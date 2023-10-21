River Lights Cafe
DRINKS
BREAKFAST
Continental Favorites
Breakfast Entrees
(1) Cheese (2) Meats Ham, Bacon, Scrapple, Sausage Or Chorizo, Turkey Bacon American, Swiss, Provolone, Cheddar All Our Omelettes Served W/ Your Choice Of Toast
Our Best Seller! 2 - Eggs Any Style Pick 2 (Ham, Bacon, Sausage Or Scrapple) Include (Pancakes Or French Toast) Choice Of Bread (White Or Wheat) *Serve W/ Home Fries
Egg & Cheese with our homemade quesadilla sauce.
A Fried Egg Your Choice Of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Salami, Or Scrapple Toasted Bread Of your choice
Potatoes, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Tomatoes With Cheddar Cheese Choice Of Meat: Bacon, Ham Sausage Or Chorizo.
Chorizo & Egg, onions and tomatoes with grill jalapeno and beans.
Breakfast A La Carte
Sweet Crepes
LUNCH
Paninis w/ Chips
Subs W/ Fries and Can Soda
Sandwiches w/ Chips and Can Soda
lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested
lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested
Choice of cheese add tomato $0.50 add Bacon $1.50
lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested
lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested
lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested
Classics w/ Fries and Can Soda
4 chicken tenders with fries
mozzarella sticks with fries
Mayo & L.T.O.
Mayo & L.T.O.
Salads
Ham, Turkey Egg & Cheese Lettuce & Tomato, Red Onions & Cucumber
Lettuce Tomato Red Onions, Bacon & Eggs Avocado House Dressing
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Red Onion Parsley & Cilantro, Olives
Tacos
Gyro
Roasted Chicken Soup
KIDS MENU
All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box
All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box
All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box
All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box