Roasters - Georgia
Espresso / Coffee Menu
COD
- 10oz COD$0.92
- In house Mug COD 8oz
In House 2 refills$2.60
- Short COD$2.30
- Tall COD$2.60
- Grande COD$2.95
- Roasters Mug COD Refill$0.92
- Yeti COD$4.20
- Short JBM COD$2.95
- Tall JBM COD$3.45
- Grande JBM COD$4.45
- JoeToGo COD 96oz$20.00
- 5Gal COD
Includes Cups, Cream and Sugar$85.00
- JoeToGo JBM COD 96oz$27.00
- Yeti JBM COD$6.15
Latte
Mocha
- 10oz Mocha (Hot Only)
Mocha w/1esp$4.00
- Short Mocha
Mocha w/1esp$4.35
- Tall Mocha$4.95
- Grande Mocha$5.05
- Guad 24oz Ice Mocha
24 Iced Mocah w/4esp$5.85
- Tall Roasters Mug Mocha
16oz Roasters mug discount$4.70
- Grande Roasters Mug Mocha
20oz Roasters mug discount$5.25
- 30oz Roasters Mug Mocha
30oz Mocha w/4esp$5.95
- Yeti 32 oz Mocha
Mocha w/4esp$6.70
- JoeToGo Mocha 96oz
20min prep time - includes cups and condiments$33.00
White Mocha
- 10oz Wht Mocha (Hot Only)$4.30
- Short White Mocha$4.85
- Tall White Mocha$5.10
- Grande White Mocha$5.50
- Guad Ice Wht Mocha$6.25
- Tall Roasters Mug Wht Mocha$5.10
- Roasters Grande Mug Wht Mocha$5.55
- 30oz Roasters Mug Mocha$6.20
- Yeti 32oz Wht Choc Mocha$6.05
- JoeToGo Wht Choc Mocha 96oz
20min prep time - includes cups and condiments$38.00
Breve
- 10oz Breve (Hot Only)
Latte made with half & half$4.25
- Short Breve
Latte made with half & half$4.65
- Tall Breve$4.85
- Grande Breve$5.45
- Tall Roasters Mug Breve
Roasters Mug Discount$4.75
- Roasters Grande Mug Breve
Roasters Mug Discount$5.35
- 30oz Roasters Mug Breve
Latte made with half & half$6.25
- Guad Ice Breve
24oz Iced Breve$6.15
- Yeti 32oz Breve
Latte made with half & half$6.75
Cold Brew
Poor Mans
- 12oz Sh Poor Man
Cold Brew with White Choc & Cream$4.20
- 16oz Tall Poor Man
Cold Brew with White Choc & Cream$4.55
- 12oz Short Hot Poor Man
COD White Choc & Steamed Milk$3.50
- 16oz Tall Hot Poor Man
COD White Choc & Steamed Milk$3.80
- 20oz Grande Hot Poor Man
COD White Choc & Steamed Milk$4.25
- 20oz Grande Poor Man
Cold Brew with White Choc & Cream$4.95
- 24oz Guad Poor Man
Cold Brew with White Choc & Cream$5.15
- 30oz Iced Poor Man$5.60
- 30oz Hot Poor Man
COD White Choc & Steamed Milk$4.70
- Yeti Hot Poor Man
COD White Choc & Steamed Milk$5.50
- Yeti Iced Poor Man$6.60
Cappuccino
- 10oz Cappuccino (Hot Only)
Capp 1/3 Steamed & 2/3 Froth Milk$3.55
- Short Capp
Capp 1/3 Steamed & 2/3 Froth Milk$3.95
- Tall Cap$4.20
- Grande Capp$4.30
- Roasters Mug Tall Capp
Capp 1/3 Steamed & 2/3 Froth Milk$4.05
- Roasters 30oz Mug Capp
Capp 1/3 Steamed & 2/3 Froth Milk$5.40
- Grande Roasters Mug Cap
Roasters Mug Discount$4.40
- Yeti 32oz Capp$6.15
Americano
Cafe Au lait
Headbanger
Coldbrew HeadBanger
Caramel Macchiato
Vermont
Non Espresso
Hot Chocolate
- Kid 10oz Hot Chocolate$2.65
- Short Hot Chocolate$3.30
- Tall Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Roasters Mug Hot Choc$3.40
- Grande Hot Choc$4.15
- Kid 10oz Hot Wht Choc$2.95
- Short Hot Wht Choc$3.65
- Tall Hot Wht Choc$4.00
- Grande Hot Wht Choc$4.50
- Roasters 20oz Mug Hot Choc$3.85
- JoeToGo Hot Choc 96oz
20 min prep time - includes 10/10oz cups$33.00
- JoeToGo Hot Wht Choc 96oz
20 min prep time - includes 10/10oz cups$33.00
- 5 Gallon Hot Chocolate$95.00
Tea/Lemonade
- Hot Tea$2.80
- Iced Tea
Republic Black Ice Tea$3.30
- Green Iced Tea
Republic Peoples Grn Ice Tea$3.30
- Roasters Teaser$3.30
- London Fog$3.95
- Guad Iced London Fog
24oz Iced$4.85
- Lemonade 12oz$2.55
- Lemonade 24oz$3.45
- Roasters OJ
Aranciata, Vanilla and Cream$3.20
- Roasters Dreamsicle
Aranciata, Vanilla and Sweet Cold Foam$3.95
Steamer
Italian Soda
- Short Cream Soda
Includes one flavor$2.60
- Tall Cream Soda
Includes one flavor$2.90
- Grande Cream Soda
Includes one flavor$3.20
- Guad Cream Soda
Includes one flavor$3.50
- Short Italian Soda
Includes one flavor$2.60
- Tall Italian Soda
Includes one flavor$2.90
- Grande Italian Soda
Includes one flavor$3.20
- Guad Italian Soda
Includes one flavor$3.50
Chai
- 10oz Chai
Chai steamed with milk or any of our alternatives$2.65
- Short Chai
Chai steamed with milk or any of our alternatives$4.10
- Tall Chai
Chai steamed with milk or any of our alternatives$4.70
- Grande Chai
Chai steamed with milk or any of our alternatives$5.15
- 24oz Iced Chai$5.60
- Tall Mug Chai
Chai steamed with milk or any of our alternatives$4.20
- Roasters 30oz Mug Chai
Chai steamed with milk or any of our alternatives$4.50
- Yeti Chai
Chai steamed with milk or any of our alternatives$6.60
Matcha
Cider
Puppacino/Ice Water
Frappes and Smoothies
Chocolate Decadence
Extreme Toffee
Matcha Frappe
Vanilla Express
Caramel Frappe
White Symphony
Strawberry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Retail/Food/Drinks
Breakfast/Pastry/Baked Goods
Retail Drinks
Retail Apparel
Logo Mugs
Bulk Coffee
House Coffee
- Espresso Blend
Roasters Espresso Blend 12oz bag$15.50
- 5lb Espresso Blend
Ony available at Georgia$103.00
- Holly Jolly Blend
Seasonal Holiday Blend 12oz bag$18.50
- Black&Tan Blend
Customer inspired blend 12oz bag$16.50
- 5lb Black&Tan
Only available at Georgia$110.00
- 100% Jamaican Blue Mountain
100% JBM 12oz bag$60.00
East Africa Coffee
Central/South America
Indonesia
