chicken, lemon, and white wine Another name for this dish is Chicken Martini Served with Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Potato
- Scarpariello$24.00
Chicken, sweet peppers, balsamic onions, sausage, and rosemary, garlic, white wine Served with roasted potato cooked into the dish For takeout this dish is served with mixed vegetables and roasted potato
- Marsala
Veal Scalloppine, Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato. Can be substituted for Chicken.
- Piccata
Veal Scalloppine, Capers, Squeezed Lemon, White Wine, Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato Can also be ordered as Chicken
- Saltimbocca
Veal scalloppine, spinach, prosciutto, mozzarella, and demi-glace, served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes **Also available as chicken
- Capricciosa
Breaded veal chop served with an arugula, mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion salad, lemon-oil dressing **can also be made as chicken
- Costine$29.00
Braised boneless short ribs served over saffron Parmigiano farrotto **farroto is a barley
- Chicken Sorentina$24.00
Chicken breast, prosciutto, tomato, eggplant, melted mozzarella, demi-glace Served with Mixed vegetables and roasted potato
- Salmon$30.00
Our Different Salmon Preparations Choose from: Plain Grilled Salmon or Herb Crusted Salmon with Capers, Squeezed Lemon, White Wine Served with Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Potato
- Grilled Chicken$24.00
Grilled Chicken Dinner served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato
- Shrimp Marecchiara$28.00
Shrimp, chopped tomato, tomato sauce, basil, served over linguine *available fra diavolo, garlic and oil
Kids Menu
- Chicken Fingers$12.00
5 piece chicken fingers served with french fries
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks served with French Fries and Side Tomato Sauce
- Mac and Cheese$12.00
Not your store bought boxed kraft mac and cheese, our mac and cheese is homemade and delicious!
- 1/2 order cheese ravioli$12.00
4 piece cheese ravioli, choice of sauce
- 1/2 order pasta meatballs$14.00
choice of pasta, tomato sauce, 1 meatball
- 1/2 order pasta
half order of pasta **choose the noodle **choose the sauce
Pizza
Traditional
Margherita
- Margherita 12"$16.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Fresh tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto drizzle
- Margherita 14"$20.00
Medium 6 slices. Fresh tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto drizzle
- Margherita 16"$22.00
Large 8 slices. Fresh tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto drizzle
Melanzane
- Melanzane 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Plum tomato, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, grilled eggplant, and basil
- Melanzane 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Plum tomato, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, grilled eggplant, and basil
- Melanzane 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Plum tomato, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, grilled eggplant, and basil
Wild Mushroom
- Wild Mushroom 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Basil pesto, shiitake mushroom, and mozzarella without a sauce
- Wild Mushroom 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Basil pesto, shiitake mushroom, and mozzarella without a sauce
- Wild Mushroom 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Basil pesto, shiitake mushroom, and mozzarella without a sauce
Avocado
- Avocado 12"$22.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Arugula, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and chopped fresh mozzarella this is our delicious salad pizza, toppings are cold
- Avocado 14"$25.00
Medium 6 slices. Arugula, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and chopped fresh mozzarella this is our delicious salad pizza, toppings are cold
- Avocado 16"$28.00
Large 8 slices. Arugula, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and chopped fresh mozzarella. This is our delicious salad pizza, toppings are cold
La Calabrese
- La Calabrese 12"$22.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, and garlic served without a sauce
- La Calabrese 14"$25.00
Medium 6 slices. Broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, and garlic served without a sauce
- La Calabrese 16"$28.00
Large 8 slices. Broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, and garlic served without a sauce
Caprese
Lucia
Portobello
- Portobello 12"$21.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Portobello, smoked mozzarella, red onions, and glazed balsamic without a sauce
- Portobello 14"$24.00
Medium 6 slices. Portobello, smoked mozzarella, red onions, and glazed balsamic without a sauce
- Portobello 16"$27.00
Large 8 slices. Portobello, smoked mozzarella, red onions, and glazed balsamic without a sauce
Grilled Vegetable
- Grilled Vegetable 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Grilled vegetables, peppers, eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Grilled Vegetable 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Grilled vegetables, peppers, eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Grilled Vegetable 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Grilled vegetables; peppers, eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Bianca Al Parma
- Bianca Al Parma 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Mozzarella, old fashioned ricotta, and prosciutto di Parma
- Bianca Al Parma 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Mozzarella, old fashioned ricotta, and prosciutto di Parma
- Bianca Al Parma 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Mozzarella, old fashioned ricotta, and prosciutto di Parma
Sides
Misc. Sides
- Spinach Pesto$3.00
Side Cup of our house-made Spinach pesto (What is served normally with your bread basket when dining with us) **there are no nuts in our pesto **Made with spinach, garlic, parmigiano, salt, pepper, extra virgin olive oil ** Made in house daily
- Parmigiano Cheese$3.00
- French Fries$6.00
Side order of French fries, ketchup on the side
- Cup of Sauce$2.00
Side Cup of our Tomato Sauce
Sauces
Grandma Pizza, Sicilian, Pizza Rolls
Pan Pizza
Pizza Rolls and Calzone
- Calzone$10.00
Traditional Italian turn-over with mozzarella & ricotta, served with a side of sauce
- Chicken Parm Pizza Roll$12.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce Served with a side cup of tomato sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza Roll$12.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato sauce Served with a side cup of tomato sauce
- Grilled Vegetable Pizza Roll$12.00
Assorted Vegetables, , mozzarella (Eggplant, zucchini, squash, red and green peppers and asparagus) Served with a side of sauce
- Sausage and Pepper Pizza Roll$12.00
Sausage, red and green peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce Served with a side of sauce
- Broccoli Rabe Pizza Roll$15.00
Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Served with a side of sauce
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza Roll$15.00
Broccoli Rabe, Sausage and Mozzarella Served with a side of sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Served with a side of sauce
Garlic Knots, Foccacia, Pizza Dough
Garlic knots
Foccacia
Pizza Dough
Loaf of Bread, Garlic Bread, Foccacia
Bread by the Loaf
Wedges, Wraps and Panini
Wedges/Panini/Wraps
- Chicken Parmigian Wedge$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Eggplant Parmigian Wedge$13.00
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Meatball Parmigian Wedge$13.00
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Veal Parmigian Wedge$16.00
Breaded Veal Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Shrimp Parmigian Wedge$18.00
Shrimp, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Sausage and Pepper Wedge$13.00
Sauteed sausage and peppers, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries ** ask customer if they would like cheese or no cheese
- Fresco Panini$12.00
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, served on our house-made foccacia bread Served with french fries
- Parma Panini$14.00
Prosciutto di parma, tomato, mozzarella, basil, served on our housemade foccacia Served with french fries
- Lucia Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella, arugula, served on our housemade foccacia bread Served with french fries
- Scamorza Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, scamorza (smoked mozzarella), arugula, tomato balsamic reduction, served on our house-made foccacia bread Served with french fries
- Manhattan Panini$15.00
Fried eggplant, roasted pepper, fontina, arugula, tomato, balsamic glaze, served on our housemade foccacia Served with french fries
- Parmigian Wrap$15.00
Chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella choice of: white wrap, spinach wrap or gluten free wrap served with side of french fries
- Caprese Wrap$15.00
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, avocado, roasted pepper Choice of Wrap: White, Gluten free or Spinach Served with side of french fries
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onion, ranch, buffalo sauce Choice of Wrap: white, gluten free or spinach Served with side of fries
Catering Trays
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$45.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Toasted Bread, Chopped Tomato, Red Onion, Chopped Mozzarella, Everything comes separate
- Fried Calamari$60.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Seasoned Fried Squid, Comes with tomato sauce on the side
- Mozzarella Caprese$50.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Sliced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, salt and pepper
- Clams Oreganata$80.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Whole baked clams, garlic, white whine
- Grilled Vegetables$35.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Assorted grilled vegetables portobello, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper, green pepper, asparagus, squash
- Grilled Polenta (IV cheese mushroom)$50.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Grilled polenta, IV cheese and mushroom sauce
- Pastuccia$50.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Grilled polenta, sauasage, raisin, pancetta, red wine reduction
- Arancini
$3 per piece Rice balls filled with saffron rice, ground beef and mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce is on the side
Salad
- Mista$45.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, olives red wine vinaigrette
- Caesar$55.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 romaine, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
- Tricolor$55.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Baby arugula, radicchio, endive, parmigiano red wine vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet$60.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Baby arugula, endive, roasted beets, pistachio crusted goat-cheese Moscato wine vinaigrette
- Baby Artichoke$60.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Baby arugula, marinated artichoke, parmigiano, lemon-oil vinaigrette
Pasta
- Lasagna$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Pasta Bolognese$60.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Pasta Vodka$55.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe$60.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecc/Rabe/Sausage$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecc/Rabe/Chicken$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecc/Rabe/Shrimp$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Ravioli Pomodoro$55.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Linguine alla Vongole$55.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Pasta Primavera$55.00+
- Pappardelle Braised Beef$70.00+
- Pescatore$115.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
Eggplant
Chicken
- Chicken Parmigian$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken cutlet, parmigiano, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
- Chicken Marsala$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, marsala wine
- Chicken Balsamico$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, artichoke, rosemary, balsamic reduction
- Chicken Saltimbocca$90.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, spinach, prosciutto, melted mozzarella, demi-glace
- Chicken Francese$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Egg-battered chicken, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Chicken Scarpariello$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, sausage, sweet peppers, balsamic onion, rosemary, garlic, white wine
- Chicken Palermitana$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Parmigiano crusted chicken, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Chicken Sorrentina$90.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, eggplant, tomato, prosciutto, melted mozzarella, demi-glace
- Chicken Piccata$65.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, capers, squeezed lemon, white wine
Veal
- Veal Parmigian$75.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Breaded veal cutlet, parmigiano, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
- Veal Piccata$75.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Veal scalloppine (thinly pounded veal) capers, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Veal Marsala$75.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Veal scalloppine (thinly pounded veal) wild mushrooms, marsala wine
- Veal Saltimbocca$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Veal scalloppine (thinly pounded veal) spinach, prosciutto, mozzarella, demi-glace
Fish
- Shrimp Marecchiara$80.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Jumbo shrimp, chopped tomato, basil, tomato sauce, over linguini
- Sole Francese$80.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Egg-battered filet of sole, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Salmon Limoncello$90.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Oven roasted limoncello flamed salmon, mango pistachio
- Salmon Herb$90.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Herb crusted salmon, capers, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Pescatore$115.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 clams, calamari, mussels, shrimp, basil, tomato sauce, served over linguine ** this dish can also be referred to as zuppa di pesche **available as fra diavolo or garlic white wine
- Sole Oreganata$90.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Filet of sole, seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, white wine
Vegetables
- Broccoli$45.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Broccoli Rabe$55.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Spinach$55.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Asparagus$55.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Roasted Potato$45.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Mashed Potato$45.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20