River City Wood Fire West 2300 Genito Road
10 inch Meat Pizzas
- *NEW* 10" The Moseley$16.50
This hot and fruity flavor explosion of a pizza pie consists of olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple, white cheddar, and our house-made mango habanero sauce. It’s hot. It’s tangy. It’s the Moseley!
- 10" Churchill$14.00
Our take on a buffalo chicken pie features house-made "Fire" sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, and your choice of a ranch or Bleu cheese drizzle.
- 10" Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza$13.50
Classic Pepperoni Pizza. Pepperoni, crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, & mozzarella. (Red Pizza)
- 10" Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza$14.25
Crushed tomato sauce, olive oil, sea salt, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, & our house-made spicy honey drizzle after the fire. (Red Pizza)
- 10" Northside$14.00
Garlic-pepper ricotta, fire sauce, Parmesan, olive oil, fresh spinach, pepperoni, bacon, mozzarella, honey drizzle after the fire.
- 10" Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza$14.00
House marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, & mushrooms. (Red Pizza)
- 10" Hawaii 5-0 Pizza$14.00
Red pepper flakes, black pepper, olive oil, sea salt, parmesan, mozzarella, smoked bacon, pineapple, & our house-made spicy honey drizzled after the fire. (White Pizza)
- 10" Defibrillator Pizza$16.50
A meat lovers pizza made with house marinara, parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, smoked bacon, Italian sausage, chicken, pepperoni, & a single piece of spinach. (Red Pizza)
- 10" Scott’s Addition Pizza$13.50
Our house-made BBQ sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, white cheddar, red onions, & chicken.
- 10" C.B.R./C.B.B Pizza$14.00
"Chicken Bacon Ranch/ Chicken Bacon Blue Cheese" House marinara, garlic-pepper ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, chicken, smoked bacon, white cheddar, & a choice of house-made ranch or blue cheese drizzled after the fire. (Red & White Pizza)
- 10" 64 West Pizza$13.50
Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella, & smoked bacon. (White Pizza)
- 10" Fulton Hill Pizza$14.00
Garlic-pepper ricotta, olive oil, parmesan, fresh basil, mozzarella, fontina, Italian sausage, & pepperoni. (White Pizza)
- 10" Shafer Court Pizza$14.00
Minced garlic, olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, mushrooms, fresh basil, smoked bacon, parmesan, mozzarella, & fontina. (White Pizza)
10 inch Vegetarian Pizzas
10 inch Vegan Pizzas
14 inch Meat Pizzas
- *NEW* 14" The Moseley$20.50
This hot and fruity flavor explosion of a pizza pie consists of olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, pineapple, white cheddar, and our house-made mango habanero sauce. It’s hot. It’s tangy. It’s the Moseley!
- 14" Churchill$18.00
Our take on a buffalo chicken pie features house-made "Fire" sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, bacon, chicken, cheddar cheese, and your choice of a ranch or bleu cheese drizzle. A true top-seller!
- 14" Northside$18.00
Our Northside pizza has a little bit of all the greats. A base of our house-made garlic-pepper ricotta and "Fire" sauce sits below a bed of fresh spinach, olive oil, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, and smoked bacon. And most importantly, a drizzle of our "El Machete" honey after the wood fire.
- 14" Zinski (Pepperoni)$17.50
Calling all pepperoni lovers! The Zinski is a perfect and simple culmination of olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, and heaps of cup-and-char pepperoni.
- 14" Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni)$18.25
Coming at you with a kick, the Angry Zinski is the spicy sister to our regular pepperoni pie. Olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, and a drizzle of our house-made "El Machete" hot honey after the wood fire will definitely leave your tongue sizzling and your heart happy!
- 14" Roy-Al With Cheese$18.00
This staple menu item comes with house-made marinara sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, Italian sausage and sliced mushrooms. We love it and you will too.
- 14" Hawaii 5-0$18.00
Cue the controversy! Our sauce-less Hawaii 5-0 pizza is a must try with its olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, juicy chunks of PINEAPPLE, and smoked bacon. The "El Machete" house-made hot honey drizzle after the wood fire gives it the perfect finishing touch. Don't knock it 'til you try it!
- 14" Defibrillator$20.50
Our meat lover’s pizza will make you consider a nap if you can finish it! House-made marinara sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, smoked chicken, one piece of spinach, and white cheddar all make up the Defibrillator.
- 14" Scott's Addition$17.50
Perfectly sweet house-made BBQ sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, smoked chicken, red onion, and white cheddar… a dreamy and warm combination.
- 14" CBR/CBB$18.00
CBB: Chicken/bacon/bleu cheese CBR: Chicken/bacon/ranch House-made marinara, garlic-pepper ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, smoked chicken, smoked bacon, white cheddar, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese drizzle
- 14" 64 West$17.50
- 14" Fulton Hill$18.00
- 14" Shafer Court$18.00
- 14" Sir Brussels$17.00
This sauce-less pizza comes with olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, fresh minced garlic, parmesan, a perfect layer of brussel sprout leaves, mozzarella, and smoked bacon. A Brussels lover's dream!