Roasted Beeanery RB2 - 317 W Hidden Creek Parkway - Build A-100

Grab N Go

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Cobbler Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.25

Brownie

$3.50

Blondie Toffee Brownie

$3.50

Oh Bee-have Brownie

$3.75

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50

Birthday Cake Balls (4)

$3.50

Lemon Cake Balls (4)

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

Caramel Cream Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Glass of water

Breakfast Tacos

Brisket Taco

$3.95

Bacon Taco

$3.95

Potato Taco

$3.50

Pie

Reese's Pie (GF)

$5.95

Key Lime

$5.95

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.95

Busy Bee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Breve

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Chai

$4.50+

Dub Shot

$2.00

32oz XL Busy Bee

32oz Americano

$5.50

32oz Latte

$8.50

32oz Breve

$8.50

32oz Mocha

$8.50

32oz Chai

$8.50

32oz Cold Brew

$8.00

The Buzz

$4.75+

The Buzz - Sugar Free

$4.75+

No Buzz

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Steamer

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Soda

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Beesmilk

$4.75+

Smoothie

$4.75+

Buzz Juice

The Buzz Juice

Green Tea

$2.00+

Black Tea

$2.00+

Mint Tea

$2.00+

Matcha Tea

$2.00+

Honey Sweet Tea

$2.00+

The BUZZ Juice - Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50+

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black Milk Tea

$4.50+

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Special Bees

Special Bees - Hot

Hot Butterscotch Dream Latte

$5.00+

Hot Dirty Irishman Latte

$5.00+

Hot Honey & Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Hot Mac Daddy Latte

$5.00+

Hot Sweet N Toasty Latte

$5.00+

Hot Triple C Latte

$5.00+

Caramel, Chocolate and Coconut Latte

Hot Caramel Butter Pecan Latte

$5.00+

Hot Double Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Horchata Chai

$5.00+

Hot MexiMocha

$5.00+

Hot Pumpkin Truffle Chai

$5.00+

Hot Thin Mintz Mocha

$5.00+

Special Bees - Iced or Blended

Butterscotch Dream Latte

$5.50+

Dirty Irishman Latte

$5.50+

Honey & Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Mac Daddy Latte

$5.50+

Sweet N Toasty Latte

$5.50+

Triple C Latte

$5.50+

Coconut, Chocolate and Caramel

Caramel Butter Pecan Latte

$5.50+

Double Chocolate Mocha

$5.50+

Gingerbread Breve

$5.50+

Heath Bar Latte

$5.50+

Horchata Chai Latte

$5.50+

MexiMocha

$5.50+

Pumpkin Truffle Chai

$5.50+
Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte

$5.50+

S'Mores Latte

$5.50+

S'Mores Mocha

$5.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Thin Mintz Mocha

$5.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Special Bees - Energy Buzz

Red Bull Energy Drink mixed with our fan favorite flavors! and Yes, we have the good ice!

Cotton Candy Buzz

$5.25+

Blue Raspberry and White Chocolate w Blue Raz Sweet Cream Cold Foam

Ocean Buzz

$5.25+

Blue Raspberry, Lime, Lemon and Coconut

Peaches & Cream Buzz

$5.25+

Need we say more...

Star*Burst Energy Buzz

$5.25+

Strawberry, Watermelon, Lime

Strawberries N Cream Buzz

$5.25+

Just like the title!

Sunrise Buzz

$5.25+

Passion Fruit, Peach W/ Strawberry Float

Sunset Buzz

$5.25+

Peach, Vanilla, White Chocolate w/ Pomegranate Float

Special Bees -Teas

Triple P'S

$3.00+

Peach, Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Strawberry

Mexi

$3.00+

Cranberry, Pomegranate and Raspberry

Texas Tea

$3.00+

Good Ole Texas Sweet Tea

Black Pom Pom

$3.00+

Blackberry and Pomegranate

Special Bees - Beesmilk

Our Beesmilk is like a milkshake but only better! Its caffeine free and can be enjoyed by all!

Cookies N Cream

$5.50+

Strawberries N Cream

$5.50+

Pina Colada

$5.50+

Triple C

$5.50+

Coconut, Caramel and Chocolate

S'mores

$5.50+

S'mores just as you imagine it!

Lavender Blast

$5.50+

Kids

Kids Apple Juice

$3.50

Kids Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Soda

$3.50

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Not Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Not Hot Steamer

$3.25

Kids Not Hot Cider

$3.25

Kids Smoothie

$4.00

Kids Beesmilk

$4.00

Retail

Special Edition Roasted Beeanery Tumblers

Roasted Beeanery Cold Tumbler

$24.99

Roasted Beeanery Hot Tumbler

$24.99
Roasted Beeanery Gold

$35.00
Roasted Beeanery Glass / Bamboo

$45.00

Coffee Beans

Guatemalan - Cement City Roasters - Light Roast

$18.00

Sumatra - Big Bend Coffee Roasters - Dark Roast

$18.00

Big Blend of Texas - Big Bend Coffee Roasters

$18.00

Sumatra K-cup 10 count- Big Bend Coffee Roasters

$10.00

Holiday Tumblers

Aztec Tumbler

$35.00

Yellow Daisy

$35.00

Pink Hearts

$35.00

Rose Tumbler

$35.00

Large White Light Up

$65.00

Small White Light Up

$55.00

Boozy Bees

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Hibiscus Mule

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Creamy Martini

$16.00

Boozy Beesmilk

$14.00

Bee-Irish Beesmilk

$14.00

Boozy Soda

$11.00

Beehive Mojito

$14.00

Bee-r

$5.00

Bee Winey

$9.00

More Boozy

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Joe2Go

Joe2Go Hot

Joe2Go Hot Light Roast

$18.00

Joe2Go Hot Dark Roast

$18.00

Joe2Go Hot Mocha

$39.00

Joe2Go Hot Breve

$39.00

Joe2Go Hot Latte

$39.00

Joe2Go Hot Chocolate

$27.00

Joe2Go Iced

Joe2Go Iced Cold Brew

$45.00

Joe2Go Iced Mocha

$55.00

Joe2Go Iced Breve

$55.00

Joe2Go Iced Latte

$55.00

Joe2Go Iced Americano

$28.00

Joe2Go Iced Tea

$18.00

Catering Container Hot

Catering Container Hot Chocolate

$125.00

Catering Container Hot Light Roast

$125.00

Catering Container Hot Dark Roast

$125.00

Catering Container 1/2 Hot Chocolate

$62.50

Catering Container 1/2 Light Roast

$62.50

Catering Container 1/2 Dark Roast

$62.50