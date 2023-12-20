Roasted Rooster
Food
Waffle
- Original Country Waffle$4.00
Our Original Country Waffle, served with maple syrup and powdered sugar
- Blueberry$6.00
Country waffle with fresh & cooked blueberries, blueberry syrup & powdered sugar
- Strawberry$6.00
Country waffle with fresh and cooked strawberries, strawberry syrup & powdered sugar
- Peanut Butter Cup$6.00
Country waffle with chocolate & peanut butter syrup and chocolate & peanut butter chips
- Pecan Caramel Apple$8.00
Country waffle with cinnamon stewed apples, candied pecans, caramel sauce & powdered sugar
- Sprinkle Party$6.00
Sprinkle Waffle served with strawberry syrup, sprinkles, & powdered sugar
- Green Chile Cheese$7.00
Green Chile Cheese Waffle served with a spicy avocado cilantro crema
- Farmy Parmy Pesto$6.00
Pesto Waffle served with marinara sauce
- Gluten Free Waffle$6.00
Gluten Free Waffle served with cinnamon butter and your choice of syrup
- HALF Original Country$2.50
- HALF Blueberry$3.50
- HALF Strawberry$3.50
- HALF Peanut Butter$3.50
- HALF Apple Pecan$4.50
- HALF Sprinkle Party$3.50
- HALF Green Chile Cheese$4.00
- HALF Farmy Parmy$3.50
- SAMPLER WAFFLE$6.00
Rooster Waffle Slider
- Hazel Berry$7.00
2 mini country waffles with hazelnut spread, fresh strawberries, strawberry syrup & powdered sugar
- Baked Chicken Parm$7.00
2 mini pesto waffles with baked chicken, marinara sauce & melted cheese
- Baked Chicken Club$8.50
2 mini Green Chile Cheese waffles with baked chicken, crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, pickles, melted cheese, and spicy avocado cilantro crema
- Baked Chicken and Waffles$8.00
Country waffle with breaded baked chicken, crisp bacon, PB syrup, maple syrup, and hot sauce
- Ca-Razy Caprese$6.00
2 mini pesto waffles with tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella & balsamic vinegar reduction.
- BLT$6.50
2 mini Green Chile Cheese waffles, loaded with crisp bacon, fresh shredded lettuce & tomato
- Backyard BBQ Brisket$9.00
Cornbread waffle loaded with smoked brisket, pickles & Backyard BBQ sauce
- El Rooster Rojo$8.00
Cornbread waffle piled high with shredded red chile pork, avocado, lettuce, & melted cheese
Dessert
- 2 Scoop Waffle$6.00
Bubble waffle filled with 2 scoops of ice cream & your choice of syrup
- 3 Scoop Waffle$7.00
Bubble waffle filled with 3 scoops of ice cream & your choice of syrup
- Turtle Road$8.00
Bubble Waffle filled with 2 scoops of praline pecan ice cream & topped with chocolate & caramel sauce
- Ice Cream Scoop$4.00
Single Scoop of your favorite ice cream
- 2 Ice Cream Scoop$6.00
2 scoops of your choice of your favorite ice cream
- Fruit Basket$7.00
bubble waffle, fruit & yogurt
Drinks
Tea
- Raja (Chai Tea)$4.00
Chai tea blend, your choice of milk, topped with cinnamon
- Green Tea$3.00
Looseleaf green tea steeped in warm water, served hot or over ice with your choice of sweetener.
- Herbal Tea$3.00
Looseleaf herbal tea steeped in warm water, served hot with your choice of sweetener.
- Black Tea$3.00
Looseleaf black tea steeped in warm water, served hot or over ice with your choice of sweetener
- Dominique (Strawberry Tea)$3.50
- Lakenvelder (Lavender Tea)$3.50
- Rosecomb (Cherry Tea)$3.50
- Jito (Dragon Fruit Tea)$3.50
- Kiwi (Kiwi Tea)$3.50
- Roadrunner (Cherry Lime Tea)$3.50
Rooster Frescas
- Cochin (Mango Fresca)$6.00
Agua de mango combined with fresh lemonade, served over ice, rimmed with optional chamoy and NM red chile salt.
- Redcap (Watermelon Fresca)$6.00
Agua de sandia (watermelon) combined with fresh limeade, served over ice, rimmed with optional chamoy and NM red chile salt.
- Pita Pinta (Cucumber Fresca)$6.00
Agua de pepino (cucumber) combined with fresh limeade, served over ice, rimmed with optional chamoy and NM red chile salt.
- Sebright (Citrus Fresca)$6.00
pomegranate, green tea, and lemonade
- Grammy's Jammy Juice$7.00
Apple, ginger, turmeric, and honey combined with fresh lemonade.
Coffee
- Ameraucana (Americano)$3.00
Roosterspresso, hot water
- Buttercup (Butter Pecan Latte)$6.50
Rooster Brew, your choice of milk, pecan syrup, cinnamon dolce, caramel, topped with whipped cream and praline pecans.
- Catamala (Horchatalatte)$6.00
Cold Brew Coffee and Horchata combined served over ice.
- Cubalaya (Mocha)$5.00
Rooster Brew, chocolate syrup, your choice of milk, topped with whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles
- Silkie Espresso$3.00+
espresso
- Frizzle (Pistachio Latte)$6.00
Rooster Brew, your choice of milk, pistachio sauce, and topped with whipped cream, and crushed pistachios.
- Naked Neck (Black Coffee)$3.00
Rooster Brew Drip Coffee
- Phoenix (Cappucinno)$4.00
cappuccino
- Serama Mama (Caramel Macchiato)$5.50
Caramel vanilla latte made with your choice of milk
- Shamo (Flat White)$4.00
Roosterspresso, steamed milk
- Vanilla Leghorn (Vanilla Latte)$5.00
Rooster Brew, your choice of milk, and vanilla syrup
- Regular Leghorn$5.00
- Rooster Brew (Cold Brew)$3.00