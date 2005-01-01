Riverside Grill 1527 Maryland Highway
Drinks Menu
Beer
- Angry Orchard$4.50
- Bells Two Hearted IPA$5.00
- Bold Rock Cider Apple$4.50
- Breckenridge Avalanche$5.00
- Bud Light$4.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Busch$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Coors Banquet$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona Extra$4.00
- Corona Light$4.00
- Corona Premiere$4.00
- Fog Monster$8.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Heineken NA$3.00
- IC Light$3.00Out of stock
- Kona Big Wave$4.50
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Natural Light$3.50
- Rolling Rock$4.00
- Sam Adams$4.50
- Sam Adams Seasonal$4.50Out of stock
- Saranac Caramel Porter$5.00
- Yuengling$4.00
- Yuengling Flight$4.00Out of stock
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
.25 oz Amaretto .25 oz Sloe gin .25 SoCo OJ Garnish: Orange Slice
- Amaretto Sour$5.00
1.5 oz Amaretto Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Short Glass
- American Mule$5.00
1.5 oz Titos 1 Squeezed lime wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Ice, Mule Mug Garnish: Lime
- Angry Balls$10.00
Can of Angry Orchard 1.5 oz Shot of fireball
- Appletini$7.00
1 oz vodka choice 1 oz sour apple pucker .5 oz triple sec Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Bahama Mama$7.00
.75 oz Malibu .75 oz Meyers Pineapple Juice OJ Splash of Grenadine Garnish: Orange Slice
- Bay Breeze$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice Cranberry juice Pineapple juice Pint glass Garnish: Orange
- Black Russian$7.00
1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Kaluha Short glass
- Bloody Mary$7.00
Old Bay Rim 1.5 oz Vodka choice George’s Bloody mix Garnish: Celery, Olive
- Blue Motorcycle (TOP)$9.00
.5 oz Titos .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Tanquery .5 oz Jose .5 oz Blue Curacao Sours mix Heavy splash of sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake
- Blue Motorcyle$8.00
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Rum .5 oz Gin .5 oz Tequila .5 oz Blue Curacao Sours mix Heavy splash of sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake
- Bourbon Smash$8.00Out of stock
1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon Cranberry Juice Soda Water Cinnamon Simple Syrup
- Bourbon Spire$6.00
1.5 oz Bourbon choice 2/3 Lemonade 1/3 Cranberry juice Ice, Short glass Garnish: Lemon twist
- Carmel Apple Martini$7.00
1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Buttershots 1 oz Sour Apple Pucker Splash Cranberry juice Garnish: Cherry
- Chocolate Martini$7.00
Chocolate Swirl in glass 1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Creme de Cacao 1 oz Baileys Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Cosmopolitan$6.00
2 oz Vodka choice .5 oz Triple sec Squeezed lime wedge Splash of cranberry Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: Lemon Twist
- Cranberry Org Margartia$7.00
1.5 oz 1800 .5 oz Triple Sec Splash of Maple Syrup Cranberry Juice Orange Juice Ice, Shake Pint Glass
- Cucumber Martini$7.00
2 slices cucumber Splash simple syrup Muddle top 2 2.5 oz Vodka or Gin Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: Cucumber
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.00
MAKE BACKWARDS Pint Glass, Ice Ginger Beer 1.5 oz Dark rum choice Garnish: Lime
- Dill Pickle Martini$7.00
Swirl Dry vermouth & dump 2.5 oz Vodka choice Splash of Pickle juice Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Espresso Martini$9.00
DARK 1.5 oz VanGogh Vodka 1.5 oz Kailua Ice, Shake Martini Glass CREAMY 1 oz VanGogh Vodka 1 oz Kailua 1 oz Irish Cream Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- French Martini$6.00
2 oz Vodka Choice 1 oz Chamboard Pineapple Juice
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
1.5 oz Peach schnapps OJ Short glass
- Gimlet$7.00
2 oz Gin .5 oz Triple sec 2 Squeezed lime wedges Ice, Shake Martini glass Garnish: Lime
- Grapefruit Crush$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice (ruby red vodka) .5 oz St. Germains Heavy splash sprite Grapefruit juice Garnish: Grapefruit
- Grapefruit Mule$5.00
1.5 oz Ruby Red Vodka Squeezed lime wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Grapefruit juice Mule Mug Garnish: Grapefruit
- Grateful Dead$8.00
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Rum .5 oz Gin .5 oz Blak Raspberry Liqueur .5 oz Triple sec Sours mix Heavy splash of sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Cherry
- Grateful Dead (TOP)$9.00
.5 oz Titos .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Tanquery .5 oz Chamboard .5 oz Cointreau Sours mix Heavy splash of Sprite Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Cherry
- Green Tea$7.00
.75 oz Jameson .75 oz Peach Schnapps Sours Short Glass
- Greyhound$6.00
1.5 oz Gin choice 1 Squeezed lime wedge Grapefruit juice Short glass Garnish: Lime
- Hurricane$7.00
.75 oz Bacardi .75 oz Meyers OJ Splash Lime Juice Splash of Grenadine Ice, Orange Slice/Cherry
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Irish Coffee$7.00
.75 Jameson .75 Baileys Coffee Whipped Cream Creme de menthe drizzled on top
- Irish Trash Can$10.00
.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Rum .5 oz Gin .5 oz Blue Curacao .5 oz Peach schnapps Ice half way Nuzzle Redbull can in glass upside down
- Jalapeno Margartia$7.00
1.5 oz Tequila choice .5 oz Triple sec Squeezed lime wedge 4 slices of jalapeño Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lime
- Kentucky Mule$6.00
1.5 oz bourbon Squeeze Lime Wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Mule Mug Garnish: Lime
- Lavender Mint Julep$6.00
2 Mint leaves Squeezed lime wedge Lavender simple syrup Muddle top 3 1.5 oz bourbon choice Short glass
- Lemon Drop Martini$6.00
Sugar rim 2 oz Vodka choice .5 oz triple sec Squeeze half lg lemon Splash of lemonade Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: Lemon twist
- Long Island Ice Tea- TOP$9.00
.5 oz Titos .5 oz Bacardi .5 oz Tanquery .5 oz Jose .5 oz Cointreau Sours mix Heavy splash of coke Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lemon
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
.5 oz vodka .5 oz rum .5 oz gin .5 oz Tequila .5 oz triple sec Sours mix Heavy splash of coke Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lemon
- Malibu Bay Breeze$6.00
1.5 oz Malibu Cranberry juice Pineapple juice Pint glass Garnish: Orange
- Manhattan$6.00
1 Cherry 2 Splashes of bitters .5 oz Sweet vermouth 1.5 oz Bourbon choice Stir UP: Shake, Strain off into martini glass, Include cherry
- Margarita$7.00
1.5 oz Tequila .5 oz Triple sec Squeezed lime wedge Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Garnish: Lime
- Martini (Gin)$6.00
Swirl Dry vermouth & dump 2.5 oz Gin choice Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: 2 Olive skewer DRY/EX DRY: No Vermouth DIRTY: Olive Juice EX DIRTY: Extra olive juice BRUISED: Shake that sh*t
- Martini (Vodka)$6.00
Swirl Dry vermouth & dump 2.5 oz Vodka choice Ice, Shake Martini Glass Garnish: 2 Olive skewer DRY/EX DRY: No Vermouth DIRTY: Olive Juice EX DIRTY: Extra olive juice BRUISED: Shake that sh*t
- Mimosa$5.00
1 Prosecco bottle Heavy splash OJ Flute glass
- Mind Eraser$6.00
Kaluha Topped with soda water Short Glass
- Mojito$5.00
2 Mint leaves Simple syrup Muddle top 3 Squeeze lime wedge 1.5 oz rum choice Soda water Short glass
- Moscow Mule$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice Squeeze lime wedge Heavy splash soda water Ginger beer Mule Mug Garnish: Lime
- Nuts & Berries$7.00
.75oz Chamboard .75oz Frangelico 1.5 oz Cream Ice Short Glass
- Old Fashioned$6.00
1 Cherry, 1 Orange slice Splash of simple syrup 2 Splashes Angostra bitters Muddle, Stir 1.5 oz Bourbon choice Short glass
- Orange Crush$7.00
1.5 oz Orange Vodka .5 oz Triple sec Heavy splash sprite OJ Garnish: Orange
- Paloma$7.00
1.5 oz Tequila choice Squeezed lime wedge Heavy splash of soda water Grapefruit juice Short glass
- PB Whiskey Mule$7.00
.75 oz oz Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey .75 oz House Vodka OJ Ginger Beer Ice, Mule Mug
- Peach Martini$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice 1.5 oz Peach schnapps Splash Simple Syrup Splash Cranberry Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Peach Tea$7.00
1.5 oz Crown Peach Tea Short glass
- Pumpkin Spice Martini$9.00
1.5 oz Stoli Vanilla Vodka 1.5 oz Pumpkin Liqueur Carmel Syrup swirl in glass Pumpkin Spice Sugar Rim Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Raspberry Martini$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice 1.5 oz Raspberry liqueur Splash of cranberry juice Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Raspberry Mojito$6.00
2 Mint leaves Raspberry Syrup Muddle Squeeze lime wedge 1.5 oz rum choice Soda water Short glass
- Red Sangria$7.00
4 pieces of fruit 2 oz Merlot .5 oz Apple Pucker .5 oz Triple Sec Cranberry juice OJ Ice, Shake Wine Glass
- Riverside Relaxer$7.00
1 oz Peach Schnapps 1 oz Malibu Cranberry juice OJ Garnish: Orange
- Salty Dog$6.00
Salt Rim 1.5 oz Gin choice Squeezed lime wedge Grapefruit juice Short glass Garnish: Lime
- Screwdriver$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka OJ Short glass
- Sea Breeze$6.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice Cranberry juice Grapefruit juice Pint glass
- Sex on the Beach$6.00
.75 oz Vodka choice .75 oz Peach schnapps Cranberry juice OJ Pint Glass Garnish: Orange, Cherry
- Starburst Martini$7.00
1.5 oz Vodka choice 1.5 oz FLAVORED liqueur Splash of Sours Splash of Sprite Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Tequila Sunrise$6.00
1.5 oz Tequila choice OJ Splash of grenadine Short glass
- Toasted Almond$8.00
1 oz Vodka Choice 1 oz Amaretto 1 oz Kaluha Heavy Splash of Cream Ice, Shake Martini Glass
- Tom Collins$6.00
1.5 oz Gin .5 oz Triple sec 2 Squeezed lemon wedge Splash simple syrup Short glass Garnish: Lemon, Cherry
- Washington Apple$6.00
.75 oz Crown Royal .75 oz Apple Pucker Cranberry Juice Short glass
- Whiskey Sour$6.00
1.5 oz Whiskey Sours Dash powdered sugar Ice, Shake Short Glass
- White Russian$7.00
1 oz Vodka choice 1 oz Kaluha 1.5 oz Cream Short glass
- White Sangria$7.00
4 pieces of fruit 2 oz pinot grigio .5 oz peach schnapps .5 oz triple sec Pineapple juice OJ Ice, Shake Wine Glass
Liquor
- Recipe 21 Orange$5.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.00
- Van Gogh Espresso$6.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.00
- Stoli$6.00
- 3 Olives Orange$5.00
- Scottys$6.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Belvedere$7.50
- Recipe 21 Vodka (Well)$5.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.00
- Ketel One$6.00
- 3 Olives Cherry$5.00
- Titos$6.00
- 3 Olives Grape$5.00
- Stoli Vanilla$6.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Beefeater$6.00
- Bombay Saphire$6.00
- Bontanist$7.00
- Hendricks$7.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Rail$5.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Meyers$6.00
- Rail$5.00
- 1800 Silver$6.00
- Casamigo Blanco$11.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$36.00
- Cuervo Gold$6.00
- Don Julio$13.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Benchmark Bourbon (Rail)$5.00
- Angels Envy
- Basil Hayden$6.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Bulliet$7.00
- Bulliet Rye$6.50
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Four Roses Bourbon$5.00
- Heaven's Door$11.50
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$15.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Knob Creek$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Old Grand Dad 114$7.00
- Old Grand Dad 80$6.00
- Screwball$6.00
- Seagram VO$5.00
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Turkey 101$6.50
- Turkey 80$6.00
- Turkey Honey$6.00
- Windsor CC$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- Dewars$6.00
- Glenlivet$10.50
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.00
- McCallan 12$20.00
- Amaretto (Arrow)$4.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$7.50
- Baileys$6.00
- Banana (Arrow)$4.00
- Black Raspberry (Arrow)$4.00
- Blue Curaco (Mr. Boston)$4.00
- Buttershots (Arrow)$4.00
- Chamboard$6.50
- Cherry Pucker$4.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Creme De Banana (Arrow)$4.00
- Creme De Caco (Dark)$4.00
- Creme De Mint (Dark)$4.00
- Creme De Mint (White)$4.00
- Drambuie$7.50
- Frangelico$6.50
- Galliano$7.50
- Ginger Brandy$4.00
- Godiva Chocolate$7.00
- Grand Marnier$6.50
- Grape Pucker$4.00
- Hot Damn$4.00
- Jager$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Licor 43$6.00
- Melon (Arrow)$4.00
- Pama Pomegranata$6.00
- Peach (Arrow)$4.00
- Raspberry (Arrow)$4.00
- Sloe Gin (Dekuper)$4.00
- Sour Apple$4.00
- St Brendans Irish Cream$5.00
- St. Germain Elderflower$7.50
- Strawberry Pucker$4.00
- Watermelon Schnapps$4.00
- Mozart Pumpkin Spice$7.00
Shots
- Alabama Slammer$6.00
Amaretto Sloe gin SoCo OJ
- Bazooka Joe$6.00
Baileys Blue Curaçao Banana Liqueur
- Blow Job$6.00
Kaluha Baileys Whipped cream on top
- Blue Kamikaze$5.00
Vodka Choice Blue Curacao Triple sec Lime juice
- BMW$6.00
Baileys Malibu Whiskey Choice
- Buttery Nipple$5.00
Irish cream Buttershots
- Chocolate Cake$6.00
Vanilla vodka Frangelico -Sugared lemon wedge
- Four Horsemen$6.00
Jack Jim Beam Johnny Walker Jameson
- Fuzzy Jager$6.00
Jager Peach schnapps Cranberry juice
- Gladiator$6.00
Amaretto SoCo Sprite OJ
- Grape Tootsie Pop$6.00
Grape pucker Kaluha OJ
- Grasshopper$5.00
Dark Crème de menthe Crème de cacao Cream
- Green Tea$6.00
Jameson Peach schnapps Sours
- Jolly Rancher$5.00
Watermelon liqueur Sour apple pucker Cranberry juice
- Kamikaze$5.00
Vodka choice Triple sec Lime juice
- Kool Aid$5.00
Vodka Choice Melon liqueur Amaretto Cranberry juice
- Lemon Drop$5.00
Vodka Choice Sugared lemon wedge
- Melon Ball$5.00
Vodka Choice Melon liqueur Pineapple juice
- Mini Beer$6.00
Licor 43 Layer cream on top of shot
- Nutty Irishmen$6.00
Frangelico Baileys
- Oreo Cookie$6.00
Vodka Choice Kaluha Creme de Cacao Baileys
- PB & J$7.00
Screwball PB Whiskey Chamboard
- Pickle Back$8.00
Jameson in one glass Pickle juice in one glass
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.00
Vanilla vodka Pineapple juice Grenadine on top
- Purple Starf*cker$6.00
Blue Curaçao Southern Comfort Peach Schnapps Amaretto Cranberry juice
- Red Headed Slut$6.00
Peach schnapps Jager Cranberry juice
- Red Snapper$6.00
Crown royal Amaretto Cranberry juice
- Royal Flush$6.00
Crown Royal Peach schnapps Cranberry juice
- Scooby Doo Snack$6.00
Melon liqueur Malibu Pineapple juice Whipped cream in shaker
- Starburst$6.00
Vodka Choice Flavored liqueur Sours Sprite
- Sweet Tart$5.00
Vodka Choice Blue Curacao Sprite Sours
- Three Wisemen$6.00
Johnnie Walker Jack Jim
- Tootsie Roll$6.00
2/3 Kaluha 1/3 OJ
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
Crown Royal Peach schnapps Cranberry juice Redbull in rim of bomb cup
- Washington Apple$6.00
Crown Royal Sour apple pucker Cranberry juice
- Water Moccasin$5.00
Whiskey Choice Peach schnapps Triple sec Sours
- Woo Woo$5.00
Vodka Choice Peach schnapps Cranberry juice