Rock on Pizza East Coast Style 3440 Del Lago Blvd Ste K
Pizzas
16''Extra Large Specialty
16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, onions, chicken, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken
Mild buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, and Mozzarella cheese
16" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, and Mozzarella cheese
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
16" Chorizo
fried beans sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onions,mozzarella cheese, cilantro
16" Hawaian
Ham, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese
16" Greek
Roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichokes, onions, Feta, Mozzarella cheese, and garlic sauce
16" Margherita
Garlic sauce, tomatoes, basil, and Mozzarella cheese
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, mozzarella cheese
16" Pesto
Pesto sauce, artichokes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese
16" Veggie
Red sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, and Mozzarella cheese
16" The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, Mozzarella cheese
16" White Pie
Garlic sauce, ricotta cheese, and Mozzarella cheese
14" Large Specialty
14" The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, Mozzarella cheese
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, mozzarella cheese
14" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese
14" Buffalo Chicken
Mild buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, and Mozzarella cheese
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, onions, chicken, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese
14" Margherita
Garlic sauce, tomatoes, basil, and Mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
14" White Pie
Garlic sauce, ricotta cheese, and Mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, and Mozzarella cheese
14" Veggie
Red sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, and Mozzarella cheese
14" Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, artichokes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese
14" Greek Pizza
Roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichokes, onions, Feta, Mozzarella cheese, and garlic sauce
14" Chorizo pizza
fried beans sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onions,mozzarella cheese, cilantro
12" Medium Specialty
12" The Works
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms,pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese
12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
12" Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken
Mild buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, and Mozzarella cheese
12" BBQ Chicken
homemade BBQ sauce, onions, chicken, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese
12" Margherita
Garlic sauce, tomatoes, basil, and Mozzarella cheese
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza
Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
12" White Pie
Garlic sauce, ricotta cheese, and Mozzarella cheese w/ a little oregano
12" Chicken Alfredo pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, and Mozzarella cheese
12" Veggie pizza
Red sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, garlic sauce, and Mozzarella cheese
12" Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, artichokes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese
12" Greek Pizza
Roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichokes, onions, Feta, Mozzarella cheese, and garlic sauce
12" Chorizo pizza
fried beans sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onions,mozzarella cheese, cilantro
Gluten-Free Pizza
16" Half Extra Large Specialty
14'' Half Large Specialty
12'' Half Medium Specialty
By the Slice
Calzone / Stromboli
Italian Calzone
Ham, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese, comes w/ 2 sides of marinara sauce
italian stromboli w/2 toppings
Two toppings with mozzarella and 2 sides of marinara sauce
philly Steak Stromboli w/ 2 toppings
steak, w/ 2 toppings and mozzarella cheese, comes w/ 2 sides of marinara sauce
Main Menu
Cold Subs
Italian sub
ham salami provolone cheese lettuce tomatoes onions oregano mayo oil and vinegar
Ham and cheese sub
homemade bread ham and provolone lettuce tomate onions oregano mayo oil and vinegar
Salami sub
homemade bread salami provolone cheese lettuce tomate onions oregano mayo oil and vinegar
Turkey sub
homemade bread turkey lettuce tomatoes onions oregano mayo and oil vinegar
Combo sub
homemade bread Turkey ham provolone cheese it comes w/ lettuce tomatoes onions oregano mayo and oil vinegar
Veggie sub
toasted home made bread comes w/ provolone,mayonnaise,lett,spinach,tom,onions,black olives,green peppers,mushrooms,oregano, and oil vinegar
Hot Subs
Meatball Parm sub
homemade bread, meatballs, provolone cheese,marinara sauce, toasted in the oven
Chicken Parm sub
homemade bread, chicken,provolone cheese,marinara sauce, toasted in the oven
B.L.T sub
homemade bread, bacon, lettuce ,tomato ,oregano, mayo, provolone cheese, toasted in the oven
Buffalo Chicken sub
homemade bread chicken, mild sauce provolone cheese and side of ranch
Chicken Sub
chiken breast mayonnaise,letttuce,tomatoes,onions,provolone cheese, and oregano
BBQ Chicken sub
homemade bread, chicken, bbq sauce, provolone cheese and side of ranch, toasted in the oven
Fresh Homemade Salads
Small (1 Person) Chopped
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, garbanzo, beans, and Mozzarella
Regular (2-3 People) Chopped
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, garbanzo, beans, and Mozzarella
Family (8-10 People) Chopped
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, garbanzo, beans, and Mozzarella
Small (1 Person) Chef
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, egg, turkey, ham, and provolone
Regular (2-3 People) Chef
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, egg, turkey, ham, and provolone
Family (8-10 People) Chef
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, egg, turkey, ham, and provolone
Small (1 Person) Antipasto
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, and cucumbers
Regular (2-3 People) Antipasto
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, and cucumbers
Family (8-10 People) Antipasto
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, and cucumbers
Small (1 Person) Greek
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, and Feta
Regular (2-3 People) Greek
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, and Feta
Family (8-10 People) Greek
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, and Feta
Small (1 Person) Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan
Regular (2-3 People) Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan
Family (8-10 People) Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan
Small (1 Person) Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, chicken, w/ 1 side of caesar salad on the side
Regular (2-3 People) Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and chicken w/ 2 sides of caesar dressing on the side
Family (8-10 People) Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, chicken , w/ caesar dreesing on the side
Small (1 Person) Chinese Chicken
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, peanuts, cabbage, chicken, comes w/ 1 side of ginger dressing
Regular (2-3 People) Chinese Chicken
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, peanuts, cabbage, chicken, comes with 2 sides of ginger dressing
Family (8-10 People) Chinese Chicken
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, peanuts, cabbage, chicken, w/ginger dressing on the side
Small (1 Person) Cobb
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, egg, chicken,bacon w/ 1 side of ranch dressing on the side
Regular (2-3 People) Cobb
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, egg, chiken w/ 2 sides of ranch dressing on the side
Family (8-10 People) Cobb
Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, egg, bacon, and chiken w/ ranch dressing on the side
Small (1 Person) Spinach Artichoke
Spinach, artichokes, tomato, onions, cucumber, black olives, roasted peppers, and Feta cheese w/ 1 side of italian dressing
Regular (2-3 People) Spinach Artichoke
Spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, black olives, roasted peppers, and Feta cheese w/ 2 sides of italian dreesing on the side
Family (8-10 People) Spinach Artichoke
Spinach, artichokes, tomato, onions, cucumber, black olives, roasted peppers, and Feta cheese comes w/ italian dressing on the side