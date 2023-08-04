Rocco's Italian Cafe - Richardson 908 Audelia Rd #500
Pizza
Meat Lovers
Ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage, and ground beef.
4 Cheese
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, fresh tomato's and fresh basil.
Margarita
Roma tomato's, fresh basil olive oil, balsamic glaze and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Pepperoni
Rocco's Special
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and jalapenos.
Veggie
Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, red peppers, sesame seeds.
BBQ Chicken
Alfredo sauce chicken red onions jalapenos peppers, BBQ sauce and Italian parsley.
Cheese
Food
Appetizers
Garlic Bread Sticks
Garlic Bread Sticks is served with Marinara Sauce.
Garlic Rolls
Garlic Rolls is served with Marinara Sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Calamari
Tender calamari seasoned with salt and pepper, lightly fried. Served with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Lightly fried mushrooms seasoned with salt and pepper. Served with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce.
Fried Pickles
Tangy pickles dipped in our special batter and fried to perfection. Served with a side of Ranch dressing
Cheesy Pepperoni Rolls
Freshly Baked rolls covered in cheese and spicy pepperoni
Homemade Meatballs
Three large homemade Italian meatballs, served with Rocco's marinara sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Bruschetta
6 Pc Wings
10 Pc Wings
Mac & Cheese Balls
Hot Subs
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken with roman lettuce croutons parmesan cheese and ceasar dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed lettuce , black olives feta cheese, pepperoncini tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions and carrots
Martha's Salad
Mixed lettuce, black olives, cucumbers ham, mixed cheeses, purple onions, ranch dressing and grilled chicken.
Chef Salad
Ham, bacon bits, turkey, provolone cheese, mixed lettuce, eggs, onions, tomatoes,
Rocco's
Spinach, purple onions, tomatoes, carrots, eggs, chicken mixed cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing.
Tossed Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomato, carrots and cucumbers
Pastas
Baked Lasagna
Layered with beef, and Italian cheeses.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh eggplant parmesan layered with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, and Rocco's marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti pasta.
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast seasoned with Italian breadcrumbs, topped with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pasta
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Classic homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and fettuccine pasta.
Cheese Ravioli with Meatball
Classic Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Cheese Ravioli w Chicken
Chicken Spinach & Cheese Lasagna
Grilled chicken layers of Italian cheese with sautéed spinach and garlic white wine sauce.
Spaghetti Meatball Parmesan
Homemade beef meatballs with marinated tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese parmesan. Served with spaghetti in garlic oil.
Baked Ziti
Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti & Rocco's Marinara
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Grilled chicken, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions in a garlic pesto sauce over a bed of fettuccine pasta.
Rocco's Pasta
Grilled chicken served with Italian sausage, bell peppers, and red onions with creamy garlic pink sauce.
Vodka Chicken Pasta
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms with sundried tomato's, fresh spinach and creamy tomato vodka sauce. And served with linguine pasta sauce.
Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs
Entrees
Balsamic Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken drizzled with balsamic glaze with sautéed vegetables. Served over pasta with garlic and olive oil.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, mushrooms in marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Garlic lemon white wine sauce with capers.
Chicken Primavera
Grilled chicken, Assorted seasonal veggies in white creamy sauce.
Daily Special
Loboster Ravioli
Lobster raviolis with vegetables and garnished with shrimp .
Honey Glazed Salmon
Pasta al Angelo
Grilled chicken, sautéed mushroom, sundried tomato's with garlic wine alfredo sauce with linguini.
Rocco's Trio
Beef lasagna, cheese ravioli and one homemade meatball.
Salmon Caprese
Pan seared salmon smothered in a balsamic glaze and served with vegetables.
Shrimp al Diablo
Shrimp sautéed over garlic, spicy red pepper and basil wine sauce over linguini garlic parmesan pasta
Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
Freshly prepared fettuccine pasta with shrimp swirled in creamy sauce.
Shrimp Scampi
Lemon butter sauce served over linguini pasta.
Tuscan Salmon
Crispy and flaky salmon smoothened in a creamy garlic olive oil with sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach served on a bed of spaghetti pasta.
Calzones
Meat Lovers Calzone
Ricotta cheese, peperoni, sausage, ground beef, and ham. With a side of Rocco's marinara sauce.
4 Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese. With a side of Rocco's homemade sauce.
Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, and black olives. With a side of Rocco's marinara sauce.
Rocco's Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and onions. Served with a side of Rocco's marinara sauce.
BYO Calzone
Sides
Mac n Cheese
Sautéed Veggies
Broccoli and seasonal vegetables sautéed with extra virgin olive oil.
French Fries
Fresh, finely sliced potato chips coated with BBQ seasoning.
Salmon
Homemade Potato Chips
Side Salad
Chicken
Shrimp
One Jumbo Shrimp