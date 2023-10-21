Popular Items

3 Egg Omelette with Home Fries
$11.00

(1) Cheese (2) Meats Ham, Bacon, Scrapple, Sausage Or Chorizo, Turkey Bacon American, Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar All Our Omelettes Served W/ Your Choice Of Toast

$3.25
Waffle
$4.00

DRINKS

Bai water
$3.25
Bottle Ice Tea (Pure Leaf)
$3.25
Bottle Sodas (Pepsi Products)
$2.50
Bottle Water
$2.25
Can Soda (Coke Products)
$1.25
$3.25
Coffee (sm)
$2.25
Designer bottle water (Fiji)
$3.25
Hot Chocolate (Abuelitas)
$3.50
Tea (lrg)
$3.25
Tea (sm)
$2.25
Juice/Tropicana
$3.50
Kids Drinks (Juice Box)
$1.00
Milk
$3.00
Smoothie - Strawberry
$4.00
Juice/Dole
$3.50
Smoothie- Pineapple
$4.00
Smoothie - Blueberry
$4.00
Smoothie - Strawberry w/Spinach
$4.00
Smoothie - Pineapple w/ Spinach
$4.00
Smoothie - Blueberry w/ Spinach
$4.00
Agua Fresca
$4.00

BREAKFAST

Continental Favorites

Light And Healthy Options
Granola Yogurt Parfait
$4.00

Granola, Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Topic

Old Fashion Oatmeal
$3.00

Low Burning Old fashion Oatmeal 194 Calories When Added Fruit

Plain Yogurt Parfait
$4.00
Fruit Granola Parfait
$5.00
Grits
$3.00
Biscuit N' Gravy
$4.00
Pastry N' Coffee
$4.00

Breakfast Entrees

3 Egg Omelette with Home Fries
$11.00

(1) Cheese (2) Meats Ham, Bacon, Scrapple, Sausage Or Chorizo, Turkey Bacon American, Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar All Our Omelettes Served W/ Your Choice Of Toast

American Breakfast
$13.00

Our Best Seller! 2 - Eggs Any Style Pick 2 (Ham, Bacon, Sausage Or Scrapple) Include (Pancakes Or French Toast) Choice Of Bread (White Or Wheat) *Serve W/ Home Fries

Breakfast Quesadilla
$9.00

Egg & Cheese with our homemade quesadilla sauce.

Breakfast Sandwich
$10.00

A Fried Egg Your Choice Of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Salami, Or Scrapple Toasted Bread Of your choice

Colossal Burrito
$10.00

Potatoes, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Tomatoes With Cheddar Cheese Choice Of Meat: Bacon, Ham Sausage Or Chorizo.

Signature Huevos Rancheros
$12.00

Chorizo & Egg, onions and tomatoes with grill jalapeno and beans.

Breakfast A La Carte

Pick And Choice
(2) Eggs Any Style
$3.00
(2) Hard Boiled Eggs
$3.00
(2) Pancakes
$3.00
Crossiant
$3.00
Egg Whites
$6.00
French Fries
$3.00
French Toast
$3.00
Home Fries
$3.00
Side Meat
$3.00
Plain or Toasted Bread Choices
Side of tortillas
$2.00
Waffle
$4.00
Side Of Beans
$3.00
Grits
$3.50
Biscuit N' Gravy
$4.00
Bowl Of Fruit
$4.00

Sweet Crepes

Strawberry & Cream Crepes
$8.00
Blueberry & Cream Crepes
$8.00
Mix Fruit & Cream Crepes
$8.00

LUNCH

Paninis w/ Chips

All Serve with our River-Lights House Sauce
Turkey Panini
$13.00

Swiss Cheese- Bacon

Chicken Panini
$13.00

Tomato, Provolone & Basil

Cuban Panini
$13.00

Ham, pork swiss cheese & mustard

Subs W/ Fries and Can Soda

mayo, lettuce , onion, tomato , cheese provolone
Steak N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries and Can Soda
$12.00

Mayo And L.T.O. & Peppers N' Onions

Chicken N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries and Can Soda
$12.00

Mayo & L.T.O provolone

Buffalo Chicken Sub w/ Fries and Can Soda
$12.00

mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato

Sandwiches w/ Chips and Can Soda

lettuce, onions, tomato and some with cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Chips and Can Soda
$10.00

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Tuna Salad Sandwich w/ Chips and Can Soda
$10.00

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Grill Cheese Sandwich w/ Chips and Can Soda
$10.00

Choice of cheese add tomato $0.50 add Bacon $1.50

B.L.T. Sandwich w/ Chips and Can Soda
$10.00

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Ham Sandwich w/ Chips and Can Soda
$10.00

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Turkey Sandwich w/ Chips and Can Soda
$10.00

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Classics w/ Fries and Can Soda

classics with french fries
Chicken Tenders (6) w/ Fries and Can Soda
$9.00

4 chicken tenders with fries

Mozzarella Sticks (6) w/ Fries and Can Soda
$9.00

mozzarella sticks with fries

Hamburger w/ Fries and Can Soda
$9.00

Mayo & L.T.O.

Cheeseburger w/ Fries and Can Soda
$9.00

Mayo & L.T.O.

Buffalo wings w/Fries and Can Soda
$9.00
Cheese Quesadilla w/ Fries and Can Soda
$9.00
Chicken Quesadilla w/ Fries and Can Soda
$9.00

Salads

Chef Salad
$11.00

Ham, Turkey Egg & Cheese Lettuce & Tomato, Red Onions & Cucumber

River Chicken Salad
$11.00

Lettuce Tomato Red Onions, Bacon & Eggs Avocado House Dressing

Mediterranean Salad
$11.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Red Onion Parsley & Cilantro, Olives

Caesar Chicken salad
$11.00
Side salad
$5.00

Tacos

cilantro and onions All Taco's comes with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side
Beef Taco
$3.99

cilantro and onions All Taco's comes with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side

Chicken Taco
$3.99

cilantro and onions All Taco's comes with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side

Chorizo Taco
$3.99
Fish Taco
$5.25
Shrimp Taco
$5.25

Gyro

Super Size Lamb Or Chicken Gyro W/L.T.O And Feta Cheese Crumbles With Tzatziki Sauce & Side Cup Of Pasta Salad
Lamb Gyro
$13.00

Super Size Lamb Gyro W/L.T.O And Feta Cheese Crumbles With Tzatziki Sauce & Side Cup Of Pasta Salad

Chicken Gyro
$13.00

Chicken Gyro W/L.T.O And Feta Cheese Crumbles With Tzatziki Sauce & Side Cup Of Pasta Salad

Roasted Chicken Soup

Bowl Chicken Soup
$5.00
Cup Of Chicken Soup
$3.00

PASTRIES

Cake (slice)
$3.99
Danish
$3.99
Corn Muffin
$2.99
Pie (slice)
$3.99
Cookie (2)
$1.00
Banana Nut Bread
$3.99
Blueberry Muffin
$2.99
Banana Nut Muffin
$2.99
Muffin
$2.99

KIDS MENU

juice box with a choice of home fries or fruit cup
Kids Pancakes w/ Bacon
$6.00

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Burger
$6.00

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Grill Cheese
$6.00

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)
$6.00

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Applesauce
$1.50
Fruit Cup
$1.50

BREAKFAST A LA CARTE

Breakfast A La Carte (Copy)

Pick And Choice
(2) Eggs Any Style
$3.00
(2) Hard Boiled Eggs
$3.00
(2) Pancakes
$3.00
Bowl of Fruit
$4.00
Cream Cheese
$0.75
Egg White
$3.00
French Fries
$3.00
French Toast
$3.00
Home Fries
$3.00
Side Meat
$3.00
Side of Beans
$3.00
Plain or Toasted Bread Choices
Side of Tortillas
$2.00
Sliced Avocado
$2.00
Waffle
$4.00

TO GO*

Convenience Fee

TO GO CHARGE
$2.00

CONDIMENTS

Charge condiments

Butter packets
$0.25
Syrup
$0.25
Cream cheese
$0.25