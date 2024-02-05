Bay Meadows, San Mateo Bay Meadows, San Mateo
FOOD
- Winter Burger$14.00
Fra’mani Smoked Ham, Brie, Quince Spread, Caramelized Onions, Greens, Stone Ground Mustard
- Fried Chicken Sandwich.$15.00
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, and Pumpkin Seed Pesto, served on a brioche bun.
- Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Roam’s House-made Organic Veggie Patty, Plant-based Bacon | Umaro , Vegan Cheddar | Violife , Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, served on a Whole Grain Bun
- The Classic Burger$12.00
Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.
- French n' Fries Burger$15.50
Truffle Parmesan Fries, Brie, Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Greens, Piquant Sauce, and Stone Ground Mustard.
- Tejano Burger$14.00
Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.
- Sunny Side Burger$14.00
Organic Free-Range Egg, Aged White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Green, Tomato, and Chili Sauce.
- Heritage Burger$15.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Aioli.
- Chalet Burger$13.50
Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.
- Pacific Blue Burger$13.50
Blue Cheese, Greens, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Steak Sauce
- BBQ Burger$13.50
Aged White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Relish, and Slaw.
- Create Your Own Burger$11.50
Create your own style from all of our toppings and sauce choices. Complimentary toppings available in your build.
- Spicy Chicken Strips$12.00
Roam's Spicy Chicken Strips with Nashville-Style hot sauce, served with a pickles and a side of sauce of your choice
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$7.00
Roam's fries with our Garlic Parmesan Seasoning - choose your fry style
- Russet Fries$5.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.50
- Zucchini Onion Haystack$5.50
- The Fry-Fecta$15.00
All Three Fries
- Farmers Market Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cherries, Mint, Avocado, Feta
- Mini Market Salad$8.00
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cherries, Mint, Feta
- Chicken Strips$10.00
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
- Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles
- Seasonal Veggies - Charred Broccoli$8.50
Charred Broccoli with Lemon, Garlic, Mint, Chiles and Parmesan
- Classic Tomato Soup$7.00
Classic Tomato Soup with Basil Pesto and Parmesan
- Side Skewer$7.00
Choice of Skewer on the side
- Kids Burger Combo$14.00
Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)
- Kids Grilled Cheese Combo$10.00
Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)
- Kids Chicken Strips Combo$14.00
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.50
- Kids Burger$11.50
- Kids Chicken Strips$10.00
3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture
- Kids Russet Fries$3.00
- Kids Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
- Kids Zucchini Onion Haystack$3.50
- Carrots & Cucumbers$3.00
- 9oz Shakes$6.00
- Kids Meyer Lemon Soda$3.00
- Kids Ginger Lime Soda$3.00
- Kids Prickly Pear Soda$3.00
- Kids Blood Orange Soda$3.00
- Organic Apple Juice$3.00
- Organic Milk$3.00
DRINKS
- Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Shake$6.00
Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Shake
- Blood Orange Soda$4.50
- 12 oz Shakes$8.00
- 16 oz Shakes$10.00
- Meyer Lemon Soda$4.50
- Ginger Lime Soda$4.50
- Prickly Pear Soda$4.50
- Cane Cola Bottle$4.00
- Diet Cane Cola Bottle$4.00
- Root Beer Bottle$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
"Noir" – Black Iced Tea by TEA LEAVES
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Kombucha$4.00
Black Currant
- Marshmallow$2.00
GROUP MEALS
- Group Burgers for 4$46.00
4 of our burgers, with your choice of patty and style, served on our traditional sesame seed buns.
- Fried Chicken Sandwiches for 4$58.00
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Pumpkin Seed Pesto, served on a brioche bun
- Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)$32.00
Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles (serves 4)
- Seasonal Veggies (serves 4)$32.00
Charred Broccoli with Lemon, Garlic, Mint, Chiles and Parmesan (serves 4)
- Farmers Market Salad (serves 4)$50.00
Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cherries, Mint, Avocado, Feta (serves 4) * Dressing and Feta Cheese served on the side
- Russet Fries (serves 4)$18.00
Russet Fries for 4
- Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)$20.00
Sweet Potato Fries for 4
- Haystack (serves 4)$20.00
Haystack for 4
- Classic Tomato Soup (serves 2)$13.50
Classic Tomato Soup with Basil Pesto and Parmesan 1 Quart, Serves 2
- Skewers (4 each)$26.00
4 of our Skewers
BEER & WINE _ BM
- Russian River Pliny the Elder$10.00
Russian River Pliny the Elder (17.25 oz)
- Calidad "Mexican Style" Beer$4.50
Calidad "Mexican Style" Quality Cerveza (12 oz.)
- Sincere Cider Bonafide Dry Apple$9.00
Shindig Cider Delightfully Dry (16 oz.)
- Buck Wild *gluten free* Hazy IPA CAN$8.00
- Original Pattern Hazy IPA CAN$8.00
Original Pattern Hazy IPA Can (16oz)
- Nomadica Red Blend$10.00Out of stock
Nomadica Red Blend Wine (8.45oz)
- Nomadica Sparkling White$10.00
Nomadica Sparkling White Wine (8.45oz)
- Nomadica Sparkling Rose$10.00
Nomadica Sparkling Rose Wine (8.45oz)