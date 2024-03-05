Roast & Toast
Featured Items
Food
Salads
- Caesar Salad$7.95
mushrooms, croutons, parmesan cheese
- Lake Street Salad$9.95
lemon-cherry vinaigrette, mozzarella, pecans, dried cherries, grilled chicken
- Farm Salad$9.95
mixed greens, green peppers, cucumbers, radishes, carrots, croutons, cheddar cheese, Plath's ham, blackened chicken, choice of dressing
Sandwiches
- Turkey Avocado Club$10.45
Plath's bacon, deli sauce, sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado
- Blackwich$10.75
toasted bread, blackened chicken, Plath's bacon, tomato, avocado, swiss, bleu cheese pesto mayo, lettuce
- Peppered Turkey & Swiss$9.50
house pepper blend, sliced turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, swiss, sundried tomato pesto mayo
- Tuna Salad$8.45
deli sauce, lettuce
- Avocado BLT$9.50
avocado, Plath's bacon, deli sauce, lettuce, tomato
- Chicken Salad$8.45
lettuce
- Avocado Veggie$9.50
sundried tomato pesto mayo, spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted red pepper, swiss
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
cheddar, mozzarella, salsa, sour cream, avocado
- 1/2 Sandwich and Bowl Of Soup$10.95
pick you sandwich!
- Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$8.25
Your choice of meat, cheese - comes with deli sauce and lettuce
- Chicken quesadilla$8.95
mozzarella, cheddar, grilled chicken, avocado
Drinks
Specialty Coffee (Copy)
- Cappuccino$3.30
Espresso, milk, foamed milk
- Latte$3.30
Espresso, steamed milk
- Espresso$1.75
double shot espresso
- Mocha$3.30
Espresso, steamed chocolate milk, whipped cream
- Dirty Irishman$3.68
Espresso, cream de coco syrup, Irish Cream syrup, steamed milk, whipped cream
- Turtle Mocha$3.68
Espresso, caramel syrup, pecan syrup, steamed chocolate milk, whipped cream
- Milkyway Mocha$3.68
Espresso, caramel syrup, vanilla syrup, steamed chocolate milk, whipped cream
- Almond Mocha Joy$3.68
Espresso, almond syrup, coconut syrup, steamed chocolate milk, whipped cream
- 12oz Coffee$1.89
Roasted in house and brewed fresh!
- 20 oz Coffee$2.12
Roasted in house and brewed fresh!
- Autumn Sunset$2.82
Coffee, cinnamon syrup, hazelnut syrup, ghirardelli chocolate, whipped cream
- Accidental Tourist$2.82
Coffee, peanut butter syrup, ghirardelli chocolate, whipped cream
- Mayan Boot to the Head$3.30
Espresso, cayenne pepper, steamed chocolate milk, whipped cream
- Butterfinger Mocha$3.58
Espresso, butterscotch syrup, steamed chocolate milk, whipped cream
- Construction Zone$3.68
Espresso, peanut butter syrup, hazelnut syrup, steamed chocolate milk, whipped cream
- Zen$3.87
Coffee, three shots espresso, cinnamon syrup, ghirardelli chocolate, whipped cream
- Italian Stallion$3.77
Espresso, coffee, tiramisu syrup, 1/2 & 1/2, whipped cream