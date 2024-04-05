ROCCO'S 2312 2nd Avenue
SLICES (take out)
- Cheese Slice$6.25
Mozzarella, marinara sauce base.
- Pepperoni Slice$7.45
Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara sauce base.
- Veggie Slice$7.75
RED BELL PEPPER, WHITE ONION, ARTICHOKE, CAULIFLOWER, BLACK OLIVE, MOZZARELLA, BASIL PESTO BASE.
- Meat Slice$7.95
Chicken, White Onion, Anaheim Pepper, Mozzarella, Chipotle-Tomato Sauce Base.
SIDES (take out)
SPECIALTY PIZZAS (take out)
- Half & Half House$56.00
Chose 2 half pizzas
- Half House & Half Build$56.00
1 half house pizza and 1 half build your own
- Half Build & Half Build$56.00
- Cheese$24.00+
Mozzarella, marinara sauce base.
- Pepperoni$28.00+
Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara sauce base.
- Banh Mi Pizza$36.00+
Pulled pork or Portobello Mushroom, mozzarella, onion, jalapenos, sriracha, hoison, cilantro, cucumber. Garlic olive oil base.
- BBQ$36.00+
Chicken or Pork, mozzarella, bacon, onion, Gorgonzola, bbq sauce. Finished with house ranch.
- Chicken Pesto$34.00+
Pesto chicken, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes. garlic infused olive oil base.
- Chilango$34.00+
Pulled pork, onion, purple cabbage, topped with fresh cilantro, mozzarella, tomatillo & jalapeno sauce base.
- Classic Sausage$34.00+
Sausage, button mushrooms, onion, mama's lil pepper, mozzarella, red sauce.
- Cousin Margaret$30.00+
Fresh Mozzarella, barrel aged sherry & fig vinegar, topped with fresh basil, red sauce.
- DILLicious$32.00+
Sausage, ricotta, yellow onion, mozzarella, fresh dill on a garlic rub base.
- FUN-GUY$32.00+
Portobello & button mozzarella, pecorino, mozzarella, truffle oil, garlic olive oil base.
- Jalapeño Face$34.00+
Bacon or Pineapple, jalapeno, bacon, cream cheese, mozzarella, bread crumb finish, garlic infused olive oil base.
- Lasagna$32.00+
Sausage or Portobello Mushroom, ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, marinara sauce base.
- Loaded Potato$34.00+
Potatoes, mozzarella, bacon, cheddar, green onions & a ranch dressing base.
- Pear & Arugula$34.00+
D' Anjou pear, Gorgonzola, arugula, mozzarella, no sauce.
- Stacey & Tina's Night Out$34.00+
Meatball meat, banana peppers, pecorino, dollops of marinara, fresh basil, mozzarella, garlic olive oil base.
- Three Little Pigs$34.00+
Salami, pepperoni, house made sausage, mozzarella, marinara sauce base.
- Tikka - Tikka$34.00+
Curry yogurt marinated chicken or potato, red bell pepper, onions, curry yogurt, mozzarella, curry- yogurt base sauce. house made mint chutney (chutney contains yogurt).
- Veggie Box$34.00+
Red bell pepper, anaheim peppers, kalamata olives, yellow onion, artichoke hearts, feta, mozzarella, garlic olive oil base.
- White Sausage$30.00+
BUILD YOUR PIZZA (take out)
APPETIZERS (take out)
- Herb Focaccia. Vg$9.00
House bread, garlic & herbs infused olive oil, marinara sauce. (Vegan)
- Cheesy Focaccia$14.00
House bread, garlic & herbs infused olive oil, mozzarella, marinara sauce. (Vegetarian)
- Stuffed Cheese Bread$16.00+
Mozzarella, marinara sauce. (Vegetarian)
- Deluxe Cheese Bread$19.00+
Mozzarella, bacon, marinara sauce.
- Meatballs "gluten Free"$20.00
House made Washington Grass-Fed beef in marinara sauce with mozzarella & pecorino cheeses. Served with house bread.
- Pork Belly Brussel Sprouts$20.00
Oven roasted, house seasoned, pork belly. Served with house bread.
- Brussel Sprouts. Vegan$14.00
Oven roasted, house seasoned. Served with house bread. (vegetarian and can be make Vegan)
- Caprese Salad$18.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, barrel aged fig balsamic vinegar.
- Olives Mix. Vg$9.00
House confit olive blend. (Vegan)
- Pickled Vegetables. Vg$9.00
House pickled vegetables. (Vegan)
- Roasted Beets.$16.00
Roasted beet, goat cheese, pistachio, olive oil, barrel aged fig balsamic vinegar. (vegetarian and can be make Vegan)
- Tomato Bisque$12.00
SALADS (take out)
- Greek Salad$15.00+
Romaine, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olive, feta cheese, cherry tomato, Greek dressing, pepperoncini. (vegetarian and can be make Vegan)
- Caesar Salad$15.00+
Lettuce, crouton, asiago, caesar dressing (not vegetarian)
- Arugula Salad$15.00+
Arugula, pear, pistachio, goat cheese date dressing. (vegetarian and can be make Vegan)