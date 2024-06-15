Riviera Maya Restaurant: Dunnellon 11352 North Williams Street
Featured Items
- 3 T Birria dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- Riviera Especial
Grilled chicken breast, and skirt steak cooked with onion and tomatoes served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$17.99
- Nachos Fajitas
Steak or grilled chicken, peppers, onion, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeño$14.99
FULL MENU
Ala Carta
Burritos
- Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos: 1 chicken and beans, 1 beef and beans, topped with special sauce, crema salad$13.99
- Burrito Mexicanos
Two burritos with shredded beef, topped with cheese sauce, served with rice$12.99
- Fajita Burrito
Two burritos steak or chicken, cooked with onions and peppers topped with white cheese sauce, rice and beans$14.99
- Burrito Chipotle
Grilled chicken, cooked rice, and beans covered with chipotle sauce$14.99
- Burrito Carnitas
Extra big burrito with fried pork and beans, covered with verde salsa and cheese, rice and beans$13.99
- Super Burrito
Chicken or steak extra big burrito filled with rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and avocado slices$13.99
- Los Maya Burrito
Burrito steak or chicken, filled with rice, beans, lettuce, guaca, sour cream and pico de gallo, topped with salsas$16.99
- Burrito Tijuana
Delicious grilled chicken and chorizo, fried beans and rice, covered with cheese sauce sour cream and pico de gallo$13.99
- Burrito California
Ground beef, chicken or carnitas, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cream, rice, black beans, topped with red sauce and cheese sauce$13.99
- Chihuahua Burrito
A big dry burrito steak, chicken or pork filled with black beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream$12.99
Chicken
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, covered with chorizo and cheese sauce, rice, cream salad, and tortillas$14.99
- Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast smothered with chipotle cheese sauce, rice, beans, and tortillas$14.99
- Pollo a La Mexicana
Chicken breast cooked with jalapeño, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro served with rice, beans, and tortillas$14.99
- Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast with grilled onion and peppers, served with rice, beans, and tortillas$14.99
- Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice smothered with a cheese sauce$14.99
- Mexican Mole
Chicken covered with mole sauce, rice, cream salad and tortillas$14.99
- Chicken Riviera$14.99
- Pollo Loco$15.99
Desserts
Enchiladas
- White Enchiladas
Three enchiladas: 1 chicken, one shredded beef, 1 cheese, topped with melted cheese sauce, cream salad and rice$13.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras*
Three cheese enchiladas topped with pork onions, peppers and a special sauce, served with rice and salad$13.99
- Enchiladas Supreme*
Four enchiladas 1 chicken,1 beef, 1 cheese, 1 bean, topped with sauce and cream salad$13.99
- Enchiladas Verdes*
Four enchiladas: 2 shredded beef, 2 chicken topped with verde sauce and cheese with salad$13.99
- Enchiladas Chipotle
Three enchiladas: 1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 cheese, topped with chipotle sauce, rice and crema salad$13.99
- Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas with rice and crema salad$13.99
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.99
- Enchiladas Mexicana$13.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas Texas
Chicken, steak and shrimp cooked with pepper and onion served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$18.99
- Fajitas
Chicken, steak or mix, cooked with peppers and onion, with rice, beans and tortillas$17.99
- Fajitas for Two
Shrimp, chicken, steak, chorizo, and carnitas cooked with pepper and onion served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$29.99
- Alambre Chicken$17.99
- Alambre Steak$17.99
- Alambre Shrimp
Steak, chicken or shrimp cooked with pepper and onion, covered with special cheese sauce, served with guacamole salad rice, beans and tortillas$18.99
Fajitas Mariscos
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with pepper and onion, rice, beans, salad$17.99
- Fajitas Mariscos
Grilled shrimp, scallops, and fish cooked with pepper and onion served with rice, beans, guacamole salad$19.99
- Fajitas Cancun
Delicious shrimp, scallops, and chicken grilled with onion, pepper and cheese, served in a pineapple with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$19.99
- Fajita Veracruz
Steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, onion, pepper covered with cheese, served in a pineapple with rice, beans$19.99
- Arroz Con Camarones
Grilled shrimp with onion and peppers on a bed of rice with cheese sauce$16.99
- Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled shrimp and scallops cooked with onion and pepper, on a bed of rice with cheese sauce$17.99
- Salmon
Salmon raspberry chipotle glaze, with rice, black beans and seasonal vegetables$17.99
Kids Menu
Lunch Special
- Speedy Gonzales
1 taco, enchilada, rice and beans$9.99
- Arroz Con Pollo L
Grilled chicken and a bed of rice smothered with cheese sauce$11.99
- Chimichanga L
One shredded beef or chicken chimichanga covered with cheese sauce, rice, and salad$11.99
- Fajitas L
Chicken or steak, pepper, and onion, served with rice beans, salad$12.99
- Taco Salad L
Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fried beans, sour cream and cheese$9.99
- Huevos Del Chavo
Two eggs scrambled with ham with rice and beans$9.99
- Burrito Fajita L
Steak or chicken burrito with pepper and onion covered with special sauce and cheese, served with beans and rice$11.99
- Quesadilla Fajita L
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, steak or chicken, pepper, and onion served with rice and salad$11.99
- Quesadilla Deluxe L
Shredded beef or shredded chicken served with beans and salad$9.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs with ranchero sauce, rice, beans$9.99
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onion, cilantro and jalapeño with rice, beans and salad$9.99
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo, rice, beans, and tortillas$9.99
- Burrito California L$10.99
- Taquitos L
Two taquitos: 1 chicken, 1 shredded beef, covered with sour cream and cheese served with rice, beans and salad$9.99
- Tilapia L
One grilled fillet with rice, guacamole salad$10.99
- Fish Tacos L
Two fish tacos in flour tortillas, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce rice, and beans$10.99
- Enchiladas Supreme L
1 chicken, 1 cheese, salad rice, and beans$9.99
- Enchiladas Verdes L
1 shredded beef, 1 chicken covered with Verde sauce served with crema salad, rice, and beans$9.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras L
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, onion and pepper and special sauce served with rice and beans$9.99
- Lunch #1
Chile Relleno, taco, guacamole salad and beans$9.99
- Lunch #2
Beef or chicken burrito, rice and beans$9.99
- Lunch #3
Burrito, taco, and rice$9.99
- Lunch #4
Enchilada, rice, and beans$9.99
- Lunch #5
Cheese quesadilla, burrito, and guacamole salad$9.99
- Lunch #6
Grilled chicken breast, rice, guacamole salad and tortillas$11.99
- Lunch #7
Grilled chicken sautéed with spinach and chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas$11.99
Chiles
Mexican Tacos X3
- 3 T azada dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- 3 T pollo asado dinner$13.99
- 3 T Carnitas dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- 3 T Pastor dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- 3 T Buche dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- 3 T Tripa dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- 3 T Lengua dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- 3 T Birria dinner
Homemade com tortilla served with grilled onion cilantro, lime, rice and bean$13.99
- 3 Fish Tacos dinner
Hard or soft. Three tacos fish, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice and black beans$13.99
- 3 Shrimp Tacos dinner
Hard or soft. Three tacos fish, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and creamy chipotle sauce served with rice and black beans$15.99
- 3 Octopus Tacos dinner
Roasted octopus in guajillo adobo cilantro citrus coleslaw pickled red onion smoked chipotle$14.99
Nachos & Dips
- Ground Beef Nachos$8.99
- Shedded Chicken Nachos$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$12.99
- Steak Nachos$12.99
- Nachos Fajitas
Steak or grilled chicken, peppers, onion, lettuce, sour cream and jalapeño$14.99
- Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, shredded chicken, fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream$12.99
- Regular Cheese Dip$6.99
- Large Cheese Dip$8.99
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Spinach Dip$6.99
- Guacamole 'Dip$6.99
- Fresh Guacamole$9.99
Non-Alcohol
- Small Aguas Frescas
Mango, strawberry, guava, peach, passion fruit, lime, tamarin, horchata, piña colada, jamaica, pineapple$3.99
- Large Aquas Frescas
Mango, strawberry, guava, peach, passion fruit, lime, tamarin, horchata, piña colada, jamaica, pineapple$5.99
- Small Smoothies
Ask for our flavors$5.99
- Large Smoothies
Ask for our flavors$8.99
- Mexican Sodas
Bottle$3.99
- Soft Drinks$3.50
- Te$3.50
- Coffe$3.50
- Juice$3.50
Pork
- Carnitas
Deep-fried tender pork, rice, beans, guacamole salad, tortillas$13.99
- Carnitas a La Mexicana
Carnitas cooked with onion, jalapeño, tomatoes, cilantro, rice, beans and tortillas$13.99
- Chile 'Verde
Deep fried tender pork tomatillo covered with verde sauce, rice, beans and tortillas$13.99
- Chuleta Ahumada
Smoked pork chops marinated with onion, tomatoes, and chipotle sauce, rice, beans, avocado salad, and tortillas$15.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Deluxe*
Shredded beef or shredded chicken, served with rice, beans and guacamole salad$12.99
- Quesadilla Fajita*
Extra large flour tortilla with steak or chicken, onion and pepper, served with rice and guacamole salad$13.99
- Quesabirria$14.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla
A flour tortilla and stuffed with cheese, shrimp, pepper and onion, served with rice and guacamole salad$14.99
Salad
- Taco Salad*
Crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomatoes, beans, ground beef or shredded chicken$12.99
- Fajita Taco Salad
Steak or grilled chicken, cooked with pepper and onion, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole$14.99
- Cobb Salad
Grilled citrus chicken over baby greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, cheese and black beans$12.99
- Rice Bowl
Delicious grilled chicken, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, special sauce and avocado, with a small cheese quesadilla, served over a bed of white rice$14.99
- Rice Bowl Texano
Delicious grilled chicken, shrimp and steak, peppers, onions black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, special sauce, and avocado, with a small cheese quesadilla, served over a bed of white rice$17.99
Seafood
- Camarones a La Riviera
Grilled shrimp with spinach, broccoli and mushroom, topped with melted cheese, served with rice and avocado salad$16.99
- Camarones a La Diabla
Spicy or rancheros. Deliciously marinated shrimp grilled with very hot spicy sauce, served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas$15.99
- Camarones Al Mojo
Deliciously grilled marinated shrimp laced with garlic, served with rice, avocado salad and tortillas$15.99
- Shrimp Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas with shrimp, pepper and onion, covered with cheese sauce served with rice and guacamole salad$15.99
- Regular Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in a special Mexican cocktail sauce with pico de gallo, lime juice and slices of avocado$15.99
- Large Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in a special Mexican cocktail sauce with pico de gallo, lime juice and slices of avocado$24.99
- Seafood Mazatlan
Delicious scallops, shrimp, and fish marinated with pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, and onion with rice and black beans$18.99
- Tilapia*
Two grilled fillets served with rice, guacamole salad$14.99
- Burrito Cancun
Extra big burrito with grilled shrimp, pepper, and onion covered with a special sauce served with rice and beans$15.99
- Enchiladas Cancun
Three shrimp enchiladas covered with special sauce and cheese, served with avocado salad and rice$15.99
- Mojarra
A whole fried tilapia fish, rice, avocado salad, pico de gallo and tortillas$16.99
- Seafood Poblano
2 poblano peppers with shrimp, onions, peppers top white cream cheese. Served rice and beans$15.99
- Aguachile Rojo
Raw shrimp marinated with lime juice, cucumber, slices red onions, and avocado$17.99
- Aguachile Verde
Raw shrimp marinated with lime juice, cucumber, slices red onions and avocado$17.99
- Arroz con Camarones$16.99
- Arroz con Mariscos$17.99
Sides
- Mexican Taco$3.50
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Black Beans$2.75
- Beans$2.75
- Rice$2.75
- Tamale$3.99
- Chile Relleno$3.99
- Chile Poblano$3.99
- Soft Taco$2.99
- Hard Taco$2.99
- Corn Tortilla$1.99
- Flour Tortilla$1.99
- Enchilada$2.99
- Tostada$3.99
- Burrito$3.99
- Sweet Plantains$3.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.99
- Quesadilla Grande$9.99
- 5 Shrimp$8.99
- 10 Shrimp$14.99
- Papas$2.99
- Guacamole$2.99
- Avocado$2.99
- Queso Rallado$1.99
- Queso dip$2.99
- Jalapeños$1.99
- Quesadilla Pequena$5.99
- Salsa 8 oz$4.99
- Salsa 16 oz$6.99
- Salsa 32 oz$11.99
- Queso dip 32 oz$34.99
- Side Faja Vegetales$4.99
Soup
- Small Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and avocado$7.99
- Large Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and avocado$10.99
- Small Beef Soup
Beef broth, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and avocado$7.99
- Large Beef Soup
Beef broth, rice, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and avocado$10.99
- 7 Mares (Seafood Mexican Soup)$17.99
- Pozole Verde (Green)
Chicken, hominy, tomatillo chicken broth, cabbage and onion$17.99
- Pozole Rojo (Red)
Chicken, hominy, tomatillo chicken broth, cabbage and onion$17.99
- Carne en Su Juge
Delicious grilled steak, chorizo, jam, poblano pepper, onion, bacon and beans$17.99
- Caldo De 'Res
Delicious Caldo with elote, beef, and rice$17.99
- Birria Jalisco
Delicious caldo with birria, cilantro, tortillas and rice$17.99
- Menudo$17.99
Specials
- Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas filled shredded or chicken covered with cheese sauce guacamole salad and rice. (Soft or fried)$13.99
- Riviera Especial
Grilled chicken breast, and skirt steak cooked with onion and tomatoes served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$17.99
- X 1 Molcajete
Chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo, served with rice, beans guacamole salad and tortillas$20.99
- X 2 Molcajete
Chicken, steak, shrimp, carnitas and chorizo, served with rice, beans guacamole salad and tortillas$29.99
- Vicente's Favorite
Skirt steak, chicken breast and shrimp, served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans$18.99
- Milanesa
Chicken or steak breaded, rice, beans, guacamole salad$16.99
- Cowboy Rice
Grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak with onion and peppers on a bed of rice with shredded cheese and cheese sauce$17.99
- Taquitos
Four fried taquitos: two shredded beef, two chicken guacamole salad$12.99
- Grande Special
Burrito, tostada, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, rice and beans$17.99
- Costilla$17.99
Starter
- Riviera Sample
1 beef taquito, 1 chicken taquito, chicken and beef nachos. Beef quesadilla, chicken quesadilla, 2 chicken wings, served with sour cream and pico de gallo$13.99
- Queso Fundido
Oaxaca cheese, chorizo and flour tortillas$8.99
- 3 Beef Empanadas$10.99
- 3 Chicken Empanadas$10.99
- Taco Shooters
3 tacos steak or grilled chicken in a com tortilla with avocado salsa and pico de gallo$11.99
- La Fiesta Texas Dip
Shrimp, steak and chicken in cheese sauce with pico de gallo$12.99
- Street Mexican Elote
Grilled com with mayonnaise, queso fresco, lime, and tajin$6.99
- 8 Chicken Wings$8.00
- 12 Chicken Wings$13.99
- Ceviche
Lime-infused shrimp, tuna or fish with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado$14.99
- Torre Mariscos$25.99
- Quesadilla Grande$9.99
- Queso Dip Small$6.99
- Queso Dip Large$8.99
- Fresh Guac$9.99
- Guacamole dip$6.99
- Spinach Dip$6.99
Steak
- Pancho's Favorite
Rib eye steak and grilled shrimp covered with roja o verde sauce, served with rice, beans, avocado salad, and tortillas$18.99
- Steak Vallarta
Rib eye steak with zucchini, and mushroom covered with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and tortillas$16.99
- Steak A La Mexicana
Rib eye steak cooked with jalapeños, onion, and cilantro, served with rice beans and tortillas$16.99
- Steak A La Tampiqueña
Rib eye steak with grilled onion and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas$16.99
- Steak Picado
Steak strips, covered with roja or verde sauce, served with rice beans and tortillas$16.99
- Carne Azada
Arrachera (skirt steak), served with avocado salad, rice, beans and tortillas$16.99
- Steak Monterrey
Arrachera (skirt steak), and schimp served with white rice, black beans, sweet plantains and xuajaca cheese on the top$18.99
- Steak Tijuana
T-bone steak and roasted chorizo (sausage served with rice. Beans and salad$16.99
- X 1 Parrillada$24.99
- X 2 Parrillada$34.99
Vegetarian
Tortas
Margaritas
- Regular House Margarita$7.99
- Large House Margarita$13.99
- Pitcher House Margarita$22.99
- Regular Premium Margarita$11.99
- Large Premium Margarita$16.99
- Pitcher Premium Margarita$25.99
- Regular Fresh margarita$11.99
- Large Fresh Margarita$16.99
- Pitcher Fresh Margarita$25.99
- Regular House Flavor$10.99
- Large House Flavor$15.99
- Pitcher House Flavor$24.99
- Flight X 3$16.99
- Flight X 4$18.99
- Regular Mamalona$12.99
- Large Mamalona$16.99
- Regular blue Margarita$11.99
- Large Blue Margarita$16.99
- pitcher Blue Margarita$25.99
- Regular Skinny Margarita$11.99
- Large Skinny Margarita$16.99
- Pitcher Skinny Margarita$25.99
- Regular Jalapeno Margarita$11.99
- Large Jalapeno Margarita$16.99
- Pitcher Jalapeno Margarita$25.99