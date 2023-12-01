Roaming Rooster (Crofton)
SANDWICHES
- Honey Butter*$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)
- OG Nashville*$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house-made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
- The Buffalo*$10.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with blue cheese and buffalo sauce)
- The Club*$10.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
- The Veggie Roo*$10.49
(buttermilk fried oyster mushroom with house-made vinaigrette slaw and pickles)
WINGS & THINGS
- Wings*$8.99
(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)
- Chicken Tenders*$8.99
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
- Fried Chicken & Coleslaw*$9.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley, and cilantro) w/house-made vinaigrette)
- Chicken Nuggets*$6.29
(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)
SIDES
ADD-ONS & DIPPING SAUCES
SHAKES & FROZEN CUSTARD
BEVERAGES
Roaming Rooster (Crofton) Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 584-4051
Open now • Closes at 10PM