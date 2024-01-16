Rocco’s Pizza - Corinth 119 Main St
Calzone & Strombolis slices
Calzones, Strombolis & Pizza Rolls
- Calzone$7.99
- Stromboli$7.99
- Pizza Roll$6.99
- The Works
stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives and mozzarella$10.99
- House Special
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni and green peppers$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken
blue cheese and crispy chicken in mild sauce$10.99
- BBQ Chicken
crispy BBQ chicken and red onions$10.99
Slice
12" Pizzas
- 12" Create Your Own Pizza$9.50
- 12" Blue Cheese Pizza
A blue cheese dressing base topped with Tomato, mushroom, bacon.$16.30
- 12" Chicken Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with tomato,onion, bacon,and crispy chicken$16.30
- 12" White Vegetable Pizza
Fresh Garlic base with tomato, broccoli, and red onion$16.30
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, pickles,ketchup, mustard, american and mozzarella$16.30
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base with crispy BBQ chicken and red onion$16.30
- 12" Chicken Wing Pizza
Blue cheese base with crispy chicken tossed in mild sauce$16.30
- 12" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
crispy chicken, broccoli garlic and teriyaki sauce$16.30
- 12" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Sausage$16.30
- 12" Rocco's Works
Pepperoni,Sausage,Onion, Green Peppers,Mushrooms and Black Olives$16.30
- 12" Gluten Free$9.50
14" Pizzas
- 14" Create Your Own Pizza$10.99
- 14" Blue Cheese Pizza
A blue cheese dressing base topped with Tomato, mushroom, bacon.$18.99
- 14" Chicken Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with tomato,onion, bacon,and crispy chicken$18.99
- 14" White Vegetable Pizza
Fresh Garlic base with tomato, broccoli, and red onion$18.99
18" Pizzas
- 18" Create Your Own Pizza$13.49
- 18" Blue Cheese Pizza
A blue cheese dressing base topped with Tomato, mushroom, bacon.$22.29
- 18" Chicken Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with tomato,onion, bacon,and crispy chicken$22.29
- 18" White Vegetable Pizza
Fresh Garlic base with tomato, broccoli, and red onion$22.29
- 18" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, pickles,ketchup, mustard, american and mozzarella$22.29
- 18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base with crispy BBQ chicken and red onion$22.29
- 18" Chicken Wing Pizza
Blue cheese base with crispy chicken tossed in mild sauce$22.29
- 18" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
crispy chicken, broccoli garlic and teriyaki sauce$22.29
- 18" Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Sausage$22.29
- 18" Rocco's Works
Pepperoni,Sausage,Onion, Green Peppers,Mushrooms and Black Olives$22.29
Sicilians
24 Cut Sicilian Pizzas
- 24 Cut Sicilian Create Your Own Pizza$23.99OUT OF STOCK
- 24 Cut Sicilian Blue Cheese Pizza
A blue cheese dressing base topped with Tomato, mushroom, bacon.$33.95
- 24 Cut Chicken Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with tomato,onion, bacon,and crispy chicken$33.95
- 24 Cut Sicilian White Vegetable Pizza
Fresh Garlic base with tomato, broccoli, and red onion$33.95
- 24 Cut Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, pickles,ketchup, mustard, american and mozzarella$33.95OUT OF STOCK
- 24 Cut Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base with crispy BBQ chicken and red onion$33.95
- 24 Cut Sicilian Chicken Wing Pizza
Blue cheese base with crispy chicken tossed in mild sauce$33.95
- 24 Cut Sicilian Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
crispy chicken, broccoli garlic and teriyaki sauce$33.95
- 24 Cut Sicilian Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Sausage$33.95
- 24 Cut Sicilian Rocco's Works
Pepperoni,Sausage,Onion, Green Peppers,Mushrooms and Black Olives$33.95
16 Cut Sicilian Pizzas
- 16 Cut Sicilian Create Your Own Pizza$15.99
- 16 Cut Sicilian Blue Cheese Pizza
A blue cheese dressing base topped with Tomato, mushroom, bacon.$23.95
- 16 Cut Chicken Ranch Pizza
A ranch dressing base topped with tomato,onion, bacon,and crispy chicken$23.95
- 16 Cut Sicilian White Vegetable Pizza
Fresh Garlic base with tomato, broccoli, and red onion$23.95
- 16 Cut Sicilian Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, pickles,ketchup, mustard, american and mozzarella$23.95OUT OF STOCK
- 16 Cut Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base with crispy BBQ chicken and red onion$23.95
- 16 Cut Sicilian Chicken Wing Pizza
Blue cheese base with crispy chicken tossed in mild sauce$23.95
- 16 Cut Sicilian Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
crispy chicken, broccoli garlic and teriyaki sauce$23.95
- 16 Cut Sicilian Meatlovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon and Sausage$23.95
- 16 Cut Sicilian Rocco's Works
Pepperoni,Sausage,Onion, Green Peppers,Mushrooms and Black Olives$23.95
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$13.95
- Boneless Wings$10.25
- Chicken Fingers$7.99
- Pretzels With Cheese$8.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
- French Fries$3.25
- Jalapeno Poppers$6.95
- Home Made Fries$3.25
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$5.99
- Fried Pickles$8.95
- Garlic Bread$4.95
- Garlic Bread With Cheese$5.95
- Breadsticks$4.95
- Breadsticks With cheese$5.95
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Mozzerella Sticks$7.99
- Soup Du Jour$5.95
- Dinner Bread$1.00
- Large Fry$5.95
- Garlic Knots$4.00
- Extra Sides
- cannoli$4.95
Drinks
20oz Sodas
2 liter Soda
Subs, wraps & sandwich's
Hot Subs & Wraps
- Philly Steak$9.99
- Steak Works
Mushrooms, onions,green peppers, sauce and Mozzarella$9.99
- House Steak
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Mozzarella and mayo$9.99
- Chicken Parmesan$9.99
- Meatball Parmesan$9.99
- Sausage Parmesan Works
Onions, green peppers, sauce and mozzarella$9.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$9.99
- Eggplant parm$9.99
- Veal Parm$11.99
- Sausage Parmesan$9.99
Cold sub's & wraps
Sandwiches
- Roast Beef Melt
Sauteed mushrooms and onions with grilled roast beef and swiss cheese$12.95
- Honey BBQ Melt
Crispy chicken smothered in honey BBQ sauce with bacon and cheddar cheese$12.95
- Rocco's Club
Your choice of ham, roast beef, or turkey with bacon lettuce, tomato, and mayo$12.95
- Grilled Cheese
Just a classic grilled cheese with american cheese$9.95
- Tuna Melt
Fresh made tuna salad grilled with american cheese$12.95
Entrée
Entrees
- Pasta Marinara
Pasta smothered in our homemade sauce and aged parmesan$14.99
- Ravioli
Our Ravioli are filled with a blend of italian cheese and baked in marinara,topped with mozzarella$13.99
- Meatball Marinara
Homemade meatballs over pasta topped with marinara and aged parmesan$16.99
- Sausage Marinara
Sweet italian sausage over pasta topped with marinara and aged parmesan$16.99
- Italian Meatlover
Sweet italian sausage, meatballs over pasta topped with burgundy meat sauce and aged parmesan$16.99
- Burgundy Meatsauce
Our meat sauce is ground beef cooked in burghundy wine,and marinara served over pasta and finished with aged parmesan$16.99
- Veal Marsala
Hand breaded veal with mushrooms and garlic in a marsala wine reduction over pasta$19.99
- Chicken Marsala
Fresh grilled chicken with mushrooms and garlic in a marsala wine reduction over pasta$18.99
- White Clam Sauce
Chopped clams with fresh garlic, white wine and herbs tossed with pasta$18.99
- Red Clam Sauce
chopped clams with fresh garlic, tomatos, white wine and a splash of marinara with pasta$18.99
- Pasta Alfredo
pasta smothered in our homemade alfredo sauce and aged parmesan$14.99
- Penne Alla Vodka
Our alla vodka is made with black olives, ham in a vodka and marinara cream sauce tossed with penne and mozzarella$16.99
- Manicotti
Italian seasoned whole milk ricotta stuffed in manicotti pasta and baked in marinara, finished melted mozzarella$14.99
- Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells stuffed with italian seasoned whole milk ricotta and baked in marinara,finished with melted mozzarella$13.99
- Baked Ziti
A blend of whole milk ricotta and marinara with ziti topped with mozzarella and baked until golden brown$14.99
- Pasta Primavera
Our primavera is made with broccoli, squash,carrots and zucchini in a cream sauce over pasta$15.99
- Baked Lasagna
Homemade lasagna stuffed with sweet italian sausage, burgundy meat sauceand ricotta cheese topped with marinara and melted mozzarella$14.99
- Vegetable Lasagna
homemade lasagna stuffed with broccoli, tomato, red onion and black olives with ricotta topped with marinara and melted mozzarella$14.99
- Side Meatballs$4.95
- Side Sausage$4.95
- Chicken Parmesan$16.99
- Eggplant Parmesan$15.99
- Veal Parmesan$18.99
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
- Rocco's House Burger$14.95
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushrooms and swiss on top of a 1/2 lb burger with lettuce,tomato and onion$14.95
- BBQ Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with cheddar cheese BBQ sauce and crispy fried onion strings$14.95
- Hamburger
1/2 lb burger with Lettuce, tomato, and onion$13.95
- Cheeseburger
1/2 lb burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese$13.95