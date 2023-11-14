Chocolate Churros

$7.00

Indulge in the perfect blend of crispy and sweet with our delectable churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served warm, paired with your choice of rich, velvety chocolate or luscious caramel sauce for a truly irresistible dessert experience. Satisfy your cravings and treat your taste buds to this heavenly combination of golden-fried dough and decadent sauce.