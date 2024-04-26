Bacon Strips - order of 6

$10.00

Prepare your taste buds for a symphony of sweet and savory bliss with our Maple Bacon Strips. Each tantalizing slice of premium bacon is lovingly coated with a rich glaze of pure maple syrup, creating a delectable marriage of smoky, salty goodness and irresistible sweetness. Crispy on the outside, yet tender and juicy within, our Maple Bacon Strips are a heavenly indulgence that will leave you longing for more.