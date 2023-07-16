Roast Sandwich House Melville
Breakfast
Ham & Egg Grilled Cheese
Ham, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Arugula & Tomato on Griddled Sourdough
Avocado Toast
ADD AN EGG FOR $1! Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato & Everything Seasoning on Multigrain
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried Eggs & American Cheese on a Country Bun
Hash Browns
Southwest Breakfast
***CHOOSE BURRITO OR BOWL*** Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Crispy Potatoes, Peppers, Onions & Hot Sauce Aioli
Roast Signature Egg Sandwich
Fried Eggs, American, Crispy Bacon, Hashbrowns & Ketchup Aioli on a Country Roll
Sandwiches
Special! BBQ Short Rib
SEASONAL! Chicken Salad Sandwich
Red Onions, Tomato Jam, Arugula & Bacon on Brioche
Buffalo Roasted Chicken
Roasted Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Tomato & Gorgonzola on Toasted Ciabatta
Country Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Pepper Jack & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll
Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka
Mozzarella, Parmesan & Basil on a Garlic Semolina Hero
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Sirloin, Bell Peppers, American, Swiss & Garlic Aioli on Parker Onion Hero
Roast Beef Melt
Mozzarella, Horseradish Sauce, Garlic Butter & Crispy Onions on Everything Ciabatta with a Side of Au Jus
Roast Cubano
Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Ham, Havarti, Chopped Pickles & Mustard Aioli on a Pressed Hero
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Sourdough
Panini & Wraps
BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap
Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch
Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese
Arugula, Tomato, Whipped Burrata & Balsamic on Wheat Fococcia
Grilled Chicken Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta
Roast Turkey Avocado Club Wrap
Bacon Onion Jam, Romaine, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on a White Wrap
Salads
Special!!! Grilled Peach Salad
SEASONAL! Strawberry Beet Salad
arugula, pistachio granola. goat cheese & poppyseed dressing
Mediterranean Bowl
Marinated Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Tzatziki, Pickled Red Onions, Romaine & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad
Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Egg & Southwest Ranch Dressing
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine, Murray's NY Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Ranch
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Housemade Croutons & Balsamic
Soups
Small Loaded Potato Soup
Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream
Large Loaded Potato Soup
Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream
Small Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup
Parmesan & Basil
Large Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup
Parmesan & Basil
Small Tomato Bisque
Mini Grilled Cheese
Large Tomato Bisque
Mini Grilled Cheese