Roast 9441 Harding Ave
Roast
Soup
Starters
- Chicken Tenders$18.00
6 pc Seasoned Breaded Chicken Breast, Roast Sauce on the side
- Chicken and Beans$20.00
Refried Beans, Roast Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Corn, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Garlic Sauce, Corn Chips
- Tacos Hard Shell$18.00
Roast Chicken or Pulled Beef, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Avocado Mousse, Grilled Corn, Cilantro Garlic Sauce
- Tacos Soft Shell$18.00
Roast Chicken or Pulled Beef, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Avocado Mousse, Grilled Corn, Cilantro Garlic Sauce
- Roasted Wings$18.00
8pc Roasted Chicken Wings, BBQ Sauce
- Guac and Pico$17.00
Homemade Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Corn Chips
- Marinated Tomatoes$16.00
Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Scallions, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze
- Chopped Salad$11.00
Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Parsley, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Burger Trio$24.00
Mini Classic Burger, Mini Schnitzel Burger, Mini Pulled Beef Burger
- Chicken Cornflakes$16.00
Chicken Breast in Whole Cornflakes served with Roast Sauce
- Fresh Avocado Toast$18.00
Toasted Fresh avocado, guacamole, soy feta, arugula balsamic glaze, cherry. tomato
- Burrito Roll$25.00
Schnitzel, Soy Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Sliced in 6pc
Salad
- Roast Salad$18.00
Lettuce, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro Garlic Sauce
- Surf Salad$18.00
Butter Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Crouton, Soy Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
- Chef Salad$18.00
Mixed Greens, Coleslaw, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Crispy Tortillas, Balsamic Glaze
- Ceasar Salad$15.00
Butter Lettuce, Soy Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
- Burrito Bowl$18.00
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Lettuce, Cilantro Garlic Sauce
Rotisserie
Burgers
- Classic Burger$22.00
7oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce Served with French Fries
- Schnitzel Burger$22.00
Fried Schnitzel, Lettuce, Coleslaw, Ketchup, Cilantro Garlic Sauce Served with French Fries
- Miyo Burger$39.00
Double Patty, Lettuce, Sauteed Onion, Soy Cheese, Beef Bacon, Garlic Aioli Served with French Fries
- Mexican Burger$29.00
7oz Patty, Soy Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno, Chipotle Sauce Served with French Fries
- Fried Chicken Burger$28.00
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Pickles, Soy Cheese, Beef Bacon, Roast Sauce Served with French Fries
Burritos
- El Pollito$23.00
Flour Tortilla, Roast Chicken, Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo Served with Guac, Pico, and Corn Chips
- Burgerrito$24.00
Flour Tortilla, Beef Burger, Lettuce, French Fries, Pico De Gallo Served with Guac, Pico, and Corn Chips
- La Vaca$25.00
Flour Tortilla, Pulled Beef, French Fries, Lettuce, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo Served with Guac, Pico, and Corn Chips
Chefs Favorites
Sides
- Yellow Rice$8.00
Yellow Rice
- House Salad$8.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Lemon Vinaigrette
- Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Homemade Mashed Potatoes
- Baby Zucchini$8.00Out of stock
Sauteed Baby Zucchini Halves
- Black Beans$8.00
Cooked Black Beans, with onions, peppers
- French Fries$8.00
French Fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries
- Coleslaw$8.00
Homemade Colseslaw
- Grilled Corn$8.00