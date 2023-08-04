Pizza

Meat Lovers

$12.99+

Ham, pepperoni and Italian sausage, and ground beef.

4 Cheese

$12.99+

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, fresh tomato's and fresh basil.

Margarita

$12.99+

Roma tomato's, fresh basil olive oil, balsamic glaze and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

$12.99+

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Pepperoni

$12.99+

Rocco's Special

$12.99+

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and jalapenos.

Veggie

$12.99+

Hawaiian

$12.99+

Ham, pineapple, red peppers, sesame seeds.

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

Alfredo sauce chicken red onions jalapenos peppers, BBQ sauce and Italian parsley.

Cheese

$9.99+

Food

Appetizers

Garlic Bread Sticks

$9.99

Garlic Bread Sticks is served with Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Rolls

$5.99

Garlic Rolls is served with Marinara Sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tender calamari seasoned with salt and pepper, lightly fried. Served with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Lightly fried mushrooms seasoned with salt and pepper. Served with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Tangy pickles dipped in our special batter and fried to perfection. Served with a side of Ranch dressing

Cheesy Pepperoni Rolls

$5.99

Freshly Baked rolls covered in cheese and spicy pepperoni

Homemade Meatballs

$7.99

Three large homemade Italian meatballs, served with Rocco's marinara sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Bruschetta

$8.99

6 Pc Wings

$10.99

10 Pc Wings

$14.99

Mac & Cheese Balls

$7.99

Hot Subs

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Side of homemade potato chips.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Philly Steak Sub

$11.99

Side of homemade potato chips.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Side of homemade potato chips.

Sausage and Peppers Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Side of homemade potato chips.

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken with roman lettuce croutons parmesan cheese and ceasar dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mixed lettuce , black olives feta cheese, pepperoncini tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onions and carrots

Martha's Salad

$12.99

Mixed lettuce, black olives, cucumbers ham, mixed cheeses, purple onions, ranch dressing and grilled chicken.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Ham, bacon bits, turkey, provolone cheese, mixed lettuce, eggs, onions, tomatoes,

Rocco's

$12.99

Spinach, purple onions, tomatoes, carrots, eggs, chicken mixed cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing.

Tossed Salad

$11.99

Mixed lettuce, tomato, carrots and cucumbers

Pastas

Baked Lasagna

$13.99

Layered with beef, and Italian cheeses.

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Fresh eggplant parmesan layered with fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, and Rocco's marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti pasta.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Tender chicken breast seasoned with Italian breadcrumbs, topped with Rocco's homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella. Served with spaghetti pasta

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Classic homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and fettuccine pasta.

Cheese Ravioli with Meatball

$13.99

Classic Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli w Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Spinach & Cheese Lasagna

$13.99

Grilled chicken layers of Italian cheese with sautéed spinach and garlic white wine sauce.

Spaghetti Meatball Parmesan

$13.99

Homemade beef meatballs with marinated tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese parmesan. Served with spaghetti in garlic oil.

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Spaghetti & Rocco's Marinara

$10.99

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Italian sausage, bell peppers, red onions in a garlic pesto sauce over a bed of fettuccine pasta.

Rocco's Pasta

$14.99

Grilled chicken served with Italian sausage, bell peppers, and red onions with creamy garlic pink sauce.

Vodka Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms with sundried tomato's, fresh spinach and creamy tomato vodka sauce. And served with linguine pasta sauce.

Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.99

Entrees

Balsamic Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken drizzled with balsamic glaze with sautéed vegetables. Served over pasta with garlic and olive oil.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Chicken breast, mushrooms in marsala wine sauce. Served with spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$14.99

Garlic lemon white wine sauce with capers.

Chicken Primavera

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Assorted seasonal veggies in white creamy sauce.

Daily Special

$9.99

Loboster Ravioli

$18.99

Lobster raviolis with vegetables and garnished with shrimp .

Honey Glazed Salmon

$24.99

Pasta al Angelo

$14.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushroom, sundried tomato's with garlic wine alfredo sauce with linguini.

Rocco's Trio

$13.99

Beef lasagna, cheese ravioli and one homemade meatball.

Salmon Caprese

$20.99

Pan seared salmon smothered in a balsamic glaze and served with vegetables.

Shrimp al Diablo

$18.99

Shrimp sautéed over garlic, spicy red pepper and basil wine sauce over linguini garlic parmesan pasta

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Freshly prepared fettuccine pasta with shrimp swirled in creamy sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

Lemon butter sauce served over linguini pasta.

Tuscan Salmon

$20.99

Crispy and flaky salmon smoothened in a creamy garlic olive oil with sun dried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach served on a bed of spaghetti pasta.

Calzones

Meat Lovers Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta cheese, peperoni, sausage, ground beef, and ham. With a side of Rocco's marinara sauce.

4 Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese. With a side of Rocco's homemade sauce.

Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, onions, and black olives. With a side of Rocco's marinara sauce.

Rocco's Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and onions. Served with a side of Rocco's marinara sauce.

BYO Calzone

$11.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$7.99

Brownie

$6.99

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$7.99

Sautéed Veggies

$5.99

Broccoli and seasonal vegetables sautéed with extra virgin olive oil.

French Fries

$4.99

Fresh, finely sliced potato chips coated with BBQ seasoning.

Salmon

$9.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Chicken

$3.99

Shrimp

$1.99

One Jumbo Shrimp

Side of Rolls (2)

$1.00

Side 2 Meatballs

$3.99

Side Pasta

$4.99

Side Italian Sausage

$3.99

Side Anchovies

$3.99

Side Topping

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti w. Marinara

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti w. Meatball

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti w. Meat Sauce

$8.99

Kids Alfredo

$6.99

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tender w. Fries

$8.99

Side Sauce

Side Alfredo (4oz)

$2.99

Side Garlic Butter (4oz)

$1.99

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.99+

Side Lemon Butter (16oz)

$5.99

Side Marsala Wine (16oz)

$5.99

Side Meat Sauce (16oz)

$5.99

Side Pink Sauce (16oz)

$5.99

Side Vodka Sauce (16oz)

$5.99

Side Diablo (16oz)

$5.99

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50+

Side Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.50+

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50+

Side Cesar

$0.50+

Side Greek

$0.50+

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Side House

$0.50+

Side Italian

$0.50+

Side Ranch

$0.50+

Beverages

NA Bev

16 oz

$2.99

2 Liter

$4.99