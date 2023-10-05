Rocker Oysterfeller's Eastside Placerville
Beverages
Bottled Beer
Anderson Valley Black Rice
Anderson Valley Cherry Gose
Anderson Valley Coastal Ale
Athletic Brewing N/A
Clausthaler N/A
Coors Banquet Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Extra Bottle
Daytrip CBD Cherry
Guiness Draught Can
Henhouse Stoked! Pale Ale (16oz)
Henhouse What We Will Saison (16oz)
High Noon Hard Seltzer
Lagunitas Daytime IPA Can
Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher N/A
Lone Star Texas Lager Bottle
Michelob Ultra
Modelo Especial
Montucky Cold Snack (16oz)
Moonlight Bombay By Boat IPA (16oz)
Pabst Blue Ribbon Can
Pacifico Bottle
Solid Ground Cider 16oz
Cocktail List
Bee's Knees
Espresso Martini
kahlua, vodka, cold brew, cream float
House of Balloons
Hurricane
Mai Tai
Margarita
lime, silver tequila, triple sec, agave
Mezcal Margarita
Old Cuban
Pimm's Cup
pimms #1, ginger beer, cucumber, seasonal fruit, herbs
Sazerac
Vieux Carre
rye whisky, brandy, benedictine, carpana antica, bitters
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
house mix, pickled vegetables, vodka
Dark & Stormy
goslings rum, lime, ginger beer
Grapefruit Mimosa
Sparkling Cava and Organic Pink Grapefruit Juice
Irish Coffee
black coffee, irish whiskey, demerara sugar, float of cream
Jalapeno Business
Mexican Mule
Moscow Mule
Orange Mimosa
Sparkling Cava and Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Ranch Water
silver tequila lime & soda
Manhattan
Mojito
Old Fashioned
N/A Beverage
7-Up
Apple Juice, Organic
Arnold Palmer
Boylan's Cream Soda
Boylan's Orange Soda
Boylan's Root Beer
Boylan's Shirley Temple
Cock & Bull Ginger
Coffee
Coke
Diet 7-Up
Diet Coke
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Ice Water
Iced Tea
Lagunitas IPNA
Milk
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water - 16oz
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water - 32 oz
Mountain Valley Spring Water - 16oz
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Wines By Bottle
Boeger Barbera BTL
Boeger Chardonnay BTL
Boeger Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Chalk Hill Chardonnay BTL
Chandon Brut Sparkling 187ml SPLT
Corkage
David Girard Coda Blanc BTL
David Girard Rive d'Or Blend BTL
David Girard Rose BTL
Iron Horse Ocean Reserve Blanc de Blanc BTL
Landmark Overlook Chardonnay BTL
Madrona Chardonnay BTL
Madrona Reisling BTL
Madrona Zinfandel BTL
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Rose 187 ml SPLT
Roederer Estate NV BTL
Rucksack "The Cache" Blend BTL
Rucksack Chenin Blanc BTL
Rucksack Rose BTL
Segura Viudas Cava BTL
Verveine Zinfandel BTL
Food
Starters
Garlic Butter Oysters - Half Dozen
Six Chargrilled Oysters with California Garlic, Delicious Butter
Louisiana Hot Oysters - Half Dozen
Six Chargrilled Oysters with Housemade Louisiana Hot Sauce and Garlic Butter
Rocker Oysterfeller - Half Dozen
Six Chargrilled Oysters with Wilted Arugula, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Pernod Liqueur, Cornbread Crust
Estero Gold - Half Dozen
Six Chargrilled Oysters with Estero Gold Cheese, Chorizo Sausage, Serrano Chile, Garlic Butter
Cheesy Jalapeño Pull-Apart Bread
Fresh Baked Pull-Apart Bread topped with Monterey Jack and Pickled Jalapeños
Buttermilk Biscuits + Molasses Butter
The best you’ve ever had, warm & flaky with a golden crust with Molasses Butter and Sea Salt
Dungeness Crab & Artichoke Cakes
served with Remoulade Sauce and Fried Capers
The Dirty South
Handcut Kennebec Fries, Warm Pimento Cheese, 12 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket, Crema and Pickled Jalapeños
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Three Applewood Bacon wrapped Spicy Jalapeños filled with Chevre and topped with Maldon Sea Salt
Free Range Buffalo Wings
Free Range Chicken Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Point Reyes Blue Dressing, Carrot and Celery Sticks
Cornmeal Fried Oysters
Crispy Cornmeal Fried Oysters, Lettuce Cups,, Spicy Remoulade
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Our famous thick-cut Sweet Onions coated in a crispy and golden brown Beer Batter.
Cajun Fried Brussels Sprouts
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Flash Fried with Cajun Spices.
Popcorn Okra
Crispy Fried Okra in Cornmeal Crust served with Tabasco Spiked Ketchup
Hangtown Fry Deviled Eggs
Four Vital Farms Pastured Deviled Eggs topped with Applewood Bacon and Fried Oyster.
Soups and Salads
Little Gem Wedge Salad
Valley Ford Gorgonzola, Crumbled Bacon, Pear Tomatoes, Crispy Fried Onions
Roasted Beet and Wild Arugula Salad
Wild Arugula, Grapefruit Segments,, Shaved Fennel, Toasted Hazelnuts, Jollity Farms Goat Cheese, Fennel Vinaigrette
Organic Harvest Salad
Butterball Potato and Ocean Clam Chowder
Butterball Potato and Ocean Clam Chowder with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Garlic Toast.
Simple Side Salad
Side Salad of Organic Mixed Greens with Toybox Tomatoes, Red Onions, Sliced Radishes, Crispy Onions and Toasted Fennel Vinaigrette
Cup Clam Chowder
Mains
Cajun Blackened Chicken Pasta
Blackened Mary's Chicken Thigh, Seared Summer Squash, Toybox Tomatoes, Cajun Cream Sauce
Shrimp Étouffée
Blackened Gulf Shrimp in a Rich Sauce with Holy Trinity served over Popcorn Rice
Vegetarian Smashburger
Our delicious Smashburger without the meat. Two Beyond Beef Patties, Vermont Cheddar on a Tuxedo Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles. Served with handcut Kennebec Fries.
Demi Baguette
Molasses & Bourbon Slow Braised 32oz Pork Shank (Great to share)
32 oz Slow Braised Molasses and Bourbon Pork Shank with Carolina Cheese Grits, Baby Carrots & Turnips, Haystack Onions, Jus
Buttermilk Fried Free-Range Chicken
A two-piece mix of dark and white Free Range Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Creamy Whipped Potatoes, Caraway & Ale Gravy, Fried Herbs
Chicken on a Biscuit
Our Delicious Fried Chicken on a Fluffy Buttermilk Biscuit with Roasted Jalapeño Aioli, Butter Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles and Handcut Kennebec Fries
Braised Ham Hock Collard Greens
A blend of Collard Greens and Mustard Greens slow simmered until tender with Smoky Ham Hock and a dash of Hot Sauce.
Wild Gulf Shrimp and Carolina Cheese Grits
Blackened Shrimp over Carolina Cheese Grits with Creole Tomato Sauce
Side Grilled Bread
Side Of Ranch
Hot Buttered Clams
Fresh Littleneck Clams in a light broth of White Wine, Butter, Fennel and a touch of Cream. Served with Garlic Toast.
Carolina Cheese Grits
South Carolina Heirloom Corn Grits slow cooked in Whole Milk with Butter, Black Pepper and Cheese.
Apple-Fennel Coleslaw
Our house slaw with thinly sliced Red and Green Cabbage, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper in our Toasted Fennel Vinaigrette with a touch of Mayonnaise and ever so slightly sweetened with an Apple Reduction.
Handcut Kennebec Fries
Cut in-house daily and fried to perfection.
Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta coated in our velvety cheese sauce of Gruyere, Parmesan and White Cheddar. Topped with Butter Toasted Breadcrumbs and Chopped Parsley.
Chopped Beef Brisket Tacos
Texas Style Smoked Brisket on three Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Radish and Jalapeño. Served with housemate Taquera Sauce and Limes.
Beer Battered Avocado Tacos
Three Avocado Tacos in a Crispy Beer Batter on Corn Tortillas with Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade, Radish and Jalapeño. Served with Mexican Hot Sauce and Limes.
Beer Battered Rock Cod Tacos
Three local Rock Cod Tacos in a Crispy Beer Batter on Corn Tortillas with Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade, Radish and Jalapeño. Served with Mexican Hot Sauce and Limes.
Blackened Gulf Shrimp Tacos
Three Blackened Wild Gulf Shrimp Tacos on Corn Tortillas with Apple-Fennel Slaw, Spicy Remoulade, Radish and Jalapeño. Served with Mexican Hot Sauce and Limes.
The Rocker Smashburger
Two Patties of Stemple Creek Grassfed Beef, Vermont Cheddar, Baconaisse, Tuxedo Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Handcut Kennebec Fries
