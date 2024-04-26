Roast & C.R.E.A.M. 1620 Bergenline Ave
Drinks
Hot Coffee
- Espresso Shot$3.00
Double shot of espresso.
- Americano$3.00+
Double shot of espresso with hot water. Hot available in 8 or 12 oz
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Double shot of espresso served with your choice of milk, and foam. Flavor optional Hot available in 8 or 12 oz
- Latte$4.00+
Double shot of espresso served with your choice of milk. Flavor optional, available hot or iced. Hot available in 8 or 12 oz. Iced only available in 16 oz cup.
- Mocha$4.25+
Double shot of espresso served with your choice of milk, and a rich mocha sauce.
- Brewed Drip$2.00+
Just a regular, delicious cup of hot coffee. After 2pm, we may serve Americano instead, if sold out of drip for the day Hot available in 8 or 12 oz
- Red Eye$3.25+
Just a regular, delicious cup of hot coffee blend with a shot of espresso. Hot available in 8 or 12 oz
- Cold Brew$5.00
A highly-concentrated cold coffee, with a rich and bold taste.
Iced Out Signature Drinks
- Cuban Link$6.00
A yummy & nostalgic cold treat, double shot of espresso, condensed milk with a splash of malta & choice of milk; iced only Iced only available in 16 oz cup.
- Purple Reign$5.75
A comforting vanilla lavender iced latte with lavender foam & lavender garnish. Iced only available in 16 oz cup. Available hot; Hot available in 8 or 12 oz.
- Rapper's Delight$5.75
A delicious pistachio iced latte with brown sugar cold foam & pistachio garnish served with your choice of milk. Iced only available in 16 oz cup. Available hot; Hot available in 8 or 12 oz.
- Tira-Flow$6.50
A delicious vanilla iced latte, topped with creamy Mascarpone cheese foam & cinnamon. Iced only available in 16 oz cup. Available hot; Hot available in 8 or 12 oz.
Non Coffee
- Chai Latte$4.00+
Black tea with steamed milk available hot or iced. Hot available in 8 or 12 oz. Iced only available in 16 oz cup.
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
Delicious Ghirardelli's hot chocolate Hot available in 8 or 12 oz.
- Hot Tea$3.25
Ask for our tea bag flavors.
- Iced Out Chai$5.00
- Iced Out Matcha$5.75
- Matcha Latte$4.75+
Green matcha tea powder with steamed milk Available hot or iced Hot available in 8 or 12 oz. Iced only available in 16 oz cup.
Refreshers
- A Milli$5.50
Kiwi Watermelon flavor
- Feelin' Fresh$5.50
Watermelon Cucumber Mint flavored 16oz only.
- Killa' Pink$5.50
Strawberry Acai flavored 16oz only.
- Peaches & Cream$5.50
Peach Mango flavored refresher, topped with sweet cream cold foam. 16oz only.
- Roman's Dragon$5.50
Dragonfruit Lychee flavored 16oz only.
- Yellow Light$5.50
Lemon flavored 16oz only.
Refrigerated Drinks
- Barq's Root Beer - 20oz$1.99
- Coca Cola - 12oz$1.50
- Coca Cola - 20oz$1.99
- Dasani - 20oz$1.50
- Diet Coca Cola - 12oz$1.50
- Diet Coca Cola - 20oz$1.99
- Fuze Lemon Ice Tea - 20oz$1.99
- Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea$2.25
18.5oz bottle
- Gold Peak Raspberry Tea$2.25
18.5oz bottle
- Gold Peak Sweet Green Tea$2.25
18.5oz bottle
- Powerade Fruit Punch - 20oz bottle$1.99
- Powerade Lemon Lime - 20oz$1.99
- Powerade Moutain Berry Blast - 20oz$1.99
- Sprite - 12oz can$1.50
- Sprite - 20oz$1.99
- Topo Chico Blueberry/Hibiscus$1.99
12oz can
- Topo Chico Tangerine/Ginger$1.99
12oz can
- Tropicana OJ - 12 oz$2.50
Food
Quick Bites
- Bacon Strips - order of 6$10.00
Prepare your taste buds for a symphony of sweet and savory bliss with our Maple Bacon Strips. Each tantalizing slice of premium bacon is lovingly coated with a rich glaze of pure maple syrup, creating a delectable marriage of smoky, salty goodness and irresistible sweetness. Crispy on the outside, yet tender and juicy within, our Maple Bacon Strips are a heavenly indulgence that will leave you longing for more.
- Loaded Hash Browns - order of 3$12.00
3 crispy golden hash browns loaded with all your favorite baked potato toppings.
- Mini Avocado Toasts - order of 3$11.50
Enjoy three perfectly crafted bites of toasted bread topped with ripe avocado spread and garnished to perfection. A delightful snack that's as satisfying as it is delicious! With the option to add a savory twist of egg and bacon for an extra charge per serving. It's a customizable delight to suit your breakfast cravings!
- Mini Chicken & Waffles - order of 3$12.50
Experience true comfort in every bite with our Mini Chicken & Waffles. Each order features three delectable bites, pairing golden, fluffy waffles with crispy, seasoned chicken. Drizzled with maple syrup for the perfect touch of sweetness. A bite-sized taste of soulful satisfaction!
- Pancake Bites - order of 6$8.00
Indulge in 6 delightful bite-sized twist on a breakfast classic with our Pancake Bites. Each fluffy morsel is bursting with the comforting flavors of traditional pancakes. Comes in different flavors: Original Chocolate Chip Lemon Blueberry
The Main Squeeze
- "IM LIT" - Build your Own Omelette$14.50
Create your perfect omelette with our customizable option! Choose any three ingredients from our curated list to craft a personalized masterpiece. Options include a variety of fresh veggies, cheeses, and premium meats. Additional ingredients beyond the first three will incur a small extra charge. Build your dream breakfast longside hearty home fries and toast.
- French Toast$12.00
Indulge in a breakfast classic with a fruity twist! Our French Toast, topped with a medley of fresh fruit, offers a delightful harmony of flavors. Each order features golden slices of toast, perfectly soaked and griddled to perfection, then adorned with a colorful array of seasonal fruit. A sweet and satisfying start to your day!
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
Embark on a culinary journey to the heart of Mexico with our Hevos Rancheros. This vibrant and flavorful dish features sunny-side-up eggs nestled atop a bed of savory black beans and tangy salsa, all embraced by warm, handmade corn tortillas. Topped with a sprinkle of melted cheese, fresh cilantro, and a dollop of creamy avocado, each bite is a fiesta for the taste buds.
- Taylor Ham Egg & Cheese$9.00
Elevate your breakfast experience with our Taylor Ham Egg and Cheese sandwich. Nestled within freshly baked bread, each bite unveils a delectable combination of fluffy scrambled eggs, perfectly grilled taylor ham and gooey melted cheese, creating a symphony of flavors that will delight your taste buds.
Gettin' Bread
- Chopped N Screwed Sandwich$13.50
Indulge in the bold flavors of New York City with our Chop Cheese Sandwich. This iconic creation starts with savory chopped beef patty sizzling on the grill, seasoned to perfection and nestled between slices of soft, toasted bread. Layered with melted cheese, tangy ketchup, and zesty mustard, each bite offers a mouthwatering explosion of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. Served with lettuce & tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad
- Classic Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Delight in the comforting simplicity of our Classic Tuna Sandwich on multigrain toast. Crafted with care, this timeless favorite features a generous serving of premium albacore tuna mixed with creamy mayonnaise, crunchy celery, and a hint of refreshing lemon juice. Nestled between slices of hearty multigrain toast, this sandwich offers a satisfying crunch with each bite. Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indulge in a crispy and satisfying delight with our Crispy Chicken Sandwich served on ciabatta. Sink your teeth into a tender, golden-brown chicken breast, expertly breaded and fried to perfection for a satisfying crunch with every bite. Nestled between two slices of freshly baked ciabatta bread, this culinary masterpiece is complemented with crisp lettuce, juicy tomato slices, and zesty pickles for a burst of flavor and texture Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad
- 6 oz Hamburger$14.50
Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad
- Turkey Club$12.00
Enjoy our turkey club sandwich featuring layers of thinly sliced turkey breast, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomato slices, all stacked between toasted bread and finished with creamy mayonnaise.
- Veggie Hummus Sandwich$8.00
Elevate your lunchtime experience with our Veggie Hummus Sandwich. Crafted with care, this wholesome delight features a generous spread of creamy hummus layered onto freshly baked whole grain bread, providing a satisfying base for a vibrant medley of garden-fresh vegetables. Crisp cucumber slices, juicy tomato rounds, crunchy bell pepper strips, and crisp lettuce leaves come together to create a symphony of colors and flavors. Finished with a drizzle of tangy balsamic glaze or a sprinkle of aromatic herbs. Served with lettuce, tomato; a side pickle + french fries or small house salad
- Classic B.L.T Sandwich$8.00
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on multigrain toast.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
The Lunchbox
- 4oz Hamburger$8.00
Indulge in a timeless classic with our burger. Crafted with care, each juicy 4oz patty is made from premium ground beef, grilled to perfection to seal in its natural flavors and juices.
- Chicken Fingers & Fries- 3 piece order$7.50
- Grilled Cheese$4.50
Indulge in a simple yet comforting classic with our Grilled Cheese sandwich. Crafted with care, each sandwich features gooey melted cheese sandwiched between two slices of perfectly toasted bread.
- Naño - Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Savor the perfect combination of comfort and sophistication with our Panini Ham and Cheese Sandwich. This classic favorite features thinly sliced ham and melty cheese layered between two slices of artisanal bread, expertly pressed until golden and crispy.
- Pizza Bagels$5.00
Transport yourself to a world of savory indulgence with our Pizza Bagels. Each bite-sized delight starts with a perfectly toasted mini bagel, topped with a savory tomato sauce infused with aromatic Italian herbs. Blanketed in a generous layer of gooey melted mozzarella cheese
Salads
- Ceaser Salad$9.50
Indulge in a classic favorite with our Caesar Salad. Crisp romaine lettuce leaves are tossed with our signature Caesar dressing, boasting a rich and creamy texture with hints of garlic, anchovy, and Parmesan cheese. Topped with buttery croutons for the perfect crunch and finished with a generous sprinkle of freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Mediterranean Salad$13.00
Immerse yourself in the flavors of the Mediterranean with our vibrant Mediterranean Salad. Crisp mixed greens serve as the canvas for a colorful array of fresh ingredients, including juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, tangy Kalamata olives, and creamy feta cheese, all meticulously tossed in our signature herb-infused vinaigrette. Enhanced with the delicate crunch of red onions and the earthy richness of roasted red peppers
- Pomegranate Pecan Arugula Salad$13.00
Indulge in a burst of flavor with our Pomegranate Pecan Arugula Salad. Fresh arugula serves as the base for this exquisite dish, providing a peppery bite that perfectly complements the sweet and tangy pomegranate seeds. Toasted pecans add a satisfying crunch and nutty depth of flavor, while creamy goat cheese crumbles provide a luxurious creaminess. Tossed in a delicate balsamic vinaigrette
- Quinoa Citrus Salad$12.00
This vibrant dish combines fluffy quinoa with a medley of bright, tangy citrus fruits such as juicy oranges, zesty grapefruits, and succulent mandarins. Complemented by crisp cucumber slices, peppery arugula, and crunchy almonds, each bite offers a symphony of flavors and textures that awaken the palate. Tossed in a light and zesty citrus vinaigrette
The Side Piece
Pick & Go
Fast Eats
Pastries & Desserts
- Croissant$2.75
- Croissant - Chocolate$3.50
- Croissant - Chocolate & Hazelnut$4.00
- Croissant - Multigrain$3.25
- Croissant - VEGAN Chia Seed$4.00
- Almond Loaf Slice$3.75
- Chocolate Loaf Slice$3.75
- Sicilian Lemon Loaf Slice$3.75
- Apple Turnover$3.25
- Cinnamon Whirl$3.00
- Raisin Roll$3.00
- Strawberry & Cheese Turnover$3.50
- Pasteis de Nata$2.50
- Caramel Flan$4.00
- Tiramisu Cup$4.00
- Tres Leche$4.50
- Macaroons - 1$2.00
- Macaroons - 5$8.00
- Macaroons - 10$16.50
- Mini Beignets Trio$4.00+
Plain Chocolate Red Fruit
- Mini Dessert Cup$1.75+
- Opera Cake Slice$2.50
- Strawberry Stripe Slice$2.50
- Coconut Cheesecake$4.50
- Maracuya Cheesecake$4.50
- Guava Cheesecake$4.50
- Cookies & Cream Cheesecake$4.50