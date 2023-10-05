Pizzas

16''Extra Large Specialty

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce, onions, chicken, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Mild buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, and Mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, and Mozzarella cheese

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

16" Chorizo

$22.99

fried beans sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onions,mozzarella cheese, cilantro

16" Hawaian

$22.99

Ham, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese

16" Greek

$22.99

Roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichokes, onions, Feta, Mozzarella cheese, and garlic sauce

16" Margherita

$22.99

Garlic sauce, tomatoes, basil, and Mozzarella cheese

16" Meat Lovers

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, mozzarella cheese

16" Pesto

$22.99

Pesto sauce, artichokes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese

16" Veggie

$22.99

Red sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, and Mozzarella cheese

16" The Works

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, Mozzarella cheese

16" White Pie

$22.99

Garlic sauce, ricotta cheese, and Mozzarella cheese

14" Large Specialty

14" The Works

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, Mozzarella cheese

14" Meat Lovers

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, mozzarella cheese

14" Hawaiian

$20.99

Ham, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Mild buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, and Mozzarella cheese

14" BBQ Chicken

$20.99

BBQ sauce, onions, chicken, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese

14" Margherita

$20.99

Garlic sauce, tomatoes, basil, and Mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

14" White Pie

$20.99

Garlic sauce, ricotta cheese, and Mozzarella cheese

14" Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, and Mozzarella cheese

14" Veggie

$20.99

Red sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, and Mozzarella cheese

14" Pesto Pizza

$20.99

Pesto sauce, artichokes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese

14" Greek Pizza

$20.99

Roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichokes, onions, Feta, Mozzarella cheese, and garlic sauce

14" Chorizo pizza

$20.99

fried beans sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onions,mozzarella cheese, cilantro

12" Medium Specialty

12" The Works

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms,pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese

12" Meat Lovers

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

12" Hawaiian

$17.99

Ham, pineapple, pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Mild buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, and Mozzarella cheese

12" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

homemade BBQ sauce, onions, chicken, pineapple, and Mozzarella cheese

12" Margherita

$17.99

Garlic sauce, tomatoes, basil, and Mozzarella cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza

$17.99

Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese

12" White Pie

$17.99

Garlic sauce, ricotta cheese, and Mozzarella cheese w/ a little oregano

12" Chicken Alfredo pizza

$17.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, and Mozzarella cheese

12" Veggie pizza

$17.99

Red sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, garlic sauce, and Mozzarella cheese

12" Pesto Pizza

$17.99

Pesto sauce, artichokes, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese

12" Greek Pizza

$17.99

Roasted peppers, kalamata olives, artichokes, onions, Feta, Mozzarella cheese, and garlic sauce

12" Chorizo pizza

$17.99

fried beans sauce,chorizo,jalapenos,onions,mozzarella cheese, cilantro

BUILD YOUR OWN

12" Build Your Own

$10.99

14" Build Your Own

$12.99

16" Build Your Own

$14.99

Gluten-Free Pizza

10inch Gluten-Free

$11.99

10"

10 Inch Gluten-Free Speciality

$17.99

16" Half Extra Large Specialty

16" 1ST\ 2ND HALF

14'' Half Large Specialty

14" 1ST\ 2ND HALF

12'' Half Medium Specialty

12" 1ST\ 2ND HALF

By the Slice

By the Slice cheese

$3.25

cheese

by the slice pepperoni

$3.25

by the slice meat lovers

$3.25

by the slice hawaiian

$3.25

by the slice margherita

$3.25

by the slice white pie w/ spinach

$3.25

by the slice chorizo

$3.25

by the slice chiken buffalo

$3.25

by the slice chiken bacon ranch

$3.25

Calzone / Stromboli

Italian Calzone

$13.99

Ham, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese, comes w/ 2 sides of marinara sauce

italian stromboli w/2 toppings

$12.99

Two toppings with mozzarella and 2 sides of marinara sauce

philly Steak Stromboli w/ 2 toppings

$15.99

steak, w/ 2 toppings and mozzarella cheese, comes w/ 2 sides of marinara sauce

Main Menu

Cold Subs

Italian sub

$9.99

ham salami provolone cheese lettuce tomatoes onions oregano mayo oil and vinegar

Ham and cheese sub

$9.99

homemade bread ham and provolone lettuce tomate onions oregano mayo oil and vinegar

Salami sub

$9.99

homemade bread salami provolone cheese lettuce tomate onions oregano mayo oil and vinegar

Turkey sub

$9.99

homemade bread turkey lettuce tomatoes onions oregano mayo and oil vinegar

Combo sub

$9.99

homemade bread Turkey ham provolone cheese it comes w/ lettuce tomatoes onions oregano mayo and oil vinegar

Veggie sub

$9.99

toasted home made bread comes w/ provolone,mayonnaise,lett,spinach,tom,onions,black olives,green peppers,mushrooms,oregano, and oil vinegar

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm sub

$10.99

homemade bread, meatballs, provolone cheese,marinara sauce, toasted in the oven

Chicken Parm sub

$10.99

homemade bread, chicken,provolone cheese,marinara sauce, toasted in the oven

B.L.T sub

$10.99

homemade bread, bacon, lettuce ,tomato ,oregano, mayo, provolone cheese, toasted in the oven

Buffalo Chicken sub

$10.99

homemade bread chicken, mild sauce provolone cheese and side of ranch

Chicken Sub

$10.99

chiken breast mayonnaise,letttuce,tomatoes,onions,provolone cheese, and oregano

BBQ Chicken sub

$10.99

homemade bread, chicken, bbq sauce, provolone cheese and side of ranch, toasted in the oven

Fresh Homemade Salads

Small (1 Person) Chopped

$6.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, garbanzo, beans, and Mozzarella

Regular (2-3 People) Chopped

$9.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, garbanzo, beans, and Mozzarella

Family (8-10 People) Chopped

$34.00

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, garbanzo, beans, and Mozzarella

Small (1 Person) Chef

$6.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, egg, turkey, ham, and provolone

Regular (2-3 People) Chef

$9.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, egg, turkey, ham, and provolone

Family (8-10 People) Chef

$34.00

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, cucumber, egg, turkey, ham, and provolone

Small (1 Person) Antipasto

$6.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, and cucumbers

Regular (2-3 People) Antipasto

$9.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, and cucumbers

Family (8-10 People) Antipasto

$34.00

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, and cucumbers

Small (1 Person) Greek

$6.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, and Feta

Regular (2-3 People) Greek

$9.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, and Feta

Family (8-10 People) Greek

$34.00

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, and Feta

Small (1 Person) Caesar

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan

Regular (2-3 People) Caesar

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan

Family (8-10 People) Caesar

$34.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan

Small (1 Person) Chicken Caesar

$6.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, chicken, w/ 1 side of caesar salad on the side

Regular (2-3 People) Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and chicken w/ 2 sides of caesar dressing on the side

Family (8-10 People) Chicken Caesar

$34.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, chicken , w/ caesar dreesing on the side

Small (1 Person) Chinese Chicken

$6.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, peanuts, cabbage, chicken, comes w/ 1 side of ginger dressing

Regular (2-3 People) Chinese Chicken

$9.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, peanuts, cabbage, chicken, comes with 2 sides of ginger dressing

Family (8-10 People) Chinese Chicken

$34.00

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, peanuts, cabbage, chicken, w/ginger dressing on the side

Small (1 Person) Cobb

$6.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, egg, chicken,bacon w/ 1 side of ranch dressing on the side

Regular (2-3 People) Cobb

$9.99

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, egg, chiken w/ 2 sides of ranch dressing on the side

Family (8-10 People) Cobb

$34.00

Romaine & lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, egg, bacon, and chiken w/ ranch dressing on the side

Small (1 Person) Spinach Artichoke

$6.99

Spinach, artichokes, tomato, onions, cucumber, black olives, roasted peppers, and Feta cheese w/ 1 side of italian dressing

Regular (2-3 People) Spinach Artichoke

$9.99

Spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, black olives, roasted peppers, and Feta cheese w/ 2 sides of italian dreesing on the side

Family (8-10 People) Spinach Artichoke

$34.00

Spinach, artichokes, tomato, onions, cucumber, black olives, roasted peppers, and Feta cheese comes w/ italian dressing on the side

Pastas

Spaghetti with Marinara sauce

$8.99

spaghetti pasta w/ marinara sauce ,comes w/ side of garlic bread