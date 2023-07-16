Popular Items

Pick Two

$12.85
Housemade French Fries

$6.65

Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta


Breakfast

Ham & Egg Grilled Cheese

$7.15

Ham, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Arugula & Tomato on Griddled Sourdough

Avocado Toast

$9.99

ADD AN EGG FOR $1! Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato & Everything Seasoning on Multigrain

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.15

Fried Eggs & American Cheese on a Country Bun

Hash Browns

$5.15
Southwest Breakfast

$8.25

***CHOOSE BURRITO OR BOWL*** Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Crispy Potatoes, Peppers, Onions & Hot Sauce Aioli

Roast Signature Egg Sandwich

$9.25

Fried Eggs, American, Crispy Bacon, Hashbrowns & Ketchup Aioli on a Country Roll

Sandwiches

Special! BBQ Short Rib

$15.99

SEASONAL! Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Red Onions, Tomato Jam, Arugula & Bacon on Brioche

Buffalo Roasted Chicken

$10.55

Roasted Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Tomato & Gorgonzola on Toasted Ciabatta

Country Fried Chicken

$13.35

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Pepper Jack & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll

Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka

$14.95

Mozzarella, Parmesan & Basil on a Garlic Semolina Hero

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.45

Shaved Sirloin, Bell Peppers, American, Swiss & Garlic Aioli on Parker Onion Hero

Roast Beef Melt

$14.65

Mozzarella, Horseradish Sauce, Garlic Butter & Crispy Onions on Everything Ciabatta with a Side of Au Jus

Roast Cubano

$13.35

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Ham, Havarti, Chopped Pickles & Mustard Aioli on a Pressed Hero

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.55

Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Sourdough

Panini & Wraps

BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap

$12.35

Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch

Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese

$13.35

Arugula, Tomato, Whipped Burrata & Balsamic on Wheat Fococcia

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta

Roast Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

$15.45

Bacon Onion Jam, Romaine, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on a White Wrap

Salads

Special!!! Grilled Peach Salad

$14.99

SEASONAL! Strawberry Beet Salad

$13.99

arugula, pistachio granola. goat cheese & poppyseed dressing

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.45

Marinated Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Tzatziki, Pickled Red Onions, Romaine & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

$17.50

Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Egg & Southwest Ranch Dressing

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.99

Romaine, Murray's NY Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Ranch

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.35

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons

House Salad

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Housemade Croutons & Balsamic

Soups

Small Loaded Potato Soup

$5.90

Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Large Loaded Potato Soup

$7.25

Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Small Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

$5.50

Parmesan & Basil

Large Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

$6.65

Parmesan & Basil

Small Tomato Bisque

$5.50

Mini Grilled Cheese

Large Tomato Bisque

$6.65

Mini Grilled Cheese

Sides

Housemade French Fries

$6.65

Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce

Sweet Chili Crispy Brussels

$6.65

Pickled Carrots, Radish, Cilantro & Peanuts

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$6.65

Cinnamon Sugar

Fry sauce

$0.50

Drink

Special! Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$3.08
Lemonade

$3.08
Strawberry Lemonade

$3.08

Lavender Lemonade

$3.08

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.08
Montauk Iced Tea

$3.08
Soda Bottle

$2.58
Can

$2.05
Iced Coffee

$2.98

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.08
Hot Coffee Large

$2.98
Water Bottle

$2.05

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.08

Celsius Energy Drink

$3.89

Sail Away Cold Brew Draft 20oz

$5.14

Mash

$2.53

Apple Juice

$3.08

Orange Juice

Pick Two for $12.85

$12.85

Kids Pick Two

Kids Pick 2

$8.23

Sweets and Snacks

Chips

$1.96
Brownies

$3.08

Black & White Cookie

$2.58Out of stock
Rice Crispy

$2.58
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.58Out of stock

Stuffed Cookie

$5.15