Approach shot

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with chipotle ranch dressing

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.00

Whole mushrooms breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of marinara, ranch, or chipotle ranch.

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$9.00

Fried tender broccoli with bacon and creamy american cheese dipped in a light batter served with ranch.

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wisconsin Battered cheese curds served with marinara sauce

Chips and Queso

$6.00

A flavorful blend of cheese and peppers served with fresh made tortilla chips.

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

JD's homemade salsa served with fresh made tortilla chips.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Two 6-inch pieces of french bread topped with garlic butter and served with marinara.

Guacamole and Chips

$8.00

JD's homeade guacamole served with fresh made tortilla chips.

Loaded Potato Basket

$9.00

Choice of tater tots, fries, or sweet potato waffle fries. Loaded with cheese sauce, bacon, and sour cream. Add BBQ Pork $3

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Five large house made mozzarella sticks, hand breaded, fried golden brown and served with marinara.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips, lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapenos, shredded cheese, and queso. Served with salsa and sour cream. Choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Substitute brisket for $4. Add Bacon $1.

Potato Basket

$4.50

Choice of tater tots, fries, or sweet potato waffle fries.

Quesadilla

$9.00

A blend of cheeses melted in a tortilla served with salsa and sour cream (tomatoes and onions upon request). Add Chicken or seasoned beef $3.

Reuben Rolls

$11.00

House made corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss cheese wrapped in a wonton. Served with 1,000 island dressing

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Three warm pretzel sticks served with a choice of beer cheese or pretzel mustard.

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$10.00

Chicken, corn, bell peppers, black beans, and cheese wrapped in a wonton.

1/2 Loaded Potato Basket

$5.00

1/2 Potato Basket

$2.50

Fairway Favorites

BLT

$11.00

A hearty BLT on grilled sourdough served with mayo, chipotle mayo, or garlic aioli.

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Five hand breaded chicken tenders served with your choise of dipping sauce.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled sourdough with american, swiss, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Beef

$13.00

Slow cooked thinly sliced beef on our toasted french bread with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of au jus and giardiniera peppers. Load it with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers $1.50

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Creamy three cheese blend with your choice of two toppings. Additional toppings $1.50.

NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$14.00

6 oz. NY Strip served on our toasted french bread with sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Served with your choice of side.

Reuben

$13.00

House made slow roasted corned beef, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing, and swiss cheese on rye bread.

The Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough with choice of mayo, chipotle mayo, or garlic aioli

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Homemade tuna salad and cheddar cheese served on grilled sourdough bread.

Tee Box

Classic

$10.00

Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. add bacon $1. Cheese $1 (American, swiss, cheddar, mozzarella bleu cheese or pepper jack)

Cowboy

$13.00

Brioche bun with bourbon bbq, bacon, onion rings and cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Brioche bun with garlic aioli, sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese.

Rivermoor

$13.00

Pretzel bun with sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, caramelized onions and swiss cheese

Wisconsin

$13.00

Pretzel bun with bacon, caramelized onions and beer cheese

Wolverine

$13.00

Brioche bun with chipotle mayo, bacon, jalapenos, caramelized onion and pepper jack cheese

Tejano

$13.00

Brioche bun with melted pepper jack cheese. guacamole, and lightly fried jalapenos.

TexMex

Beef Tacos - 3

$7.50

Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Beef Taco Dinner

Beef Taco Dinner

$10.50

3 tacos served with refried beans and rice

Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$10.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese topped with your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Picture is with a side of queso topping.

Beef Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Burrito served with refried beans and rice

Carne Asada Tacos - 3

Carne Asada Tacos - 3

$10.00

Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Carne Asada Taco Dinner

$13.00

3 tacos served with refried beans and rice

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese topped with your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Picture is with a side of queso topping.

Carne Asada Burrito Dinner

$17.00

Burrito served with refried beans and rice

Chicken Tacos - 3

$8.50

Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Chicken Taco Dinner

$11.50

3 tacos served with refried beans and rice

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese topped with your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Picture is with a side of queso topping.

Chicken Burrito Dinner

$15.00

Burrito served with refried beans and rice

Shrimp Tacos - 3

$15.00

Served Mexican or American Style with your choice of corn or flour tortilla. Mexican - Cilantro, onions, and lime. American - Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream.

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$18.00

3 tacos served with refried beans and rice

Brisket Tacos - 3

$13.00

JD slow smoked brisket on a flour tortilla

Brisket Taco Dinner

$16.00

3 tacos served with refried beans and rice

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

JD's slow smoked brisket on a bun with his homemade BBQ sauce on the side.

Pulled Pork Tacos - 3

Pulled Pork Tacos - 3

$11.00

JD's slow smoked pulled pork on a flour or corn tortilla.

Pulled Pork Taco Dinner

Pulled Pork Taco Dinner

$14.00

3 tacos served with refried beans and rice

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

JD's slow smoked pulled pork on a bun with his homemade BBQ sauce on the side.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp cilantro, tomato, cucumber, onion, and fresh squeezed lime juice marinated together and topped with hot sauce. Served on 3 tostadas or in a bowl with tortilla chips.

Wing It

6 Chicken wings

$8.00

Prepared bone in naked, breaded or breaded boneless served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery

12 Chicken wings

$14.00

Prepared bone in naked, breaded or breaded boneless served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery

On the Green

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheese, and homemade croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crispy romiane lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons served with a classic caesar dressing.

Cranberry Bacon Bleu Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, cranberries, chopped bacon and red onion served with your choice of dressing.

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, sunflower seeds, and red onions atop mixed greens with poppyseed dressing. Substitute Shrimp $14

Side Salad

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Soup

Cup of soup

$3.00

Soup of the day cup

Bowl of soup

$5.00

Soup of the day bowl

Soup to go

$8.00

Soup of the day to go 16oz.

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00+

Cheese pizza served with red sauce, garlic butter sauce, or BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00+

Buffalo Sauce and grilled chicken topped with cheddar and mozzarella blend cheese and drizzled with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Garlic Pizza

$15.00+

Garlic butter sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, chicken, bacon, onions, and tomatoes.

Supreme Pizza

$15.00+

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.

Taco Pizza

$15.00+

Queso cheese sauce, taco beef, cheddar and mozzarella blended cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, black olives and jalapenos topped with sour cream and chips.

Junior Golfers

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Served with choice of fries, tater tots, and chips

Specials

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, sunflower seeds, and red onions atop mixed greens with poppyseed dressing. Substitute Shrimp $14

Additional Items

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Add Onion

Queso

$1.50

Salsa - Red

$0.50

Salsa - Verde

$0.50

Sauces

Sour cream

$0.75

Tomato

Side Salad

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00