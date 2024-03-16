Rock-A-Belly Bar & Deli 718 N Manhattan Ave
Appetizer
- Large Queso$8.75
Melted Cheese Dip with Bits of Green Chile and Tomato
- Small Queso$5.25
Melted Cheese Dip with Bits of Green Chile and Tomato
- Large Hummus$9.50
White Bean Dip with garlic and Tahini, served with Warm Flat Bread
- Small Hummus$5.25
White Bean Dip with garlic and Tahini, served with Warm Flat Bread
- Spin/Art Dip$10.50
Served with Tortilla Chips
- Ultimate Dip (seasonal)$8.75
RAB Chili and Chile Con Queso
- Lg Hum with$14.00
- Sm Hum with$7.00
Sandwiches
- Belly Buster$10.75
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato
- Western$10.50
Roast Beef, Ham, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato
- Spicy$10.50
Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato
- Pastrami$11.75
Pastrami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato
- Reuben$10.75
Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Deli Mustard
- Veggie$9.25
Swiss, American, Provolone, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato
- Ham & Cheese$10.50
Ham, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- Turkey & Cheese$10.75
Turkey, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce Tomato
- The Bull$8.75
Herbed Cream Cheese, Cucumbers, Sunflower Seeds, Lettuce, Tomato on Wheat Hoagie
- Hummus Sandwich$8.50
Hummus, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Spinach, Tomato on Wheat Hoagie
- B.L.T.$13.75
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Wheatberry Toast
- Muffaletta$9.75
Mortadella, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Giardiniera served cold on Ciabatta Roll
- Kid's Cheese$3.50
American Cheese on Steak Bun
- Roast Beef & Cheese$11.75
Roast Beef, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
- Super Sub$11.75
Turkey, Ham, Salami, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato
Soups and Salads
- Dinner Salad$10.50
Sliced Turkey or Ham on a bed of Lettuce, Tomato, Green Peppers
- Side Dinner Salad$4.75
Lettuce, Tomato, Green Peppers
- Spinach Salad$9.25
Spinach, Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles , Carrots and Red Onion with Red Wine Viniagrette
- Side Spinach Salad$4.75
Spinach, Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles , Carrots and Red Onion with Red Wine Viniagrette
- Bowl of Chili (seasonal)$7.75
RAB Chili con Carne served with Tortilla Chips and Crackers
- Cup of Chili (seasonal)$5.75
RAB Chili con Carne served with Tortilla Chips and Crackers
- Bowl of Soup$7.50
- Cup of Soup$5.25
- Chicken Salad$7.25
Homemade chicken salad with celery, onions, mayo, sliced almonds, carrots, pineapple and spices, served on lettuce with a side of naan bread.