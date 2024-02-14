Rizzo's Pizzeria 24100 Narbonne Ave., Ste 108
Valentine's Day
EVERYDAY DEALS
- Family Value Pack$37.50
Large two topping pizza, large classic breadstick, large house salad, four soda cans.
- Lunch Spec A$4.00
Slice of two topping pizza and a soda.
- Lunch Spec B$6.50
Slice of two topping pizza, choice of side, and a soda.
- Lunch Spec C$7.50
Slice of two topping pizza, choice of two sides, and a drink.
PIZZAS
Specialty Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
MAIN MENU
Pastas
- Spaghetti$8.75
Traditional spaghetti noodles with marinara sauce and your choice of meatball or sausage link. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
- Mostacoli Penne$8.75
Traditional mostacoli noodles with marinara sauce and your choice of meatball or sausage link. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
- Stuffed Shell$12.25
Three jumbo shells filled with ricotta cheese, smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
- Manicotti$11.75
Three manicotti shells filled with ricotta cheese, smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
- Lasagna$11.75
House made pork and beef lasagna, smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
- Cheese Ravioli$11.75
Five jumbo ravioli filled with ricotta cheese, smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
- Meat Ravioli$11.75
Five jumbo ravioli filled with beef, smothered in marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
- Chicken Parmesan$13.50
Traditional spaghetti noodles, sliced oven roasted chicken breast, smothered with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Served a la carte or as a dinner with house salad and loaf of garlic bread.
Calzones
- Meat Calzone$10.00+
House made pizza dough filled with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, white onion, green bell pepper, mushroom, marinara, and cheese. Upgrade to a Special Calzone topped with added marinara and melted cheese.
- Chicken Calzone$12.00+
House made pizza dough filled with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, white onion, green bell pepper, mushroom, marinara, and cheese. Upgrade to a Special Calzone topped with added marinara and melted cheese.
Breadsticks
Sides
- Bread Loaf$2.95
- Buffalo Wings$8.75
A mix of buffalo style flats and wings crisped right on our stone pizza oven!
- Chips$0.50
- Extra Dressing$0.68
- Extra Marinara Sauce$0.68
- Meatball$2.00
3 ounce meatball with marinara sauce, option to add melty cheese!
- Pizza Boats$6.00
- Sausage Link$2.00
Single sausage link with marinara sauce, option to add melty cheese!
Salads
- Small House Salad$5.50
A crisp mix of iceberg and Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, peperoni, and choice of dressing served on the side. Serves 1-2 people.
- Large House Salad$8.00
A crisp mix of iceberg and Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, peperoni, and choice of dressing served on the side. Serves 4 people.
- Antipasto Salad$12.25
A crisp mix of iceberg and Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, peperoni, sliced deli ham, hard salami, green bell pepper, white onion, balck olives, mushrooms, and choice of dressing served on the side. Serves 4 people.
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Chopped Romaine lettuce served with garlic croutons, grated parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing served on the side. Serves 4.
- Greek Salad$12.25
A crisp mix of iceberg and Romaine served with cucumber, red onion, black olive, tomato, feta cheese, and balsamic vinegarette served on the side. Serves 4 people.
- Chef Salad$12.25
A crisp mix of iceberg and Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, American cheese, deli turkey and ham, sliced tomato, dressing served on the side. Serves 4 people.
- Chicken Salad$12.25
A crisp mix of iceberg and Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and sliced oven roasted chicken breast. Choice of dressing served on the side. Serves 4 people.
Submarines
- Classic Subs$11.95
Served on our hand shaped Italian bread loaf - baked fresh daily! These are specialty subs served hot. Roughly 10" sub, serves 1-2 people.
- Specialty Hot Subs$13.95
Served on our hand shaped Italian bread loaf - baked fresh daily! These classic subs are offered cold or hot. Roughly 10" sub, serves 1-2 people.