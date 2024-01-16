Rockafellas Restaurant 231 Essex St
Appetizers
- Truffle Fries$10.00
French fries topped with shaved Parmesan cheese & white truffle oil
- Pulled Pork Sliders$12.00
Slow cooked tender pork, slathered in our house-made Memphis BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw atop 3 potato slider buns
- New England Style Crab Cakes$17.00
Fresh sweet succulent crabmeat, tossed with spices & panko crumbs, pan-seared & seared with chipotle aoili
- Hummus Plate$16.00
House-made, fire-roasted red pepper hummus, vegetables, marinated olives, feta cheese & pita bread
- Wild PEI Mussels$19.00
Sautéed wild PEI mussels with garlic & butter, white wine, Italian cherry tomatoes & served with french bread crostini
- 7 Pieces Chicken Wings$14.00
Roasted jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, roasted rosemary & lemon or sweet chili
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$21.00
Roasted jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, roasted rosemary & lemon or sweet chili
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Golden fried calamari & jalapeño peppers. Served with cilantro lime & marinara
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Served with flash fried tortilla chips
- Curried Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
Home made curried chicken egg rolls served with mango chutney dipping sauce
- 7 Pieces Rosemary Chicken Wings$14.00
- 12 Pieces Rosemary Chicken Wings$21.00
Soup
Sides
Signature Salads
- Garden Salad$14.00
- Greek Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, marinated olives, cucumbers, tossed in our creamy Greek dressing
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing
- Roasted Pear & Spiced Walnut Salad$16.00
Mesclun greens, roasted bosch pear, dried cranberries, spice walnuts, goat cheese, and sherry vinaigrette dressing
- Beef & Beet Salad$25.00
Sliced marinated sirloin tips with mesclun greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, fresh poached beets & house made cilantro- lime dressing
- BBQ Chicken Tender Salad$18.00
Golden fried chicken tenders, tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce, romaine lettuce, fire roasted corn, black beans & applewood bacon bits. Finished with flash fried tortilla, farmhouse Cheddar Jack cheese & ranch dressing
- Mediterranean Bowl$18.00
Farm fresh Arcadian greens & organic quinoa. Topped with red pepper hummus, smashed avocado, chopped cucumbers, Greek olives, grape tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, sunflower seeds & Greek dressing
Flatbreads
- Pulled Pork Flatbread$18.00
Slow cooked Kansas city pulled pork, Cheddar Jack cheese & pickled sweet red onions
- Veggie Flatbread$17.00
Marinated artichoke hearts, fire-roasted peppers, mushrooms, shredded mozzarella, and homemade pesto
- The Northender Flatbread$19.00
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and shredded mozzarella
- Margherita Flatbread$17.00
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto sauce
- Fig & Prosciutto Flatbread$18.00
Fig jam, goat cheese, caramelized onions, prosciutto, topped with mixed greens in a sherry vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$18.00
Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, and crumbled blue cheese
Burgers & More
- Angus Burger$18.00
Lettuce, tomato & onion
- Southwest Burger$20.00
Cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion & Kansas city BBQ sauce
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$19.00
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Bleu Burger$18.00
Crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Louisiana Burger$21.00
Cheddar cheese, bacon, pulled pork, Kansas city BBQ sauce & pickled onion
- Beyond Burger$20.00
100% plant based, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Turkey Burger$18.00
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Crab Cake BLT$20.00
Loaded with crab eat, deep-fried golden brown, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli & a brioche roll
- Fish Tacos$21.00
Golden fried haddock on two flour tortillas, with greens, avocado, pico de gallo & topped with cilantro lime sauce
Rockafellas' Favorites
- Baked Mac and Cheese$22.00
Creamy Parmesan & Cheddar blend, baked golden brown with a panko crumb topping in a cast iron skillet
- Mediterranean Linguini$24.00
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, Greek olives, Italian cherry tomatoes, fire- roasted red peppers, spinach & basil tossed ina roasted garlic oil
- Sausage Rustica$27.00
Grilled sweet Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, spinach, roma tomatoes & penne tossed in a Parmesan cream sauce
- Mussels & Linguini$26.00
Sautéed organic PEI mussels, garlic butter, white wine, Italian cherry tomatoes served with a french bread crostini
- Chicken Madeira$27.00
Sautéed medallions, topped with a wild mushroom & Madeira sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes & wilted spinach
- Gremolata Haddock$28.00
Fresh northern atlantic haddock, Italian parsley, garlic & gremolata bread crumbs, served with Parmesan risotto & a melange of seasonal vegetables
- Portobello Tower$26.00
Roasted herb marinated portobello mushrooms & eggplant layered with a goat cheese, served over a bed of spaghetti squash, topped with shaved Parmesan & marinara sauce and finished with basil pesto (contains nuts)
- Fish and Chips$30.00
Fresh wild north atlantic haddock, double battered & deep-fried golden brown, served with french fries & onion rings
- Marinated Steak Tips$28.00
House marinated sirloin tips grilled to your liking. Served with two sides
- NY Strip Steak$39.00
Gorgonzola butter, herb-roasted fingerling potatoes & a melange of seasonal vegetables
- Roasted Half Chicken$29.00
Served with garlic yukon mashed potatoes, house-made gravy & seasonal vegetable
- Herb Roasted Salmon$29.00
North atlantic salmon, Parmesan risotto, topped with a tomato and basil pesto sauce (contains nuts)
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Meatloaf Sandwich$18.00
Slow roasted, topped with our homemade BBQ sauce & farmhouse Cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun
- Fried Haddock Sandwich$19.00
Golden fried haddock, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce & a brioche roll
- Pesto Grilled Cheese$16.00
House-made sundried tomato pesto (no nuts), fresh basil, Swiss & Cheddar cheese. Served on rustic bread with a tomato bisque for dipping
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$18.00
Grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, croutons, shaved Parmesan cheese, served in a warp
- Southwest Turkey Wrap$17.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, crisp bacon, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, Swiss cheese & cilantro lime dressing in a wrap
- Turkey Club$18.00
Oven roasted turkey breast served on a rustic white bread, lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon & chipotle aioli
- Chicken Rockafella$18.00
All natural, herb marinated chicken breast, fire roasted red peppers, caramelized onion, mozzarella cheese, mixed greens, sherry vinaigrette & a brioche roll